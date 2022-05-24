You are here

  • Home
  • Djokovic backs ATP, laments Wimbledon ‘lose-lose situation’

Djokovic backs ATP, laments Wimbledon ‘lose-lose situation’

Djokovic backs ATP, laments Wimbledon ‘lose-lose situation’
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka during their men's singles match on Day 2 of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on May 23, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mrssr

Updated 11 sec ago
AP

Djokovic backs ATP, laments Wimbledon ‘lose-lose situation’

Djokovic backs ATP, laments Wimbledon ‘lose-lose situation’
  • The All England Club said last month it would not allow players from Russia or Belarus to compete when its Grand Slam tournament begins on June 27
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

PARIS: Novak Djokovic intends to defend his title at Wimbledon and supports the decision by the ATP men’s tour to withhold ranking points from that tournament as a show of unity among players — even though the move will negatively affect his hold on the No. 1 spot.

In response to a reporter’s question after his first-round victory at the French Open on Monday night, Djokovic called the All England Club’s ban of players from Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine “a mistake” and criticized Wimbledon organizers for their lack of communication.

“They haven’t discussed it with anybody from ATP or any individual players — or, for that matter, Russian or Belarusian players — to just communicate and understand whether there is a common ground where both sides could be making a compromise and something could work out,” Djokovic said about the All England Club. “So I think it was a wrong decision. I don’t support that at all.”

He called it a “lose-lose situation for everyone.”

Russia, with help from Belarus, began attacking Ukraine in late February. The All England Club said last month it would not allow players from Russia or Belarus to compete when its Grand Slam tournament begins on June 27; the ATP and the WTA women’s tour responded by announcing Friday they would not award ranking points to any players for results at Wimbledon.

Djokovic said he heard there might have been other options available to All England Club decision-makers than has been revealed, such as the possibility of exhibition matches to raise money to help Ukrainians in need.

Djokovic has had his run-ins with ATP management in the past, and even worked to create a separate players’ association, but on this matter he said he backs the tour.

“Collectively, I’m glad that players got together with the ATP, the governing body of men’s tennis, and showed to the Grand Slam that when there is a mistake happening — and there was, from the Wimbledon side — then we have to show that there’s going to be some consequences,” Djokovic said.

The ATP says that all players who earned ranking points at Wimbledon in 2021 (Djokovic earned the maximum 2,000 for taking the championship) will have those erased from their record as part of the usual 52-week system that counts someone’s best 19 tournaments over that span.

Whatever happens at the tournament in 2022 will have no bearing on a player’s standing.

“For me, or for the guys that did well last year, we are not only not going to have a chance to earn points, but we can’t defend them,” Djokovic said. “And there are some guys, obviously, who are not going to have a chance to earn points, of course. It’s a very unique and weird situation, I must say.”

Earlier in the day, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka said she was leaning toward skipping Wimbledon with no points on offer.

But Djokovic’s view was different.

“A Grand Slam is still a Grand Slam,” said the owner of 20 such titles, one shy of Rafael Nadal’s men’s record. “Wimbledon, for me, was always my dream tournament when I was a child. So I don’t look at it through the lens of points or of prize money. For me, it’s something else.”

Topics: Novak Djokovic Wimbledon French Open 2022 ATP tennis

Related

Djokovic back in a big final at Italian Open, against Tsitsipas
Sport
Djokovic back in a big final at Italian Open, against Tsitsipas
Djokovic into Rome semis to extend reign  as world No. 1, Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur mounts fightback to advance
Sport
Djokovic into Rome semis to extend reign  as world No. 1, Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur mounts fightback to advance

Tug-of-war over: With Mbappe staying, PSG lay first brick in rebuild

Tug-of-war over: With Mbappe staying, PSG lay first brick in rebuild
Updated 24 May 2022
AP

Tug-of-war over: With Mbappe staying, PSG lay first brick in rebuild

Tug-of-war over: With Mbappe staying, PSG lay first brick in rebuild
  • In addition to the colossal sums of money reportedly promised to the 23-year-old forward — financial terms of Mbappe’s new deal have not been disclosed — the France star has received guarantees that things will change in a big way
Updated 24 May 2022
AP

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe’s decision to reject Real Madrid and commit to Paris Saint-Germain for three more seasons marks the start of a large rebuilding project at the French league champion.

Since Qatari investors took over in 2011, PSG have been a dominant force in France but have consistently failed to replicate that success on the European stage despite spending massive amounts on star players.

Club officials hope Mbappe’s decision to snub the Spanish giant will finally lead to the conquest of club soccer’s biggest trophy, the Champions League.

In addition to the colossal sums of money reportedly promised to the 23-year-old forward — financial terms of Mbappe’s new deal have not been disclosed — the France star has received guarantees that things will change in a big way, with a new coach and a new sporting director likely to be appointed.

“The project has changed,” Mbappe told a news conference on Monday. “The club wants to change a lot of things on the sports side, so it gives me this desire to continue. My story here is not over.”

New players will also join this summer to boost a project that will be centered around the World Cup-winning forward. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said last week that Mbappe will become “the cornerstone of the club’s project for the years to come, both on and off the pitch,” but the striker is adamant he has not requested the full powers.

“I am a soccer player, well anchored in a collective,” Mbappe said. “Even if, of course, players have different status in a team. I remain a soccer player, and I will not go beyond this role.”

Sitting next to his star player, Al-Khelaifi did not give many details about PSG’s reorganization but acknowledged he promised to sign new players if Mbappe stayed.

“Because he really deserves it,” Al-Khelaifi said, adding that money was not crucial in convincing Mbappe to reject Madrid’s offer and extend his glitzy partnership with Neymar and Lionel Messi at Parc des Princes.

“The most important thing for Kylian was the sporting project,” he said, insisting that clubs in Spain were in a position to offer more money than PSG.

In an interview with media relayed by Le Parisien newspaper, Mbappe said he received some guidance from French President Emmanuel Macron.

“Let’s just say it was good advice,” Mbappe said. “He wanted me to stay, that’s part of the negotiations. He is one of the different people I talked to.”

The first collateral victim of Mbappe’s prolonged stay in the French capital has been sports director Leonardo. The former Brazil international, who returned to the club three years ago, was fired over the weekend following intense discussions.

According to L’Equipe newspaper, his departure was crucial in the negotiations with Mbappe, who pushed for an overhaul of the hierarchy following PSG’s exit in the last 16 of the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid in March.

Luis Campos has been tipped as a replacement for Leonardo. The Portuguese is a renowned talent scout with connections in Europe and South America and has been enjoying an excellent relationship with Mbappe and his family. Campos, who previously worked at Lille and Monaco, played an influential role when Mbappe signed his first professional deal with the Principality side in 2016.

One thing that won’t immediately change at PSG, though, is their habit of frequently changing coaches. Mauricio Pochettino, who sealed PSG’s record-equaling 10th league title but could not avoid another Champions league failure, is unsure about his future at the helm of the Parisian team amid reports in the French media that he will be replaced soon. Speculation over the potential appointment of Zinedine Zidane has been growing in recent days.

To strengthen their squad, PSG officials have also discussed with Mbappe the prospect of recruiting a versatile full back and new midfielders. L’Équipe reported on Monday that PSG made a priority of signing Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni, with Ousmane Dembele also targeted.

Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco in 2017 when he was still a teenager. He has 171 goals in just 217 appearances for PSG and won three consecutive player of the season awards, and topped the French scoring charts in each of the last four seasons.

Mbappe has often said that playing for Madrid was his childhood dream, and the Frenchman did not rule out making the move one day.

“I am really focused on this new contract. What will happen in the future, I don’t know,” he said.

Topics: Kylian Mbappé Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) real madrid

Related

AP Source: Mbappé to stay at PSG after rejecting Real Madrid
Sport
AP Source: Mbappé to stay at PSG after rejecting Real Madrid
Angel Di Maria leaving PSG after seven seasons
Sport
Angel Di Maria leaving PSG after seven seasons

Hertha Berlin keep Bundesliga status with playoff victory at Hamburg

Hertha Berlin keep Bundesliga status with playoff victory at Hamburg
Updated 24 May 2022
AFP

Hertha Berlin keep Bundesliga status with playoff victory at Hamburg

Hertha Berlin keep Bundesliga status with playoff victory at Hamburg
  • After nine straight seasons in the Bundesliga, Hertha avoided their first relegation since 2011/12
Updated 24 May 2022
AFP

BERLIN: Hertha Berlin secured their place in the Bundesliga for next season with a 2-0 away win at Hamburg on Monday to take the promotion/relegation playoff 2-1 on aggregate.

“That is a huge relief. What the boys did was outstanding,” said Hertha sports director Fredi Bobic.

An early headed goal by Hertha captain Dedryck Boyata and a speculative second-half free kick from Marvin Plattenhardt saw Hertha turn their fortunes around in Monday’s return leg.

Hertha had lost the first leg 1-0 in Berlin last Thursday, but the visitors flew out of the traps in Hamburg when Boyata smashed in a header after just four minutes.

Falling behind subdued the hosts, who lacked the composure of the first leg.

Only a superb save by Hamburg goalkeeper Daniel Fernandes blocked a fierce shot by Hertha striker Ishak Belfodil with half-time approaching.

Hamburg rallied after the break with rightback Moritz Heyer testing Hertha goalkeeper Oliver Christensen with a long-range shot.

At the other end, Fernandes pulled off a brilliant save at the near post to block a shot by Plattenhardt, but the dead-ball specialist who was not to be denied.

The Germany defender launched a stunning free-kick from the left flank to the far post which curled over Fernandes and into the net on 63 minutes.

The goal put Hertha ahead on aggregate for the first time in the play-off tie as the visitors hung on despite increasing desperation from the Hamburg team.

Hertha finished with 10 men when Lucas Tousart was shown a second yellow card just before the final whistle as tempers flared in stoppage time.

After nine straight seasons in the Bundesliga, Hertha avoided their first relegation since 2011/12.

The aggregate defeat denied Hamburg a return to Germany’s top flight after four seasons since their 2018 relegation.

Hertha’s caretaker coach Felix Magath, 68, who won Bundesliga titles in charge of Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg, has kept the Berlin club up despite winning just three of his nine games in charge.

“We are massively grateful for what Felix has done, striking the right key to get the best out of the team,” added Bobic.

As a player, Magath scored Hamburg’s winning goal in the 1983 European Cup final win over Juventus and won three Bundesliga titles with the north German club.

Hamburg qualified for the playoff by finishing third in the second division while Hertha ended up third from bottom of the Bundesliga.

Topics: Bundesliga Hertha Berlin Hamburg

Related

Bayern Munich win record 10th consecutive Bundesliga
Sport
Bayern Munich win record 10th consecutive Bundesliga
Bundesliga game paused to allow Mainz defender Niakhate to break fast
Sport
Bundesliga game paused to allow Mainz defender Niakhate to break fast

Al-Hilal overcome Al-Ittihad to blow Saudi Pro League title race wide open

Al-Hilal overcome Al-Ittihad to blow Saudi Pro League title race wide open
Updated 24 May 2022
John Duerden

Al-Hilal overcome Al-Ittihad to blow Saudi Pro League title race wide open

Al-Hilal overcome Al-Ittihad to blow Saudi Pro League title race wide open
  • The 3-1 victory in Jeddah means the Saudi and Asian champions are only three points behind the leaders with three games left
Updated 24 May 2022
John Duerden

Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ittihad 3-1 on Monday evening to keep the Saudi Professional League title race well and truly alive.

Two goals from Michael and a Salem Al-Dawsari stunner gave the visitors a come-from-behind victory in this crucial Saudi El Clasico, reducing Al-Ittihad’s lead at the top to just three points with three games of the season remaining.

It was truly a champions’ performance from the title-holders, who lost the King’s Cup final to Al-Fayha in a penalty shootout at the same venue, King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, just four days ago.

Despite the disappointment of that setback, and the fatigue, they managed to prevent the Tigers from claiming a victory that would have all but guaranteed a first league title since 2009. Now, for the first time in this run-in, the pressure is really on Al-Ittihad and it is coming from Al-Hilal.

Played out in front of a packed and passionate crowd — and featuring a pre-match tiger tifo from the home fans that was truly world class — the game was a fantastic, breathless advert for Saudi Arabian football, featuring two top teams both desperate to win. Al-Hilal needed victory to remain in the title chase while Al-Ittihad had a chance to go nine points clear with three games to go.

The first half was a tale of two penalty claims, one of which was denied after a video assistant referee intervention and one that was not. The game started at a breakneck pace to the delight of an appreciative crowd that provided the perfect atmosphere for such a big game. Every touch by a man in blue was greeted by jeers, with the cheers reserved for the heroes in yellow and black.

The roof was almost blown off in anger when the referee pointed to the spot after 12 minutes when Al-Hilal’s Michael was hacked down by Abdulrahman Al-Obud on the edge of the area. There was no doubt at all that it was a foul but the home players protested that it had happened outside the area. The VAR agreed and the free-kick came to nothing.

There was controversy at the other end after 28 minutes when a shot from Igor Coronado hit Jang Hyun-soo’s arm and the referee awarded a penalty. This time there was no intervention by the VAR, though the official did take a good long look at replays on the monitor. Up stepped Romarinho, who coolly sent Abdullah Al-Mayouf the wrong way to give his side the lead.

It was canceled out three minutes before the break. Al-Ittihad goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe came out to punch a cross clear but the ball fell on the edge of the area to Michael, who volleyed it through a crowded area and past the prone shot stopper, injured by a collision, to equalize.

(Twitter: @Alhilal_FC)

There was no let up in pace in the second half. Both teams continued to push forward but just could not find the final ball to create clear chances, with defenders making important interceptions.

The most crucial of these came just before the hour mark and kept Al-Hilal level. Al-Mayouf came out of his area to clear a long ball from the Al-Ittihad half but was beaten to it by Abderrazak Hamdallah. The Moroccan’s low shot was heading for the back of the net until Ali Al-Bulaihi somehow managed to slide in and clear it to keep the scoreline at 1-1.

It did not remain that way for much longer before the champions showed their class with a stunning goal. Salman Al-Faraj’s cross from the right was headed by Odion Ighalo from the six-yard box back to the edge of the area where the onrushing Al-Dawsari jumped into the air and directed the bouncing ball into the top corner. It was a world-class finish. There were a couple of minutes of uncertainty while the VAR checked to make sure that Ighalo had been onside. It turned out he was, just.

Al-Ittihad were still recovering from that setback when they suddenly found themselves 3-1 down. It was another fabulous goal: Al-Dawsari’s pass from the right side split the defense but there was still plenty left for Michael to do. The Brazilian picked up the ball on the left edge of the area, cut inside and, despite the close attention of defenders in yellow and black, fired a low shot into the bottom corner.

(Twitter: @Alhilal_FC)

That really knocked the stuffing out of the hosts and from then, of the two teams it was Al-Hilal who looked much more likely to score. With eight minutes left, Michael, who was having his best game since joining the club, again came close.

The visitors returned to Riyadh with three priceless points and, perhaps, a new-found belief in themselves that the title race is far from over.

Topics: Saudi Pro League (SPL) Al-Hilal Al-ittihad Saudi El Clasico

Related

Fresh Al-Ittihad take on overworked Al-Hilal in Classico that could decide SPL title destination
Sport
Fresh Al-Ittihad take on overworked Al-Hilal in Classico that could decide SPL title destination
5 things we learned from Al-Feiha’s stunning defeat of Al-Hilal in King’s Cup final
Sport
5 things we learned from Al-Feiha’s stunning defeat of Al-Hilal in King’s Cup final

Osaka, Krejcikova bomb out as Swiatek extends run

Osaka, Krejcikova bomb out as Swiatek extends run
Updated 23 May 2022
AFP

Osaka, Krejcikova bomb out as Swiatek extends run

Osaka, Krejcikova bomb out as Swiatek extends run
  • The unseeded Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, was knocked out 7-5, 6-4 by Amanda Anisimova
Updated 23 May 2022
AFP

PARIS: Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka and defending champion Barbora Krejcikova lost in the first round of the French Open on Monday, while women’s title favorite Iga Swiatek stretched her winning streak to 29 matches.

The unseeded Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, was knocked out 7-5, 6-4 by Amanda Anisimova — the same player who ended the Japanese star’s title defense at the Australian Open this year.

An error-plagued Osaka served up eight double faults and committed 29 unforced errors on her return to Roland Garros, after withdrawing in 2021 when she refused to honor mandatory media commitments before revealing she had been suffering from depression.

“I thought I tried really hard, and I just feel like it was a bit unfortunate because I wasn’t able to play as many matches leading into this tournament,” said Osaka.

Anisimova, the 27th seed, reached the semifinals in Paris three years ago.

“It’s tough to see Naomi Osaka in the first round so I knew it wouldn’t be easy,” said the American.

“I knew I had to play my best tennis and the conditions were not easy.”

As rain stopped on the outside courts for two hours, Krejcikova followed Osaka in making an early exit, going down 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 to 19-year-old Frenchwoman Diane Parry in her first match since February following injury.

The Czech world No. 2 had yet to play on clay this season after being sidelined by an elbow problem.

“It’s really a dream for me,” said Parry, spurred on by the home support under the roof on Court Philippe Chatrier.

“I’m just the happiest right now.”

With Krejcikova, Osaka and Madrid champion Ons Jabeur all going out in round one, Swiatek required just 54 minutes to dispatch Ukrainian qualifier Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 6-0.

The 20-year-old Swiatek, who took over as world No. 1 following Ashleigh Barty’s shock retirement, has won her last five tournaments and is bidding for a second French Open in three attempts.

“Today was a pretty good match,” said Swiatek.

“I love playing here even though the last couple of days it’s been raining and pretty dark.”

Swiatek is unbeaten since February and has the longest winning streak on the WTA tour since Serena Williams won 34 matches in a row in 2013.

“I’m pretty sure that it can end, but I just want to keep going. I’m sure someday my streak will stop.”

Topics: French Open French Open 2022 Naomi Osaka Barbora Krejcikova Iga Swiatek

Related

‘Maybe it was good to lose,’ says Jabeur after French Open shock
Sport
‘Maybe it was good to lose,’ says Jabeur after French Open shock
Dominic Thiem out of sync, out of French Open with 10th loss in row
Sport
Dominic Thiem out of sync, out of French Open with 10th loss in row

Golden Boot winners Salah and Son prove African and Asian players among the world’s best

Golden Boot winners Salah and Son prove African and Asian players among the world’s best
Updated 23 May 2022
John Duerden

Golden Boot winners Salah and Son prove African and Asian players among the world’s best

Golden Boot winners Salah and Son prove African and Asian players among the world’s best
  • South Korea’s Son netted twice in Tottenham’s 5-0 win at Norwich to move to 23 goals — one clear of Salah, but the Egypt forward struck late in Liverpool’s 3-1 win at home to Wolves
  • The former Chelsea and Roma star, Salah, now matches Alan Shearer’s record with a third Premier League golden boot
Updated 23 May 2022
John Duerden

The English Premier League came into existence in the summer of 1992, just as two of its future stars were being born: Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min, who now share the Golden Boot for the 2021-22 season.

It has been won jointly before, sometimes by three players.

That was the case in the 1997-98 season when the local trio of Chris Sutton, Michael Owen, and Dion Dublin all found the target 18 times each.

Twenty years later, Salah was the best and the following season the Egyptian topped the charts along with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane in a special time for African football. This time, however, after a three-way and solo success, the 29-year-old Egyptian collects his third award but shares it with South Korean Son, it is a noticeable pairing.

Salah and Son have scored 23 goals over the campaign that finished on Sunday, with Liverpool finishing second behind Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur taking fourth, and the last UEFA Champions League spot, above rivals Arsenal.

Of the top two goalscorers in the most popular league in the world, one is African and one is from Asia. It shows the global power of football and the talent that exists in all corners of the world. Such a thing would have been almost unthinkable 25 years ago.

Salah’s goal-scoring exploits have become so commonplace that fans and media can forget just how impressive they are. The former Chelsea and Roma star now matches Alan Shearer’s record with a third Premier League golden boot. He has now scored 118 goals in 180 games in the competition. Such consistency over five seasons, his lowest total was 19 back in 2019-20, is truly impressive.

This is the first such prize for Son and comes after his best season for Tottenham Hotspur in terms of scoring, beating his previous highest tally of 17 from the last time around.

Unlike Salah, who hit the ground running as soon as he arrived at Liverpool, it took the South Korean some time to find his feet in North London after arriving from Bayer Leverkusen in August 2015. There was even talk that he would leave the club at the end of his first season. From then, however, he quickly became a fan favorite. This season has been one to remember, especially as the 29 -year-old has, unlike Salah who managed five from the penalty spot, scored all his from open play.

Both these players would walk into any team in Europe. They are the cream of their respective continents, but to describe Salah as the best African player and Son as the best from Asia undersells them a little.

Both are simply two of the best players in the world and deserve to be described as such. Africa has had a few of those in the past. George Weah won the Ballon d’Or in 1995 while Didier Drogba, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez, and Samuel Eto’o all came fairly close in the past. That has not been the case in Asia. There have been plenty of talented players from the East, but none have established themselves as one of the best players in one of the big leagues in the way that Son has managed over the last few years.

If Spurs were challenging for titles, then Son would surely be the first Asian star to make an impact when it came to voting for the world player of the year. There has been some surprise that he has not gone to one of the global elite such as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, or Liverpool, a place where he would win domestic titles and challenge for the Champions League, and there has not really been any speculation over his future.

Unlike Salah, the Asian player signed a lengthy new contract with his club last year, which has reduced that conversation. There is also the presence of an even bigger star, in English terms at least, as England captain Harry Kane gets more attention from the local media. Son has helped his team qualify for next year’s premier continental competition, and if he shines in that tournament, then there is a chance of being part of that global conversation. Son also suffers a little as his national team is unlikely to go too far at the World Cup, while Salah’s Egypt are not there at all. If these two nations were getting to semi-finals and finals, then these players really would be even bigger stars than they are right now.

Salah’s club situation is a little different. He has won and is still winning trophies and has lifted English Premier League, European, and world titles. His contract status - his deal ends in a year - has been the subject of a lot of speculation though it seems likely that the North African will stay at Anfield as there is still the prospect of more glory. While Son was delighted with his goals at Norwich that won him the award and helped his team finish fourth, Salah was disappointed that his 23rd strike couldn’t help the Reds finish above second. At least he has had the FA and the League Cup this season, and this weekend he has the chance to get revenge on Real Madrid for that 2018 defeat as the two powerhouses meet in the final in Paris.

Whatever happens on Saturday, this has been another great season for Mo Salah and another one in which Son Heung-min has shown what a fine player he is. To have sons of Egypt and South Korea on top of the Premier League goal-scoring charts is the global game at its best.

Topics: english Premier League Mohamed Salah Son Heung-min EPL Golden Boot

Related

Mohamed Salah happy to chase history with Liverpool as contract negotiations wait
Sport
Mohamed Salah happy to chase history with Liverpool as contract negotiations wait
Son Heung-min deserves bumper Spurs deal, says Mourinho
Sport
Son Heung-min deserves bumper Spurs deal, says Mourinho

Latest updates

Djokovic backs ATP, laments Wimbledon ‘lose-lose situation’
Djokovic backs ATP, laments Wimbledon ‘lose-lose situation’
Tug-of-war over: With Mbappe staying, PSG lay first brick in rebuild
Tug-of-war over: With Mbappe staying, PSG lay first brick in rebuild
A slice of Saudi culture on the streets of Davos
A slice of Saudi culture on the streets of Davos
WHO says no urgent need for mass monkeypox vaccinations
The logo of the World Health Organization is seen at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (AP file photo)
Hertha Berlin keep Bundesliga status with playoff victory at Hamburg
Hertha Berlin keep Bundesliga status with playoff victory at Hamburg

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.