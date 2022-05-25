You are here

Construction begins on King Salman Park Foundation’s Royal Art Complex in Riyadh

The complex aims to be a major beacon of culture and the arts in the heart of Riyadh.
The complex aims to be a major beacon of culture and the arts in the heart of Riyadh. (King Salman Park Foundation)
The complex aims to be a major beacon of culture and the arts in the heart of Riyadh. (King Salman Park Foundation)
The complex aims to be a major beacon of culture and the arts in the heart of Riyadh. (King Salman Park Foundation)
SPA

Construction begins on King Salman Park Foundation's Royal Art Complex in Riyadh

The complex aims to be a major beacon of culture and the arts in the heart of Riyadh. (King Salman Park Foundation)
  • The complex, which will cover an area of more than 500,000 square meters, includes a Museum of World Cultures, a National Theater, and a Royal Institute of Traditional Arts
  • King Salman Park has been designed to be the capital’s ‘green lung’ and the biggest urban park in the world, covering an area of more than 16 million square meters
SPA

RIYADH: Construction work has begun on the Royal Arts Complex in Riyadh, the King Salman Park Foundation announced on Wednesday.

The complex, which will cover an area of more than 500,000 square meters, is one of the most important parts of the King Salman Park project, which was launched by the king on March 19, 2019, under the direct supervision of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

 

 

It includes the 110-meter-high Museum of World Cultures, the 2,300-seat capacity National Theater, and the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts, which will include the Academy of Traditional Visual Arts, the Academy of Cultural Heritage and Restoration, and the Academy of Theatrical Arts.

There will also be a sculpture pavilion, two theaters, three cinemas, a large hall to display the works of artists and other creatives, and a library specializing in culture and the arts that will house more than 250,000 books.

The foundation is chaired by the crown prince and embodies his vision for the complex to be a major beacon of culture and the arts in the heart of Riyadh, by embracing Salmani architectural design, which blends modern and traditional values, in its construction.

 

 

King Salman Park has been designed to be the capital’s “green lung” and the biggest urban park in the world, covering an area of more than 16 million square meters. It will provide a vibrant experience for city residents and visitors by offering a variety of environmental, cultural, artistic and recreational facilities. It also aims to boost Riyadh’s global ranking among the world’s top most livable cities.

The project includes a 7.2-kilometer circular pedestrian walkway, more than 11 square kilometers of open spaces, and about 1 million trees.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Park Foundation Riyadh King Salman Park Royal Art Complex Mohammed bin Salman

Human Rights Commission chief and New Zealand Foreign Ministry official hold talks in Riyadh

Human Rights Commission chief and New Zealand Foreign Ministry official hold talks in Riyadh
SPA

Human Rights Commission chief and New Zealand Foreign Ministry official hold talks in Riyadh

Human Rights Commission chief and New Zealand Foreign Ministry official hold talks in Riyadh
SPA

RIYADH: Awwad Al-Awwad, president of the Saudi Human Rights Commission, met Jonathan Kerr, the director-general of the Middle East and Africa Department at the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, in Riyadh on Wednesday to discuss a number of issues relating to human rights and the development of bilateral cooperation.

Also present at the meeting was Barney Riley, New Zealand’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Topics: saudi human rights commission New Zealand Riyadh

Saudi authorities seize amphetamine pills hidden in plastic beans

Saudi authorities seize amphetamine pills hidden in plastic beans
Arab News

Saudi authorities seize amphetamine pills hidden in plastic beans

Saudi authorities seize amphetamine pills hidden in plastic beans
Arab News

RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia foiled an attempt to smuggle thousands of amphetamine pills and arrested two suspects, the General Directorate of Narcotics Control said on Wednesday.

Spokesman Maj. Mohammed Al-Nujaidi said security officials who monitor drug smuggling and distribution networks that target the Kingdom intercepted 403,000 amphetamine tablets. They were found in the possession of a Syrian national and a Saudi citizen in Jeddah, hidden in a shipment of fake plastic bean pods, he added. The two men were referred to the Public Prosecution.

Al-Nujaidi said that the Ministry of Interior’s security forces, in coordination with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, will continue to work to uncover plots to smuggle narcotics into the Kingdom and arrest those responsible.

Topics: Saudi Arabia amphetamine pills war on drugs

US congress delegation hails work of Muslim World League during meeting with its leader

US congress delegation hails work of Muslim World League during meeting with its leader
SPA

US congress delegation hails work of Muslim World League during meeting with its leader

US congress delegation hails work of Muslim World League during meeting with its leader
SPA

RIYADH: A delegation from the US Congress has praised the work of the Muslim World League in promoting common human values and promoting the urgent need for peace in the world. It came during a meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Iss, the MWL’s secretary-general, in Riyadh on Wednesday.

The American delegates included Chris Stewart, a representative from Utah, Lisa McClain, a representative from Michigan, and Guy Reschenthaler, a representative from Pennsylvania, all three of them Republicans. They were accompanied by a number of officials.

(Supplied)

During the meeting, they discussed a number of issues of common interest, and Al-Issa affirmed that the Saudi Arabia represents the unifying spirit of the Islamic world.

The US delegation also hailed the MWL for its leading role in building effective alliances at the national level and between international organizations to consolidate the values of friendship and cooperation among nations and peoples.

Topics: Saudi Arabia US Muslim World League

DiplomaticQuarter: US Embassy celebrates 80 years of 'shared history' with Saudi Arabia

DiplomaticQuarter: US Embassy celebrates 80 years of ‘shared history’ with Saudi Arabia
Rashid Hassan

DiplomaticQuarter: US Embassy celebrates 80 years of ‘shared history’ with Saudi Arabia

DiplomaticQuarter: US Embassy celebrates 80 years of ‘shared history’ with Saudi Arabia
  • The US Legation opened in Jeddah in 1942. Full diplomatic relations began in 1940 and the US Mission, located in a traditional house in the old city center, was upgraded to the status of an embassy in 1949
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The US Embassy in Riyadh has marked the 80th anniversary of the establishment of its first diplomatic presence in Saudi Arabia, highlighting what it described as “eight decades of shared history, strong partnership and united vision” with the Kingdom.

The US Legation opened in Jeddah in 1942. Full diplomatic relations began in 1940 and the US Mission, located in a traditional house in the old city center, was upgraded to the status of an embassy in 1949.

In 1952, the embassy moved to the current consulate general location, which at the time was an isolated, beachfront property to the north of the city.

Along with all other foreign missions, the US Embassy was transferred to Riyadh in 1984. The former embassy compound in Jeddah is now a consulate general in the heart of one of the Middle East’s most dynamic cities.

The theme of this year’s celebration was “Shared History, Strong Partnership and United Vision,” highlighting the enduring foundation of the strategic ties and friendship between the US and Saudi Arabia.

“From the very early days of modern Saudi Arabia, the US, its leaders, its companies and its people supported their Saudi friends on their remarkable journey toward success and prosperity,” the US Embassy in Riyadh said in a statement to Arab News.

“The US-Saudi relationship has naturally evolved over the years. It has grown to encompass trade, culture, education, security, and especially the close ties between the Saudi and American people. What has not changed during the past 80 years is the shared vision that has always guided the cooperation between the US and Saudi Arabia in these and many other areas,” it added.

“As Saudi Arabia pursues the ambitious goals of Vision 2030, the US is supporting the Kingdom’s efforts in the same spirit of partnership that has been one of the key pillars of US–Saudi ties. Today, in every field, in every sector, Americans and Saudis are working together, learning together, conducting research together and, more recently, performing together in concerts, films and athletic competitions.”

This engagement translates into $54 billion annually in US-Saudi trade and investment.

American companies have been an integral part of the Vision 2030 economic transformation of Saudi Arabia, while the US and Saudi Arabia also enjoy robust cultural and educational ties.

Topics: Saudi Arabia US

Saudi Arabia reports 540 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Saudi Arabia reports 540 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 540 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Saudi Arabia reports 540 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
  • Of the new infections, 146 were recorded in Jeddah, 122 in Riyadh, 50 in Makkah, 38 in Dammam and 32 in Madinah
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia reported 540 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health. As a result, the total number of cases in the Kingdom grew to 764,789.

The authorities also confirmed one new COVID-19-related death, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,135.

Of the new infections, 146 were recorded in Jeddah, 122 in Riyadh, 50 in Makkah, 38 in Dammam and 32 in Madinah. Several other cities recorded fewer than 20 new cases each.

The ministry also announced that 570 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 749,141. It said that 6,513 COVID-19 cases were still active. 

Topics: COVID-19 Saudi Arabia

