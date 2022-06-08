You are here

  • Home
  • Death of three sisters spotlights India dowry violence

Death of three sisters spotlights India dowry violence

Death of three sisters spotlights India dowry violence
Sonu, an elder sister to the three married women, at the family home in Chhapya village of India’s Rajasthan state on May 31, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r6tax

Updated 08 June 2022
AFP

Death of three sisters spotlights India dowry violence

Death of three sisters spotlights India dowry violence
  • Sisters had wed brothers from the same household and lived under the same roof
  • Trio abused constantly, including when their father failed to meet demands for more money
Updated 08 June 2022
AFP

JAIPUR, India: Before the three sisters and their children were found dead in a well, they left a message blaming the family they had married into.
Kalu, Kamlesh and Mamta Meena were victims of a dispute over dowries, the often hefty sums Indian parents pay to marry off their daughters.
The sisters had wed brothers from the same household and lived under the same roof, but suffered constant violence from their husbands and in-laws, according to the trio’s grieving relatives.
They were abused constantly, they say, including when their father failed to meet demands for more money.
All three were found dead last month near their marital home, a village on the outskirts of Jaipur, along with Kalu’s four-year-old son and infant child. Both Kamlesh and Mamta were pregnant.
“We don’t wish to die but death is better than their abuse,” read a message on WhatsApp left by one of the sisters after their disappearance, a cousin said.
“Our in-laws are the reason behind our deaths. We are dying together because it’s better than dying every day.”
Authorities are investigating and currently treating the deaths as suicides, a senior police officer in Jaipur said.
The sisters’ distraught father, Sardar Meena, said life had been a living hell for his daughters, whose husbands banned them from pursuing their education and constantly harassed them for more payments.
“We had already given them so many things, you can see them in their home,” he said, counting off the beds, television sets and refrigerator he provided to the family.
“I am the father of six girls, there is a limit to how much I can give,” added Sardar, who earns a meager income as a farmer.
“I had educated them and just doing that was difficult.”
Police have arrested the three husbands, their mother and a sister-in-law on charges of dowry harassment and spousal abuse.
Attempts to contact the men’s family were unsuccessful.
India outlawed the practice of paying dowries more than 60 years ago, and harassment or extortion over the payments is a criminal offense.
But the custom persists, particularly in rural areas, undergirded by social conventions that treat women as an economic burden and demand compensation for accepting them as brides.
Local news outlets regularly report on marital property disputes that end in murder.
Last year, a man in the southern state of Kerala was jailed for life after using venomous snakes to murder his wife and take sole control of their property, which included a new car and 500,000 rupees ($6,500) provided by her family as dowry.
Courts have also been punitive in their treatment of dowry harassment, last month jailing a man in Kerala for 10 years after his payment demands were blamed for driving his wife to suicide.
A pervasive taboo around divorce — only one in 100 Indian marriages end in dissolution — has kept married women from contemplating escape from abusive situations.
For the Meena sisters, leaving was never seen as an option, even though their relatives were aware of the violence.
“Once they were married, we thought they should remain in their marital homes, to maintain the dignity of the family,” Sardar said.
“If we had gotten them remarried in another home, and if that situation turned out to be worse, then what will we do? We’ll lose face.”
India’s National Crime Records Bureau recorded nearly 7,000 dowry-related killings in 2020 — around 19 women every day.
The same agency reported that more than 1,700 women killed themselves that year over “dowry-related issues.”
Both figures are dependent on reports to police, and experts say the actual number of cases is much higher, as with other data on family violence.
“In an hour, some 30 to 40 women are victims of domestic violence... and these are just documented (cases), so it must be much more than that,” Kavita Srivastava, an activist with India’s People’s Union for Civil Liberties, said.
Srivastava said the dowry dispute involving the Meena sisters was just one part of their tormentors’ efforts to control their lives and restrict their independence.
The fundamental cause, she added, was a widespread social acceptance of domestic violence in India that leaves women feeling trapped in oppressive and violent relationships.
“If even one woman has to kill herself because her marital life seems like the end of the road,” she said, “I feel the Indian state has failed for those women.”

Topics: dowry India

Related

Video of Indian woman beaten ‘over dowry, giving birth to a girl’ goes viral
Media
Video of Indian woman beaten ‘over dowry, giving birth to a girl’ goes viral
Indian Muslim bride divorces ‘greedy groom’ minutes after marriage ceremony
Offbeat
Indian Muslim bride divorces ‘greedy groom’ minutes after marriage ceremony

UK charities seek injunction to block migrant deportations to Rwanda

Updated 5 sec ago

UK charities seek injunction to block migrant deportations to Rwanda

UK charities seek injunction to block migrant deportations to Rwanda
Updated 5 sec ago
LONDON: Human rights groups said their lawyers had submitted papers on Wednesday at the High Court in London to get an injunction to halt next week’s planned deportation of asylum seekers from Britain to Rwanda, a scheme which has drawn wide criticism.
The British government announced in April it had struck a deal to send potentially tens of thousands of asylum seekers to the East African nation in a bid to smash people-smuggling networks, and stem the flow of migrants risking their lives by crossing the Channel in small boats from Europe.
The first flight taking the migrants to Rwanda was expected next week on June 14, the government has said.
“It’s vital that new Government policies respect and uphold the laws that we all, as a society, have agreed to follow,” said James Wilson, Deputy Director of Detention Action. “That’s why we’re seeking an injunction to keep this plane to Rwanda from leaving the runway.”

Most British Muslims feel life is improving: Poll

Most British Muslims feel life is improving: Poll
Updated 08 June 2022
Arab News

Most British Muslims feel life is improving: Poll

Most British Muslims feel life is improving: Poll
  • Those surveyed cite role models and job opportunities, but say workplace discrimination worse
Updated 08 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: More than half of British Muslims feel like their lives are improving, citing role models and work opportunities, according to a new poll. 

Savanta ComRes surveyed 1,503 British Muslims who said life was improving in Britain on 10 out of 12 measures, but workplace discrimination was getting worse.

Britain’s Muslim population stands at 3.3 million, making up 5 percent of the total population. 

More than two-thirds surveyed said they felt that Muslim “participation in society” had risen since 2017, which tied in with 58 percent pointing to a rise in role models for British Muslims.

The survey was commissioned by Hyphen, a new magazine that focuses on Muslim issues in Europe.

Co-founder and journalist Burhan Wazir said major Muslim figures such as actor Riz Ahmed, star baker Nadiya Hussain and London Mayor Sadiq Khan had provided high-profile public role models.

Other high-profile Muslims cited by the survey and magazine include champion footballers Mohamed Salah and Riyad Mahrez, Olympian Mo Farah and boxer Amir Khan, who retired last month.

But it was not just the rise in role models that attracted significant polling support, with 59 percent agreeing that businesses were creating more products and services tailored to Muslim consumers. 

Fifty-three percent said “acceptance of Muslims in the UK” had risen in the last five years, but 19 percent said it had declined.

Access to higher-paying jobs and opportunities to be successful were both seen as more likely by those surveyed, with 53 percent saying “life overall” had improved in the same period.

But despite these perceived improvements in work life, 46 percent said Islamophobia in the workplace had worsened.

Just 21 percent said it had improved, with almost 70 percent reporting an experience of discrimination at work.

Wazir said he was surprised by the high number of Muslims reporting workplace discrimination, adding that there was a lot of “informal” and “off-the-cuff” Islamophobia. “Some companies who do very well in terms of raising the profile of women and looking after some minority groups perhaps don’t do so well on Islamophobia,” he said.

Fifty-seven percent of people agreed that “young Muslims growing up in the UK today will be more successful than their parents,” Wazir added.

“I put that down to the fact that there are now three or four generations of Muslims in this country, so younger generations probably do feel a bit more confident and see other people like them.

“There are more role models for young Muslims and there is some sense of there being better access to jobs.”

Topics: Britain British Muslims

Related

Muslim worshippers gather for Friday prayer on the streets outside the mosque of the Muslim centre in east London. (AFP/File Photo)
World
Muslims second ‘least-liked’ group in UK: Survey
UK Muslim leader says Islamophobia survey reveals scale of problem in Britain
World
UK Muslim leader says Islamophobia survey reveals scale of problem in Britain

Italy warns Ukraine port blockade could kill ‘millions’

Italy warns Ukraine port blockade could kill ‘millions’
Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio warns that millions may die of hunger unless Russia unblocked Ukraine’s ports. (AFP)
Updated 08 June 2022
AFP

Italy warns Ukraine port blockade could kill ‘millions’

Italy warns Ukraine port blockade could kill ‘millions’
  • Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio warns that millions may die of hunger unless Russia unblocked Ukraine’s ports
Updated 08 June 2022
AFP

ROME: Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio warned Wednesday that millions of people could die of hunger unless Russia unblocked Ukraine’s ports, as he hosted talks among Mediterranean ministers on the food crisis.
“The next few weeks will be crucial to resolving the situation,” Di Maio said after a virtual meeting involving Turkey and Lebanon among other countries, as well as G7 president Germany and the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization.
“I want to say clearly, we expect clear and concrete signals from Russia, because blocking grain exports means holding hostage and condemning to death millions of children, women and men.”
Ships loaded with grain remain blocked in Ukraine, which before Russia’s February invasion was considered a global breadbasket as a leading exporter of corn, wheat and sunflower seeds.
Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib told the meeting that rises in the price of fuel and other basics were exacerbating the crisis in his country.
“The war in Ukraine must stop at any cost,” he said, adding that if it could not, “concerned parties... must be pressured to allow the safe export of grains and other commodities without any delay.
“The world cannot continue to be at the mercy of military crises in Europe or other regions of the world.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Italy

Related

Update Russia’s Lavrov says Ukraine needs to de-mine ports to allow grain shipments
World
Russia’s Lavrov says Ukraine needs to de-mine ports to allow grain shipments
Battle in Ukraine’s east rages, Zelensky vows to retake territory
Battle in Ukraine’s east rages, Zelensky vows to retake territory

Russia’s Lavrov says Ukraine needs to de-mine ports to allow grain shipments

Russia’s Lavrov says Ukraine needs to de-mine ports to allow grain shipments
Updated 08 June 2022
Reuters

Russia’s Lavrov says Ukraine needs to de-mine ports to allow grain shipments

Russia’s Lavrov says Ukraine needs to de-mine ports to allow grain shipments
  • Sergei Lavrov says no action required on the Russian side because it had already made the necessary commitments
Updated 08 June 2022
Reuters

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday the onus was on Ukraine to solve the problem of resuming grain shipments by de-mining its ports.

Lavrov said no action was required on the Russian side because it had already made the necessary commitments.

“We state daily that we’re ready to guarantee the safety of vessels leaving Ukrainian ports and heading for the (Bosphorus) gulf, we’re ready to do that in cooperation with our Turkish colleagues,” he said after talks with his Turkish counterpart.

“To solve the problem, the only thing needed is for the Ukrainians to let vessels out of their ports, either by demining them or by marking out safe corridors, nothing more is required.”

Ukraine is one of the world’s biggest exporters of grain, and Western countries have accused Russia of creating the risk of global famine by shutting Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

Moscow denies responsibility for the international food crisis, blaming Western sanctions.

Lavrov said the main problem was that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had “categorically refused” to resolve the problem of the mined ports.

“If they’ve now changed their position, then on our side there are no complications, let’s see how the preliminary agreements we discussed yesterday and today can be put into practice.”

Speaking alongside his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara, Lavrov said he appreciated Turkey’s efforts in looking for ways to resolve the situation.

Lavrov said Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine was going according to plan and that peace talks would need to resume before there was any chance of talks between President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky.

Topics: Ukraine-Russia crisis Turkey

Related

‘No choice’: The Ukrainians forced to flee to Russia
World
‘No choice’: The Ukrainians forced to flee to Russia
Ukraine recovers bodies from Azovstal steel-plant siege in first exchange of dead fighters with Russia
World
Ukraine recovers bodies from Azovstal steel-plant siege in first exchange of dead fighters with Russia

1 dead, 8 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Berlin

1 dead, 8 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Berlin
Updated 08 June 2022
AP

1 dead, 8 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Berlin

1 dead, 8 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Berlin
  • Incident happened near the popular Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard in the west of the German capital
Updated 08 June 2022
AP

ERLIN: A person drove a car into pedestrians in a popular Berlin shopping district on Wednesday, killing at at least one person and injuring eight others, rescue services said.
Berlin fire service spokesman Stefan Salzwedel, who provided the casualty figures to The Associated Press, wasn’t immediately able to provide further information on the victims.
Berlin police spokesman Martin Dams said the crash happened near the Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard in the west of the German capital.
He said the suspected driver of the vehicle was detained. It was unclear whether the crash was the result of an accident or whether the driver had intentionally driven into the crowd, Dams said.
It happened next to the Breitscheidplatz square, where an extremist carried out a vehicle attack on a Christmas market in 2016, resulting in 13 deaths.
Large numbers of rescue vehicles and first responders were at the scene.

Topics: berlin Germany

Related

Hertha Berlin keep Bundesliga status with playoff victory at Hamburg
Sport
Hertha Berlin keep Bundesliga status with playoff victory at Hamburg
Formula E Season 8 success at last for ROKiT after Berlin E-Prix win
Sport
Formula E Season 8 success at last for ROKiT after Berlin E-Prix win

Latest updates

Sri Lankan govt allows Muslims to perform Hajj if they pay in foreign currency
Sri Lankan govt allows Muslims to perform Hajj if they pay in foreign currency
Ukraine official makes plea for EU candidate status
Ukraine official makes plea for EU candidate status
GCC banks’ profits surge to $10.9bn in Q1 on lower costs
GCC banks’ profits surge to $10.9bn in Q1 on lower costs
UK charities seek injunction to block migrant deportations to Rwanda
UK charities seek injunction to block migrant deportations to Rwanda
From London to Berlin, Iraqi photographer’s UAE show highlights unity during pandemic
From London to Berlin, Iraqi photographer’s UAE show highlights unity during pandemic

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.