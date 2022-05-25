Salah staying at Liverpool ‘for sure’ next season

Cody Rhodes targeting Clash at the Castle, WWE Championship

RIYADH: WWE’s international calendar continues to grow as it brings its staple events to its global fan base.

After the Elimination Chamber was held in Jeddah in February and with Clash at the Castle set for Sept. 3 in Cardiff, one WWE Superstar who cannot wait to be on the road is the returning “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

Commenting on the upcoming show in the UK, he said: “As one of the biggest fans ever of SummerSlam 1992, I am shocked it’s taken this long. Clearly by the sign-up interest and the pre-sale interest and everything that’s happening, this aims to be the biggest stadium show in the world.

“It truly does. It’s one of those things [that], as a member of the roster, I’ve got to find my way onto it,” he added. “I’ve got to find my way into a premium spot because I have watched SummerSlam ‘92 so many times I can do the commentary almost verbatim. It’s our time now. It has been 30 years...It’s time for us to make our moment.”

Rhodes, who made his comeback to WWE during the last WrestleMania, is looking forward to going on the road again.

“I’m very much looking forward to touring the world, not just because I have the opportunity to be a face of the WWE brand at the moment, but because we were closed off from one another for too long,” he said.

“I’m a global sports entertainer. I like to go everywhere. I did that when I was with WWE and outside the company, and then the pandemic happened, lockdown happened, so I am looking forward to going everywhere that this show goes,” Rhodes added. “That’s what you’re supposed to do. You follow your show, and WWE is seen in every country and in every language, and I want to be able to connect with those folks.”

A revered second-generation wrestler, Rhodes credits his father, the late legend “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes, for getting him into wrestling training when he was only 12 years old.

During his career, the younger Rhodes was one of the founders of All Elite Wrestling, a promotion in the US in which he was the inaugural and three-time AEW TNT Champion and also served as an executive vice president. He was also the NWA and Ring of Honor World Champion. The one title that Rhodes has yet to win is the WWE Championship.

“I don’t want to say that it’s the most important thing in my life because I don’t want to put so much pressure on myself,” he said. “If you know me and, fortunately and unfortunately, I have been so open...in front of the audience that they do really know me, I think they know that it is the most important thing, that all the pressure in the world is on me to do it. It is the one that got away. No Rhodes got their hands on it.

“I have said it, made it clear, and if it goes unobtained that’s one thing, but I just couldn’t let it go unsaid,” Rhodes added. “With that in mind, I have a habit of very much putting things out in the universe when it comes to sports entertainment and making sure they happen. I am a big, big proponent of sticking to your word. I would love to give my word to the WWE universe that not only do I want it, but I am going to get it. Only time will tell.”