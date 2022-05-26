You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi, Bulgarian foreign ministers hold talks

Saudi, Bulgarian foreign ministers hold talks

Saudi, Bulgarian foreign ministers hold talks
Short Url

https://arab.news/gt6nb

Updated 27 May 2022
SPA

Saudi, Bulgarian foreign ministers hold talks

Saudi, Bulgarian foreign ministers hold talks
Updated 27 May 2022
SPA

SOFIA: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Thursday met his Bulgarian counterpart Teodora Genchovska during an official visit to Bulgaria’s capital Sofia.

During their meeting, they discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries in various fields and reviewed the latest developments on a number of regional and international issues.

Prince Faisal and Genchovska also talked about consolidating economic ties in relation to the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan, stepping up political cooperation, and promoting bilateral efforts to bolster international peace and security.

Saudi Ambassador to Bulgaria Khalid Fakih, and the director general of the office of the Saudi foreign minister, Abdulrahman Al-Daoud, also attended the meeting.

Topics: Saudi-Bulgaria Prince Faisal bin Farhan Teodora Genchovska

Related

Saudi Justice Ministry launches Case Preparation Center 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Justice Ministry launches Case Preparation Center 
Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief, US state secretary discuss bilateral ties
Saudi Arabia
Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief, US state secretary discuss bilateral ties

Saudi crown prince, Greek PM discuss boosting joint cooperation

Saudi crown prince, Greek PM discuss boosting joint cooperation
Updated 27 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi crown prince, Greek PM discuss boosting joint cooperation

Saudi crown prince, Greek PM discuss boosting joint cooperation
Updated 27 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call on Thursday from Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Kingdom’s official SPA news agency reported.
During the call, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries, and discussed opportunities for joint cooperation in a number of fields.

Topics: Mohammed bin Salman Saudi Arabia Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Related

Saudi chief of staff attends Dragon Group meeting in UK
Saudi Arabia
Saudi chief of staff attends Dragon Group meeting in UK
Labor rights, awareness remain top priorities of Saudi Arabia’s National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking: Vice chair
Business & Economy
Labor rights, awareness remain top priorities of Saudi Arabia’s National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking: Vice chair

Saudi minister hails Saudi Arabia’s role in public health

Saudi minister hails Saudi Arabia’s role in public health
Updated 27 May 2022
SPA

Saudi minister hails Saudi Arabia’s role in public health

Saudi minister hails Saudi Arabia’s role in public health
  • Al-Jalajel said that the Kingdom is one of the first countries that, during its leadership of the G20, initiated the extraordinary summit to combine efforts and contain the pandemic
Updated 27 May 2022
SPA

GENEVA: Saudi Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel has praised the contributions made by the Kingdom to support global public health.

His remarks came during a speech he delivered at the 75th session of the World Health Organization General Assembly in Geneva, where he headed the Kingdom’s delegation.

Al-Jalajel said that the Kingdom is one of the first countries that, during its leadership of the G20, initiated the extraordinary summit to combine efforts and contain the pandemic, which resulted in unprecedented global cooperation.

Al-Jalajel noted that the Kingdom contributed to the establishment of the WHO’s Access to COVID-19 Tools and COVAX Facility initiatives.

The Saudi minister further said that the total aid provided by the Kingdom through the initiatives and with direct support to developing countries amounted to approximately $770 million.

Al-Jalajel congratulated WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on his reelection for a second five-year term and the renewal of the international community’s confidence in his leadership. 

Topics: Saudi Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel Saudi Arabia

Related

Training Saudi women for the workforce will net a $400bn return
Business & Economy
Training Saudi women for the workforce will net a $400bn return
Saudi Justice Ministry launches Case Preparation Center 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Justice Ministry launches Case Preparation Center 

No entry to Makkah without permit for expats

No entry to Makkah without permit for expats
Updated 27 May 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

No entry to Makkah without permit for expats

No entry to Makkah without permit for expats
  • Measure will maintain order and security around holy sites, experts say
Updated 27 May 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: The General Directorate of Public Security has required expatriates wishing to enter Makkah for Hajj to obtain a permit from authorities starting Thursday.

For expatriates to enter the holy city, one of the following documents is required: An entry permit to work in the holy sites issued by the competent authority, a residency permit (iqama) issued from Makkah, an Umrah permit or a Hajj permit.

Brig. Gen. Sami Al-Shuwairekh, the spokesman for Public Security, said that the measure was in line with the regulations for the Hajj pilgrimage for this year.

“As per these instructions, only expatriates who obtain a permit for entry to Makkah will be allowed into the holy city from Thursday. They can obtain permits from the competent authorities. All vehicles and residents that do not have the required documents will be turned back,” Al-Shuwairekh said.

Ahmed Saleh Al-Halabi, who specializes in Hajj and Umrah services, told Arab News that the changes are a result of years of monitoring entry to the holy sites. Practical measures can safely organize the entry of residents to Makkah, he said.

“This is in order to eradicate all sorts of infiltration of the holy sites, especially for residents who do not hold permits, and who are on vacation from their work and head to Makkah to work, or stay with their relatives and friends, and then infiltrate the holy sites to perform the pilgrimage. And as a result, they stay on sidewalks and sleep there which would impact the environment and the level of public cleanliness,” he added.

Dr. Othman Qazzaz, head of the media research and studies department at the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Institute for Hajj and Umrah Research, told Arab News that the Kingdom is also making efforts to improve logistics services during Hajj, aiming to host a successful pilgrimage season.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Makkah hajj Umrah Expats

Related

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman performs Eid Al-Fitr prayers on Monday morning in Makkah. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi king performs eid prayers at Grand Mosque in Makkah
Hundreds of Muslims perform Eid Al-Fitr prayers in Makkah and Madinah 
Saudi Arabia
Hundreds of Muslims perform Eid Al-Fitr prayers in Makkah and Madinah 

Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief, US state secretary discuss bilateral ties

Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief, US state secretary discuss bilateral ties
Updated 26 May 2022
SPA

Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief, US state secretary discuss bilateral ties

Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief, US state secretary discuss bilateral ties
  • The two sides agreed on the importance of consolidating relations in various fields, in light of the challenges facing the world, foremost of which are the situations in the Middle East, Africa and Asia
Updated 26 May 2022
SPA

WASHINGTON: During his official visit to the US, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha met US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at the headquarters of the State Department in Washington, DC.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the OIC and the US and ways to enhance them, as well as the outcome of the first round of the strategic dialogue between the OIC and the US held May 23-24 in Washington.

The two sides agreed on the importance of consolidating relations in various fields, in light of the challenges facing the world, foremost of which are the situations in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

They also concurred on the importance of continuing consultations on various issues that top the agenda of the OIC and the US, foremost of which is the fight against terrorism, extremism and Islamophobia, and international efforts to combat COVID-19 and its health, economic and social implications.

Recently, the OIC has spoken of how highly it values the social, cultural and economic achievements of the African continent. The OIC indicated it will spare no effort directing its various development projects to serve Africa. 

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Hissein Brahim Taha

Related

Troops ride in a vehicle in central Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. (AP file photo)
World
Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemns deadly attack in Burkina Faso
Organization of Islamic Cooperation welcomes Nigeria’s donation for Afghanistan
Saudi Arabia
Organization of Islamic Cooperation welcomes Nigeria’s donation for Afghanistan

Saudi Justice Ministry launches Case Preparation Center 

Saudi Justice Ministry launches Case Preparation Center 
Updated 26 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi Justice Ministry launches Case Preparation Center 

Saudi Justice Ministry launches Case Preparation Center 
  • The center prepares claim files to improve output and increase efficiency
Updated 26 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Justice Minister Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani on Thursday inaugurated the Case Preparation Center, which prepares claim files to improve output and increase efficiency.

“The center employs well-qualified staff who have the expertise and skills required for operation. This will result in a better experience for litigants through specific criteria and indicators,” the ministry said.

The center provides various services, including for example preliminary study of a claim, the management of notices, summarizing minutes and briefs and composing draft rulings, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Osama Ghanem Al-Obaidy, adviser and professor of law at the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh, told Arab News: “The launching of the Case Preparation Center is a good move towards improving case-related services provided by the Justice Ministry. This move will help raise the efficiency of court dockets and the review of cases in an expeditious manner and without unnecessary delay.”

He added: “The move will reduce the time spent in needless corrections and hearing delays due to cases and claims having insufficient, missing or inaccurate information or documentation.” 

Topics: Saudi justice ministry Case Preparation Center 

Related

Photo/SPA
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Justice Ministry issues 840k e-PoA in 2 months
Justice Ministry’s portal reissues powers of attorney. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Justice Ministry’s portal reissues powers of attorney

Latest updates

Liverpool’s Salah eyes Champions League revenge against Real Madrid
Liverpool’s Salah eyes Champions League revenge against Real Madrid
US seizes 600,000 barrels of smuggled Iranian crude oil
US seizes 600,000 barrels of smuggled Iranian crude oil
World No. 1 Scheffler headlines leading bunch at Colonial
World No. 1 Scheffler headlines leading bunch at Colonial
Cavendish thwarted as De Bondt wins Giro 18th stage
Cavendish thwarted as De Bondt wins Giro 18th stage
Woman claims her avatar was sexually assaulted in the metaverse
Woman claims her avatar was sexually assaulted in the metaverse

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.