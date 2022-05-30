You are here

Israel warns against travel to Turkey citing Iran assassination

Israel warns against travel to Turkey citing Iran assassination
Turkey is a popular tourist destination for Israelis and the two countries have been mending their ties after more than a decade of strained relations. (File/Shutterstock)
Israel warns against travel to Turkey citing Iran assassination

Israel warns against travel to Turkey citing Iran assassination
  • Tehran has blamed Israel for the killing of Hassan Sayad Khodai
  • Turkey is a popular tourist destination for Israelis
JERUSALEM: Israel on Monday warned its citizens against travel to Turkey, citing Iranian threats of revenge for the assassination last week of a Revolutionary Guards colonel.
Tehran has blamed Israel for the killing of Hassan Sayad Khodai, who was shot dead at the wheel of his car by two people on a motorcycle and has vowed retaliation.
Israel’s National Security Council said in a statement that Tehran could be looking to harm Israelis in Turkey and classified it as a “high-risk country.”
Turkey is a popular tourist destination for Israelis and the two countries have been mending their ties after more than a decade of strained relations.
Israel has accused Khodai of plotting attacks against its citizens worldwide.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office, which oversees intelligence agency Mossad, has declined to comment on the assassination but Bennett said on Sunday that Teheran would “pay the full price” for instigating attacks on Israelis.

Yemeni minister warns against Houthis recruiting child fighters

Yemeni minister warns against Houthis recruiting child fighters
Yemeni minister warns against Houthis recruiting child fighters

Yemeni minister warns against Houthis recruiting child fighters
DUBAI: Yemen’s minister of information warned against the Houthi militia’s continued operations recruiting child fighters through so-called education centers.

Muammar Al-Eryani told the Yemeni news Agency, SABA, that the militia recruited children as they join so-called “summer (education) camps,” deploying them on the battlefronts. 

He said the Iranian-backed terrorist group mobilized tens of thousands of children in areas under its control, and spread propaganda among them that promoted hatred, violence, and terror.   

Eryani said this sectarian rhetoric was being imported from Tehran. 

This will pose “dangers to the social fabric, civil peace and the values of coexistence between Yemenis.” 

Al-Eryani stressed that the Houthi militia's continued policy of mobilizing and manipulating the minds of children represented a major obstacle to the efforts made by brotherly and friendly countries to peace and security.

UAE reports three more monkeypox cases

UAE reports three more monkeypox cases
UAE reports three more monkeypox cases

UAE reports three more monkeypox cases
DUBAI: The UAE Ministry of Health announced three new cases of monkeypox in the country on Sunday, nearly a week after announcing its first case of the virus.  

It said the country was following “a unified national medical guide for dealing with monkeypox-infected people and their contacts.”

“This includes complete isolation of the infected in hospitals until they recover, while quarantining their close contacts for a period of no less than 21 days at home and monitoring their health condition, and enforcing their compliance with home isolation."

The ministry also urged all community members to follow appropriate preventive measures and careful precautions while travelling and to stay safe.

"Monkeypox is a viral disease, but usually a self-limited one, if compared to Covid-19. It's mostly transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, including bodily fluids, and respiratory droplets, or with material contaminated with the virus. It can also be passed to the baby in the womb," the ministry statement added.

Iran authorities seize vessel carrying smuggled fuel, arrest crew members

Iran authorities seize vessel carrying smuggled fuel, arrest crew members
Iranian authorities have seized a vessel carrying 106,500 liters of smuggled fuel. (File/AFP)
Iran authorities seize vessel carrying smuggled fuel, arrest crew members

Iran authorities seize vessel carrying smuggled fuel, arrest crew members
  • Iranian authorities have seized a vessel carrying 106,500 liters of smuggled fuel and its nine crew members have been arrested
DUBAI: Iranian authorities have seized a vessel carrying 106,500 liters of smuggled fuel and its nine crew members have been arrested, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.
“On the orders of the Qeshm Prosecutor, the officers of the marine base, while identifying a vessel carrying 106,500 liters of smuggled fuel, started the process of seizing it,” said the chief justice of Hormozgan province.

Gulf and Arab condemnation as extremists, Israeli Knesset member storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Gulf and Arab condemnation as extremists, Israeli Knesset member storm Al-Aqsa Mosque
Gulf and Arab condemnation as extremists, Israeli Knesset member storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Gulf and Arab condemnation as extremists, Israeli Knesset member storm Al-Aqsa Mosque
  • Al-Hajraf said the new developments were a flagrant violation and a dangerous escalation
  • Tens of thousands of flag-waving Israeli nationalists marched through the Muslim quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday
RIYADH: The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council condemned on Sunday the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by extremists and a member of the Israeli Knesset under the protection of Israeli police.
Dr. Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf’s condemnation comes as tens of thousands of flag-waving Israeli nationalists marched through the Muslim quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday.
Many marchers sang and danced as they wound their way through the streets. Others sought confrontation, chanting “Death to Arabs.”
Al-Hajjraf said the new developments were a flagrant violation and a dangerous escalation.
He stressed the need for Israel to respect the historical, legal and religious situation in Jerusalem, and called on the international community to assume its responsibilities to preserve the safety of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam.
The Secretary-General urged Israel to abide by its obligations as an occupying power in accordance with international humanitarian law.
The Arab League also condemned the march, with secretary-general Ahmed Aboul Gheit saying the move constituted ‘a new violation of the status quo, and represented a major provocation to the feelings of the Arab and Islamic nations.’
The so-called ‘Flag March’ was aimed primarily at promoting Israel’s agenda and realizing the extreme right’s goals of abolishing all Palestinian presence in occupied East Jerusalem as well imposing restrictions on worshipers at the Al-Haram Al-Sharif, a statement said.
In a statement Kuwait condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque ‘by extremists under the protection of Israeli forces.’
“These flagrant violations, which provoke Muslims’ feelings and run counter to international law, portend repercussions on international and regional stability and security, and increase the opportunities of religious-based confrontations,” Kuwait’s foreign ministry said in the statement.
Kuwait also called on the UN Security Council act on the supposed violations and compel Israeli forces to respect international law, and provide protection to Palestinians as well.
Egypt also warned against the negative consequences of the incident, which could cause an escalation in tensions in Palestine.

Trial opens of 4 accused of killing Sudan policeman

Sudanese protesters rally outside a court in Khartoum on Sunday to support fellow demonstrators. (AFP)
Sudanese protesters rally outside a court in Khartoum on Sunday to support fellow demonstrators. (AFP)
Trial opens of 4 accused of killing Sudan policeman

Sudanese protesters rally outside a court in Khartoum on Sunday to support fellow demonstrators. (AFP)
  • In March, they held a week-long hunger strike in Khartoum’s Kober Prison to protest against “inhumane treatment,” “police brutality” and a lack of due process, their lawyers said
KHARTOUM: The trial of four men accused of fatally stabbing a senior police officer during anti-coup protests in Sudan opened in Khartoum on Sunday, an AFP correspondent said.
The judge ordered an investigation into allegations the four had been tortured in custody and adjourned the court until June 12, according to the correspondent.
Gen. Bareema was killed in January, according to authorities, one of two police fatalities during months of ongoing protests that erupted in the wake of an October 25 coup led by army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.
According to medics, nearly 100 demonstrators have been killed in crackdowns against anti-coup protests.
Four protesters — Mohammed “Tupac” Adam, Mohammed Al-Fattah, Mossaab Al-Sherif and Ahmed Al-Nanna — were arrested and charged in January over Bareema’s death, and have remained in custody since.
In March, they held a week-long hunger strike in Khartoum’s Kober Prison to protest against “inhumane treatment,” “police brutality” and a lack of due process, their lawyers said.
Hundreds rallied in front of the courthouse to demand the release of the defendants, who made peace signs as they were escorted inside by security forces.
Dozens, including the policeman’s family, formed a rival protest to demand justice.
The October coup derailed a fragile transition to civilian rule set in motion by a power-sharing deal between the army and protest leaders after the ouster of former President Omar Bashir in 2019.
Since Gen. Burhan’s power-grab, hundreds of activists have been detained and at least 98 people killed in a crackdown, according to pro-democracy medics.
Many of those have been shot dead by security forces, the medics say.  Gen. Burhan has said some security force members “misused” their weapons during demonstrations, but no trials of personnel have been publicly announced.
Ahead of the trial of the four accused protesters, a local pro-democracy “resistance” committee said that the case amounted to “targeting revolutionaries with malicious reports to get rid of them” and “an assault on the revolution and its values.”
On Saturday, thousands once more took to the streets of Khartoum, where two protesters were killed.
In a statement, the police blamed the deaths on demonstrators’ “violent and unjustified hostility.”
UN special representative Volker Perthes said he was “appalled” by the latest deaths, tweeting Sunday that “it is time for the violence to stop” and urging Sudan’s authorities to lift an ongoing state of emergency.

