Iraq PM says cabinet lineup nearing completion ahead of parliamentary vote

BAGHDAD: Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi said his government was close to completing its Cabinet lineup, with parliament expected to vote on candidates for vacant ministries next week.

Al-Zaidi announced the move during a meeting of the Coordination Framework on Monday after finalizing candidates for the remaining portfolios, according to a government source cited by Asharq.

The source said Al-Zaidi had set Saturday as the final deadline for relevant parties to submit candidates’ CVs, allowing them to undergo vetting before their names are sent to parliament.

A parliamentary session to vote on the new ministers is expected to be scheduled next week, the source added.

The Coordination Framework said in a statement that Al-Zaidi discussed the latest political and legislative developments during its 287th regular meeting, as well as the security and public services situation in Iraq and the wider region.

Nine ministries remain without parliament-approved ministers, including the interior, defense, planning and higher education portfolios.

The other vacant posts are construction, housing and municipalities; labor and social affairs; youth and sports; migration and displacement; and culture, tourism and antiquities.

The push to complete the government follows weeks of political negotiations over candidates for ministries currently being run in an acting capacity.