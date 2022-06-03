You are here

Egyptian suspect in California stabbing could face death penalty

Egyptian suspect in California stabbing could face death penalty
ANAHEIM: The suspect in a double murder in Anaheim, California, could the death penalty if found guilty, police have said.

Roommates Griffin Cuomo and Jonathan Bahm were found dead in their apartment in Katella Avenue on April 19. The police say emergency dispatch received a call about an assault in progress.

“When our officers arrived, they found two 23-year-old males deceased inside as well as an additional male, Mr. Fahim. Initially, we thought he was a victim in this incident because he had sustained some injury, so we transported him to a local hospital,” Sgt Jacob Gallacher, Anaheim Police Department, said.

Witnesses at the Stadium House apartments say Ramy, the lead suspect and 26-year-old son of Egypt’s Minister of Immigration, had been in the building in the hours before 6:30 a.m., around which time he is alleged to have stabbed Cuomo and Bahm to death.

“After doing an exhaustive investigation our homicide team determined there was probable cause to arrest Mr. Fahim and he was ultimately taken into custody for the murders of the two males that were found deceased in the apartment,” Gallacher said.

The motive behind the alleged attack has not yet been announced, but the Orange County DA’s Office has released that Ramy and Cuomo were coworkers at Pence Wealth Management.

“This case was ultimately presented to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office who filed two counts of murder with special circumstances. Those special circumstances include lying in wait as well as multiple murders.

“So he does still have to stand trial. There is potential that he could receive the death penalty,” Gallacher said.

‘Attack on Titan’ virtual game thrills visitors at Jeddah Season

Visitors can play a virtual reality game simulating the anime adventure. (Supplied)
Visitors can play a virtual reality game simulating the anime adventure. (Supplied)
Updated 5 min ago
Rahaf Jambi

‘Attack on Titan’ virtual game thrills visitors at Jeddah Season

Visitors can play a virtual reality game simulating the anime adventure. (Supplied)
  • Fans enjoy taking pictures with their favorite cardboard superhero cutout figures
Updated 5 min ago
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: “Attack on Titan” fans are in for a treat at the Anime Village in City Walk, one of nine zones at Jeddah Season.

At the Anime Village, visitors will find an area dedicated to “Attack on Titan,” where they can play a virtual reality game simulating the anime adventure and cardboard cutout figures of the superheroes to take pictures with.  

“In the ‘Attack on Titan’ area, you will find the superheroes of the series like Eren, Levi, Mikasa, and many more characters. Fans come here to take pictures with their favorite superhero and play a virtual reality game that immerses them in the world of ‘Attack on Titan,’” Faris Al-Jehani, supervisor of the zone, said.  

The story of the anime revolves around the sudden appearance of titans that feed on humans, who have been living in cities surrounded by huge walls for a century.

I don’t watch the anime, but the experience of the virtual reality game was awesome.

Layan Al-Khalifa, Visitor

“It's a fascinating anime with a lot of fans. According to IMBD, three episodes of ‘Attack on Titan’ got a rating of 10/10, and the overall series is rated 9/10, making it one of the best anime series of all time,” Al-Jehani added.  

The virtual reality game simulates the experience of being a part of the Survey Corps, the military branch directly involved in combat against the titans.

“The virtual reality game has attracted visitors of all ages, ranging from 40-year-olds to children,” Al-Jehani said.  

Mohammed Eissa, an 8-year-old anime fan, said the game was fun. “In the game, I was chasing the titan while running and dodging obstacles, and this virtual reality game was my favorite at Anime Village.”

Yazan Abdulhameed, 11 years old, wished there were more games like this. “Eren is my favorite character, so I was thrilled to be part of the Survey Corps in the virtual reality game, and I beat the titan. The game is fantastic. You ride a horse that speeds up as you change the gear, and there is a button that makes the horse jump, and you survive the game by dodging the titan.”

Fifteen-year-old Layan Al-Khalifa said: “Honestly, I don’t watch the anime, but the experience of the virtual reality game was awesome. There is a lot of action in the game, and it’s a great addition to Jeddah Season. I also like the reasonable game price.”

“Attack on Titan” will be at the Anime Village until June 30.

Shubra Palace: An architectural marvel of Taif

Shubra Palace, which today houses Shubra Palace Museum, was begun in 1905 by Ali bin Abdullah bin Aoun Pasha. (Supplied)
Shubra Palace, which today houses Shubra Palace Museum, was begun in 1905 by Ali bin Abdullah bin Aoun Pasha. (Supplied)
Updated 12 min 45 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Shubra Palace: An architectural marvel of Taif

Shubra Palace, which today houses Shubra Palace Museum, was begun in 1905 by Ali bin Abdullah bin Aoun Pasha. (Supplied)
  • The museum has a Qur’an that dates back to the 7th century
Updated 12 min 45 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Shubra Palace is a prominent historical landmark in Taif. The palace, which today houses Shubra Palace Museum, was begun in 1905 by Ali bin Abdullah bin Aoun Pasha and its construction was completed in 1907. Shubra Palace is one of the three palaces he built in Taif.

King Abdulaziz and King Faisal used to reside at the Shubra Palace whenever they visited Taif.

It was converted into a heritage regional museum, opening its doors to visitors in 1995.

Dr. Latifa Al-Adwani, supervisor of the Center of Makkah History, told Arab News that Shubra Palace is one of the most important historical palaces in Taif. “It is located northeast of the old city of Taif and there are large orchards and fertile land around it.

“The architect of the palace overseeing its construction was Sulaiman Bey Al-Turki. He built it from the materials available in Taif such as stones from the Sakara, Misr, and Al-Qaim mountains, and locally sourced juniper wood.”

Al-Adwani said it was a very beautiful construction. “It consists of four floors in the main building, in addition to a cellar and upper roof.  The palace is unique with elevated pillars to give privacy to the people who lived at the palace.”

She said: “Shubra Palace has been transformed into a regional museum in Taif, where many archaeological, historical and heritage collections are displayed alongside Islamic antiquities and manuscripts and writing tools.”

The museum has a Qur’an that dates back to the 7th century. It also houses as a number of weapons, historical rifles and Hijazi clothing.

The stable located on the west side of the Diwan has been transformed into an open museum displaying a number of heritage pieces, in addition to eating and drinking pots and tools to mill grains.

The palace is undergoing renovations to safeguard its historical and artistic details. “We hope that it will soon be opened to visitors after the completion of these works,” she said.

 

UEFA apologizes to fans over Champions League final chaos

UEFA apologizes to fans over Champions League final chaos
Updated 28 min 18 sec ago
AFP

UEFA apologizes to fans over Champions League final chaos

UEFA apologizes to fans over Champions League final chaos
  • Thousands of supporters were unable to access European club football's showpiece match despite having genuine tickets
  • "No football fan should be put in that situation, and it must not happen again," European football's governing body said
Updated 28 min 18 sec ago
AFP

LAUSANNE: UEFA apologized to spectators for the first time on Friday for their “frightening and distressing” experience ahead of the Champions League final, saying no football fan should go through such mayhem.
Thousands of supporters were unable to access European club football’s showpiece match despite having genuine tickets, in chaotic scenes that saw the French police use tear gas at close range even against children.
“UEFA wishes to sincerely apologize to all spectators who had to experience or witness frightening and distressing events in the build-up to the UEFA Champions League final at the Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris, on a night which should have been a celebration of European club football.
“No football fan should be put in that situation, and it must not happen again,” European football’s governing body said in a statement.
Spanish giants Real Madrid beat England’s Liverpool 1-0, but the match was completely overshadowed by the chaos outside the stadium.
Before the game, thousands of Liverpool fans with tickets had to wait for hours to enter the ground, with police using tear gas and pepper spray on the crowds.
Some Liverpool supporters said they feared being crushed after small openings were used to filter the queues.
Many fans from both sides also reported being assaulted and robbed outside the stadium after the match.
The chaos sparked anger in Britain, political uproar in France a fortnight ahead of legislative elections, and raised questions about the French capital’s capability to host the Olympics in 2024.
UEFA has commissioned an independent review led by Portugal’s former government minister Tiago Brandao Rodrigues and aimed at finding the responsibilities and shortcomings of those involved in organizing the final.
“UEFA wishes — and needs — to understand what happened during the course of the day of the final, and determine lessons learnt to ensure there is no repeat of the actions and events of that day,” it said in a statement.
“The review will seek to establish a full picture and timeline of what occurred during the day, both within the stadium and the surrounding areas, including examining spectator flows to the stadium via the various access points,” it said as it published the terms of reference.
The review will go through the security, ticketing and planning for the final and will also look at fan meeting points.
It will engage with UEFA, fan groups, Liverpool and Real Madrid, the French Football Federation (FFF), the police, the stadium operator and other public authorities.
“Further information on how relevant parties can submit their testimonies (via a dedicated email address or an online questionnaire) will be communicated shortly,” UEFA said.
The review will start immediately and be completed in the “shortest possible time-frame” and then set out its findings, conclusions and recommendations.
Once completed, it will be published on UEFA’s website.
France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has faced accusations of lying after he blamed the chaos on massive ticket fraud, and has since admitted that the organization around the final could “clearly” have been better.
The Champions League final kicked off 36 minutes late due to the problems outside.
The review is so far “the only investigation linked to the fans,” Football Supporters Europe executive director Ronan Evain told AFP.
If UEFA’s communications “were not ideal on Saturday... the main thing is that it is there, and putting the pressure on” Darmanin, the FFF and the Paris police, “so they recognize that the supporters were victims of what happened,” Evain added.

Sri Lanka wants people to grow food at home as shortage looms

Sri Lanka wants people to grow food at home as shortage looms
Updated 42 min 58 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Sri Lanka wants people to grow food at home as shortage looms

Sri Lanka wants people to grow food at home as shortage looms
  • Government looking for ways to boost local production as food crisis possible by August
  • Sri Lanka has so far sought help from India to import over 30,000 metric tons of rice
Updated 42 min 58 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s agriculture minister called on citizens on Friday to start growing food in their home gardens to help avert looming shortages, as the country’s debt crisis continues to worsen.

The island nation of 22 million people, which defaulted on international debts of more than $50 billion last month, has been facing a severe shortfall in imports of essential goods, which is also pushing inflation to new record highs. 

While the Colombo Consumer Price Index rose to nearly 40 percent year-on-year in May, up from almost 30 percent in April, food inflation surged to 57.4 percent, up from 46.6 percent, leaving many in Sri Lanka already unable to afford three meals a day. 

Officials have been looking for ways to boost domestic production since Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has warned of a food crisis by August.

“We are urging the people to grow their food at home: crops and cereals such as green gram; all types of yams, potatoes, cassava and sweet potatoes; cowpeas; condiments such as chilies, cardamom and curry leaves, and fruits,” Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera told Arab News.

He said that if there is an emergency, the government will get food “from any part of the world,” and has so far sought help from India, with which Sri Lanka has a credit line facility, to import over 30,000 metric tons of rice — the country’s staple.

Local rice production has dropped in Sri Lanka, after last year’s decision by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to ban all chemical fertilizer. Although the ban has been lifted, the country has been unable to secure fertilizer imports for the cultivation season.

“We have again reverted to carbonic fertilizer for cultivation, which will take some time to bring back the situation to normalcy,” Amaraweera said.

But urban gardening may not contribute much to surviving this period, according to Prof. Palitha Weerakkody from the Department of Crop Science of the University of Peradeniya.

“This is ideal for rural and semi-urban areas,” he told Arab News, adding that even there, constraints would be significant due to a lack of manpower, as Sri Lankan families are no longer big like they used to be in the past.

“With small families of three to four people, this type of cultivation has its own limitations,” Weerakkody said. “And they can’t grow paddy in home gardens.”

Hunger is looming as Sri Lanka is struggling with its worst economic crisis in memory and is now sliding from an upper-middle-income economy to one seeking international donations and emergency loans.

Sri Lanka needs at least $3 billion in emergency funds this year and its leaders have been trying to negotiate a deal with the International Monetary Fund.

In May, the IMF began technical discussions with Sri Lankan authorities, and a new round of talks is expected this month.

