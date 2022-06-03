You are here

  • Home
  • Anime Village gives Saudi fans an unforgettable experience with cinematic shows, concerts

Anime Village gives Saudi fans an unforgettable experience with cinematic shows, concerts

Anime Village gives Saudi fans an unforgettable experience with cinematic shows, concerts
Anime Village, one of the nine zones at the City Walk, is the last zone to open as part of Jeddah Season. The zone will be open until the end of June. (AN photo by Nada Jan)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r6uuk

Updated 15 sec ago
Nada Jan

Anime Village gives Saudi fans an unforgettable experience with cinematic shows, concerts

Anime Village gives Saudi fans an unforgettable experience with cinematic shows, concerts
  • Featuring performances and areas based on hit series, anime-themed zone at City Walk offers immersive experience for Saudi anime, manga lovers
Updated 15 sec ago
Nada Jan

JEDDAH: A dream come true for many anime fans in the Kingdom, on May 19 City Walk in Jeddah opened its last zone, Anime Village, the first of its kind in the Middle East. The zone will be open until the end of June.

Anime Village offers a variety of activities like cinematic shows, musical performances, manga artist meetups, interviews with creators, parades and much more.

The zone has several areas inspired by iconic anime series such as “Attack on Titan,” “Naruto,” “Captain Tsubasa” and “Gundam.”  

The biggest attraction is Konoha Village, which features the main set of the popular anime “Naruto,” including life-size figures of the show’s characters and a little museum displaying items and images from famous scenes in the anime.

The second biggest area is the Animaze, where visitors can walk through a maze while reading about famous anime series, including “Hunter x Hunter,” “Ghost in the Shell,” “My Hero Academy,” “Demon Slayer,” “Bleach” and “Jujutsu Kaisen.” Visitors can take pictures with their favorite characters displayed in the maze.

There is also a PAC-Man arcade, Japanese restaurant Kimono, a Hello Kitty store and Japanese anime store Animate, the first to open in the Middle East.

FASTFACTS

• Anime Village offers a variety of activities like cinematic shows, musical performances, manga artist meetups, interviews with creators, parades and much more.

• The zone has several areas inspired by iconic anime series such as ‘Attack on Titan,’ ‘Naruto,’ ‘Captain Tsubasa’ and ‘Gundam.’

• The biggest attraction is Konoha Village, which features the main set of the popular anime ‘Naruto,’ including life-size figures of the show’s characters and a little museum displaying items and images from famous scenes in the anime.

The comic books store belongs to Saudi manga magazine “Manga Arabia.” Besides distributing and promoting local manga magazines, the store offers a photoshoot booth, name cards written in Japanese, festive makeup and a coloring corner for children.

In other areas dedicated to anime and manga series like “Attack On Titan,” “Godzilla,” “Captain Tsubasa,” and “Gundam,” visitors can enjoy virtual reality games and take photos with their favorite characters.

The village kicked off its grand opening with a show by Saudi YouTubers, the “Anime Icons Show,” also known as “Ai Show,” followed by a cosplay parade, a Rasha Rizk concert and a screening of “Jujutsu Kaisen.”

The second day offered a live interview and meet-and-greet with Miyako Cojima, the author of the most famous Japanese horror stories, and her husband Norman England, a director, actor, horror story author and the leading authority on “Godzilla.”

The Japanese singer Eir Aoi held her first concert in the Kingdom and became the first Japanese artist to perform in Saudi Arabia. She shared her experience on Twitter, writing: “There were a lot of anime booths and people who love Japanese anime, and many people cosplaying! Thanks Saudi for giving me the best time.”

At the end of the grand opening, the village invited Cojima and England on the stage again and held a cosplaying parade. Rizk performed on stage for the last time and threw a show with DJ Nariman.

Speaking to Arab News about their experiences in the Kingdom, England said. “We love Saudi! Everyone is so nice.” He also shared a story about the friendliness of the people he encountered at the Red Sea Mall.

Cojima said that she did not expect people in the region to have such an interest in manga and that her short trip to the Kingdom proved her wrong.

“It has been only two days for me here, and the vibe of Saudi culture is very impactful, and I could sense that in the local manga that they have created with Manga Arabia.”

Topics: Anime Village concerts Jeddah

Related

The Japanese band JAM Project’s performance was part of the activities held at the Anime Village zone at City Walk in Jeddah. video
Saudi Arabia
Japanese pop stars JAM Project thrill fans at Anime Village as part of Jeddah Season
Special Emotional night for Saudi fans as K-pop legends Super Junior perform in Kingdom for first time video
Saudi Arabia
Emotional night for Saudi fans as K-pop legends Super Junior perform in Kingdom for first time

Saudi Heritage Commission links local products with international market

Saudi Heritage Commission links local products with international market
Updated 02 June 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi Heritage Commission links local products with international market

Saudi Heritage Commission links local products with international market
  • The participants discussed how to invest optimally in the initiative of craftsmen houses in various regions of Saudi Arabia
Updated 02 June 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The Saudi Heritage Commission links local products with the international markets, CEO Dr. Jasir Alherbish said during an open virtual meeting organized by the commission on Thursday.

“Some products have been registered while others have not. If they are not linked to the market, it will be a heavy burden on the commission and the owner of the product,” he said.

At the meeting, which was attended by specialists and those interested in crafts and handicrafts in Saudi Arabia, Alherbish commended the Saudi craftsmen who work hard to achieve the highest practical standards in the crafts and handicrafts sector.

He urged the specialized craft authorities to register in the Ministry of Culture’s platform for procurement, “Etimad,” to ensure that they receive invitations for participation and meetings of the sector and its developments. 

Saudi Heritage Commission supports entrepreneurs who venture into projects focusing on traditional crafts and handmade crafts in the country. (Supplied/Saudi Heritage Commission)

He said the demand for art products is currently “significantly parallel” with production volume. Many government and private entities require the presence of gifts and souvenirs representing national civilizations and cultures, emphasizing that the state’s support has not overlooked these important heritage tracks and that the commission “is in full agreement with the support and financing bodies to issue approvals.”

The meeting discussed the commission’s most important strategic pillars in terms of protecting the cultural wealth portfolio and archaeological sites, promoting research and talent development, utilizing digital technologies in the heritage value chain, and working through large-scale partnerships at the local and international levels.

“In addition to the basic fields of crafts and handicrafts such as wooden, metal, pottery, leather, textile, and many others that reflect Saudi heritage and culture, we are also interested in establishing partnerships and agreements with local and international market leaders and documenting this cultural profession that contributes to preserving our national heritage,” he said. 

Saudi Heritage Commission supports entrepreneurs who venture into projects focusing on traditional crafts and handmade crafts in the country. (Supplied/Saudi Heritage Commission)

Dr. Delayel Al-Qahtani, the director of studies and research department at Atharna, said the Kingdom has an original artistic heritage stemming from its diverse culture and environments that reflects its distinguished position. Crafts and handicrafts are among the most prominent elements of the heritage that form part of the society’s culture in the country.

She said that preserving and documenting these is “one of the priorities” to protect the elements of national identity.

Dr. Dalia Alyahya, head of the handcraft sector at the Heritage Commission, highlighted the sector’s massive documentation projects in the studies and research department. This includes the launch of the encyclopedia of traditional crafts in the Kingdom, which provides much scientific research on traditional crafts in Saudi Arabia, dozens of photographs and approximately 30 films documenting traditional tools and practices of the craft. 

Dr.Jasir Alherbish, CEO of the Heritage Commission. (Saudi Heritage Commission)

During the meeting, Alyahya spoke of the Heritage Committee’s eagerness to engage entrepreneurs in the completion of massive projects for the sector in collaboration with Saudi craftsmen. This includes implementing handmade and manufactured products inspired by Saudi heritage inscriptions and decorations, she said.

According to Alyahya, as part of its efforts to promote Saudi craftsmen the commission developed the Saudi craft brand, through which the authority strives to assist those authorized to apply it to artisanal items that meet the quality requirements adopted in the field.

She emphasized the commission’s desire to help Saudi craftsmen compete in the local market. She described the technical criteria implemented in the sector for handmade and manufactured heritage products.

The participants discussed how to invest optimally in the initiative of craftsmen houses in various regions of Saudi Arabia, which is activating the heritage origin of urban heritage buildings and establishing training workshops for many well-known crafts and handicrafts.

Topics: Saudi Heritage Commission Crafts

Related

A Saudi archaeological mission discovered hundreds of antique pieces that were part of a sunken ship in the Red Sea, about 300 meters from the coast of Haql (Northwest of Saudi Arabia). (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Heritage Commission discovers antique pieces on sunken ship in north Red Sea
First AlUla art residency program launched at Saudi heritage site photos
Saudi Arabia
First AlUla art residency program launched at Saudi heritage site

Muslim World League chief launches traveling exhibition on Prophet Muhammad, Islamic history

Muslim World League chief launches traveling exhibition on Prophet Muhammad, Islamic history
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News

Muslim World League chief launches traveling exhibition on Prophet Muhammad, Islamic history

Muslim World League chief launches traveling exhibition on Prophet Muhammad, Islamic history
  • The touring exhibition will employ the latest technology and display techniques to document the Prophet Muhammad’s biography
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News

RABAT: A traveling exhibition showcasing the life of the Prophet Muhammad and the history of Islam has been officially launched by the head of the Muslim World League.

Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, MWL secretary-general and chairman of the Muslim Scholars Association, made the announcement during an international gathering of leading religious and intellectual figures in Morocco.

He revealed that the first edition of the exhibition would open to guests on July 25 at the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization’s headquarters in the Moroccan capital Rabat with the full support of the north African country’s King Mohammed VI.

And he noted that ISESCO planned to make the display a permanent fixture, marking the historic contribution of Moroccan scholars toward recording the Prophet Muhammad’s sunnah and adding important Islamic content to museum displays in Madinah.

The touring exhibition will employ the latest technology and display techniques to document the Prophet Muhammad’s biography and Islamic civilization to Muslim and non-Muslim visitors.

Dr. Ahmed Ebadi, secretary-general of the Muhammadiyah League of Scholars in Morocco, pointed out that the hi-tech approach to presenting the exhibition was aimed at appealing to a modern digital audience, especially young people.

The director general of ISESCO, Dr. Salim Mohammed Al-Malik, praised the important strategic cooperation that had brought his organization together with the MWL, and the Muhammadiyah League of Scholars, and he thanked authorities in Rabat for hosting the first edition of the traveling exhibition.

The exhibition in Rabat will be presented in Arabic, English, and French and will have 10 sections employing technologies such as holographic imaging, virtual and augmented reality, interactive 3-D displays, stereoscopics, and educational panoramas.

Topics: Muslim World League Prophet Muhammad Traveling Exhibition

Related

The exhibit, whose headquarters is in Madinah in Saudi Arabia, is receiving great interest in the biography of the Prophet. (Twitter/@SalamForFairs)
Middle-East
MWL to host Islamic exhibit in Rabat
Thai religious leaders commend ‘fruitful’ MWL visit
Saudi Arabia
Thai religious leaders commend ‘fruitful’ MWL visit

Saudi Arabia, international community welcome Yemen truce extension

Saudi Arabia, international community welcome Yemen truce extension
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, international community welcome Yemen truce extension

Saudi Arabia, international community welcome Yemen truce extension
  • Biden said Saudi Arabia had demonstrated “courageous leadership” by endorsing and implementing truce terms
  • GCC said extension reflects the importance the international community dedicates to the crisis in Yemen
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia welcomed on Thursday a UN announcement on the renewal of a nationwide truce in Yemen for another two months.

Yemen’s warring parties agreed to extend a UN-brokered truce for two months under the same terms as the original deal that was due to expire on Thursday, the UN envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, said.

“The Kingdom affirms its keenness to support all efforts made by the United Nations to reach a sustainable political solution to the Yemeni crisis, and to eliminate the suffering of the Yemeni people,” the foreign ministry said.

The Kingdom appreciates the efforts of the UN envoy to Yemen which are in line with the Saudi initiative announced in March 2021 to end the Yemeni crisis by reaching a comprehensive political solution, the ministry added.

Grundberg said he will mediate talks between the legitimate government and the Houthis to solidify the new truce, and to eventually reach a political settlement to end the conflict.

US President Joe Biden also welcomed the extension of the truce and said Saudi Arabia had demonstrated “courageous leadership” by endorsing and implementing its terms.”

“The last two months in Yemen, thanks to the truce brokered in April, have been among the most peaceful periods since this terrible war began seven years ago,” Biden said in a statement.

Biden said Oman, Egypt and Jordan had played roles in enabling the truce process. “The United States will remain engaged in this process over the coming weeks and months” and is focused on deterring threats to its friends and partners, Biden added.

The Gulf Cooperation Council also welcomed the extension and it’s secretary-general said it reflects the importance the international community dedicates to the crisis in Yemen.

Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf praised the efforts of Grundberg, the leadership of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy, and all parties involved in extending the truce.

He said the decision will result in continuing to create the atmosphere for Yemeni parties to start the political process and achieve comprehensive peace that achieves security and stability in Yemen.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation also welcomed the extension of the truce.

The UK also welcomed the extension of the truce in Yemen.

“We’re grateful to all sides for their continued flexibility,” the British Minister of State for Asia and the Middle East Amanda Milling said.

“Only a negotiated settlement can alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people,” Milling added.

Topics: Yemen Truce US President Joe Biden

Related

Yemen warring parties agree to extend truce for two months: UN
Middle-East
Yemen warring parties agree to extend truce for two months: UN
Attacks on education staff, facilities surge in Palestine, Syria and Yemen, says Human Rights Watch
Middle-East
Attacks on education staff, facilities surge in Palestine, Syria and Yemen, says Human Rights Watch

Hajj will accommodate 1m pilgrims this year, says minister

Hajj will accommodate 1m pilgrims this year, says minister
Updated 02 June 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Hajj will accommodate 1m pilgrims this year, says minister

Hajj will accommodate 1m pilgrims this year, says minister
  • Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah: The safety of pilgrims and their safe return to their countries remain our priorities
  • Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah: We are keen on using Hajj technologies, including the pilgrims' smart ID, which we will keep implementing this year
Updated 02 June 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: This year’s Hajj season will accommodate 1 million pilgrims to ensure people’s safety amid the pandemic, ensure the quality of the services provided, and everybody’s safe return to their home countries, the Kingdom’s Hajj and Umrah minister told a press conference in Amman on Thursday.

Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said the ministry was still working to ensure pilgrim health and safety and that the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 aimed to develop the services provided to pilgrims, improving and further facilitating their access to the Two Holy Mosques for a more distinctive, richer, and higher-quality experience.

He said: “We know that there are many requirements to perform Hajj for this year. But the safety of pilgrims and their safe return to their countries remain our priorities. In addition, we were keen on using the Hajj technologies, including the pilgrims' smart ID, which we will keep implementing this year to render the transport of the visitors of Allah easier and to ensure their fast arrival to their locations and tents whether in Mina or Arafat.”

Al-Rabiah said that previously set channels entailed receiving pilgrims and visitors from outside Saudi Arabia, accessing the Two Holy Mosques, and performing the pilgrimage and Umrah rituals through agents.

However, the ministry had now launched electronic services meaning a person could apply digitally and directly to get the necessary Umrah visa, accommodation, transport, and other services upon heading to Makkah.

He said the Umrah visa would be issued within less than 24 hours and that its validity would be extended from one to three months without any restriction on visitors.

It would now be possible for a person traveling to the Kingdom to perform Umrah to move between Saudi cities without restrictions, he explained, saying that the ministry would continue to offer everything that contributed to developing and enriching the Umrah experience.

The electronic service for facilitating the Umrah visa was easy, and the trusted companies offering their services electronically were available on the ministry website.

The minister said that those people who applied electronically for Umrah could review their application on the website, emphasizing that people should ensure they registered with the relevant companies through the ministry website.

Al-Rabiah said that Eatmarna was among the services launched during the pandemic. It aimed to organize Umrah pilgrims and when they performed their rituals.

It had greatly contributed to the ideal distribution of visitors throughout the day by using digital analysis technology to avoid overcrowding.

Al-Rabiah said: “We are working on the Nusk platform, which is a comprehensive platform that enriches the digital experience and is among the upcoming projects that we are working on and that will contribute to enriching the experience and improving and elevating the level of the service.”

He added that Saudi Arabia was keen on holding the Hajj and ensuring it went smoothly and easily.

Topics: Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Saudi Vision 2030

Related

Saudi health minister supervises Hajj season readiness
Saudi Arabia
Saudi health minister supervises Hajj season readiness
Saudi dialogue sessions to stimulate creativity and innovation in Hajj and Umrah
Saudi Arabia
Saudi dialogue sessions to stimulate creativity and innovation in Hajj and Umrah

Saudi foreign minister, Qatari counterpart discuss cooperation

Saudi foreign minister, Qatari counterpart discuss cooperation
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi foreign minister, Qatari counterpart discuss cooperation

Saudi foreign minister, Qatari counterpart discuss cooperation
  • The pair discussed ways to support all means that contribute to the stability of the region and keeping international peace and security
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s minister of foreign affairs, and Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Wednesday discussed ways to support and enhance deep-rooted relations and cooperation to serve the two nations’ interests and achieve more stability and prosperity for their and peoples.

In a meeting held on the sidelines of the 152nd session of the Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the pair discussed ways to support all means that contribute to the stability of the region and keeping international peace and security,  exploring opportunities to enhance bilateral coordination in political, security and economic fields. 

The ministers also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments.

The ministerial council was held on Wednesday in Riyadh, where Prince Faisal said that the Gulf nations stand united on the issue of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“Today we had two fruitful meetings with the Russian and Ukrainian ministers, during which we stated our unified stance regarding the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and its negative consequences, namely the food security of the affected countries and the world.”
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Qatar Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

Related

Gulf united on Russia-Ukraine war, says Saudi foreign minister
Saudi Arabia
Gulf united on Russia-Ukraine war, says Saudi foreign minister
Saudi health minister supervises Hajj season readiness
Saudi Arabia
Saudi health minister supervises Hajj season readiness

Latest updates

Anime Village gives Saudi fans an unforgettable experience with cinematic shows, concerts
Anime Village gives Saudi fans an unforgettable experience with cinematic shows, concerts
Israeli troops kill Palestinian during West Bank crackdown
Israeli troops kill Palestinian during West Bank crackdown
Israel arrested no Jews over violent, racist march
Israel arrested no Jews over violent, racist march
Iran exiles claim disrupting Tehran’s surveillance cameras
Iran exiles claim disrupting Tehran’s surveillance cameras
Saied sacks 57 judges, tightens grip on courts
Saied sacks 57 judges, tightens grip on courts

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.