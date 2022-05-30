Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday

RIYADH: Saudi stocks rebounded on Sunday as a rise in oil prices boosted investor sentiment in the oil-rich nation.

TASI exited the day with a 1.3 percent gain at 12,689, while the parallel market Nomu advanced 0.58 percent at 22,402.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, stock exchanges of Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain added between 0.3 and 0.6 percent and Kuwait’s BKP index surged 1.9 percent.

The Egyptian EGX30 index closed 1.1 percent lower.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $120.08 a barrel, and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate traded at $115.99 a barrel as of 9:23 a.m. Saudi time on Monday.

Stock news

Banque Saudi Fransi appointed Bader Hamad Al-Salloom as acting CEO effective June 1

East Pipes Integrated Co. sealed a deal worth SR490 million ($130 million) for the supply of steel pipes to Saline Water Conversion Corp.

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. is planning a capital increase of 20 percent to SR300 million by issuing bonus shares

Shareholders of solutions by stc, also known as Arabian Internet and Telecommunication Co., approved a dividend payout of SR4 per share for 2021

Gulf General Cooperative Insurance Co. was awarded a contract to provide insurance services for Al Wefaq Transport Solutions Co.’s vehicle fleet

Almunajem Foods Co. announced temporary suspension by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority on one of its imported poultry products

Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. submitted a capital increase request to the Capital Market Authority, looking to raise its capital to SR337 million

Saudi Home Loans Co.’s shareholders are set to receive cash dividends of SR0.77 per share for 2021

The real estate arm of Batic Investment and Logistics Co. acquired a plot of land in Al Madinah for SR126 million

Red Sea International Co. submitted a filing to CMA to reduce its capital by nearly 50 percent to SR302 million then increase it to SR452 million through a rights issue

Emaar The Economic City closed a SR32 million lease deal with Saudi Airlines Real Estate Development Co.

Jabal Omar Development Co.’s accumulated losses fell from SR2.13 billion to SR1.18 billion, reaching 13 percent of capital at the end of 2021

Arabian Shield named two new board members, Mohammed Alkinani and Saud Bajbair, for the term ending Sept. 10, 2022

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. received a letter from the Communications and Information Technology Commission, stating it will cancel its license to use the frequency spectrum in the 3500MHz band if the company doesn’t fulfill its obligations

Calendar

May 30, 2022

Start of Saudi Real Estate Co.’s subscription to new shares and rights trading

Close of Anaam International Holding Group’s rights trading

May 31, 2022

End of Retal Urban Development Co.’s IPO book-building

June 2, 2022

Close of Anaam International Holding Group’s new shares subscription

June 6, 2022

End of Saudi Real Estate Co.’s rights trading

June 9, 2022

Close of Saudi Real Estate Co.’s new shares subscription