Egyptian suspect in California stabbing could face death penalty

ANAHEIM: The suspect in a double murder in Anaheim, California, could the death penalty if found guilty, police have said.
Roommates Griffin Cuomo and Jonathan Bahm were found dead in their apartment in Katella Avenue on April 19. The police say emergency dispatch received a call about an assault in progress.
“When our officers arrived, they found two 23-year-old males deceased inside as well as an additional male, Mr. Fahim. Initially, we thought he was a victim in this incident because he had sustained some injury, so we transported him to a local hospital,” Sgt Jacob Gallacher, Anaheim Police Department, said.
Witnesses at the Stadium House apartments say Ramy, the lead suspect and 26-year-old son of Egypt’s Minister of Immigration, had been in the building in the hours before 6:30 a.m., around which time he is alleged to have stabbed Cuomo and Bahm to death.
“After doing an exhaustive investigation our homicide team determined there was probable cause to arrest Mr. Fahim and he was ultimately taken into custody for the murders of the two males that were found deceased in the apartment,” Gallacher said.
The motive behind the alleged attack has not yet been announced, but the Orange County DA’s Office has released that Ramy and Cuomo were coworkers at Pence Wealth Management.
“This case was ultimately presented to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office who filed two counts of murder with special circumstances. Those special circumstances include lying in wait as well as multiple murders.
“So he does still have to stand trial. There is potential that he could receive the death penalty,” Gallacher said.