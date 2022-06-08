You are here

Gaudu snatches Dauphine third stage win, Van Aert takes race lead

Gaudu snatches Dauphine third stage win, Van Aert takes race lead
Groupama-FDJ's French rider David Gaudu celebrates after winning the 3rd stage of the 74th edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race on June 7, 2022. (AFP)
  • Gaudu, 11th in the Tour de France last year, claimed his ninth victory and second of the season
  • Moves second in the overall standings, six seconds behind Van Aert
CHASTREIX, France: David Gaudu of France snatched victory ahead of Wout van Aert who took the race lead after the third stage of the Criterium du Dauphine on Tuesday at the ski resort of Chastreix-Sancy.

Groupama-FDJ rider Gaudu caught out Belgian Van Aert in a sprint finish but the Team Jumbo-Visma rider claimed the leader’s yellow jersey after the mid-mountain stage concluding at an altitude of 1,396 meters.

“After all the troubles in March, it was an explosion of joy,” said Gaudu of his return from a series of health woes including a fall, back pain and bronchitis.

Overnight race leader Alexis Vuillermoz of France was left behind with 2.5km to go after the 169km ride from Saint-Paulien.

Gaudu, 11th in the Tour de France last year, claimed his ninth victory and second of the season after a stage in the Tour of Algarve in Portugal.

The survivors of the day’s breakaway, Pierre Rolland, Jonas Gregaard and Sebastian Schonberger were joined at the foot of the final climb, a 6.2-kilometer slog with a gradient of 5.6 percent on the western slope of the Sancy.

Gaudu moved second in the overall standings, six seconds behind Van Aert.

“I made a rookie mistake,” acknowledged the Belgian champion, apologizing to his teammates.

“We missed out yesterday (Monday), we wanted to win today. We worked during the stage and I ruined it all. I lost on my own.”

Wednesday’s fourth stage should offer him an opportunity for revenge over a flat 31.9km time-trial between Montbrison and La Batie d’Urfe in the Loire. It could also suit Italian world champion Filippo Ganna.

 

French chefs discover Saudi Arabia’s cuisine and culture

World-renowned pastry chef Cedric Grolet and “Top Chef” finalist Pierre Sang Boyer traveling to Jeddah and AlUla. (Supplied)
World-renowned pastry chef Cedric Grolet and “Top Chef” finalist Pierre Sang Boyer traveling to Jeddah and AlUla. (Supplied)
Updated 08 June 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

French chefs discover Saudi Arabia’s cuisine and culture

World-renowned pastry chef Cedric Grolet and “Top Chef” finalist Pierre Sang Boyer traveling to Jeddah and AlUla. (Supplied)
  • The two chefs then move on to the most prominent landmarks of AlUla, home to Hegra, the country’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, to learn about the ingredients that characterize the oases of AlUla, such as dates and different citrus trees and plants
Updated 08 June 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s rich culture is attracting international attention with a new documentary about French chefs meeting locals and learning more about the country’s national cuisine and culinary heritage.
“Flavours of Arabia” from the Discovery channel shows world-renowned pastry chef Cedric Grolet and “Top Chef” finalist Pierre Sang Boyer traveling to Jeddah and AlUla to experience Saudi hospitality traditions and witness the creativity and pride of Saudi chefs.

FASTFACTS

• Their visit to Jeddah features a cruise, a fishing session in the Red Sea, a visit to the central fish market, and a trip to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Al-Balad.

• The two chefs then move on to the most prominent landmarks of AlUla, home to Hegra, the country’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, to learn about the ingredients that characterize the oases of AlUla, such as dates and different citrus trees and plants.

Their visit to Jeddah features a cruise, a fishing session in the Red Sea, a visit to the central fish market, and a trip to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Al-Balad.
Boyer described their visit to traditional shops in the historic district, saying the colors and smells leaped out at them.
“I did not expect this at all. The city is a diamond. There are many things to see and lots of surprises. It is great,” Boyer added.
The two chefs then move on to the most prominent landmarks of AlUla, home to Hegra, the country’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, to learn about the ingredients that characterize the oases of AlUla, such as dates and different citrus trees and plants.
The chefs meet their Saudi counterparts to learn more about the Kingdom's cuisine, traditional cooking techniques, and components of local gastronomy. The visitors then prepare a variety of dishes inspired by French and Saudi cuisine.
Grolet, a master of French sweets and pastry, recreates some of his famous dishes in AlUla and uses the textures and flavors of dates and cardamom in his delicacies.
The documentary shows him becoming more passionate about these ingredients and flavors, which have a strong connection to the culture of Saudi Arabia and the wider region.
He described a type of date that was offered to Grolet and his friend by an AlUla local. He said it was like candy and that he understood there were different types and tastes of the AlUla date. There are more than 40 types of dates in AlUla.
“I think the dates I am going to make in Paris will be this color,” he said, drawing Boyer’s attention to the transparency of the “marbling and magnificent” piece of date.
“Since I came here, I have taken in all information to make a trompe-l’oeil dessert, my trademark. I have been making them for 10 years. I want to create a dessert in the shape of a piece of date. To make that, I would need a lot of these soft dates in Paris to be able to make it,” he explained.

Crypto meltdown is wake-up call for many, including lawmakers

Crypto meltdown is wake-up call for many, including lawmakers
Updated 7 min 18 sec ago
AP

Crypto meltdown is wake-up call for many, including lawmakers

Crypto meltdown is wake-up call for many, including lawmakers
  • Roughly 16% of adult Americans, or 40 million people, have invested in cryptocurrencies, survey shows
  • Stablecoin TerraUSD's collapse has led to an estimated $40 billion in investor funds erased
Updated 7 min 18 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: Meltdowns in the cryptocurrency space are common, but the latest one really touched some nerves. Novice investors took to online forums to share tales of decimated fortunes and even suicidal despair. Experienced crypto supporters, including one prominent billionaire, were left feeling humbled.
When the stablecoin TerraUSD imploded last month, an estimated $40 billion in investor funds was erased — and so far there has been little or no accountability. Stablecoins are supposed to be less vulnerable to big swings — thus the name — but Terra suffered a spectacular collapse in a matter of days.
The Terra episode publicly exposed a truth long-known in the always-online crypto community: for every digital currency with staying power, like bitcoin, there have been hundreds of failed or worthless currencies in crypto’s short history. So Terra became just the latest “sh— coin” — the term used by the community to describe coins that faded into obscurity.
Terra’s quick collapse came just as bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, was in the midst of a decline that has wiped out nearly half of its value in a couple of months. The events have served as a vivid reminder that investors, both professionals and the mom and pop variety, can be rolling the dice when it comes to putting money into digital assets.
After being mostly hands-off toward crypto, it appears that Washington has had enough. On Tuesday, two senators — one Democrat and one Republican — proposed legislation that seeks to build a regulatory framework around the cryptocurrency industry; other members of Congress are considering more limited legislation.
What’s surprising, however, is that the cryptocurrency industry is signaling its cooperation. Politicians, crypto enthusiasts, and industry lobbyists all point to last month’s collapse of Terra and its token Luna as the possible end of the libertarian experiment in crypto.
Stablecoins are typically pegged to a traditional financial instrument, like the US dollar, and are supposed to be the cryptocurrency equivalent of investing in a conservative money market fund. But Terra was not backed by any hard assets. Instead, its founder Do Kwon promised that Terra’s proprietary algorithm would keep the coin’s value pegged to roughly $1.00. Critics of Terra would be attacked on social media by Kwon and his so-called army of “LUNAtics”
Kwon’s promise turned out to be worthless. A massive selling event caused Terra to “break the buck” and collapse in value. Reddit boards dedicated to Terra and Luna were dominated for days by posts referencing the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.
Terra’s ascendance attracted not only retail investors but also better-known cryptocurrency experts. One notable “Lunatic” was billionaire Mike Novogratz, who tattooed his upper arm with the word Luna and a wolf howling at the moon. Novogratz told his followers that the tattoo “will be a constant reminder that venture investing requires humility.”
Michael Estrabillo entrusted his crypto investments to stablegains, an investment vehicle that he says had assured him and other investors that the funds were secured in USD Coin, one of the largest stablecoins. Then, on May 9, he said he was informed his money was locked up in Terra.
“Had I known I was involved in a currency that was backed by an algorithm, I would have never invested in that,” Estrabillo lamented.
Washington may also be waking up to the fact that what used to be niche part of the Internet and finance has gone mainstream and can no longer be ignored.
The total value of crypto assets hit a peak of $2.8 trillion last November; it’s now below $1.3 trillion, according to CoinGecko. Surveys show that roughly 16 percent of adult Americans, or 40 million people, have invested in cryptocurrencies. Retirement account giant Fidelity Investments now offers crypto as a part of a 401(k) plan. Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, has repeatedly pointed out that crypto is particularly popular among Black Americans, a community long distrustful of Wall Street.
Further, crypto has permeated popular culture. Numerous Super Bowl ads touted crypto. Sports arenas are now named after crypto projects and the Washington Nationals baseball team took a sponsorship deal from Terra before it collapsed. Celebrities routinely shill crypto on social media, and YouTube personalities generate millions of views talking about the latest crypto idea.
Terra’s collapse was a bridge too far, it seems.
On Tuesday, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, and Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyoming, proposed a framework to start regulating the industry, which would include giving the Commodity Futures Trading Commission full regulatory jurisdiction over cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and rewriting the tax code to include crypto. It would also fully regulate stablecoins for the first time ever.
This comes after the Biden administration’s working group on financial markets issued a 22-page report last November, calling on Congress to pass legislation that would regulate stablecoins. One recommendation includes a requirement that stablecoin issuers become banks that would hold sufficient cash reserves.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has also called for stablecoin regulation, saying “we really need a regulatory framework to guard against the risks,” during a House committee meeting in May.
Further, it appears that the cryptocurrency industry — with its libertarian leanings and deep skepticism of Washington — might also be on board.
“I do think this is a bit of a wake-up call. A lot of people were taken aback by Terra’s failure,” said Perianne Boring, founder of the Chamber of Digital Commerce, one of the top lobbyists for the cryptocurrency industry.
Other crypto lobby groups, like the Association for Digital Asset Markets, have announced support for the Lummis-Gillibrand bill.
One idea that Washington seems to be coalescing around is that entities that issue stablecoins — often used as a bridge between traditional finance and the crypto world — need to be transparent about the assets backing them and be as liquid as any other instrument playing a key role in finance.
Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pennsylvania, is circulating a separate bill that would require stablecoin providers to have a license to operate, restrict the types of assets they carry to back those stablecoins, as well as be subject to routine auditing to make sure they are complying.
Describing Terra as a “debacle,” Toomey said in an interview that Terra’s collapse made it even more important that Washington build some guardrails around stablecoins. Toomey is the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee.
“It’s always difficult to get anything across the goal line in the Senate, but there’s nothing politically polarizing about creating a statutory regime for stablecoins,” Toomey said.
After Terra’s collapse there are two remaining big stablecoins: USD Coin issued by the company Circle, and Tether, created by the Hong Kong-based company Bitfinex. Both hold hard assets to back their value, but Bitfinex is less transparent about the assets it holds and is not audited. There are also a host of smaller stablecoin issuers, which in the world of crypto could become the latest hot item overnight.
“It’s not just urgent that Washington step in, it’s urgently urgent,” said Jeremy Allaire, founder and CEO of Circle, in an interview.
 

What are Stablecoins?

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies supposedly pegged to a cryptocurrency, fiat money, or to exchange-traded commodities. They are supposed to be less vulnerable to big swings, but Terra suffered a spectacular collapse in a matter of days, publicly exposing a truth long-known in the always-online crypto community: for every digital currency with staying power, like bitcoin, there have been hundreds of failed or worthless currencies in crypto’s short history.

Indonesian ambassador praises Saudi authorities for quality of Hajj preparations

The Indonesian pilgrims were presented flowers, dates and Zamzam water bottles upon arrival. (SPA)
The Indonesian pilgrims were presented flowers, dates and Zamzam water bottles upon arrival. (SPA)
Updated 11 min 8 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Indonesian ambassador praises Saudi authorities for quality of Hajj preparations

The Indonesian pilgrims were presented flowers, dates and Zamzam water bottles upon arrival. (SPA)
  • The first group of pilgrims to arrive ahead of this year’s pilgrimage was from Indonesia, which has been allocated 100,051 Hajj permits, the largest number granted to any single country
  • 1 million pilgrims will take part in this year’s Hajj, which begins next month and is the first that foreign pilgrims have been able to attend since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.
Updated 11 min 8 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: With the start of this year’s Hajj just a month away, the Saudi ambassador to Indonesia, Essam Al-Thaqafi, said the Saudi government is working hard to ensure it provides the best possible service to pilgrims from all over the world. This year’s Hajj is the first that foreign pilgrims have been able to attend since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020.

The envoy added that preparations by staff at the Saudi embassy in Jakarta have also been top notch. It was previously announced that Indonesia has been allocated 100,051 Hajj permits, the largest number granted to any single country.

Saudi ambassador to Indonesia Essam Al-Thaqafi stressed that the Hajj preparations made by the Saudi embassy in Jakarta were top-notch. (Supplied)

Saudi Authorities announced in April that after two years of strict pandemic restrictions, 1 million pilgrims will be able to join the Hajj pilgrimage this year. This is a big increase over last year, when it was restricted to 60,000 pilgrims, all of whom resided within the Kingdom, but still well below the pre-pandemic total of 2.5 million in 2019.

Al-Thaqafi said the people of Indonesia were overjoyed when the Kingdom announced the expansion of Hajj numbers this year as the pandemic recedes. His embassy is coordinating with the Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, he added, to ensure that the journey is as easy as possible for Indonesian pilgrims. Last weekend, he noted, the first group of foreign pilgrims to arrive in Saudi Arabia for Hajj came from Indonesia.

Indonesian pilgrims were presented flowers, dates and Zamzam water bottles upon arrival. (Supplied)

Al-Thaqafi also praised the Makkah Route initiative, and the assistance provided to it by the Saudi embassy in Jakarta. The initiative was launched by the Saudi Ministry of Interior in 2019 in five countries — Indonesia, Pakistan, Malaysia, Morocco and Bangladesh — to make it as easy as possible for pilgrims to complete the required checks and procedures, and make the journey from their home countries to their Hajj accommodation. More than 60 Saudi officials are working at Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Indonesia to provide services for pilgrims, the envoy said.

Some Indonesians have to wait for more than 30 years to get a permit for Hajj, said Al-Thaqafi, which means the pilgrimage is truly the journey of a lifetime. He added that the Indonesian people are generally known for being calm and respectful, and this is reflected in the way they conduct themselves during Hajj and Umrah trips.

Indonesian pilgrims were presented flowers, dates and Zamzam water bottles upon arrival. (Supplied)

“We all saw the arrival of the first batch of Indonesian pilgrims to Madinah a few days ago, and how wonderfully organized they were,” he said. Al-Thaqafi also commended the Saudi workers who will serve pilgrims during Hajj.

The flight carrying the first batch of 358 Indonesian pilgrims arrived on June 4, carrying 358 pilgrims. They were greeted by Mohammed Al-Bijawe, the undersecretary for visit affairs at the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Abdul Aziz Ahmed, the Indonesian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, and other officials. Upon arrival the pilgrims were presented with flowers, dates and bottles of Zamzam water.

 

‘Inspirational’ graduate scheme greets third batch of Saudi students

The program takes Saudi graduates through a comprehensive on-the-job training course. (Supplied)
The program takes Saudi graduates through a comprehensive on-the-job training course. (Supplied)
Updated 4 min 39 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

‘Inspirational’ graduate scheme greets third batch of Saudi students

The program takes Saudi graduates through a comprehensive on-the-job training course. (Supplied)
  • Red Sea Development Company elite program opens door to hospitality, tourism careers
Updated 4 min 39 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: A Red Sea Development Company discussion check-in as part of its annual Elite Graduate Program has been hailed as “inspirational” and “energizing” by the latest group of students enrolled in the course.

The Riyadh meet-and-greet, led by TRSDC CEO John Pagano, welcomed the third batch of students taking part in the course, which aims to mentor young Saudis and create job opportunities, especially in the Kingdom’s growing tourism and hospitality sectors.

Mohammed Al-Ghuraiyr, a student enrolled in the program, told Arab News that the session “was inspiring, and gave us hope to build the future of tourism and hospitality in Saudi Arabia.”

Al-Ghuraiyr, who works as a project delivery specialist in the program, described Pagano as a “great leader who offers positivity and motivation.”

The program takes Saudi graduates through a comprehensive on-the-job training course.

TRSDC executives sat down with some enrolled graduates to connect one-on-one, and also appeared virtually to answer questions and offer guidance.

FASTFACT

The Riyadh meet-and-greet, led by TRSDC CEO John Pagano, welcomed the third batch of students taking part in the course, which aims to mentor young Saudis and create job opportunities, especially in the Kingdom’s growing tourism and hospitality sectors.

Pagano was accompanied by Ahmad Darwish, the company’s chief administrative officer, and Tim Williams, group head of people strategy and culture.

(From left to right) Mohammed AlGhuraiyr, project delivery specialist, Jumana Baghaffar, architectural specialist, Noor Almatrood, marketing specialist, Usamah Alshahrani, landscape architectural specialist.

“Meeting the CEO and CAO reminded me how lucky we are as Elites to have an opportunity like this and to be able to join such a leading project,” Noor Al-Matrood, a marketing specialist enrolled in the program, told Arab News.

“We noticed the care and enthusiasm shown by our leaders, which energized us to work harder and learn every lesson that comes our way,” she said.

Jumana Baghaffar, who works as an architectural specialist in the program, said that the scheme is the start of an amazing future for her.

“I am looking forward to seeing where TRSDC’s ambitions will lead us. This is just the beginning,” she said.

The program’s third edition began on March 8. All enrolled students are recent graduates with a bachelor’s or master’s degree.

Students go through a set of assessments and interviews before being selected for their streams, which focus on operations, cybersecurity, project development, corporate wellness, smart destination, finance and investment, project delivery, cost, commercial and procurement, environment and sustainability, and internal audit.

Students are considered full-time employees with a two-year trainee contract.

Usamah Al-Shahrani, an enrolled student working as a landscape architecture specialist with the Red Sea Development Company, said: “Leading sustainable development, creating groundbreaking (work) and being ambitious reflects on us as Saudi youth.”

Arab youth is proving key to growth of the creator economy in the region

Arab youth is proving key to growth of the creator economy in the region
Updated 33 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Arab youth is proving key to growth of the creator economy in the region

Arab youth is proving key to growth of the creator economy in the region
  • As video streaming continues to grow in popularity on social media platforms, social video entertainment platform Uplive aims to help creators build lucrative careers
  • A recent report valued the global creator economy at a staggering $104.2 billion, a figure that is expected to rise significantly in the next few years
Updated 33 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The content creator economy in the Arab region is booming as growing numbers of young people increasingly embrace video-based social platforms.

That is the view of Asia Innovations Group, the company behind social video entertainment platform Uplive, which said that the development of new digital tools and platforms is making it easier than ever for creators to build lucrative, full-time careers.

“Apart from providing a more interactive and immersive way to engage with their audiences, content creators — especially in the MENA region — are now making a decent living through digital tools and platforms,” said Andy Tian, the co-founder and CEO of AIG.

In 2021, more than 50 million content creators, curators, social media influencers, bloggers and videographers worldwide were using digital platforms to monetize their content, according to the Creator Economy Report, published in September last year by The Influencer Marketing Factory. It valued the global creator economy at a staggering $104.2 billion, a figure that is expected to rise significantly in the next few years.

In the UAE alone, 98.98 percent of a population of more than 9 million is active on social media, according to AIG. This is indicative of an expansive market for digital content creators, Tian said, in the social entertainment category in particular.

Video streaming has emerged as a particularly popular form of content on social media platforms, with the rise of short-form video app TikTok testament to the appetite for it. This has led to platforms such as Uplive attempting to position themselves as key strategic partners that can help content creators gain recognition and generate income, particularly in emerging markets.

“Uplive’s worldwide events, for instance, are making the global and regional creator economy more accessible and rewarding for users,” said Tian.

The platform is working with creators across a range of industries, he added, including music and fashion through its partnerships with events such as New York Fashion Week and MTV Fashion Week. Uplive also recently partnered with American singer Paula Abdul to host the second Worldstage online singing competition, the winners of which receive cash prizes and the opportunity to record original songs with award-winning producers.

In addition, Uplive was the first global live-video app to receive an award in the region from Rotana for innovation and its commitment to quality, culturally appropriate content for the Middle East. The recognition followed the launch of the platform’s first-ever television commercial in the region.

The platform said it wants to help creators in the UAE and surrounding markets turn their passions into income streams. By enabling regional creators to produce localized content, Uplive aims to nurture and promote Arab talent in keeping with the culture of the region and a growing appetite for multicultural content, said Tian.

With more than 520 million registered users in more than 150 regions, Uplive was ranked by third-party app analysis platforms App Annie and Sensor Tower as the world’s fastest-growing live-streaming app in 2021.

