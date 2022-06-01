You are here

  • Home
  • Spate of killings drives minority Kashmiri Hindus to seek relocation

Spate of killings drives minority Kashmiri Hindus to seek relocation

Spate of killings drives minority Kashmiri Hindus to seek relocation
Kashmiri Hindus protest at the killing of a teacher, by separatists in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nnbck

Updated 24 sec ago

Spate of killings drives minority Kashmiri Hindus to seek relocation

Spate of killings drives minority Kashmiri Hindus to seek relocation
  • Hindus in Kashmir Valley have been protesting for weeks demanding local administration steps up security 
  • Removal not an option and would be against government policy, India’s ruling party says
Updated 24 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Representatives of a Hindu minority in Indian-controlled Kashmir said on Wednesday they will begin leaving the region themselves if the government refuses to relocate them to a safer place following a recent series of deadly attacks on community members.

Hindus in the Kashmir Valley, known locally as Pandits, have been taking to the streets since last month, protesting against the local administration, which they say has failed to provide them with security in the disputed Muslim-majority region.

At least 17 Kashmiri Hindus have been killed in the valley since August 2019. In the most recent incident, a Pandit teacher was shot dead outside her school in Kulgam district on Tuesday — less than a month after a government employee and community member was murdered in nearby Budgam.

Tuesday’s killing sparked another wave of fear and protests, with hundreds of Pandits blocking highways in Kulgam and Srinagar, the region’s main city, to demand relocation from the valley.

“We want to be relocated so that we save our lives, our families are safe and our children are safe,” Sunil Bhat, a Pandit community member and local administration worker, told Arab News.


He said that after community members announced they would begin leaving the region on Thursday, neighborhoods where they live were sealed off by police.

Local media footage also showed checkpoints and security forces blocking entry points to the areas.

“The government has sealed our areas where Kashmir migrant families live so that we don’t come out,” Bhat said. “We have to leave to save our lives. We have been telling the government to take us away from here.”

Most Pandits, about 200,000, fled Kashmir after an anti-India rebellion broke out in 1989. About 5,000 returned after 2010 under a government resettlement plan that provided jobs and housing.

Sanjay Tickoo, who heads the Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti — the largest Kashmiri Pandit group in the region — said that the government “should accept the situation is not good.”

Problems multiplied after New Delhi stripped the region of its semi-autonomy in August 2019 and cracked down on political activity. A series of administrative measures allowing more outsiders to settle in Kashmir also raised fears of an attempt to engineer demographic change in the Muslim-majority area.

“If they want to bring normalcy in the valley, the government will have to hold dialogues with the main political parties, which have been sidelined since August 2019,” Tickoo said.

Others say the security situation has worsened since the abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution, which granted Kashmir special autonomous status.

“Nothing good has happened to us after the removal of Article 370,” Sandeep Kaul, a Kashmiri Pandit whose family has been living in the valley for generations, told Arab News.


“All Pandits are living under fear. They don’t want any more killing.”

However, Hina Bhat, spokesperson for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, said that there is no plan for any relocation. 

“The BJP government is doing everything to protect them and take care of the Pandits,” she added.

“Displacement would be against the policy of the government, and ever since we have come to power, we are working to create a situation where they can live peacefully and securely.”

But community members do not feel safe.

“We are feeling so insecure that we want to leave the valley,” Ashvin, a Kashmiri Hindu who requested anonymity, told Arab News over the phone from the valley.

“We want the government to rescue us and relocate us. If the government does not do that, we will migrate.”

Topics: Kashmir Valley Pandits Kashmiri Hindus Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Related

Minority Hindus in Kashmir demand relocation after killing of community member
World
Minority Hindus in Kashmir demand relocation after killing of community member
Indian troops kill five militants in Kashmir as hundreds of Hindus flee
World
Indian troops kill five militants in Kashmir as hundreds of Hindus flee

Iranian-backed hackers targeted Boston Children’s Hospital, FBI chief says

Iranian-backed hackers targeted Boston Children’s Hospital, FBI chief says
Updated 01 June 2022
Reuters

Iranian-backed hackers targeted Boston Children’s Hospital, FBI chief says

Iranian-backed hackers targeted Boston Children’s Hospital, FBI chief says
  • Wray detailed the incident as he warned about the rising threat cyberattacks sponsored by nation states like Iran, Russia and China pose to companies and US infrastructure
  • Quick actions by everyone involved, especially at the hospital, protected both the network and the sick kids
Updated 01 June 2022
Reuters

BOSTON: Hackers sponsored by the Iranian government last year attempted a “despicable” cyberattack against Boston Children’s Hospital that threatened to disrupt services to patients, FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Wednesday.
Wray, in a speech delivered at a conference hosted by Boston College, detailed the incident as he warned about the rising threat cyberattacks sponsored by some nation states including Iran pose to companies and US infrastructure.
“We got a report from one of our intelligence partners indicating Boston Children’s was about to be targeted, and understanding the urgency of the situation, the cyber squad in our Boston field office raced out to notify the hospital,” Wray said.
Wray said officials with the FBI were able to quickly get the nationally renowned children’s hospital the information needed to “stop the danger right away” and mitigate the threat.
“Quick actions by everyone involved, especially at the hospital, protected both the network and the sick kids that depended on it,” Wray said.
Boston Children’s Hospital did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Wray called the incident “one of the most despicable cyberattacks I have ever seen” and was an example of the increasing risks hospitals and other providers of critical infrastructure face from hackers, including state-sponsored ones.
“If malicious cyber actors are going to purposefully cause destruction, or hold data and systems for ransom, they tend to hit us somewhere that’s really going to hurt,” Wray said.

Topics: iranian Hackers FBI cyberattacks US

Related

State TV says Iran foiled cyberattacks on public services
Middle-East
State TV says Iran foiled cyberattacks on public services
Russian cyber security firm Kaspersky opens new office in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
Russian cyber security firm Kaspersky opens new office in Saudi Arabia

UK’s Rwanda deportation plans leading to suicide attempts: Charities

UK’s Rwanda deportation plans leading to suicide attempts: Charities
Updated 01 June 2022
Arab News

UK’s Rwanda deportation plans leading to suicide attempts: Charities

UK’s Rwanda deportation plans leading to suicide attempts: Charities
  • First group of asylum seekers who entered Britain via English Channel to be sent to African country on June 14
  • Charity head: ‘Refugees have suffered terrible oppression. Yet our goal is to deter them using the fear of more injury and oppression’
Updated 01 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Suicide attempts by asylum seekers in Britain threatened with being sent to Rwanda under new deportation plans have been reported to refugee charities, which warn that they are being “driven to despair.”
The reports of suicide attempts were made as Home Secretary Priti Patel announced that the first group of asylum seekers who entered Britain via the English Channel will be deported to Rwanda on June 14.
A female Iranian asylum seeker told charity representatives that she attempted suicide because she thought she faced being sent to the African country.
A Yemeni asylum seeker, 40, sent a video to Patel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying he had “no other choice but to kill myself” after arriving in the UK in April and being informed about the Rwanda offshoring plans.
More recently, an Afghan asylum seeker attempted suicide after being detained in preparation for being offshored to Rwanda.
A young Sudanese asylum seeker died in Calais on May 11, with charity workers being told that he wanted to die because of the Rwanda offshoring plans. French authorities are investigating the case.
Clare Moseley, CEO of the charity Care4Calais, said the prospect of being forcibly sent to Rwanda has distressed a lot of asylum seekers who could be traumatized from the lives they are escaping.
The Home Office deals with thousands of vulnerable asylum seekers every year, with its own assessments of the widespread vulnerability of asylum seekers being revealed in an investigation by The Guardian.
Some 17,440 asylum seekers were determined to be vulnerable last year. They were referred to so-called “safeguarding hubs.”
The Home Office said it records 26 different vulnerabilities that can lead to an asylum seeker or migrant being sent to a safeguarding hub, including suicide and self-harm, torture, trafficking and mental health problems.
Moseley said: “The aim of the Rwanda plan is to act as a deterrent by being even more terrifying to refugees than the journeys they make in flimsy boats across the Channel.
“Refugees have suffered terrible oppression. Yet our goal is to deter them using the fear of more injury and oppression. This is not the act of a civilized or compassionate nation.
“Little wonder that Priti Patel’s actions are driving the world’s victims to take their own lives in despair.”

Topics: UK Rwanda asylum seekers charities

Related

Afghan asylum seeker would ‘rather die’ than be deported to Rwanda
World
Afghan asylum seeker would ‘rather die’ than be deported to Rwanda
Concerns raised over criminalization, transfer of asylum seekers in UK
World
Concerns raised over criminalization, transfer of asylum seekers in UK

UK overlooks crisis to celebrate queen’s jubilee

UK overlooks crisis to celebrate queen’s jubilee
Updated 01 June 2022
AFP

UK overlooks crisis to celebrate queen’s jubilee

UK overlooks crisis to celebrate queen’s jubilee
  • The Platinum Jubilee takes place as Britons contend with a surge in prices not seen since the 1970s
  • With two public holidays from Thursday and then the weekend, pubs, restaurants and retailers are hoping for a timely sales boost
Updated 01 June 2022
AFP

LONDON: Britons prepared Wednesday to mark a record-breaking 70 years on the throne for Queen Elizabeth II, with four days of festivities offering temporary respite from an inflationary crisis and doubts over the monarchy’s future.
The Platinum Jubilee takes place as Britons contend with a surge in prices not seen since the 1970s, with many households struggling to put food on the table and pay rocketing bills.
But with two public holidays from Thursday and then the weekend, pubs, restaurants and retailers are hoping for a timely sales boost, after a difficult period including the Covid pandemic.
Supermarket chain Co-op predicted “a bigger sales period than Christmas.”
On The Mall, a red-paved avenue leading to Buckingham Palace, royal enthusiasts from far and wide have been camping out, despite heavy downpours.
“The last 24 hours have been horrendous. We had rain, hail, thunder, lightning,” Mary-Jane Willows, 68, from Cornwall, southwest England, told AFP.
“It’s the only way to make sure that you are at the front of the barrier when that royal coronation coach goes past, that golden coach.... It will be the most magical moment,” she said.
Angie Hart, 51, traveled from Canada to stake out a camping spot on The Mall with her husband and two daughters.
“It has always been something that I wanted to do,” she said. “I just have a real respect for the queen.”
But in Britain and the wider Commonwealth, support for the monarchy overall is an open question once the increasingly frail, 96-year-old monarch departs the scene.
With Prince Charles taking over more of his mother’s duties for occasions of state, there is a sense that the first — and possibly the last — Platinum Jubilee in British history marks a turning of the page.
A poll for The Sun newspaper this week gave the queen a 91.7-percent approval rating. Charles commanded only 67.5 percent, behind his son Prince William on 87.4 percent.
In Australia, where the queen is also head of state, new center-left Prime Minister Anthony Albanese appointed an “assistant minister for the republic” in a move welcomed by the republicans.
Albanese has previously described Australia becoming a republic as “inevitable.”
Historian Anthony Seldon, of the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), said “how traumatic it’s going to be when it unravels, as well as it might in the next two, three, four years when the change comes.”
Unlike the vocal Charles, the queen has rarely expressed an opinion in public, and her sheer longevity means that she has been a fixture of the life of nearly every Briton alive.
She has overcome numerous family traumas, including Charles’ very public split from Princess Diana and personal heartache when her consort Prince Philip died aged 99 last year.
The jubilee is being seen as a chance for the nation to give thanks to the queen publicly, after social distancing last year prevented crowds at Philip’s funeral.
The celebrations kick off Thursday with Trooping the Color, a military parade that has officially marked the British monarch’s birthday for centuries.
A fly-past will include Spitfires, the iconic fighter plane that helped win the Battle of Britain and fend off Nazi Germany in 1940.
The aerial display is expected to be watched by the queen and senior royals from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
Balcony numbers have been limited to “working royals” only, leaving no place for self-exiled grandson Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan — returning on a rare visit to Britain — nor Elizabeth’s disgraced second son Prince Andrew.
Patriotic nostalgia runs red, white and blue throughout the festivities, culminating in Ed Sheeran singing “God Save the Queen” in front of Buckingham Palace on Sunday.
Participants in a giant public parade through central London earlier Sunday will be familiar to anyone acquainted with British popular culture since 1952.
But Bollywood dancers and a Caribbean carnival will also reflect the changes in British society since then, from one that was predominantly white and Christian, to one that is multicultural and multi-faith.
Britain’s Empire has given way to a Commonwealth of nations — 14 of which still count the queen as their head of state, including Australia and Canada.
But recent royal tours of the Caribbean have laid bare growing tensions about the British monarchy’s status further afield.
“This queen has been a significant glue within that Commonwealth,” said Michael Cox, emeritus professor of international relations at LSE.
“Whether, how successfully, Charles is going to play the same role, I don’t know,” he said.

Topics: UK Britons Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee

Related

Saudi leaders congratulate Queen Elizabeth on her 70-year reign
Saudi Arabia
Saudi leaders congratulate Queen Elizabeth on her 70-year reign
A look at Queen Elizabeth II’s style through the decades
Offbeat
A look at Queen Elizabeth II’s style through the decades

Sri Lanka inflation hits new record as food, fuel shortages continue

Sri Lanka inflation hits new record as food, fuel shortages continue
Updated 01 June 2022
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Sri Lanka inflation hits new record as food, fuel shortages continue

Sri Lanka inflation hits new record as food, fuel shortages continue
  • Inflation rose to nearly 40 percent in May, from previous high of 29.8 percent set in April
  • Sri Lanka’s cash-strapped government has announced a taxation overhaul
Updated 01 June 2022
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Inflation in cash-strapped Sri Lanka hit close to 40 percent in May, a record high that is not expected to drop in coming months, as food and fuel shortages continue in the country that is facing its worst economic crisis in over seven decades.
The island nation of 22 million defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt for the first time in history last month. The crisis has led to political turmoil and mass protests that have been ongoing since March.
A severe shortage of foreign currency had stalled imports of essential goods, including food, fuel, and medicines for months.
The Colombo Consumer Price Index rose to 39.1 percent year-on-year in May, up from 29.8 percent in April, according to data released by the Department of Census and Statistics on Tuesday. Food inflation surged 57.4 percent, up from 46.6 percent in April.
“The inflation rate is expected broadly around the current levels, close to 40 percent, for the rest of the year,” economist Murtaza Jafferjee, chairman of the Colombo-based think tank Advocata Institute, told Arab News.
Jafferjee added that Sri Lanka’s inflation was “never as high as this,” as he blamed the soaring inflation mainly on tax cuts since President Gotabaya Rajapaksa came to power in 2019 and made the decision last year to ban all chemical fertilizer, which had led to a significant fall in crop yields.
The country, battling its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948, needs $4 billion in emergency funds this year. Its leaders have been trying to negotiate a deal with the International Monetary Fund for months.
Since securing a bailout from the IMF would require structural reforms, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday raised taxes by rolling back the cuts ordered by Rajapaksa in November 2019.
While the decision is unlikely to be popular among the protesting citizens who have already been severely battered by the crisis, Ranjith Bandara, economics professor from the University of Colombo, told Arab News that “unless remedial measures are taken by the state, the inflation can go from bad to worse.”

Topics: Sri Lanka Inflation Food fuel

Related

Sri Lankan woman rickshaw driver has to queue 12 hours, or more, for fuel
World
Sri Lankan woman rickshaw driver has to queue 12 hours, or more, for fuel
Special Sri Lanka protesters blast PM’s proposed political reforms amid economic crisis
World
Sri Lanka protesters blast PM’s proposed political reforms amid economic crisis

UK’s PM called ‘habitual liar’ in interview with mothers

UK’s PM called ‘habitual liar’ in interview with mothers
Updated 01 June 2022
AFP

UK’s PM called ‘habitual liar’ in interview with mothers

UK’s PM called ‘habitual liar’ in interview with mothers
  • Growing numbers of Conservative MPs have declared they no longer have confidence in Johnson's leadership
  • In reply to "Che Guevara's Hamster", Johnson denied watering down the ministerial code of conduct
Updated 01 June 2022
AFP

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson endured a tough grilling Wednesday from users of Britain’s biggest online forum for mothers, denying he had lied over the “Partygate” scandal as calls mount for his resignation.
“Mumsnet” claims eight million users and is known for frank discussions on its forum, and users were typically forthright as its founder Justine Roberts relayed their questions to Johnson in Downing Street.
User “Tim Booth’s Eyes” — an apparent reference to the lead singer of The Charlatans — set the tone by asking: “Why should we believe anything you say when it has been proven you’re a habitual liar?“
Johnson rejected the premise of the question, but conceded that the scandal over lockdown-breaching parties — for which he received a police fine — had been “a totally miserable experience.”
“We’re getting on with delivering,” including on a cost-of-living crisis, he said, although growing numbers of Conservative MPs have declared they no longer have confidence in Johnson’s leadership.
In reply to “Che Guevara’s Hamster,” Johnson denied watering down the ministerial code of conduct after he was accused of breaching it himself over “Partygate,” which would normally be seen as a resigning matter.
Another user asked when Johnson had last told a lie, to which he insisted that a lot of accusations against him “tend to dissolve” on closer analysis. Fact-checkers in UK media begged to differ.
The prime minister appeared stumped when asked what he reads at bedtime to his two small children with wife Carrie, eventually naming his own childhood favorite “Dr. Seuss.”
Johnson conceded that Carrie — who was also fined over “Partygate” — bears most of the childcare responsibilities, but claimed “I’ve changed a lot of nappies recently.”
Under Johnson’s divisive leadership, the Conservatives are seen as having a particular problem in winning over middle-class women heading into two parliamentary by-elections this month.
After the interview, Roberts told Times Radio that “I do think the government may have, in particular, a woman problem.”
Women were seen as “less tribal in their voting,” the Mumsnet chief said. “So that vote is more up for grabs.”

Topics: UK British prime minister Boris johnson partygate

Related

Johnson takes responsibility but won’t quit over lockdown parties
World
Johnson takes responsibility but won’t quit over lockdown parties
UK PM Johnson has not intervened in ‘partygate’ report, education minister says
World
UK PM Johnson has not intervened in ‘partygate’ report, education minister says

Latest updates

Saudi health minister supervises Hajj season readiness
Saudi health minister supervises Hajj season readiness
‘Major confrontation’ with Hezbollah ahead, says Lebanon Christian politician
‘Major confrontation’ with Hezbollah ahead, says Lebanon Christian politician
NMC brings new 2023 Kia Sportage to Kingdom
NMC brings new 2023 Kia Sportage to Kingdom
New global fund invests in nature to shore up climate change fight
New global fund invests in nature to shore up climate change fight
More than 500,000 wild seeds distributed to afforestation forum visitors in Riyadh
More than 500,000 wild seeds distributed to afforestation forum visitors in Riyadh

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.