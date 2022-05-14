G7 warn of Ukraine grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia

You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock speaks at the final news conference during the G7 foreign ministers’ summit in Weissenhaeuser Strand, on Saturday. (Reuters)
AP

  • German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who hosted a meeting of top G-7 diplomats, said the war had become a “global crisis”
  • The G-7 pledged to provide further humanitarian aid to the most vulnerable
AP

WEISSENHAUS, Germany: The Group of Seven leading economies warned Saturday that the war in Ukraine is stoking a global food and energy crisis that threatens poor countries, and urgent measures are needed to unblock stores of grain that Russia is preventing from leaving Ukraine.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who hosted a meeting of top G-7 diplomats, said the war had become a “global crisis.”
Baerbock said up to 50 million people, particularly in Africa and the Middle East, would face hunger in the coming months unless ways are found to release Ukrainian grain, which accounts for a sizeable share of the worldwide supply.
In statements released at the end of the three-day meeting on Germany’s Baltic Sea coast, the G-7 pledged to provide further humanitarian aid to the most vulnerable.
“Russia’s war of aggression has generated one of the most severe food and energy crises in recent history which now threatens those most vulnerable across the globe,” the group said.
“We are determined to accelerate a coordinated multilateral response to preserve global food security and stand by our most vulnerable partners in this respect,” it added.
Canada’s foreign minister, Melanie Joly, said her country, another major agricultural exporter, stands ready to send ships to European ports so Ukrainian grain can be brought to those in need.
“We need to make sure that these cereals are sent to the world,” she told reporters. “If not, millions of people will be facing famine.”
The G-7 nations also called on China not to help Russia, including by undermining international sanctions or justifying Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.
Beijing should support the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, and not “assist Russia in its war of aggression,” they said.
The G-7 urged China “to desist from engaging in information manipulation, disinformation and other means to legitimize Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.”
The grouping, which comprises Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, also reiterated its stance that the territories seized by Russian forces need to be returned to Ukraine.
“We will never recognize borders Russia has attempted to change by military aggression,” they said.
The meeting in Weissenhaus, northeast of Hamburg, was billed as an opportunity for officials to discuss the broader implications of the war for geopolitics, energy and food security, and ongoing international efforts to tackle climate change and the pandemic.
In a series of closing statements, the G-7 nations also addressed a wide range of global problems from the situation in Afghanistan to tensions in the Middle East.
On Friday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba appealed to friendly countries to provide more military support to Kyiv and increase the pressure on Russia, including by seizing its assets abroad to pay for rebuilding Ukraine.
Kuleba said his country remains willing to talk to Russia about unblocking grain supplies stuck in Ukraine’s silos and also about reaching a political agreement to end the war itself, but had so far received “no positive feedback” from Moscow.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview published Saturday that he had not detected any change in Putin’s stance recently.
Scholz, who spoke at length by phone with the Russian leader Friday, told German news portal t-online that Putin had failed to achieve the military objectives he set out at the start of the war while losing more Russian soldiers than the Soviet Union did during its decade-long campaign in Afghanistan.
“Putin should slowly begin to understand that the only way out of this situation is through an agreement with Ukraine,” Scholz was quoted as saying.
One idea discussed at the G-7 meeting was whether Russian state assets frozen abroad can be used to pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine.
“Russia bears responsibility for the massive damage resulting from this war,” Baerbock said. “And that’s why it’s a question of justice that Russia should have to pay for this damage.”
But she added that, unlike in Canada — where legislation allows for seized funds to be repurposed — the legal basis for doing so in Germany is uncertain.
“But that’s precisely what such meetings are for, to have an exchange about how to resolve these legal questions,” Baerbock said.
Many of the foreign ministers were due to attend an informal meeting of NATO diplomats in Berlin on Saturday and Sunday.
That gathering will consider moves by Finland and Sweden to join the military alliance amid concerns about the threat from Russia, as well as ways in which NATO can support Ukraine without being drawn into the conflict.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was unable to attend the G-7 meeting after recovering from a COVID-19 infection, was expected at the NATO gathering.

WANGELS, Germany: The Group of Seven industrialized nations said Saturday they would never recognize the borders Russia is trying to shift in its war against Ukraine and pledged enduring support for Kyiv.
Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 but Kyiv’s forces managed to push Moscow’s troops back from the capital. The conflict is now well into its third month.
“We will never recognize borders Russia has attempted to change by military aggression, and will uphold our engagement in the support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, including Crimea, and all states,” the G7 foreign ministers said in a statement after three days of talks in northern Germany.
They also vowed to expand sanctions to include sectors on which Russia is dependent and keep supplying Ukraine with weapons to help it repel Russia’s invasion.
“We reaffirm our determination to further increase economic and political pressure on Russia, continuing to act in unity,” they said.
Western countries have supplied Ukraine with artillery, anti-aircraft missiles, anti-tank weapons and other powerful material, but Kyiv has been pushing allies for more support.
As the war drags on, the G7 foreign ministers also highlighted the growing impact of the war on poorer countries, especially in the area of food security.
The ministers also slammed Belarus over its stance on the war.
“We ... call on Belarus to stop enabling Russia’s aggression and to abide by its international obligations,” they said.

Somali police announce curfew in capital during Sunday’s presidential vote

Somali police announce curfew in capital during Sunday’s presidential vote
Updated 14 May 2022
Reuters

Somali police announce curfew in capital during Sunday’s presidential vote

Somali police announce curfew in capital during Sunday’s presidential vote
  • Full curfew in the city, covering both traffic and people, from Saturday at 9:00 p.m. until Monday at 6:00 a.m
Updated 14 May 2022
Reuters

MOGADISHU: Police in Somalia have announced a 33-hour curfew on the capital Mogadishu that will keep almost all residents at home during a presidential election by lawmakers on Sunday, in which incumbent leader Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed is seeking a second term.
Police spokesperson Abdifatah Aden announced at a press conference on Saturday a full curfew in the city, covering both traffic and people, from Saturday at 9:00 p.m. until Monday at 6:00 a.m.
Lawmakers, security personnel and all others officials involved in the vote are still free to move during those hours.
The indirect election, in which lawmakers will pick a president, will take place in an airport hangar behind blast walls to help fend off potential Islamist attacks or meddling by factions within the security services.
Mohamed is facing 37 opponents in the vote, including two former presidents, Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who analysts see as the frontrunners.
Originally they were 39, but between Thursday and Friday two candidates announced they were exiting the race.
Polls are due to commence early Sunday and are expected to proceed late into the night amid a volatile security atmosphere in which police fear Islamist group Al-Shabab could seek to carry out attacks to disrupt the event.
The Al-Shabab insurgency has gripped Somalia for more than a decade, and a promise by Mohamed at his inauguration in 2017 to “finish” the group has gone unfulfilled.
Al Shabab says it wants to topple the Horn of Africa country’s central government and establish its own rule based on its strict interpretation of Islam’s sharia law.
Somalia’s next leader will inherit a daunting list of challenges, including the worst drought in 40 years, a violent conflict entering its fourth decade, clan feuds, and a power struggle between the government and federal member states.

Japan’s prime minister offers condolences to the UAE

Japan’s prime minister offers condolences to the UAE
Updated 14 May 2022
Arab News Japan

Japan’s prime minister offers condolences to the UAE

Japan’s prime minister offers condolences to the UAE
  • Kishida offered his sympathy to the UAE’s leadership for this great loss
Updated 14 May 2022
Arab News Japan

TOKYO:  Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on Saturday expressed his sadness and condolences to the United Arab Emirates on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“On behalf of the government and people of Japan, I would like to express my deepest sympathy and condolences to the government and people of the United Arab Emirates,” he said.

Kishida praised the merits of the late Sheikh Khalifa, who contributed greatly to his country’s progress, especially in economic fields.

Kishida highlighted Sheikh Khalifa’s many endeavors that contributed to peace and stability in the Middle East, and how respected he was in the international community.

Kishida offered his sympathy to the UAE’s leadership for this great loss.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Police arrest 2 after building fire kills 27 in New Delhi

Police arrest 2 after building fire kills 27 in New Delhi
Updated 14 May 2022
AP

Police arrest 2 after building fire kills 27 in New Delhi

Police arrest 2 after building fire kills 27 in New Delhi
  • Police register a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and a criminal conspiracy
  • Building located in a congested area with industrial units and the fire engines took time to reach the spot
Updated 14 May 2022
AP

NEW DELHI: Police arrested two owners of a company that manufactures and sells security cameras after a massive fire reportedly started in their office in a four-story commercial building in the Indian capital, killing 27 people and injuring 12 others, police and fire officials said Saturday.
The police registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and a criminal conspiracy that is punishable with life imprisonment or 10 years in jail.
The building had no clearance from the fire department and it was not equipped with fire safety equipment like extinguishers, said Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Services.
Garg said the fire started on the first floor of the building on Friday evening and spread quickly to other areas where inflammable plastic material used to manufacture equipment including security cameras and a large quantity of cardboard used for packaging were stored.
At least 50 people were rescued from the building, which contains mainly shops, the fire control room said. The building is located in the Mundka area in western New Delhi.
Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents. In 2019, a fire caused by an electrical short circuit engulfed a building in New Delhi and killed 43 people.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was saddened by the loss of lives and wished for the speedy recovery of the 12 injured who have been hospitalized.
Harish Goel and his brother Varun Goe were first detained for questioning and later arrested, the Press Trust of India reported, citing police officer Sameer Sharma.
Sachin Garg, a resident in the area, said the building had only one exit door, and people trapped there found it difficult to leave quickly because of a crush. “They called ambulances and fire officials used crane buckets to rescue people,” he said.
Satbir Lakra, another resident, said several men and women smashed glass walls and jumped to the ground floor.
The building is located in a congested area with industrial units and the fire engines took time to reach the spot, Garg said.
Twenty-seven fire engines doused the flames after battling for more than five hours. A search operation continued overnight to look for anyone trapped in the rubble, the fire control room said.
The cause of the fire was not immediately clear and is being investigated.
Garg said there were conflicting reports. Some said the fire started after an explosion in an air-conditioner and others said it was triggered by an electric short-circuit.

Debate in Spain over ‘menstrual leave’ plan

Debate in Spain over ‘menstrual leave’ plan
Updated 14 May 2022
AFP

Debate in Spain over ‘menstrual leave’ plan

Debate in Spain over ‘menstrual leave’ plan
  • Government expected to include the menstrual leave as part of a draft bill on reproductive health
  • Menstrual leave is currently offered only in a small number of countries including South Korea and Indonesia
Updated 14 May 2022
AFP

MADRID: Spain’s plan to become the first European nation to allow women to take “menstrual leave” from work has sparked a debate that has split the country’s leftist coalition government and unions.
Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s government is expected to include the menstrual leave as part of a draft bill on reproductive health that is set to be approved at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
“We will recognize in the law the right to leave for women who have painful periods that will be financed by the state,” Equality Minister Irene Montero tweeted Friday.
She belongs to far-left party Podemos, Sanchez’s junior coalition partners.
The proposed law would introduce at least three days’ sick pay each month for women who suffer from severe period pains, daily newspaper El Pais and other media which have seen the draft bill reported.
The work leave could be extended to five days for women with particularly disabling periods if they have a medical certificate, the reports said.
“There are women who cannot work and live normally because they have really painful periods,” Montero said.
Menstrual leave is currently offered only in a small number of countries including South Korea and Indonesia, none of them in Europe.
But the issue is proving controversial in Spain with some politicians and unions saying it could stigmatize women in the workplace and favor the recruitment of men.
“You have to be careful with this type of decision,” said Cristina Antonanzas, deputy secretary of one of trade union UGT, adding this could indirectly impact “women’s access to the labor market.”
But Spain’s other major trade union, the CCOO, welcomed the proposed measure and called it a major “legislative advance” that will recognize a health problem that has been “ignored” until now.
Economy Minister Nadia Calvino, a former general director for budget at the European Commission who belongs to the Socialist party, said work was being done on several drafts.
“The government will never adopt a measure that stigmatizes women,” she told reporters on Thursday when asked about the controversy.
The head of the main opposition conservative Popular Party (PP), Alberto Nunez Feijoo, said it was up to doctors to decide when sick leave is warranted.
He accused the government of seeking to distract attention from a mobile phone spying scandal with the measure.
Ana Ferrer, of the Association of Victims of Endometriosis, a condition which can lead to more severe menstrual symptoms, said she feared the measure of will lead to “discrimination” against women even though it intends to protect their rights.
“What we need, more than leave, is recognition of our disability,” she said.
The draft bill reproductive health also calls for the elimination of the value-added tax (VAT) on some feminine sanitary products such as tampons.
It will also include measures to boost access to abortion at private hospitals and change the law to allow minors of 16 and 17 to terminate a pregnancy without their parents’ consent.
Spain decriminalized abortion in 1985 in cases of rape, if a fetus is malformed or if a birth poses a serious physical or psychological risk to the mother.
The scope of the law was broadened in 2010 to allow abortion on demand in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy but access to the procedure is complicated by the fact that many doctors in public hospitals refuse to perform abortions.

