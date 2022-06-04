You are here

Floods kill at least three in Cuba

Nearly 2,000 people have decided to evacuate their homes, authorities say, while about 50,000 customers in the province of Havana are without electricity. (File/AFP)
Updated 04 June 2022
  • Thousands of residents in the region lost power and a man in Pinar del Rio province also was missing
  • The Atlantic hurricane season begins each year on June 1 and ends on November 30
HAVANA: Heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Agatha flooded much of western Cuba on Friday, killing at least three people in Havana.
Thousands of residents in the region lost power and a man in Pinar del Rio province also was missing, Cuban officials said.
“Strong, heavy rain and electrical storms have been affecting the western and central regions of Cuba with accumulations greater than 200 millimeters (eight inches), which will continue for the rest of today and tomorrow, Saturday,” the Cuban Weather Office (INSMET) said.
A 44-year-old man, initially thought missing, was found dead Friday evening in the western province of Pinar del Rio after falling into a stream, according to local news site CubaDebate.
They also reported the disappearance of another person in the region.
Agatha had crashed into southern Mexico with the potential to redevelop as a tropical storm in the Atlantic, the Miami-based US National Hurricane Center had said.
So far, heavy rains “have produced floods in localities from Pinar del Rio (western extreme) to Sancti Spiritus (Center) and in the Isla de la Juventud Special Municipality (south of Havana),” INSMET said.
With parts of the capital flooding, state media images showed rescuers in areas of central Havana evacuating people in canoes.
Nearly 2,000 people have decided to evacuate their homes, authorities say, while about 50,000 customers in the province of Havana are without electricity.
“People are almost waist-deep in water,” said Luis Antonio Torres, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PPC) in the capital.
He had visited the municipality of Cerro, one of the most damaged areas, where at least one bridge fell and floodwaters seeped into some homes.
The Atlantic hurricane season begins each year on June 1 and ends on November 30, for the North Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean.

UN rights expert demands accelerated probe into Sudan post-coup killings

UN rights expert demands accelerated probe into Sudan post-coup killings
Updated 21 sec ago

UN rights expert demands accelerated probe into Sudan post-coup killings

UN rights expert demands accelerated probe into Sudan post-coup killings
Updated 21 sec ago
KHARTOUM: A UN human rights expert on Sudan called on Saturday for accelerated investigations into killings of protesters and other atrocities, as the death toll since last year’s coup nears 100.
Sudan has been rocked by deepening unrest and a violent crackdown against near-weekly mass protests since army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan’s power grab on October 25 derailed a fragile transition to civilian rule.
“It is simply unacceptable that 99 people have been killed and more than 5,000 injured as a result of excessive use of force by the joint security forces,” Adama Dieng told reporters, quoting a toll provided by pro-democracy medics.
He called on authorities “to expedite” investigations into the killings of protesters.
On what is his second visit to Sudan since last year’s coup, Dieng has raised concerns during talks with senior officials over arbitrary and mass arrests of activists, sexual and gender-based violence, and “acts of torture and ill-treatment” during detentions.
He said a probe set up by Sudanese authorities has confirmed “four cases of sexual violence” during the protests.
The UN expert also pointed to an intensification of an existing economic crisis since the coup, which has seen Western donors return to the sidelines, after brief engagement with a civilian-military power-sharing government established in the wake of autocrat Omar Al-Bashir’s ouster in 2019.
Spiralling prices and a poor harvest are “forecast to dramatically increase the number of people living in poverty,” he noted.
Dieng is scheduled to meet with Burhan later Saturday.
On Friday, thousands of protesters took to the streets across Sudan to mark the third anniversary of a crackdown that medics say killed 128 people in June 2019, when armed men in military fatigues violently dispersed a weeks-long sit-in outside army headquarters.
A protester was killed during Friday’s demonstrations despite calls by Dieng, echoed by Western diplomats, for security forces to “refrain from excessive violence against protesters.”
The UN, along with the African Union and regional grouping IGAD, have been pushing for Sudanese-led talks to break the post-coup political stalemate.
On Friday, UN special representative Volker Perthes announced the Security Council had voted to extend by one year the United Nations’ mission in Sudan.
Perthes, as well as AU and IGAD representatives, agreed with military officials to launch “direct talks” among Sudanese factions next week.
On Sunday, Burhan lifted a state of emergency in force since the coup to set the stage for “meaningful dialogue that achieves stability for the transitional period.”
Since April, Sudanese authorities have released several civilian leaders and pro-democracy activists.

Suspect in Litvinenko poisoning dies in Moscow

Suspect in Litvinenko poisoning dies in Moscow
Updated 11 min 8 sec ago

Suspect in Litvinenko poisoning dies in Moscow

Suspect in Litvinenko poisoning dies in Moscow
Updated 11 min 8 sec ago
MOSCOW: Dmitry Kovtun, one of two Russian men accused by Britain of poisoning Kremlin critic Alexander Litvinenko in London in 2006, has died of COVID-19 in a Moscow hospital, TASS news agency said on Saturday.
Litvinenko died weeks after drinking green tea laced with radioactive polonium-210 at London’s Millennium Hotel, where he met Kovtun and the other suspect, Andrei Lugovoy.
British investigators found traces of polonium at sites across London where the two men had been, including in offices, hotels, planes and the Arsenal soccer stadium. They denied carrying out the poisoning, and Russia refused to extradite them to face trial.
Litvinenko, a British citizen, was a former KGB officer who had become an outspoken opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin. From his deathbed, he accused Putin of ordering his killing, but the Kremlin has always denied any role.
A judge at a British inquiry into the case concluded in 2016 that the murder was an operation of Russia’s FSB spy agency that was probably approved by its director at the time, Nikolai Patrushev, and by Putin himself.
TASS quoted Lugovoy, now a prominent member of Russia’s parliament, as saying he was mourning the death of a “close and faithful friend.”

Oman culture and history displayed at Waseda University

Oman culture and history displayed at Waseda University
Updated 13 min 59 sec ago
Arab News Japan

Oman culture and history displayed at Waseda University

Oman culture and history displayed at Waseda University
  • Students of politics, economics and physics told Arab News Japan they enriched their knowledge about the world and Oman
Updated 13 min 59 sec ago
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Waseda University and the embassy of Oman held a joint cultural evening to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Oman.

Dr. Mohamed Said Al Busaidi, the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Japan made the opening speech in front of approximately 80 students and a number of professors. His speech highlighted the importance of the bilateral diplomatic relations which have officially existed for fifty years, but which in reality began 400 years ago between the two countries.

The ambassador pointed out the important geopolitical aspect of Oman which is at the crossroads of trade between Asia, the Middle East and Africa.  After his formal presentation, he described the many scenic features that make his country a special destination for travelers.

Students of politics, economics and physics told Arab News Japan they enriched their knowledge about the world and Oman. 

The event also included a presentation on daily life in Oman, and Arabic lessons by students from Oman. Some students also wore traditional costumes from different regions of Oman and demonstrated an Arabic coffee ceremony.  

Traditional items and jewelry were displayed alongside films and photos that illustrated the unique culture of Oman. 

A quiz was held at the end with prizes related to Oman and all participants received a small gift to remind them of the event. 

This is the second time that an event like this has been organized at Waseda University. Similar events to mark the bilateral relations and raise cultural awareness of the country are to follow, according to the embassy.

Topics: Oman Waseda University

UK police briefly evacuate London's Trafalgar Square

UK police briefly evacuate London's Trafalgar Square
Updated 9 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

UK police briefly evacuate London's Trafalgar Square

UK police briefly evacuate London's Trafalgar Square
Updated 9 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: British police said on Saturday they had briefly evacuated London's Trafalgar Square, close to where celebrations are to be held later to mark Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, but said the security alert had concluded shortly afterwards.
"The incident has now been concluded and the square will reopen in due course," police said on Twitter.
A police spokesman said earlier lots of checks were being carried out in the area, which is a short distance from where a concert is to be staged outside Buckingham Palace later in the day.
He said the incident was believed to have involved a suspicious package. 

Topics: UK

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol – TASS

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol – TASS
Updated 04 June 2022
Reuters

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol – TASS

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol – TASS
  • Russia seized full control of Mariupol earlier this month
  • More than 2,400 Ukrainian fighters were taken into custody after being ordered to stand down at the besieged Azovstal steelworks
Updated 04 June 2022
Reuters

A ship sent to load metal and ship it to Russia has entered the Ukrainian port of Mariupol, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, the second vessel to arrive in the southeastern city since Russia completed its capture last month.
“The ship has arrived and is in the port,” TASS cited a port authority representative as saying, adding that it was to be loaded with metal.
Earlier this week, a ship left Mariupol for Russia with a cargo of metal. Ukraine said the shipment from the port, whose capture gave Moscow an overland bridge linking mainland Russia and pro-Russian separatist territory to annexed Crimea, amounted to looting.
Russia seized full control of Mariupol earlier this month when more than 2,400 Ukrainian fighters were taken into custody after being ordered to stand down at the besieged Azovstal steelworks. Russia said in late May that the port had been de-mined and was open again to commercial vessels.

Topics: Russia Mariupol metal

