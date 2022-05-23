You are here

Saudi Aramco awards $27m contract to homegrown pipe manufacturer
Most recently, Aramco had entered into a deal with Saudi Steel Pipe Co. to provide oil and gas pipes at a value of SR97 million. (Shutterstock)
Saudi Aramco awards $27m contract to homegrown pipe manufacturer
RIYADH: Saudi oil giant Aramco has awarded a contract worth SR100 million ($27 million) to homegrown Arabian Pipes Co. for the supply of steel pipes.

The contract will be valid for 10 months, the Riyadh-based pipe manufacturer said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

Arabian Pipes expects the transaction to impact its financial statements during the first half of 2023.

Most recently, Aramco had entered into a deal with Saudi Steel Pipe Co. to provide oil and gas pipes at a value of SR97 million.

Oil Updates — Crude gains; Borouge sets IPO price; Iraq plans to launch new oil company in Kurdistan region
RIYADH: Oil prices gained on Monday with US fuel demand, tight supply and a slightly weaker US dollar supporting the market, as Shanghai prepares to reopen after a two-month lockdown fueled worries about a sharp slowdown in growth.

Brent crude futures rose 72 cents to $113.27 a barrel at 0408 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 53 cents, or 0.48 percent, to $110.81 a barrel, adding to last week’s small gains for both contracts.

Abu Dhabi-based Borouge sets IPO price

Abu Dhabi-headquartered petrochemicals firm Borouge said on Monday it has set the offer price for its initial public offering, which shows it could raise about $2 billion in the deal, and secured seven cornerstone investors.

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Borealis’ joint venture set the IPO price at 2.45 dirhams ($0.67) a share, which implies an equity value of $20 billion.

Borouge said it secured a total commitment of about $570 million from Abu Dhabi state holding firm ADQ, the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, the Emirates Investment Authority, India’s Adani family and entities controlled by International Holding Company, Multiply Group and Alpha Dhabi. 

Iraq aims to establish new oil company in Kurdistan region

Iraq’s federal government aims to establish a new oil company in the Kurdistan region, the oil ministry said on Saturday.

The aim of the new company will be to enter into new service contracts with oil firms currently operating there under the Kurdistan Regional Government, according to a statement.

Oil minister Ihsan Ismael said on May 7 that the ministry would start implementing a February federal court ruling that declared the legal foundations of the Kurdistan region’s oil and gas sector unconstitutional. 

Iraq then wrote to international oil firms operating in the semi-autonomous region requesting they sign new contracts with state-owned marketer SOMO rather than the Kurdistan Regional Government. 

The letters marked the first direct contact between the ministry and oil firms operating in the Kurdistan region. The move follows years of attempts by the federal government to bring KRG revenues under its control, including local court rulings and threats of international arbitration.

(With input from Reuters)

Saudi retailer BinDawood reports $17m profit as pandemic restrictions ease

RIYADH: BinDawood Holding Co., a leading retail operator in Saudi Arabia, has posted a surge in first-quarter profit, thanks to the easing of pandemic restrictions.

The group reported SR65.5 million ($17 million) in profit, a slight increase from SR62 million in the same period of 2021, it said in a bourse filing.

Along with the profit increase, the company’s revenues reached SR1.18 billion, up from SR1.12 billion a year earlier, mainly boosted by a rise in sales during the back-to-school season.

Its stores in Makkah and Madinah benefited from the government’s decision to lift restrictions on pilgrims performing Umrah, the company noted.

“We are finally beginning to see a marked improvement in trading,” CEO Ahmad BinDawood said, commenting on the results.

“Greater freedom of movement for the local population has led to higher consumer spending in general, and more specifically, an increase in footfall through our stores,” he added.

Saudi healthcare provider Mouwasat to fully acquire Egypt’s Al-Marasem Hospital

RIYADH: Saudi Mouwasat Medical Services Co. has signed a nonbinding deal to fully acquire Egypt’s Al-Marasem International Hospital.

The two parties agreed to determine the value of the final deal after completing the due diligence work, according to a bourse filing.

The memorandum is valid for three months starting May 22, subject to renewal.

The impact on the company's financial results will become apparent once the transaction is completed, said the company.

BMW exploring energy investments to reduce dependence on natural gas

BERLIN: German carmaker BMW is exploring new investments in solar, geothermal and hydrogen energy to lower its dependence on natural gas, the company’s production chief told Reuters on Monday. 

He warned that an embargo on Russian gas would bring the industry to a standstill.

The carmaker, which relied on natural gas for 54 percent of its energy consumption in 2021, is examining where it can add solar panels to its plants and developing plans with local authorities to transport hydrogen to its plant in Leipzig, Germany.

“Hydrogen is very well-suited to lower or even fully compensate for gas demand,” Milan Nedeljkovic said.

“Our industry accounts for around 37 percent of German natural gas consumption,” he said when asked what would happen to BMW’s plants in the event of a halt to gas deliveries from Russia. “Not just BMW but the entire sector would come to a standstill.”

BMW’s plans reflect wider preparations underway across German industry to shift away from Russian gas and come up with a system to ration available supplies in the event of a sudden halt to deliveries. 

Beyond Germany, a new plant in Debrecen, Hungary, which BMW has said will be the world’s first auto factory to run entirely without fossil fuels, will rely heavily on solar, Nedelkjovic said, adding that the carmaker was also looking into using geothermal energy.

Geothermal power is more stable than weather-dependent renewables but has not seen growth or investment comparable to wind or solar partly due to high upfront costs and complex licensing processes for drilling.

Asked about the potential of nuclear energy, which accounts for around half of Hungary’s energy supply but is being phased out in Germany, Nedeljkovic said: “Nuclear energy can be a stabilizing factor, particularly in these volatile times. For our own production, we rely on regenerative energy sources.”

 

NFTs losing luster as cryptocurrencies crash

PARIS: A slew of celebrity endorsements helped inflate a multi-billion dollar bubble around digital tokens over the past year, but cryptocurrencies are crashing and some fear NFTs could be next.
NFTs are tokens linked to digital images, “collectable” items, avatars in games or property and objects in the burgeoning virtual world of the metaverse.
The likes of Paris Hilton, Gwyneth Paltrow and Serena Williams have boasted about owning NFTs and many under-30s have been enticed to gamble for the chance of making a quick profit.
But the whole sector is suffering a rout at the moment with all the major cryptocurrencies slumping in value, and the signs for NFTs are mixed at best.
The number of NFTs traded in the first quarter of this year slumped by almost 50 percent compared to the previous quarter, according to analysis firm Non-Fungible.
They reckoned the market was digesting the vast amount of NFTs created last year, with the resale market just getting off the ground.
Monitoring firm CryptoSlam reported a dramatic tail-off in May, with just $31 million spent on art and collectibles in the week to May 15, the lowest figure all year.
A symbol of the struggle is the forlorn attempt to re-sell an NFT of Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s first tweet.
Dorsey managed to sell the NFT for almost $3 million last year but the new owner cannot find anyone willing to pay more than $20,000.

Molly White, a prominent critic of the crypto sphere, told AFP there were many possible reasons for the downturn.
“It could be a general decrease in hype, it could be fear of scams after so many high-profile ones, or it could be people tightening their belts,” she said.
The reputation of the industry has been hammered for much of the year.
The main exchange, OpenSea, admitted in January that more than 80 percent of the NFTs created with its free tool were fraudulent — many of them copies of other NFTs or famous artworks reproduced without permission.
“There’s a bit of everything on OpenSea,” said Olivier Lerner, co-author of the book “NFT Mine d’Or” (NFT Gold Mine).
“It’s a huge site and it’s not curated, so you really have no idea what you’re buying.”
LooksRare, an NFT exchange that overtook OpenSea for volume of sales this year, got into similar problems as its rival.
As many as 95 percent of the transactions on its platform were found to be fake, according to CryptoSlam.
Users were selling NFTs to themselves because LooksRare was offering tokens with every transaction — no matter what you were buying.
And the amounts lost to scams this year have been eye-watering.
The owners of Axie Infinity, a game played by millions in the Philippines and elsewhere and a key driver of the NFT market, managed to lose more than $500 million in a single swindle.

“As soon as you have a new technology, you immediately have fraudsters circling,” lawyer Eric Barbry told AFP.
He pointed out that the NFT market had no dedicated regulation so law enforcement agencies are left to cobble together a response using existing frameworks.
Molly White said strong regulation could help eliminate the extreme speculation but that could, in turn, rob NFTs of their major appeal — that they can bring quick profits.
“I think less hype would be a good thing — in its current form, NFT trading is enormously risky and probably unwise for the average person,” she said.
NFTs are often likened to the traditional art market because they have no inherent utility and their prices fluctuated wildly depending on trends and hype.
But Olivier Lerner suggested a different comparison.
“It’s like the lottery,” he said of those seeking big profits from NFTs. “You play, but you never win.”

