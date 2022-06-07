You are here

  • Home
  • Spanish judge to seek testimony from NSO on Pegasus spyware

Spanish judge to seek testimony from NSO on Pegasus spyware

Spanish judge to seek testimony from NSO on Pegasus spyware
The former chief of Spain’s intelligence agency, Paz Esteban, acknowledged that her agency had used the technology to tap the phones of some Catalan separatist politicians. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6232b

Updated 9 sec ago
AP

Spanish judge to seek testimony from NSO on Pegasus spyware

Spanish judge to seek testimony from NSO on Pegasus spyware
  • José Luis Calama has decided to lead a judicial commission that will travel to Israel
  • NSO says that it only sells its Pegasus spyware to governments for security purposes
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

BARCELONA: A Spanish judge will travel to Israel to seek testimony from the head of tech company NSO, the maker of the controversial Pegasus spyware used in tapping politicians’ phones in Spain, the country’s National Court said Tuesday.
The court said that José Luis Calama has decided to lead a judicial commission that will travel to Israel to “take testimony from the CEO of the company that commercializes the Pegasus program.”
Shalev Hulio is the CEO of the Tel Aviv-based NSO Group. The court gave no date for the judge’s trip.
When asked for comment by The Associated Press, a NSO Group’s spokesperson said: “NSO operates under a strict legal framework, and is confident that this will be the result any government inquiry will reach.”
The information was made public after the judge removed the seal of secrecy from the case concerning the hacking of the cellphones of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Spain’s ministers of defense and interior in May and June 2021.
The cyberattack coincided with a diplomatic rift between Spain and Morocco. But Spain’s government, which took the case to Spanish court on discovering the hacks last month, has only said that the hacks came from an “external” power. Moroccan officials have yet to speak on the matter.
NSO says that it only sells its Pegasus spyware to governments for security purposes. Pegasus has been linked to the hacking of other political leaders and activists in other countries. NSO has denied playing any part of this apparent misuse of its evasive technology that has come to light thanks to the work of digital-rights groups inspecting individual phones.
Judge Calama also cited Spain’s Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, to answer questions on July 5.
The court also said that the judge had already questioned the former chief of Spain’s intelligence agency, Paz Esteban, who was fired after the phone hacking was revealed. In what is apparently a separate use of Pegasus by Spain, Esteban acknowledged that her agency had used the technology to tap the phones of some Catalan separatist politicians.

Topics: Spain Pegasus spyware spyware Pegasus

Related

Spain fires intelligence chief amid phone hacking scandals
World
Spain fires intelligence chief amid phone hacking scandals
Special Israel spied on Palestinian human rights defenders, investigators claim
Middle-East
Israel spied on Palestinian human rights defenders, investigators claim

Poland, Belarus accused of ‘severe ill-treatment’ of asylum-seekers at border

Poland, Belarus accused of ‘severe ill-treatment’ of asylum-seekers at border
Stories of abuse against migrants were common, including extortion, violence, and rape. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Poland, Belarus accused of ‘severe ill-treatment’ of asylum-seekers at border

Poland, Belarus accused of ‘severe ill-treatment’ of asylum-seekers at border
  • Human Rights Watch highlights alleged Polish illegal pushbacks of people to Belarus
  • Claims Belarusian guards committed extortion, violence, rape in makeshift camp
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Human Rights Watch has accused Poland and Belarus of “severe ill-treatment of migrants and asylum-seekers,” as hundreds of people from the Middle East and Central Asia attempt to cross into the EU via the Polish border.

The group claimed Poland frequently pushed people traveling from countries including Iraq, Syria, Iran, Yemen, and Afghanistan back across its border, sometimes violently, contravening the right to asylum and the EU’s Charter of Fundamental Rights.

As a result, migrants had been left stranded in Belarus where they faced “serious abuses, including beatings and rape by border guards and other security forces.”

HRW said it had spoken to nine people who had been trapped in the “inhospitable” border area, who documented how they had been treated.

While some said Polish border guards had provided them with food, water, and other vital products, interviewees recalled how they had been stranded, sometimes forced to wander through swampland, forests, and rivers, drinking what little water they could source when refused entry into Poland.

HRW also spoke to Polish border guards who confirmed that they frequently pushed people back across the border into Belarus. (File/AFP)

Other interviewees said they had been beaten with batons by the Poles. At least one person is known to have drowned after being pushed back by Polish border guards, and another went missing in the area in March 2022.

A Kurdish migrant, identified only as Ramzah, told HRW: “When the border guards came, we asked for asylum and showed them papers where we had written ‘asylum’ in Polish and English. They told us, ‘you don’t need those papers’ and threw them away.”

An asylum-seeker called Malid, fleeing from Iran, said: “We had walked in freezing cold and snow for seven to eight hours when Belarusian guards caught us, and we were wet, tired, and without energy. After forcing us to pay money, they took us to the Polish border and made us go through.

“We walked about two or three kilometers in Poland before we got arrested. They destroyed our phones, and they took my bank card … I asked them to show us respect and because I did, I was kicked, punched, tasered, and pepper sprayed.”

HRW also spoke to Polish border guards who confirmed that they frequently pushed people back across the border into Belarus.

The actions of Belarusian border guards, meanwhile, were significantly worse. Belarus constructed a makeshift camp at Bruzgi to house 4,000 people in November 2021, which has since been dismantled, and it was so basic that people had no heat or electricity, were forced to sleep on wooden pallets, and were fed only biscuits, once a day, by the authorities.

Stories of abuse against migrants were common, including extortion, violence, and rape.

One refugee called Abdullah, told HRW: “They (the Belarusian guards) forced us to stand in knee-high water for approximately 40 to 60 minutes while they ridiculed us. It was freezing cold, snow everywhere. Then they told us to cross the river. We had no option. They told us, ‘go or we shoot you.’

“My friend drowned in the river as he couldn’t swim. Another was swept down the river and disappeared, and two of us made it across but were later pushed back.”

Another, named Rekan, claimed the Belarusians had set dogs on him.

“One time we were surrounded by border guards, and I sat down screaming and the dog bit me. The guards were just laughing. I couldn’t run. Another time, I woke up in my sleeping bag feeling pain in my foot and saw how the dog was biting my toes. I screamed and pleaded with the guards to remove the dog.”

The interviewee named Ramzah also said sexual assaults were commonplace in Bruzgi.

“When it was the women’s turn to shower, the border guards and police went inside to watch them. I saw that once, but I don’t know if anything else inside the tent happened to the women and girls,” he added.

Polish human rights lawyer, Ola Chrzanowska, told HRW that one of her clients, a 35-year-old female Iraqi refugee who fled across the border with her 16-year-old daughter, had been raped by Belarusian border guards in front of her daughter at a facility by the camp.

Lydia Gall, senior Europe and Central Asia researcher at HRW, said: “It’s unacceptable that an EU country is forcing people, many fleeing war and oppression, back into what can only be described as hellish conditions in Belarus.

“To prevent further deaths, abuse, and suffering, Polish authorities should immediately stop pushbacks to Belarus,” she added.

Topics: Poland belarus migrants

Related

Lebanese army arrests 64 migrants trying to sail to Europe
Middle-East
Lebanese army arrests 64 migrants trying to sail to Europe
One dead off Cyprus as more than 40 Syrian migrants arrive
Middle-East
One dead off Cyprus as more than 40 Syrian migrants arrive

Afghan interpreter in tearful reunion with British soldiers he saved from Taliban

Afghan interpreter in tearful reunion with British soldiers he saved from Taliban
Updated 22 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Afghan interpreter in tearful reunion with British soldiers he saved from Taliban

Afghan interpreter in tearful reunion with British soldiers he saved from Taliban
  • ‘Abdul’ allowed to enter UK after troops launched legal action to overturn government ruling
  • Interpreter hid with his family in Kabul basement for six months when militants seized Kabul
Updated 22 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: An Afghan interpreter who hid in a Kabul basement when the Taliban stormed the capital has been reunited with the British troops he worked with during the war in Afghanistan.

Josh Roberts, Paul Standen, Sam Knight and Vance Bacon-Sharratt owe their lives to the interpreter, known as “Abdul,” who kept them aware of Taliban attacks and movements while attached to their patrols.

The soldiers contacted a lawyer after Abdul was denied entry to Britain following a government ruling that his “presence in the UK would not be conducive to the public good.”

After gaining the right to settle in Britain, Abdul met the soldiers in a cafe in Canterbury, southern England, sharing an emotional moment and stories over breakfast about their time working in Helmand province.

Abdul, who brought his wife and two daughters to Britain, told The Times that the government had twice refused him entry to the country because he was perceived as a threat to “national security.”

The soldiers, from the English Midlands, sought the support of Natalia Garcia, a solicitor who specializes in national security cases.

Garcia launched a judicial review into the decision, arguing that Abdul was a hero who had “saved” the lives of British troops in Helmand.

Faced with a court hearing, the government intervened and passed Abdul’s application for resettlement, eventually confirming that he posed no risk.

When US-led NATO forces in Afghanistan were pulled out last August, Abdul, 32, hid in a friend’s basement with his wife and their daughters, aged 4 and 2, for almost six months.

The family were kept hidden from the Taliban, who launched a campaign of vengeance against people who worked with Western forces during the conflict.

In March, the family fled to Pakistan with the help of British military veterans.

Bacon-Sharratt, 33, told The Times: “I suffer from (post-traumatic stress disorder), so when the news came out about the Taliban takeover, it massively affected me. Abdul was messaging me saying the Taliban were close by and were executing people in the streets. I really struggled with that.”

The soldiers said that they challenged the government’s block on Abdul’s arrival because the Mercians could not leave “a man behind.”

Roberts, 30, said: “Abdul effectively saved our lives in Afghanistan. He was the guy who interpreted the Taliban’s code system, telling us we couldn’t move because there was a sniper on us.”

The soldiers said that they considered Abdul one of their own.

According to Standen, 31, the interpreter saved the lives of his troops “on more than one occasion,” including during an intense contact in November 2011.

“He warned us something was coming and within minutes a fire fight erupted. Who knows what would have happened if he hadn’t picked up that the Taliban were coming? It was the only warning we got.”

Bacon-Sharratt said that on another occasion the soldiers were “sitting ducks.” But Abdul intercepted radio traffic that suggested a militant attack was imminent, allowing the troops to evade the ambush.

Walking into the Canterbury restaurant over the weekend, Bacon-Sharratt said that he and Roberts “stopped dead” when they saw Abdul’s daughters.

“We just looked at each other and it was just this really full-on moment when we were both completely choked up,” he said.

Standen said: “We just went out and had some breakfast and coffees, and walked around Canterbury. Last time we were all in helmets and now we could walk around safely. I felt a bit tearful really.”

Abdul told the British newspaper that he is grateful his daughters will be able to attend school in Britain and plan for a university education. But in the meantime, he needed a job.

“Anything is great,” he said. “Hopefully, I can learn new skills and work in dishwashing, production or agriculture, maybe a shop. I really don’t mind.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “During Operation Pitting we evacuated 15,000 people from Kabul, and we continue to do all we can to secure safe passage and enable British nationals and eligible Afghans to leave the country.”

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan UK

Related

UK minister sorry over Afghan interpreters’ data breach
World
UK minister sorry over Afghan interpreters’ data breach
Interpreter fights to bring stranded Afghan commandos to UK
World
Interpreter fights to bring stranded Afghan commandos to UK

Cambodia, China deny naval base reports as Australia voices concern

Cambodia, China deny naval base reports as Australia voices concern
Updated 52 min 42 sec ago
AFP

Cambodia, China deny naval base reports as Australia voices concern

Cambodia, China deny naval base reports as Australia voices concern
  • Washington Post report claims new facility at Cambodia’s Ream base being built for the ‘exclusive’ use of the Chinese navy
Updated 52 min 42 sec ago
AFP

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia and Beijing on Tuesday denied a report that they are building a secret naval facility for the Chinese fleet, as Australia’s new prime minister voiced concern and called for transparency.
The Washington Post, citing unnamed Western officials, said a new facility at Cambodia’s Ream base — strategically located on the Gulf of Thailand — was being built for the “exclusive” use of the Chinese navy.
The base has been a running sore spot in US-Cambodian relations for years, with Washington long suspecting it is being converted for use by China as it seeks to buttress its international influence with a network of military outposts.
Phnom Penh rejected the report, saying the base’s development was “not a secret.”
“Cambodia won’t allow the Chinese military to use it exclusively or to develop the site as its military base,” government spokesman Phay Siphan told AFP.
The Cambodian defense minister and China’s ambassador will be attending a ground-breaking ceremony Wednesday for new facilities at Ream, including a boat repair shop and a pier.
But Australia’s new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, in Indonesia for a visit to shore up diplomatic ties to counter growing Chinese assertiveness in the region, labelled the reports “concerning.”
“We encourage Beijing to be transparent about its intent and to ensure that its activities support regional security and stability,” he told reporters, saying Cambodia had assured Canberra that no foreign military would be given exclusive access to the Ream base.
Australia has grown increasingly worried about Beijing’s growing influence in the Pacific region.
A leaked draft of a Soloman Islands-China pact in April raised concerns that it would allow Chinese naval deployments to the Pacific island nation — less than 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) from Australia.
Prime Minister Hun Sen has repeatedly insisted the work is nothing more than modernizing the base with a new boat maintenance facility developed with Chinese aid.
“Cambodia doesn’t need the presence of a foreign military on its territory,” he said in a speech last month.
China also denied that the base would be solely for their navy’s use.
“The transformation of Ream Naval Base is only to strengthen Cambodian naval forces’ capabilities to uphold maritime territorial sovereignty and crack down on sea crimes,” foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing Tuesday.
He added that Washington’s criticisms were “malicious conjectures to attack and smear” Cambodia.
Concerns about the base go back as far as 2019, when the Wall Street Journal reported a secret draft deal allowing Beijing to dock warships there.
Cambodia has since dismantled facilities at the base that were built partly with American money and played host to US exercises.

Topics: China Cambodia

Related

Cambodian PM orders US weapons destroyed after arms embargo
World
Cambodian PM orders US weapons destroyed after arms embargo
ASEAN may be forced to choose between US, China: Cambodia PM’s son
World
ASEAN may be forced to choose between US, China: Cambodia PM’s son

Japan State Minister for Foreign Affairs reaffirms Japan-UAE cooperation

Japan State Minister for Foreign Affairs reaffirms Japan-UAE cooperation
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News Japan

Japan State Minister for Foreign Affairs reaffirms Japan-UAE cooperation

Japan State Minister for Foreign Affairs reaffirms Japan-UAE cooperation
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News Japan

DUBAI: Japan State Minister for Foreign Affairs ODAWARA Kiyoshi held a meeting with Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Special Envoy to Japan, CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on June 6.

Odawara expressed his intention to continue strengthening Japan-UAE cooperation in a range of fields, under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Initiative. The two countries will celebrate their 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

Al Jaber stated that the strategic partnership between Japan and the UAE is robust, and that he intends to deepen the coordination. The two ministers exchanged views on cooperation on climate change the Joint Crediting Mechanism.

Odawara also offered his condolences on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the late President of the UAE, and affirmed his intentions to work closely with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the newly inaugurated president.

The Japanese minister said he plans to further develop the friendly relations between Japan and the UAE.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine and the Middle East including Yemen, and confirmed to continue their close cooperation.

This story was originally published on Arab News Japan

Topics: Japan UAE

Related

Saudi Arabia draw with Japan, top group at u-23 Asian Cup
Sport
Saudi Arabia draw with Japan, top group at u-23 Asian Cup
UAE Minister starts Japan visit
World
UAE Minister starts Japan visit

World must tell Taliban it’s going in wrong direction, says German foreign minister

World must tell Taliban it’s going in wrong direction, says German foreign minister
Updated 07 June 2022
Reuters

World must tell Taliban it’s going in wrong direction, says German foreign minister

World must tell Taliban it’s going in wrong direction, says German foreign minister
  • ‘Our influence on what happens inside Afghanistan is very limited’
Updated 07 June 2022
Reuters

BERLIN: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called for the international community to send Afghanistan’s Taliban leadership the message that it is heading in the wrong direction.
“Our influence on what happens inside Afghanistan is very limited. It depends on the Taliban making rational choices in their own economic interest, and that is not what they are doing right now,” said Baerbock during a visit to Islamabad, warning of a humanitarian disaster brewing in the country.
“It is not the Afghan people’s fault that their government was overthrown by the Taliban,” she said on Tuesday at a joint news conference with her Pakistani counterpart, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
Baerbock added that Germany and Pakistan have restructured their system for bringing Afghan refugees to Germany via Pakistan to make it faster and that over 14,000 Afghans who are particularly at risk have been able to travel to Germany over the past months.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan Germany

Related

Afghan journalists detail threat from Taliban after UK abandonment
Media
Afghan journalists detail threat from Taliban after UK abandonment

Latest updates

Spanish judge to seek testimony from NSO on Pegasus spyware
Spanish judge to seek testimony from NSO on Pegasus spyware
Saudi foreign minister meets Indonesian president
Saudi foreign minister meets Indonesian president
Poland, Belarus accused of ‘severe ill-treatment’ of asylum-seekers at border
Poland, Belarus accused of ‘severe ill-treatment’ of asylum-seekers at border
Sadara begins feedstock supply using new pipelines connecting PlasChem Park
Sadara begins feedstock supply using new pipelines connecting PlasChem Park
Afghan interpreter in tearful reunion with British soldiers he saved from Taliban
Afghan interpreter in tearful reunion with British soldiers he saved from Taliban

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.