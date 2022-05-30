Poco F4 GT sets new standard for smartphones

Poco, a consumer technology brand of Xiaomi, has unveiled its latest flagship product. The brand officially launched its flagship Poco F4 GT smartphone in Saudi Arabia, introducing its smartphone technology to consumers across the Kingdom.

Combining leading-edge technology with seamless functionality, the Poco F4 GT claims to mark a new chapter of smartphone ingenuity. Boosting a state-of-the-art suite of modern features, the easy-to-use device is engineered for entertaining and everyday use.

Alan Chen, Xiaomi country manager, Saudi Arabia, said: “At Poco, we pride ourselves on delivering the experiences that our customers want, and — as such — our products are engineered to satisfy the needs of Poco consumers. As brawny as it is beautiful, functional as it is entertaining, the Poco F4 GT delivers an impressively apex performance with a flagship 4 nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, ensuring both snappy and speedy performance.

“Backed by LiquidCool Technology 3.0, a flat AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate, magnetic pop-up triggers, and 120 W HyperCharge, the F4 GT is built to last, offering a level of smoothness and stability once thought unimaginable. As with all Poco products, the F4 GT prioritizes user experience above all,” Chen added.

With a flagship 4 nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and an octa-core processor running at 3.0 GHz, Poco F4 GT aims to win over the tech savvy youth, especially hardcore gamers. The Android chipset increases CPU performance by 20 percent and GPU performance by up to 50 percent. Meanwhile, Poco F4 GT offers a fully fledged LPDDR5 RAM with up to 6,400 Mbps for shorter load times, along with an upgraded UFS 3.1 ROM.

The true test for a mobile gaming smartphone is heat management. Requiring a small device to run for extended periods can lead to poor performance. For this reason, Poco F4 GT is equipped with the latest LiquidCool Technology 3.0, one of the most advanced cooling systems in the industry. The 4,860 cmm dual VC cooling system manages to bring down high temperatures, culminating from a powerful machine optimized to run intense gaming sessions.

To feed the power, Poco F4 GT boasts the brand’s first 120 W HyperCharge and a 4,700 mAh big battery, which can be fully charged in 17 minutes. And if gamers need more juice in mid-game, Poco F4 GT can replenish its battery to 100 percent in only 27 minutes. Not only does Poco F4 GT sport rapid recharge times, the battery’s lifespan can be optimally preserved as a benefit of its AdaptiveCharge feature. This feature prevents the battery from overcharging in the critical 80 percent to 100 percent charge range throughout the night.

Poco F4 GT comes in three colors: Stealth Black, Knight Silver, and Cyber Yellow. It will be available in one variant: 12 GB+256 GB at SR2,599 ($693), exclusively in Jarir Bookstore.