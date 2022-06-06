You are here

Minjee Lee wins US Women's Open, record $1.8 million

Minjee Lee wins US Women’s Open, record $1.8 million
Minjee Lee poses with the trophy after winning the final round of the 77th US Women's Open on June 05, 2022 in Southern Pines, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/AFP)
Minjee Lee wins US Women’s Open, record $1.8 million
Minjee Lee plays her tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the 77th US Women's Open on June 05, 2022 inNorth Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/AFP)
Minjee Lee wins US Women’s Open, record $1.8 million
Minjee Lee putts on the 18th green during the final round of the 77th US Women's Open on June 05, 2022 in Southern Pines, North Carolina.( Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/AFP)
Minjee Lee wins US Women’s Open, record $1.8 million
Minjee Lee celebrates a win after the final round of the US Women's Open golf tournament on June 5, 2022 in Southern Pines, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Updated 06 June 2022
AP

Minjee Lee wins US Women’s Open, record $1.8 million

Minjee Lee wins US Women’s Open, record $1.8 million
Updated 06 June 2022
AP

SOUTHERN PINES, North Carolina: The awesome Aussie would not be denied.
Minjee Lee won the US Women’s Open by four strokes over Mina Harigae at Pine Needles on Sunday to earn $1.8 million, the largest payout in the history of women’s golf.
Lee closed with an even-par 71 to finish at 13-under 271 after the Australian flirted with the tournament record of 16 under set by Juli Inkster in 1999 at Old Waverly.
“I mean, I’m speechless,” Lee said. “I can’t believe it right now. No, it’s just super, super special and just a great honor. It’s been my dream since I was a little girl. It’s the one that I always wanted to win on; now I’ve done it, and just feels amazing.”
Lee’s winnings came from a record $10 million purse.
“We’re only moving in the right direction,” Lee said. “I think it’s only going to get better and better from here. It’s such a large sum, and I’m really honored to be the first winner I guess of this sum. We’re only going to get better and better.”
Harigae shot a 72 for her best finish in a major and a check of slightly more than $1 million.




Minjee Lee, left, embraces Mina Harigae after winning the final round of the US Women's Open golf tournament at the Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in North Carolina on June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) 

Although she knew she had no chance to win down the stretch, Harigae said it was still stressful knowing that $1 million — a check that is larger than the winner makes at most LPGA Tour events — was at stake.
“I’m not going to lie, my stomach hurt the last couple holes coming down the stretch,” Harigae said. “I was really stressed out, but I was really just focusing on one shot at a time, making solid contact, and just hitting good putts.”
South Korea’s Hye-Jin Choi was one of only two players to break par Sunday, carding a 70 to finish third at 7 under.
South Korea’s Jin Young Ko, the world’s No. 1-ranked player, finished fourth at 6 under, seven shots back of the lead after a 71. Lydia Ko was at 5 under after a 72.
Ingrid Lindblad, the LSU player from Sweden, was the low amateur at 1 under, tying for 11th after a 76.
The 26-year-old Lee was never challenged on a course that played significantly tougher than the previous three days. She opened with rounds of 67, 66 and 67.
Lee became the sixth straight international player to win the US Women’s Open and the first from Australia since mentor Karrie Webb in 2001. It was her second win at a major championship overall after winning the Evian Championship last July. Her previous best finish at the US Open was a tie for 11th in 2017.




Minjee Lee of Australia plays her tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the 77th US Women's Open on June 05, 2022 in North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/AFP)

Lee, who entered the week ranked No. 4 in the world, has won eight LPGA Tour events and became the first repeat winner this year following her victory at the Founders Cup three weeks ago in New Jersey.
Lee entered the final round with a three-stroke lead over Harigae and said after the third round her goal was to continue to stay aggressive and make birdies.
She lived up to that early on, birdieing the first two holes to move to 15 under and take a five-stroke lead over Harigae.
She stumbled a bit with bogeys on Nos. 5 and 7, but was still able to make the turn at even-par 35 and with a four-stroke cushion when Harigae also bogeyed the seventh. The lead increased to five after Harigae bogeyed the par-4 11th hole, all but sealing the win.
Lee then knocked in a bending nine-foot birdie putt on No. 12 to push the lead to six, prompting her to thrust her arm in celebration. She appeared to eye Inkster’s record when she got to 15 under after a birdie on the par-5 15th hole, but closed with two bogeys.
Harigae didn’t make her first birdie until the 15th hole.
Nelly Korda closed with a 73 on Sunday to tie for eighth at 2 under in her first tournament since undergoing surgery to repair a blood clot in her left arm.
“The first week back you have rust, right, so you don’t really expect much from your game,” said Korda, the world’s No. 2 player. “You don’t know where your game is at. Knowing that I can play on a really tough golf course at a major and even kind of be in contention is definitely a positive.”

Related

Harigae shoots 64 to edge amateur for US Women’s Open lead
Sport
Harigae shoots 64 to edge amateur for US Women’s Open lead
Smith, Hughes and Lee among six tied for PGA Memorial lead
Sport
Smith, Hughes and Lee among six tied for PGA Memorial lead

Curry stars as Warriors hit back at Celtics to level NBA Finals series

Curry stars as Warriors hit back at Celtics to level NBA Finals series
Updated 06 June 2022
AFP

Curry stars as Warriors hit back at Celtics to level NBA Finals series

Curry stars as Warriors hit back at Celtics to level NBA Finals series
  • The Warriors defense, marshalled brilliantly by Draymond Green, suffocated Boston in the second half, with two high-scoring Celtics heroes from Game 1 — Al Horford and Marcus held to just four points combined
Updated 06 June 2022
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Stephen Curry scored 29 points as the Golden State Warriors roared back into NBA Finals contention on Sunday with a series-leveling 107-88 game two victory over the Boston Celtics.

Curry spearheaded a deadly display of Golden State shooting in San Francisco while a superb Warriors defensive effort shut down Boston’s key offensive weapons.

The Warriors, who squandered a 12-point fourth-quarter lead in Game 1, were in no mood to allow lightning to strike twice as they cut loose to build a double-digit advantage in the third quarter to tie the best-of-seven series at 1-1.

Curry led the scoring for Golden State, with Jordan Poole (17 points), Andrew Wiggins (11), Kevon Looney (12) and Klay Thompson (11) also making double figures.

Jayson Tatum topped the Boston scorers with 28 points, but crucially 21 of those came in a hardfought first half.

Only two other Boston players — Jaylen Brown with 17 points and Derrick White with 12 — cracked double digits.

The Warriors defense, marshalled brilliantly by Draymond Green, suffocated Boston in the second half, with two high-scoring Celtics heroes from Game 1 — Al Horford and Marcus held to just four points combined.

The series now moves to Boston with Game 3 scheduled for Wednesday and Game 4 on Friday.

“We said we needed to play with desperation and that’s what we did,” said Curry. “It’s a good feeling to get back on track and now we’ve got to take it on the road.

“We got off to a better start defensively where we made an imprint on the game and they felt us more than they did in game one. Our third quarter was great and we got a bit more separation that made the fourth quarter easier tonight.”

The Warriors put themselves in a winning position after outscoring Boston 35-14 in the third quarter to take an 87-64 lead into the fourth quarter.

Poole electrified San Francisco’s packed Chase Center after launching a buzzer-beating three-pointer from near halfway at the end of the third to cap a devastating passage of play from the home team.

The Warriors kept up the pressure in the early part of the fourth quarter, extending their lead to 29 points as the Celtics scrambled to regroup before closing out a blowout win.

“I thought everybody was more engaged,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. “It was pretty obvious, just our level of force and physicality was ramped up quite a bit, and it had to be.

“What Boston did in the fourth quarter the other night, we knew we had to come with a much better focus and sense of aggression, and I thought that started right from the beginning.”

Boston, who erupted for 40 points in the final quarter to win Game 1, picked up where they left off on Sunday, jumping out to an early 13-5 lead with Brown leading the way.

A Brown three-pointer took Boston into a 22-13 lead early in the first quarter before a sustained Warriors rally led by Curry saw the hosts get back to within one point.

A Curry layup on the buzzer gave Golden State a 31-30 lead heading into the second quarter.

Again though Boston found another gear, with Tatum nailing a three-pointer to put the Celtics 33-31 ahead. The Celtics took a five-point lead at 40-35 with a White three-pointer.

The Warriors responded with a 10-0 lead to go up 45-40 and there was little to separate the two teams in the closing stages of the half. Wiggins scored from an offensive rebound to give the Warriors a slender 52-50 half-time lead.

Boston looked the more dangerous team for long periods of the first half, and made 10-of-19 from three-point range, including five from Tatum while Brown finished the half with 15 points.

But the Warriors — who made only six from beyond the arc in the first half erupted after the break to seal the game.

The Celtics, meanwhile, coughed up 18 turnovers as the Warriors defense took charge.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka was left ruing his team’s failure to build on a bright start.

“The third quarter was disappointing but the first half was just as disappointing,” Udoka said.

“Had our opportunities. Came out, jumped out up nine early. Then turnovers started happening. Let them back in the game.”

Related

Celtics use huge 4th quarter to  beat Warriors in Game 1 of NBA Finals
Sport
Celtics use huge 4th quarter to  beat Warriors in Game 1 of NBA Finals
Kerr, Warriors embracing Celtics mystique
Sport
Kerr, Warriors embracing Celtics mystique

US struggle for goals again in 0-0 draw against Uruguay

US struggle for goals again in 0-0 draw against Uruguay
Updated 06 June 2022
AP

US struggle for goals again in 0-0 draw against Uruguay

US struggle for goals again in 0-0 draw against Uruguay
  • The US wore jerseys with rainbow-colored numbers for Pride Month and wore orange armbands rainbow to raise awareness against gun violence
Updated 06 June 2022
AP

KANSAS CITY: Jesus Ferreira failed to convert a pair of first-half chances as US forward kept up their goal-scoring struggles, and the Americans played a 0-0 draw against Uruguay on Sunday in their second of four World Cup warmup matches this month.

The US took the field three hours after learning Wales would be their opening World Cup opponent in November, and the Americans stretched their home unbeaten streak to 25 matches since a September 2019 loss to Mexico. That’s one shy of the team record set from 2013-15.

Ferreira had the best American chances, a 15-yard shot saved by Fernando Muslera in the 19th and then an open header wide a minute later. Hajji Wright, who debuted Wednesday, replaced Ferreira in the 61st.

American forward have one goal in the team’s last 13 matches — by Ferreira in a 5-1 rout of Panama in a World Cup qualifier on March 27.

Edinson Cavani was wide with an 8-yard shot for Uruguay in the third minute of second-half stoppage time.

In the US’s first game against a South American opponent since a 1-1 draw against Uruguay at St. Louis in 2019, midfielder Weston McKennie played the first half in his first start for club and country since breaking two bones in his left foot with Juventus on Feb. 22.

Sean Johnson was in goal for the United States for the 10th time, the first since January 2020, and the 32-year-old used his left shin to make a point-blank block on Darwin Núñez in the 61st.

The 15th-ranked US started right back DeAndre Yedlin for Reggie Cannon, left back Joe Scally in place of Antonee Robinson and McKennie instead of Brenden Aaronson.

Yedlin stood out in bright green hair. Scally got his first start after making his debut against Morocco and shifted to the right when Robinson replaced Yedlin in the 62nd.

The US wore jerseys with rainbow-colored numbers for Pride Month and wore orange armbands rainbow to raise awareness against gun violence.

In an odd twist, match officials allowed Uruguay to make seven substitutions, one more than rules allow.

Uruguay coach Diego Alonso changed 10 starters from Thursday’s 3-0 win over Mexico, keeping only defender Jose Giménez.

The US play 170th-ranked Grenada on Friday at Austin, Texas, in its World Cup sendoff, the first of two CONCACAF Nations League matches, then is at No. 74 El Salvador on June 14.

The Americans plan two September exhibitions in Europe, then return to the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament. They open Group B in Qatar on Nov. 21 against Wales, who beat Ukraine 1-0 Sunday for Europe’s final berth, then play England four days later and close the first round against Iran on Nov. 29.

No. 13 Uruguay play South Korea, Portugal and Ghana in Group H.

Related

Wales spoil Ukrainian dreams to reach first World Cup in 64 years
Sport
Wales spoil Ukrainian dreams to reach first World Cup in 64 years
Argentina to prepare for World Cup in Abu Dhabi
Sport
Argentina to prepare for World Cup in Abu Dhabi

Aussie Will Power holds off Rossi to win IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix

Aussie Will Power holds off Rossi to win IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix
Updated 06 June 2022
AFP

Aussie Will Power holds off Rossi to win IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix

Aussie Will Power holds off Rossi to win IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix
  • Power took his first victory since last year at the Indianapolis road course and moved atop the driver standings with 255 points, three ahead of Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson
Updated 06 June 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: Australia’s Will Power held off American Alexander Rossi by one second to win the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix on Sunday and seize the series season points lead.

Power, who started 16th, passed US pole-sitter Josef Newgarden on lap 15 and stayed in front from there, denying the fast-closing Rossi his first triumph since 2019.

“Chopped through the field then had to fight hard,” Power said. “Just drove it as straight as i could, really nice on the brakes and throttle. I knew if we could keep a decent gap we’d be all right.”

New Zealand’s Scott Dixon was third with Newgarden fourth and Mexico’s Pato O’Ward fifth after 70 laps over a 2.35-mile, 14-turn temporary street course at Belle Isle Park.

Power took his first victory since last year at the Indianapolis road course and moved atop the driver standings with 255 points, three ahead of Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson.

O’Ward was 12 back in third with defending season champion Alex Palou of Spain 14 back after seven of 17 races.

“Very good performance from me mentally,” Power said. “I left nothing on the table. I was in that zone. That’s why I was able to pump out hot laps.”

Rossi hasn’t won in 43 races since 2019 at Road America.

“We’re finally just executing our potential,” Rossi said. “One more lap would have been really interesting.”

Newgarden sped to the lead and kept it until Power overtook him on lap 15 with Dixon and Palou just behind.

Rossi, who has signed a multi-year deal with McLaren starting next season, passed Palou on lap 39 to grab third and took second on a pit stop exchange with Dixon.

Power made his final stop on lap 50 and returned to the track with the lead with Rossi in hot pursuit. The Aussie came up behind the slower car of Jack Harvey in the final laps but stayed ahead of Rossi to the finish.

Related

Team Abu Dhabi poised for big charge in F1H20 world title bid in Grand Prix of France powerboat race
Sport
Team Abu Dhabi poised for big charge in F1H20 world title bid in Grand Prix of France powerboat race
Verstappen wins Spanish Grand Prix, takes world championship lead
Sport
Verstappen wins Spanish Grand Prix, takes world championship lead

Horschel’s big eagle secures a big win at the Memorial

Horschel’s big eagle secures a big win at the Memorial
Updated 06 June 2022
AP

Horschel’s big eagle secures a big win at the Memorial

Horschel’s big eagle secures a big win at the Memorial
  • Horschel moves to just outside the top 10 in the world, the highest he has ever been, thanks to a year that finally has brought some consistency in a hit-and-miss game
Updated 06 June 2022
AP

DUBLIN, Ohio: Billy Horschel ended any doubt about his victory at Muirfield Village with an eagle putt from one end of the green to the other on the 15th hole, sending him to a four-shot victory Sunday at the Memorial.

Horschel was staked to a five-shot lead at the start of a sun-soaked final round and no one ever got closer than two shots. He closed with an even-par 72.

There still a few nervous moments.

Horschel’s streak of 49 consecutive holes without a bogey ended on the sixth hole. He didn’t make his first birdie until the 10th hole. He had to scramble for bogey on the par-3 12th that dropped his lead to two over Aaron Wise.

Before the long eagle, Horschel saved himself with par putts of 12 feet on the 13th hole and 8 feet on 14.

And then it was over. From the front of the green on the par-5 15th, Horschel’s putt from just inside 55 feet had the perfect line and perfect speed, bending left and dropping in the left side of the cup as he stretched out both arms in a quiet, disbelieving celebration.

“Just like you, big man,” Horschel said to tournament host Jack Nicklaus when it was over.

His lead was up to four shots, and it was a comfortable finish. Horschel finished at 13-under 275 and won $2.16 million, the largest paycheck of his career. As an elevated event, the win comes with a three-year exemption.

Horschel said he has learned from Tiger Woods and Nicklaus that he didn’t need to do anything special with a five-shot lead unless the moment called for it. It was calling on the 15th hole after Wise stuffed a wedge into 2 feet for birdie.

“If I had to do something special, I was ready for it,” he said. “Making that was huge.”

Wise did what he could in a final round so difficult that no one shot better than 69. He and Joaquin Niemann were the only players to apply any serious pressure on Horschel. He opened the back nine with a pair of birdies sand saved par from the back bunker on the 12th. But he dropped a shot on the 13th just as Horschel was looking shaky.

Wise made a meaningless bogey on the final hole for a 71 to finish alone in second.

Cameron Smith, who had the 36-hole lead, also started five shots behind. He had a pair of double bogeys for a 42 on the front nine and was never a factor.

Niemann, who won another elevated event at Riviera in the Genesis Invitational, made a strong move and was creeping within range until his wedge on the 14th found a bunker, leading to double bogey. He answered with two birdies, finished with a double bogey and shot 71. He tied for third with defending champion Patrick Cantlay (71).

Before the handshake with Nicklaus, Horschel was mobbed by his three children. He now has seven PGA Tour victories. His wife has watched him win. His parents have seen him win. This was the first time his children were there, and they were bouncing on the firm greens.

That might have been as great as any pressure as Horschel felt.

“Having a five-shot lead, knowing it was mine to win, I really wanted to get the monkey off my back,” he said of winning with his kids in attendance.

Horschel moves to just outside the top 10 in the world, the highest he has ever been, thanks to a year that finally has brought some consistency in a hit-and-miss game. He has three victories in the last 15 months, all of them against strong fields — the Dell Match Play and the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth last year, and now this.

It might even be enough to finally be considered for a US team with the Presidents Cup later this year.

Related

Smith, Hughes and Lee among six tied for PGA Memorial lead
Sport
Smith, Hughes and Lee among six tied for PGA Memorial lead
Scheffler seizes PGA Colonial lead with closing birdie
Sport
Scheffler seizes PGA Colonial lead with closing birdie

Ronaldo steers Portugal past Switzerland, Spain held in Prague

Ronaldo steers Portugal past Switzerland, Spain held in Prague
Updated 06 June 2022
AFP

Ronaldo steers Portugal past Switzerland, Spain held in Prague

Ronaldo steers Portugal past Switzerland, Spain held in Prague
  • Ronaldo scored two goals in four first half minutes and had a third ruled offside by VAR as Portugal crushed Switzerland 4-0 in Lisbon
Updated 06 June 2022
AFP

PARIS: Cristiano Ronaldo marshalled Portugal past Switzerland in the Nations League on Sunday as Gavi made history becoming Spain’s youngest ever scorer.
Ronaldo scored two goals in four first half minutes and had a third ruled offside by VAR as Portugal crushed Switzerland 4-0 in Lisbon.
The Manchester United striker had set up William Carvalho for the opener with Joao Cancelo completing the rout to fire Portugal to the top of League A, Group 2, on goal difference from the Czech Republic.
In Prague, Jakub Pesek put the hosts in front before Gavi levelled with a low curling left-footer at the record age of 17 years and 304 days just before halftime.
Jan Kuchta had the Czechs back in control with a delicate chip but Athletic Bilbao defender Inigo Martinez headed home in the final minute to salvage a 2-2 draw.
“It is wonderful to be able to say that we are disappointed to lose points against Spain,” said Czech captain Tomas Soucek.
“We showed heart and great teamwork. If somebody told us that we would have four points before these two games, we would have taken it. We have started well and look forward to the next games.”
“We lacked fluency so the game was really tough” shrugged Spain coach Luis Enrique.
Martinez conceded it wasn’t Spain’s “finest” match.
“We came away with a point, but the aim was to win. When you don’t win, when you have great difficulties, you come away disappointed.”
Spain reached the final of last year’s Nations League, beating European champions Italy in the semis before losing to France, and they enjoyed a relatively smooth qualification for the World Cup.
But they are now on the back foot in this competition and after their opening 1-1 stalemate with Portugal on Thursday are placed third in the group, two points adrift.
Elsewhere Northern Ireland extended their winless run in the competition to 12 with a drab goalless draw in Cyprus
And Georgia are in command at the top of League C Group 4 after dishing out a 5-2 drubbing to Bulgaria while Manchester City’s new headline signing Erling Haaland produced the goals in Norway’s 2-1 win in Sweden.
The Norwegians top League B, Group 4 after two wins from Serbia, 4-1 winners over Slovenia.
On Monday world champions France have their second run out in Split against Croatia with Kylian Mbappe one of several kep components of Didier Deschamps’ team to skip eve-of-match training.
The Paris Saint-Germain forward came off with a left knee niggle at half-time of Friday’s 2-1 loss by last year’s Nations League winners to Denmark at the Stade de France.
Also missing were Karim Benzema, Kingsley Coman, N’Golo Kanté and Jules Kounde.
“We’ll see about tomorrow (Monday),” Deschamps said on Mbappe’s prospects of turning out against the team Les Bleus defeated to win the 2018 World Cup in Moscow.
Number two keeper Mike Maignan will earn his third call-up in place of Hugo Lloris with Presnel Kimpembe taking the captain’s armband in this League A, Group 1 tie.

Related

Portugal earn draw at Spain, Haaland scores for Norway in Nations League
Sport
Portugal earn draw at Spain, Haaland scores for Norway in Nations League
Second-string Wales beaten by Poland in Nations League
Sport
Second-string Wales beaten by Poland in Nations League

India In-Focus — Shares fall; Factory explosion kills 10; UniCredit considering India as it widens search for buyers
India In-Focus — Shares fall; Factory explosion kills 10; UniCredit considering India as it widens search for buyers
After boos and ‘partygate’, UK leader Boris Johnson set to face confidence vote
After boos and ‘partygate’, UK leader Boris Johnson set to face confidence vote
OPEC+ words contrast with Saudi action of raising oil prices: Russell
OPEC+ words contrast with Saudi action of raising oil prices: Russell
UAE Minister starts Japan visit
UAE Minister starts Japan visit
Commodities Update — Gold, silver inch higher; Wheat rises on Black Sea supply woes; Copper hits one-month high
Commodities Update — Gold, silver inch higher; Wheat rises on Black Sea supply woes; Copper hits one-month high

