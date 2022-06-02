You are here

Afghans evacuated to Albania protest for faster move to US

Afghans evacuated to Albania protest for faster move to US
A group of people evacuated from Afghanistan as the Taliban returned to power last year have held a protest on Wednesday in Albania over the failure to expedite their move to the United States. (File/AP)
AP

  • Some 2,400 Afghans were evacuated to Albania in August and September 2021
  • Non-governmental organizations from United States and other countries provided financial support for accommodating them
TIRANA, Albania: A group of people evacuated from Afghanistan as the Taliban returned to power last year held a protest Wednesday in Albania over the failure to expedite their move to the United States.
A small group of families in Shengjin, a town located 70 kilometers (45 miles) northwest of Albania’s capital, Tirana, called on the US to speed up the process of their transfer. Some women and children held posters reading, “We are forgotten.”
Some 2,400 Afghans were evacuated to Albania in August and September 2021 and given temporary shelter in Shengjin and another resort town, Durres.
Non-governmental organizations from United States and other countries provided financial support for accommodating them.
The Albanian government said at the time that it would house thousands of Afghans for at least a year before they moved to the United States for final settlement. More recently, the government pledged to keep them for longer than a year if their US visas were delayed.
The Foreign Ministry says 900 of the evacuees remain in Albania. Those no longer in the European country went to the US and Canada.
Bledar Shima, the manager of a resort in Shengjin sheltering 350 Afghans, said the property has not been paid for six months. Shima urged the Albanian government to intervene, according to private TV station Top Channel.

Updated 12 sec ago
  • At least 17 asylum-seekers are protesting against the controversial scheme
  • Refusing to eat or drink ‘will not necessarily lead to your removal directions being deferred,’ Home Office tells one asylum-seeker
LONDON: Hunger-striking asylum-seekers destined for Rwanda will be deported faster if they do not consume food and water, the UK Home Office has said.

At least 17 people from Syria, Egypt and Sudan, who are being held at the Brook House immigration removal center near Gatwick Airport, began the protest when they were told they would be sent to Rwanda on June 14 as part of a controversial new scheme.

One asylum-seeker was told in a letter that they might be deported even sooner if they did not stop their hunger strike.

In a warning that could be interpreted as a threat to the wider group, the letter said: “Your refusal of food and/or fluids will not necessarily lead to your removal directions being deferred. In the interests of your health and safety we may prioritize your removal from detention and the UK.”

The welfare of the person was “of real concern to the Home Office,” it added.

Some of the hunger strikers said they were being treated in the UK the same as they had been while detained in Libya.

“I just want to be safe and free. I’m not a criminal,” one said. “Why did the UK put me in prison. I have no connection with Rwanda. Why would the UK send me there?”

Charity workers campaigning for the detainees said they had been successfully trying to encourage them to abandon their hunger strike.

Clare Moseley, the founder of the charity Care4Calais, said five asylum-seekers remained on hunger strike but she was hopeful they would be persuaded to stop.

“We’ve told them there’s lots of ways that we can fight this and lots of reasons to be hopeful,” she said.

“One person was released last week, another person was released yesterday. Campaigners and lawyers are working right across the bank holiday weekend and there’s lots of people behind them.

“We need them to eat because we need them to be strong to fight with us. They are saying that a hunger strike is the way to fight this, but we are are saying there’s other ways that we can fight it.”

A Syrian detainee at Brook House said that he and 17 others had been on hunger strike for several days. He said they would rather die than be deported to Rwanda.

On Wednesday, charities that support asylum-seekers said they had documented a number of suicide attempts among those threatened with being sent to Rwanda.

An Iranian asylum-seeker, who attempted suicide, told charity workers she believed she faced being offshored to Rwanda. She was saved, admitted to hospital and survived.

A 40-year-old Yemeni asylum-seeker made a video addressed to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel stating that after he had arrived in the UK on April 13 and found out about the Rwanda offshoring plans he had “no other choice but to kill myself.”

The Home Office has said every step is taken to prevent self-harm and suicide at immigration removal centers.

On Tuesday, Patel announced that the first group of asylum-seekers who entered the UK without authorization would be deported to Rwanda on June 14.

A love of tradition and classic eats in Kuala Lumpur's Chinatown

A love of tradition and classic eats in Kuala Lumpur's Chinatown
A love of tradition and classic eats in Kuala Lumpur’s Chinatown

A love of tradition and classic eats in Kuala Lumpur’s Chinatown
  • Built in the 19th century, Chinatown was one of the early settlements of Malaysia's capital
  • Many of Petaling Street’s food vendors have been running their businesses for generations
KUALA LUMPUR: Every morning in the heart of Kuala Lumpur’s Chinatown, Ng Lee Yam begins the day by grinding soaked soybeans into the beverage that has gained him an almost cult following.

Kim Soya Bean, serving soymilk in Petaling Street, is on all foodie lists of must-visit spots in the Malaysian capital.

Behind the drink’s fame and taste is a labor of love and a special recipe Ng’s family developed over generations.

“We put a lot of heart and effort into making this soybean drink. We use traditional methods,” he told Arab News. “This soy drink stall has been around in Petaling Street for 80 to 90 years.”

Ng is aware of his fame, and newspaper clippings with photos and reviews of his stall decorate its display.

“Nowadays, people find us from YouTube, including overseas tourists, Americans, Canadians and more. They searched for us, Kim Soya. They showed me their phones and said to me ‘You are famous!’”

While Ng’s fame is undisputed, he is not the only celebrity vendor of Petaling Street, one of the most famous landmarks of Malaysia’s capital and the center of its original Chinatown.

Built by Cantonese and Hakka mine workers who migrated to the Malay Peninsula in the 19th century, Chinatown was one of the early settlements of Kuala Lumpur, and has long been an enclave of the Malaysian Chinese community — the second largest ethnic group in the country, after Malays.

Petaling Street begins behind a green arch decorated with wooden ornaments and Chinese motifs. The gateway is an entry into a bustling street market, where rows of red hanging lanterns are suspended across the way, and old architecture meets modern designer interiors, colorful murals and myriad stalls selling all kinds of goods and foods.

Like Ng, many of Petaling Street’s vendors have been around for decades. Lee Siok Han’s Hong Kee specializes in seafood and clay pot chicken.

“We have been in the business for more than 30 years, with three generations of family members selling food at the hawker stall,” Lee told Arab News.

People missed the flavor of her food when coronavirus lockdowns forced Hong Kee to close temporarily.

“A lot of tourists and locals come to eat at our stall,” Lee said, as her business, like many others in the neighborhood, is slowly regaining its pre-pandemic pace.

Han Yun, the owner of Mee Tarik, which specializes in handmade noodles and dumplings, said the business is “doing quite well.”

Every night, and especially during weekends, his restaurant is packed with guests looking for authentic Chinese treats.

“These are our traditional cuisines, originated from Lanzhou, China,” he said, while making a crispy Chinese scallion pancake. His guests are mainly locals, Muslim and non-Muslim, and he makes sure to cater to both by using halal ingredients.

Sister Lan, who runs a small juice stand with her husband, is more focused on foreigners. Her display with juicer machine, long stalks of sugarcane and a pile of coconuts is tucked between shops selling counterfeits of branded accessories — another famous sight in Petaling Street, where copies of all designer bags and watches can be found at a fraction of price of original goods.

Since Malaysia’s reopening two months ago, Lan’s juice sales have been back on track.

“There are a lot of tourists from many countries that come here to buy our drinks, including from India, Sri Lanka, the US and even China,” she said. “Tourists like natural fruits and they love to drink coconut drinks. They also like sugarcane drinks and are fascinated by the way we squeeze the juice.”

Tourists do indeed say they like the variety of flavors Malaysia’s cuisine has to offer, but there is more to it than that.

“The people are lovely, extremely friendly,” Rosalyn Sbeehy, who arrived in Kuala Lumpur from Ireland, told Arab News. “It is such a multicultural hotchpotch.”

Most of those arriving by small boat to UK are refugees: UN

Most of those arriving by small boat to UK are refugees: UN
Most of those arriving by small boat to UK are refugees: UN

Most of those arriving by small boat to UK are refugees: UN
  • UN High Commissioner for Refugees refutes home secretary’s claim that most are ‘economic migrants’
  • Numbers coming from Afghanistan, Syria continue to climb
LONDON: The UN’s refugee agency has rubbished UK claims that 70 percent of people arriving by small boat across the English Channel are “single men who are effectively economic migrants,” The Guardian reported on Thursday.
Home Secretary Priti Patel has pushed the idea that it is overwhelmingly single men seeking work who make the crossing, repeatedly referring to them as “migrants.”
However, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said those arriving should be considered asylum seekers or refugees.
“Based on currently available Home Office data, the UN considers a clear majority of those recently arriving to the UK are likely to be refugees,” a spokesperson said.
“Refugees and asylum seekers are not, and should not be described as, ‘migrants.’ Access to asylum should never be contingent on mode of arrival or nationality.
“Equally, the only way to establish whether people are refugees is through a fair and efficient determination of their claims, for which the UK has a clear responsibility.”
The UNHCR’s comments come as the numbers coming from Afghanistan and Syria continue to climb.
Its intervention comes as Home Office staff begin sending out the first formal letters to those who arrived by small boat that they will be sent to Rwanda.
For those abandoned in Afghanistan, the UK’s position has not deterred them, with almost as many arriving in the first three months of 2022 as over the whole of last year, with a similar growth rate for Syrians.
Asked to justify the assertion that 70 percent of the 8,500 who made the crossing in 2020 were economic migrants, Patel said data showed that 87 percent were men and 74 percent were aged 18-39. She did not provide any evidence relating to the success of asylum claims.
An analysis of new government data showed that 77 percent of the men, women and children who arrived by small boat were likely refugees and would be allowed to remain if their claims were assessed.
Between the start of the year and April 14, some 4,850 people reached the UK by small boat, over 250 percent more than the same period in 2021.
 

Indian officials in Kabul for first meeting with Taliban since US pullout

Indian officials in Kabul for first meeting with Taliban since US pullout
Indian officials in Kabul for first meeting with Taliban since US pullout

Indian officials in Kabul for first meeting with Taliban since US pullout
  • India has no diplomatic ties with Afghanistan and closed its embassy in Kabul in August last year
  • Visit seen as attempt to re-establish ties with Afghanistan, where India’s archenemy Pakistan has considerable influence
NEW DELHI: Indian foreign ministry officials held talks with the Afghan government in Kabul on Thursday, in the first such meeting since the Taliban took control of the country last year.
India has no diplomatic ties with Afghanistan and closed its embassy in Kabul in August last year after US-led forces left the landlocked country whose Western-backed administration collapsed when the Taliban took over.
Ahead of the visit, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement the delegation would meet senior members of the Taliban to “hold discussions on India’s humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.”
The ministry said its team will oversee the delivery of Indian humanitarian aid and meet representatives of the international organizations involved in distribution, as it had dispatched 20,000 metric tons of wheat and 13 tons of medicines to Afghanistan, where repeated economic shocks, political crises, and a series of environmental disasters such as drought have left more than 24 million people requiring life-saving assistance to prevent famine.
On Thursday afternoon, J. P. Singh, the ministry’s joint secretary who leads the Indian team, met Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the Taliban foreign ministry’s spokesman.
After the meeting, Balkhi tweeted that they had discussed diplomatic relations and bilateral trade and that the visit was “a good start between the two countries.” He also thanked New Delhi for the humanitarian assistance.
The Indian delegation is expected to visit the sites where various Indian investment programs have been implemented for the past two decades.
New Delhi has spent billions of dollars on infrastructure and humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan after the previous Taliban regime was toppled in a US-led invasion in 2001.
With over $3 billion invested in Afghanistan on constructing highways, transporting food and building schools and hospitals, India has been the second largest donor to the war-battered country after the US.
Amar Sinha, New Delhi’s former ambassador to Afghanistan, told Arab News that the first official visit since August last year indicates attempts to re-establish ties with the country where India’s archenemy, Pakistan, wields considerable influence.
“Clearly, India does not wish to be seen as the only one not dealing with Afghanistan. There has to be a clear understanding of the new reality in Kabul,” he said. “India, as a neighbor, has immense goodwill for Afghans.”
While Indian diplomats have not officially visited Afghanistan since last year, they have met Taliban representatives in Doha, Qatar.
“India feels it’s well located in terms of its history and in terms of geography to reach out to Afghanistan and provide some kind of help and also politically engage with them,” Sanjay Kapoor, analyst and chief editor of the political magazine Hard News, said.
“By engaging with the Taliban, India also recognizes that it will build a countervailing force to Pakistan.”

Philippine troops kill suspected bomber, capture another

Philippine troops kill suspected bomber, capture another
Updated 02 June 2022
Philippine troops kill suspected bomber, capture another

Philippine troops kill suspected bomber, capture another
Updated 02 June 2022
