You are here

  • Home
  • Pfizer seeks US authorization of COVID vaccine for young children

Pfizer seeks US authorization of COVID vaccine for young children

Pfizer seeks US authorization of COVID vaccine for young children
A child reacts while receiving a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Smoketown Family Wellness Center in Louisville, Kentucky in November 2021. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p8e9a

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Pfizer seeks US authorization of COVID vaccine for young children

Pfizer seeks US authorization of COVID vaccine for young children
  • No COVID-19 shot is yet approved for children in that age group in most parts of the world
  • It remains unclear how many parents will get their young ones vaccinated
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech have completed the filing with the US drugs regulator seeking authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine in children under 5 years of age.
The filing with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), completed on Wednesday, included data showing three lower-dose shots of the vaccine generated a strong immune response in children as young as 6 months of age.
No COVID-19 shot is yet approved for children in that age group in most parts of the world. It remains unclear how many parents will get their young ones vaccinated as demand has been low in kids aged 5 to 11.
Pfizer and BioNTech on May 23 said their trial showed a 3 microgram version of the vaccine generated a similar immune response in under 5-year-olds as two doses of 30 micrograms each in 16 to 25-year-olds in an earlier trial.
Rival Moderna in March released trial data that showed a two-dose formulation of its vaccine was safe and generated a similar immune response in young children as in adults.
The FDA’s independent advisers will discuss the two applications in a meeting set for June 15.

Topics: Pfizer children COVID19 vaccine

Related

Pfizer keeps COVID sales forecast unchanged as pandemic curbs ease: Reuters
Business & Economy
Pfizer keeps COVID sales forecast unchanged as pandemic curbs ease: Reuters
Britain widens access to Pfizer’s COVID antiviral drug through trial
World
Britain widens access to Pfizer’s COVID antiviral drug through trial

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee kicks off with pomp

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee kicks off with pomp
Updated 16 min 45 sec ago
AP

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee kicks off with pomp

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee kicks off with pomp
  • The 96-year-old queen is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the first to reach the milestone of seven decades on the throne
  • Throughout the weekend, neighborhood organizations and individuals are expected to hold thousands of street parties around the country
Updated 16 min 45 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Four days of celebrations honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne got underway Thursday with a display of British military traditions stretching from the days of horse and cannon to the jet age.
Formal celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee began with Trooping the Color, an annual military review that has marked the sovereign’s official birthday since 1760. The queen is expected to join the working members of her family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the end of the event, when 70 aircraft are set to roar overhead.
The jubilee is being commemorated with a four-day holiday weekend. The celebration of Elizabeth’s reign includes a service of thanksgiving Friday at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, a concert at Buckingham Palace on Saturday and a pageant staged by thousands of performers drawn from schools and community groups around the country on Sunday afternoon.

 


Throughout the weekend, neighborhood organizations and individuals are expected to hold thousands of street parties around the country, repeating a tradition that began with the queen’s coronation in 1953.
The 96-year-old queen is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the first to reach the milestone of seven decades on the throne. The jubilee is giving many people — even those often indifferent to the monarchy — a chance to reflect on the state of the nation and the huge changes that have taken place during her reign.
Former Prime Minister John Major — one of the 14 prime ministers of the queen’s reign — said the monarch’s stoic presence had helped steer the country over the decades,
“The queen has represented our better selves for over 70 years,” he told the BBC.
In a written jubilee message, the queen thanked people in Britain and across the Commonwealth involved in organizing the celebrations. For many, the occasion is the first opportunity for a big bash since the start of the coronavirus pandemic more than two years ago.

 


“I know that many happy memories will be created at these festive occasions,” Elizabeth said.
“I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last 70 years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm,” she said.
Congratulations arrived from world leaders. French President Emmanuel Macron called Elizabeth “the golden thread that binds our two countries” and one of “very few constants” on the international stage.
“You are our friend, such a close ally, our example of service to others,” Macron told the queen in an English-language video message.
The name of the long weekend’s first event, Trooping the Color, refers to a regimental flag, or “color,” that is trooped through the ranks. Britain’s annual tradition for the queen’s birthday is a ceremonial reenactment of the way battle flags were once shown to soldiers to make sure they would recognize a crucial rallying point if they became disoriented in combat.
The troops taking part come from the army’s Household Division, composed of the seven regiments that perform ceremonial duties for the queen. Their members are fully trained soldiers and often deployed overseas when not on ceremonial duty.


Each year a different unit has the honor of trooping its color. The 1st Battalion of the Irish Guards will have the spotlight during the Platinum Jubilee.
Thousands of people, some of whom camped overnight, lined the parade route — many of them sporting Union Jack flags, party hats or plastic tiaras.
Carly Martin, who caught a late-night bus from south London with her daughter, said she had come “to make memories.”
“You’re never going to see this again in your lifetime,” she said. “At least not in mine, maybe not in my daughter’s. ... Seventy years — it is all I have ever known.”
Several protesters were arrested after getting past barriers and onto the parade route. The group Animal Rebellion claimed responsibility, saying the protesters were “demanding that royal land is reclaimed.”


Cheers and the clop of hooves rang out as horse-drawn carriages carried members of the royal family, including Prince William’s wife, Kate, and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade, a ceremonial parade ground about 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) away.
The queen is expected to appear twice on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, but Prince Charles is playing play a key role during the event. Mounted on horseback, he will take the salute from ranks of scarlet-clad Guards on his mother’s behalf, along with his sister, Princess Anne, and his son Prince William.
Elizabeth has had trouble getting around of late, and her courtiers have been careful to keep make things as simple for her as possible.
Senior royals including Prince Charles’ wife, Camilla, traveled in carriages to watch the ceremony from a building overlooking the parade ground.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join other royals to watch the spectacle. Harry and Meghan have traveled from their home in California to take part in the celebrations.

Topics: Queen Elizabeth II United Kingdom Platinum Jubilee

Related

UK overlooks crisis to celebrate queen’s jubilee
World
UK overlooks crisis to celebrate queen’s jubilee

UK to send US-made rocket systems to Ukraine

UK to send US-made rocket systems to Ukraine
Britain says Ukrainian troops will be trained in the UK to use the equipment. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 June 2022
AP

UK to send US-made rocket systems to Ukraine

UK to send US-made rocket systems to Ukraine
  • Defense Secretary Ben Wallace says the UK will send an unspecified number of M270 launchers
  • Britain says the decision has been coordinated closely with a US decision to send Ukraine High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems
Updated 02 June 2022
AP

LONDON: Britain says it will send sophisticated medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine, in a move coordinated with the United States.
Defense Secretary Ben Wallace says the UK will send an unspecified number of M270 launchers, which can send precision-guided rockets up to 80 kilometers (50 miles).
Britain says the decision has been coordinated closely with a US decision to send Ukraine High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems. The two missile systems are similar, though the American one has wheels while the British one — also US-built — runs on tracks.
Britain says Ukrainian troops will be trained in the UK to use the equipment.
Ukraine has implored its Western allies to send longer-range missiles to help it counter Russian artillery assaults in the eastern Donbas region, the focus of Moscow’s offensive.
The US said Ukraine has promised not to launch the weapons into Russia. But Russia accused Washington of “pouring fuel on the fire” of the conflict.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict UK US

Related

Gulf united on Russia-Ukraine war, says Saudi foreign minister
Saudi Arabia
Gulf united on Russia-Ukraine war, says Saudi foreign minister
Biden says US sending medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine
World
Biden says US sending medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine

Gunman kills at least four at Tulsa hospital in new US mass shooting: police

Gunman kills at least four at Tulsa hospital in new US mass shooting: police
Updated 02 June 2022
AFP

Gunman kills at least four at Tulsa hospital in new US mass shooting: police

Gunman kills at least four at Tulsa hospital in new US mass shooting: police
  • The gunman, who was armed with a rifle, was also killed in the incident, police said, without clarifying if he was shot by law enforcement agents or turned his weapon on himself
Updated 02 June 2022
AFP

TULSA: A gunman killed at least four people Wednesday at a hospital building in Tulsa, Oklahoma, police said — the latest mass shooting to convulse the United States as Texas families bury their dead after a school massacre nearly 10 days earlier.
The suspect, who was armed with a rifle and a handgun during his attack on the Saint Francis hospital campus, died by suicide, police said.
“Right now we have four civilians that are dead, we have one shooter that is dead, and right now we believe that is self-inflicted,” Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish told reporters.
He said officers responded immediately after emergency calls came in reporting that a gunman had stormed into the second floor of the Natalie Building, which houses a clinic on the Saint Francis campus.
Police “were hearing shots in the building” when they arrived, according to Dalgleish, who said officers then searched floor by floor, room by room while trying to clear the building during what authorities described as an active shooter situation.
Earlier, police Captain Richard Meulenberg said officers were treating the scene as “catastrophic,” with “several” people shot and “multiple injuries.”
It was not clear how many other people might have been injured.
Dalgleish said the entire assault — from the moment emergency calls came in, to the time officers engaged the shooter — lasted about four minutes.
Dalgleish also noted that the suspect had yet to be identified.
US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting, the White House said in a statement, adding that the administration has offered support to Tulsa officials.

Elizabeth Buchner, a legal assistant who lives behind the building where the shooting occurred, said she rushed out of her house when she heard helicopters and a loud commotion coming from the direction of the hospital.
“It was the most law enforcement I’ve ever seen at one place in my entire life,” Buchner, 43, told AFP by telephone.
She said she witnessed a tactical team rush inside as part of a response that she described as “fast and strong,” with “no hesitation.”
Melissa Provenzano, an Oklahoma state legislator, also praised the swift response of the officers.
“It could have been so much worse,” she told CNN.
But she expressed frustration at how such tragedies keep happening in America.
“We deserve better than this,” she said. “These things are preventable, and it’s time to wake up and address this.”

The shooting is the latest in a string of deadly assaults by gunmen that have rocked the United States in the past month.
On May 14 a white supremacist targeting African Americans killed 10 people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York. The shooter survived and is facing charges.
Ten days later an 18-year-old gunman armed with an AR-15 burst into an elementary school in the small Texas town of Uvalde and killed 21 people — 19 of them young children — before being shot dead by law enforcement.
On Wednesday one of the two teachers killed in that attack was laid to rest in Uvalde, a day after the first funerals for the children.
Gun regulation faces deep resistance in the United States, from most Republicans and some rural-state Democrats.
But Biden — who visited Uvalde over the weekend — vowed earlier this week to “continue to push” for reform, saying: “I think things have gotten so bad that everybody is getting more rational about it.”
Some key federal lawmakers have also voiced cautious optimism and a bipartisan group of senators worked through the weekend to pursue possible areas of compromise.
They reportedly were focusing on laws to raise the minimum age for gun purchases or to allow police to remove guns from people considered a threat to themselves or others — but not on an outright ban on high-powered rifles like the weapons used in Uvalde and Buffalo.

Topics: US Oklahoma US gun violence

Related

Shooting kills 1, wounds 2 after HS graduation at university in New Orleans
World
Shooting kills 1, wounds 2 after HS graduation at university in New Orleans
7 wounded in Vegas biker gangs freeway shooting, police say
World
7 wounded in Vegas biker gangs freeway shooting, police say

Jury sides with Depp on lawsuit, Heard on counterclaim

Jury sides with Depp on lawsuit, Heard on counterclaim
Updated 01 June 2022
AP

Jury sides with Depp on lawsuit, Heard on counterclaim

Jury sides with Depp on lawsuit, Heard on counterclaim
  • The verdicts bring an end to a televised trial that Depp had hoped would help restore his reputation
  • Spectators who couldn’t get in gathered on the street to cheer Depp and jeer Heard whenever either appeared outside
Updated 01 June 2022
AP

FAIRFAX, Virginia: A jury on Wednesday awarded Johnny Depp $10.35 million in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.
The jury also found in favor of Heard, who said she was defamed by Depp’s lawyer when he called her abuse allegations a hoax. The jury awarded her $2 million in damages.
The verdicts bring an end to a televised trial that Depp had hoped would help restore his reputation, though it turned into a spectacle of a vicious marriage.

Throughout the trial, fans — overwhelmingly on Depp’s side — lined up overnight for coveted courtroom seats. Spectators who couldn’t get in gathered on the street to cheer Depp and jeer Heard whenever either appeared outside.
Depp sued Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers said he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.
While the case was ostensibly about libel, most of the testimony focused on whether Heard had been physically and sexually abused, as she claimed. Heard enumerated more than a dozen alleged assaults, including a fight in Australia — where Depp was shooting a “Pirates of the Caribbean” sequel — in which Depp lost the tip of his middle finger and Heard said she was sexually assaulted with a liquor bottle.
Depp said he never hit Heard and that she was the abuser, though Heard’s attorneys highlighted years-old text messages Depp sent apologizing to Heard for his behavior as well as profane texts he sent to a friend in which Depp said he wanted to kill Heard and defile her dead body.
In some ways, the trial was a replay of a lawsuit Depp filed in the United Kingdom against a British tabloid after he was described as a “wife beater.” The judge in that case ruled in the newspaper’s favor after finding that Heard was telling the truth in her descriptions of abuse.
In the Virginia case, Depp had to prove not only that he never assaulted Heard, but that Heard’s article — which focused primarily on public policy related to domestic violence — defamed him. He also had to prove that Heard wrote the article with actual malice. And to claim damages he had to prove that her article caused the damage to his reputation as opposed to any number of articles before and after Heard’s piece that detailed the allegations against him.
Depp, in his final testimony to the jury, said the trial gave him a chance to clear his name in a way that he the U.K trial never allowed.
“No matter what happens, I did get here and I did tell the truth and I have spoken up for what I’ve been carrying on my back, reluctantly, for six years.” Depp said.
Heard, on the other hand, said the trial has been an ordeal inflicted by an orchestrated smear campaign led by Depp.
“Johnny promised me — promised me — that he’d ruin my life, that he’d ruin my career. He’d take my life from me,” Heard said in her final testimony.
The case captivated millions through its gavel-to-gavel television coverage and impassioned followers on social media who dissected everything from the actors’ mannerisms to the possible symbolism of what they were wearing. Both performers emerge from the trial with reputations in tatters with unclear prospects for their careers.
Eric Rose, a crisis management and communications expert in Los Angeles, called the trial a “classic murder-suicide.”
“From a reputation management perspective, there can be no winners,” he said. “They’ve bloodied each other up. It becomes more difficult now for studios to hire either actor because you’re potentially alienating a large segment of your audience who may not like the fact that you have retained either Johnny or Amber for a specific project because feelings are so strong now.”
Depp, a three-time best actor Oscar nominee, had until recent years been a bankable star. His turn as Capt. Jack Sparrow in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” film helped turn it into a global franchise, but he’s lost that role. (Heard and Depp’s teams each blame the other.) He was also replaced as the title character in the third “Fantastic Beasts” spin-off film, “The Crimes of Grindelwald.”
Despite testimony at the trial that he could be violent, abusive and out of control, Depp received a standing ovation Tuesday night in London after performing for about 40 minutes with Jeff Beck at the Royal Albert Hall. He has previously toured with Joe Perry and Alice Cooper as the group Hollywood Vampires.
Heard’s acting career has been more modest, and her only two upcoming roles are in a small film and the upcoming “Aquaman” sequel due out next year.
Depp’s lawyers fought to keep the case in Virginia, in part because state law provided some legal advantages compared with California, where the two reside. A judge ruled that Virginia was an acceptable forum for the case because The Washington Post’s printing presses and online servers are in the county.

Topics: Johnny Depp Amber Heard defamation court libel

Related

Johnny Depp lawyer urges jury to give him his ‘life back’
Lifestyle
Johnny Depp lawyer urges jury to give him his ‘life back’
Officers: No injuries on Amber Heard after fight with Depp
Lifestyle
Officers: No injuries on Amber Heard after fight with Depp

Iranian-backed hackers targeted Boston Children’s Hospital, FBI chief says

Iranian-backed hackers targeted Boston Children’s Hospital, FBI chief says
Updated 01 June 2022
Reuters

Iranian-backed hackers targeted Boston Children’s Hospital, FBI chief says

Iranian-backed hackers targeted Boston Children’s Hospital, FBI chief says
  • Wray detailed the incident as he warned about the rising threat cyberattacks sponsored by nation states like Iran, Russia and China pose to companies and US infrastructure
  • Quick actions by everyone involved, especially at the hospital, protected both the network and the sick kids
Updated 01 June 2022
Reuters

BOSTON: Hackers sponsored by the Iranian government last year attempted a “despicable” cyberattack against Boston Children’s Hospital that threatened to disrupt services to patients, FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Wednesday.
Wray, in a speech delivered at a conference hosted by Boston College, detailed the incident as he warned about the rising threat cyberattacks sponsored by some nation states including Iran pose to companies and US infrastructure.
“We got a report from one of our intelligence partners indicating Boston Children’s was about to be targeted, and understanding the urgency of the situation, the cyber squad in our Boston field office raced out to notify the hospital,” Wray said.
Wray said officials with the FBI were able to quickly get the nationally renowned children’s hospital the information needed to “stop the danger right away” and mitigate the threat.
“Quick actions by everyone involved, especially at the hospital, protected both the network and the sick kids that depended on it,” Wray said.
Boston Children’s Hospital did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Wray called the incident “one of the most despicable cyberattacks I have ever seen” and was an example of the increasing risks hospitals and other providers of critical infrastructure face from hackers, including state-sponsored ones.
“If malicious cyber actors are going to purposefully cause destruction, or hold data and systems for ransom, they tend to hit us somewhere that’s really going to hurt,” Wray said.

Topics: iranian Hackers FBI cyberattacks US

Related

State TV says Iran foiled cyberattacks on public services
Middle-East
State TV says Iran foiled cyberattacks on public services
Russian cyber security firm Kaspersky opens new office in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
Russian cyber security firm Kaspersky opens new office in Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Pfizer seeks US authorization of COVID vaccine for young children
Pfizer seeks US authorization of COVID vaccine for young children
Saudi Arabia look to final victory as they kick off U23 Asian Cup against Tajikistan
Saudi Arabia look to final victory as they kick off U23 Asian Cup against Tajikistan
‘Best season yet:’ Stars talk success of ‘Stranger Things 4’
‘Best season yet:’ Stars talk success of ‘Stranger Things 4’
Assets of Saudi private funds surge 30% to $90bn by end of Q1
Assets of Saudi private funds surge 30% to $90bn by end of Q1
UAE T20 set for 2023 launch in crowded cricket calendar
UAE T20 set for 2023 launch in crowded cricket calendar

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.