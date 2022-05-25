Construction begins on King Salman Park Foundation’s Royal Art Complex in Riyadh

RIYADH: Construction work has begun on the Royal Arts Complex in Riyadh, the King Salman Park Foundation announced on Wednesday.

The complex, which will cover an area of more than 500,000 square meters, is one of the most important parts of the King Salman Park project, which was launched by the king on March 19, 2019, under the direct supervision of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

It includes the 110-meter-high Museum of World Cultures, the 2,300-seat capacity National Theater, and the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts, which will include the Academy of Traditional Visual Arts, the Academy of Cultural Heritage and Restoration, and the Academy of Theatrical Arts.

There will also be a sculpture pavilion, two theaters, three cinemas, a large hall to display the works of artists and other creatives, and a library specializing in culture and the arts that will house more than 250,000 books.

The foundation is chaired by the crown prince and embodies his vision for the complex to be a major beacon of culture and the arts in the heart of Riyadh, by embracing Salmani architectural design, which blends modern and traditional values, in its construction.

Construction of the Royal Arts Complex commences#KingSalmanPark pic.twitter.com/wxkC0aSHrK — حديقة الملك سلمان (@KingSalmanPark_) May 23, 2022

King Salman Park has been designed to be the capital’s “green lung” and the biggest urban park in the world, covering an area of more than 16 million square meters. It will provide a vibrant experience for city residents and visitors by offering a variety of environmental, cultural, artistic and recreational facilities. It also aims to boost Riyadh’s global ranking among the world’s top most livable cities.

The project includes a 7.2-kilometer circular pedestrian walkway, more than 11 square kilometers of open spaces, and about 1 million trees.