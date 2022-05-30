You are here

Poco F4 GT sets new standard for smartphones
Boosting a state-of-the-art suite of modern features, the easy-to-use Poco F4 GT smartphone is engineered for entertaining and everyday use.
Poco, a consumer technology brand of Xiaomi, has unveiled its latest flagship product. The brand officially launched its flagship Poco F4 GT smartphone in Saudi Arabia, introducing its smartphone technology to consumers across the Kingdom.

Combining leading-edge technology with seamless functionality, the Poco F4 GT claims to mark a new chapter of smartphone ingenuity. Boosting a state-of-the-art suite of modern features, the easy-to-use device is engineered for entertaining and everyday use.

Alan Chen, Xiaomi country manager, Saudi Arabia, said: “At Poco, we pride ourselves on delivering the experiences that our customers want, and — as such — our products are engineered to satisfy the needs of Poco consumers. As brawny as it is beautiful, functional as it is entertaining, the Poco F4 GT delivers an impressively apex performance with a flagship 4 nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, ensuring both snappy and speedy performance.

“Backed by LiquidCool Technology 3.0, a flat AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate, magnetic pop-up triggers, and 120 W HyperCharge, the F4 GT is built to last, offering a level of smoothness and stability once thought unimaginable. As with all Poco products, the F4 GT prioritizes user experience above all,” Chen added.

With a flagship 4 nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and an octa-core processor running at 3.0 GHz, Poco F4 GT aims to win over the tech savvy youth, especially hardcore gamers. The Android chipset increases CPU performance by 20 percent and GPU performance by up to 50 percent. Meanwhile, Poco F4 GT offers a fully fledged LPDDR5 RAM with up to 6,400 Mbps for shorter load times, along with an upgraded UFS 3.1 ROM.

The true test for a mobile gaming smartphone is heat management. Requiring a small device to run for extended periods can lead to poor performance. For this reason, Poco F4 GT is equipped with the latest LiquidCool Technology 3.0, one of the most advanced cooling systems in the industry. The 4,860 cmm dual VC cooling system manages to bring down high temperatures, culminating from a powerful machine optimized to run intense gaming sessions.

To feed the power, Poco F4 GT boasts the brand’s first 120 W HyperCharge and a 4,700 mAh big battery, which can be fully charged in 17 minutes. And if gamers need more juice in mid-game, Poco F4 GT can replenish its battery to 100 percent in only 27 minutes. Not only does Poco F4 GT sport rapid recharge times, the battery’s lifespan can be optimally preserved as a benefit of its AdaptiveCharge feature. This feature prevents the battery from overcharging in the critical 80 percent to 100 percent charge range throughout the night.

Poco F4 GT comes in three colors: Stealth Black, Knight Silver, and Cyber Yellow. It will be available in one variant: 12 GB+256 GB at SR2,599 ($693), exclusively in Jarir Bookstore.

Supercar lovers can now place themselves firmly in the driving seat of Ferrari’s latest masterpiece with the new Lego Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3. This 3,778-piece model, priced at 2,199 dirhams ($600), is packed full of details and functions that embody the engineering prowess and elegant design of the sports racer.

To capture the essence of the racing spirit at the heart of the Ferrari brand, the new 1:8 scale Lego Technic model boasts a functioning 8-speed sequential gearbox with paddle shifter, a V12 engine with moving pistons and striking silver lacquered rims. Fans can get even closer to the action by recreating the Ferrari Daytona SP3’s elegant design and sleek aerodynamics as they build this traffic-stopping red model.

A pair of working butterfly doors open to unveil the sleek interior with a perfectly recreated cockpit and the prancing horse logo resplendent on the steering wheel.

This fourth addition to the Lego Technic Ultimate Car Concept series measures over 5.5 inches high, 23 inches long and 9.5 inches wide when fully built.

Niels B. Christiansen, Lego Group CEO, said: “This model is a testament to the pursuit of excellence that lies at the core of the Ferrari and Lego Group ethos. No detail has been overlooked in the design and as someone with an engineering background myself, I’m blown away by the attention to detail and precision of the model at such a small scale. We’re incredibly lucky to be able to partner with Ferrari to help fans turn their dreams into a reality as they build this standout example of racing excellence for real with this new set.”

For fans that want to get even closer to the action, Ferrari and the Lego Group have opened their doors to give supercar enthusiasts a sneak peek behind the scenes of the model’s design in an exclusive coffee table style book. The book delves deep into the innovation and engineering excellence that unites both brands and takes a closer look at the collaborative process of conceptualizing, designing and producing the model, featuring interviews from Lego Group and Ferrari designers and third-generation Lego Group owner Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen on why the model means so much to him.

The Lego Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 will be available from June 1, exclusively from Lego Certified Stores, and thereafter available at selected retailers from Oct. 1.

The Company for Cooperative Insurance (Tawuniya), in collaboration with Euroland, launched a new webpage serving investor relations, to strengthen the company’s engagement with investors, in addition to raising awareness about the company’s activities in the Saudi stock exchange market, known as Tadawul.

The new IR webpage includes several new and enhanced tools and reports that add significant insights to the company’s shareholders, analysts and executives. It is designed to give a more mobile-friendly experience, allowing users to easily navigate through the company information and data, and event calendar, in a fully interactive and data-rich environment.

Tawuniya’s chief financial officer Dr. Ammr Kurdi said: “Tawuniya strives to provide the greatest digital services to its consumers and shareholders, in line with the principle of transparency. Our intent is to increase shareholders’ access to useful information and enhance information transparency, attract local and international investors, and improve performance, all in keeping with the Kingdom’s vision to grow the insurance sector.”

He added: “Among the new features the webpage contains is a subscription center, where subscribers will receive email alerts to key events including the quarterly earnings webcasts and AGM notifications and publications, such as annual reports and quarterly results, and share price alerts.”

The new IR webpage is structured to provide easy access to key facts and figures, financial performance information, share information, earnings calls and materials, dividend information, company announcements and analyst coverage.

The page also features an immersive stock chart that provides an interactive experience for investors, allowing them to access key data and comparative analysis for market indices and industry peers.

In addition, the new webpage provides investment return information, dividend history, dividend calculator, contact information, recommendations and consensus estimates.

Research proposals are now being accepted by Community Jameel Saudi and King Abdulaziz University following an announcement by Jameel Fund for Infectious Disease Research and Innovation, welcoming the second round of researchers seeking support for research projects of critical importance to the Gulf region and worldwide.
In this latest open call, awards are available for essential research aiming to understand transmission and pathogenesis of coronaviruses, including COVID-19, SARS, MERS and other respiratory viruses. This can include projects relating to prevention, diagnosis, treatment and understanding of the pathogenesis of these viruses. The announcement builds on the comprehensive efforts made by Community Jameel Saudi in collaboration with King Abdulaziz University in developing skills and supporting scientific research to empower the Saudi community and leading scientists by providing vital research opportunities.
Hassan Jameel, vice chairman of Community Jameel Saudi, said: “Advancing scientific research is essential to the progress of humankind and can only be achieved through the efforts of dedicated teams. By launching the second round of research grant proposals, Community Jameel Saudi and King Abdulaziz University reaffirm a joint commitment to tackling some of today’s biggest health issues, such as the coronavirus pandemic. We are also thankful to Imperial College London for their continued collaboration on this mission. As we empower more Saudi scientists and researchers to pursue their projects, we can discover increasingly innovative ways to respond to urgent health challenges in the Kingdom, which aligns with the broader national ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030.”
The deadline for proposal submission is June 13 and the announcement of approved projects will be made in July. The duration of each project is 12 months, and the starting date of accepted proposals is no later than Oct. 1.
Prof. Adel Abuzenadah, director of King Fahd Medical Research Center in King Abdulaziz University, said: “This collaboration with Community Jameel Saudi falls under the strategic goals of KAU to contribute in developing an environment that stimulates and supports creativity and innovation to achieve the university goals under Saudi Vision 2030. The initial round of funding was very instrumental in supporting eight distinct research teams from the university to achieve their research objectives in the fight against infectious diseases. These funded projects are helping to tackle global health issues; among them is the development of countermeasures for coronaviruses, better understanding of their pathogenesis, and improving the efficiency of diagnostics. We are enthusiastic about continuing this collaboration and initiating the second phase of this fund through Jameel Fund for Infectious Disease Research and Innovation.”
Research proposals will be evaluated by a joint committee comprising representatives from King Abdulaziz University, Imperial College and experts in the field, based on a set of criteria — the most important of which is sufficient knowledge and experience in the research field of infectious diseases, in addition to applicant scientific qualifications and the extent of the project’s contribution to the treatment of infectious diseases.
Of the project’s many positive outcomes, this round of research grants seeks practical solutions, in addition to research articles published in peer-reviewed open access ranked scientific journals to further advance the spread of knowledge and solutions to prominent issues.
Community Jameel Saudi signed several cooperation agreements with King Abdulaziz University to support scientific research focusing on infectious diseases, and to promote collaboration in various academic and development fields.
Application forms must be submitted to the Research Office in King Fahd Medical Research Center via the email: [email protected]

Indian IT firm Wipro Limited has hired about 500 Saudi professionals with ambitious plans to change the technological landscape of the Kingdom within the framework of Saudi Vision 2030. Wipro, which operates as “Wipro Arabia Limited” in the Kingdom, has underlined its top priority for technology investments, innovation and talent development to align with Vision 2030.
Turki bin Nadir, Chief Executive Officer of Wipro Arabia Limited, said that the company employs more than 1,000 people of 20 different nationalities. “While over 50 percent of our employees are Saudi males and females, I am extremely proud to say that we are an ethnically diverse group of people working in synergy with a common purpose,” he said.
Bin Nadir added: “Wipro’s strong commitment and alignment to Vision 2030 has been a key driver for its growth in the Kingdom. We leverage the power of technology with a passionate global talent base to help our customers, communities, and planet, thrive in the digital world.”
“Digital transformation, cloud, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital operations and platforms, IoT and artificial intelligence are our top strategic areas in Saudi Arabia,” he added. 
The chief executive said Wipro, in partnership with Princess Nourah bint Abdul Rahman University, started the Women’s Business Park in 2016, which is one of the largest knowledge process outsourcing centers in the Middle East region. The WBP has more than 95 percent localization and contributes significantly to female employment in the technology sector. “The Kingdom is one of the fastest growing markets for us in the Middle East and North Africa region both in terms of revenues and customers,” he said. 
He highlighted Wipro’s leading position in terms of social and corporate responsibilities. He said that the Wipro brand is an embodiment of customer-centric excellence, drive for sustainability and outstanding corporate citizenship. “Since our founding, Wipro has been driven by purpose; purpose fuels our business, and business fuels our purpose. That is why 66 percent of Wipro’s economic interest is owned by the Azim Premji Foundation,” said bin Nadir.

realme recently unveiled its latest smartphones — two devices from its hero product line, the numbered series 9 Pro — and the 9i, the first in the realme 9 series, offering trailblazing features, and fueling a mid-segment race in the Saudi smartphone market. 
Madhav Sheth, vice president of realme and president of realme International Business Group, mentioned during the launch that "realme had knocked the Kingdom’s door in 2020 but it was not a very good time to begin due to the pandemic, which had significantly affected different market segments and had placed unprecedented stress on the production and supply chains, disrupting transport and logistics services in all sectors. However, in 2022, we see some new indications, including the efficient management of the pandemic when compared to 2020, in addition to strong user demand for 5G."

He added: "According to the research company Counterpoint, realme has become one of the major 5G smartphone brands in the past two years. In 2021, realme’s 5G products were embraced by global users, with 165 percent shipment growth in Q4, which is the highest annual growth among tier-1 smartphone brands. Saudi Arabia is one of the most important 5G markets. We saw strong user demand for trendy and new technology. This is the reason why realme is bringing the latest 9 series to the Kingdom, featuring the latest Sony IMX 766 camera sensor, 60W charging, and the latest MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor.

Based on realme’s 5G ambition, we propose an “All-in 5G” goal for the new realme 9 Pro+ and realme 9 Pro. It is not only the first launch of the latest MediaTek D920 processor globally, but it also brings the Qualcomm Snapdragon into a new price segment with powerful 5G performance."

During the launch, Madhav Sheth also mentions that the design of the realme 9 series is another feature that users asked for. "Though 5G models are priced highly, the design of these are usually very similar. Users are eager to get a “standout design” with new technology on their next 5G smartphone, based on our observations globally. The shift in design of the realme 9 series is a new innovation to provide users with two colors in one model. Irrespective of the 5G ambition or outstanding design, one of our important goals for the realme 9 series in the Kingdom is to show more options, definitely better options in our opinion, for the 5G smartphone.”

About realme’s future plans, he said, "In 2022, realme aims to become one of the top 5 smartphone brands in the Saudi market, by bringing a mixed product portfolio to the Saudi market. From the entry level C-series, popular hero product line — the numbered series — and the most premium flagship models, the GT series, there are several models that will be launched in the Saudi market this year. 

Stepping up to match the advanced development of the 5G network in the Saudi market, we will concentrate on equipping devices with a 5G chipset, targeting the more than 60 percent penetration of 5G devices in the Kingdom. realme’s brand vision is to be a “5G popularizer.
Aside from bringing a comprehensive range of smartphone models to the Saudi market, we will also launch various AIoT products, such as realme PAD, realme Book and realme Buds Q2."

