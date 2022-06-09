Senegal coach wants AFCON games delayed to boost World Cup buildup

U-23 footballers steal seniors’ spotlight in Saudi double-header

It is not often that Saudi Arabia’s senior side are in action on the same day as the country’s under-23 team, and it is even rarer that the latter clash seems more important.

While Thursday’s friendly with Venezuela in Spain is important for the Green Falcons’ World Cup preparations, the more immediate focus is on whether the youngsters can get the point against the UAE that is needed to guarantee a quarterfinal place at the AFC U23 Asian Cup.

Under Saad Al-Shehri, Saudi Arabia’s young footballers have taken four points from the first two games of Group D, which is currently taking place in Uzbekistan.

It started with an emphatic 5-0 win over Tajikistan. The Central Asians may have been playing a first ever game in the tournament but are no pushovers. It was an impressive performance from the victors with five different scorers. The next game was a 0-0 draw with Japan, a rival for the title. With the Samurai Blue reduced to 10 men in the second half, there was a little disappointment that there wasn’t a second successive Saudi win but a point was acceptable — after all, the East Asians had the better chances when it was 11 vs 11.

Assuming that Japan avoid defeat against Tajikistan in the other group game, and it would be a major surprise if they do not, then a draw will be enough for Saudi Arabia. Regardless, coach Al-Shehri wants more from his players against the UAE.

“I think they have more quality and can certainly play better than what we saw against Japan,” he said. “But this is normal as we were playing against a good team, who made it a little harder for us to play our normal game. We must play 100 percent from the first minute but that did not happen against Japan. More importantly, we also did not concede any goal. I hope we play better in the next match against the United Arab Emirates.”

It has not been a good few days for football in the UAE. The senior team lost 2-1 to Australia on Tuesday in Asia’s World Cup playoff which ended dreams of a first appearance on the global stage since 1990. While beating Saudi Arabia and taking their place in the last eight of the under-23 Asian Cup may not make up for that disappointment, it would be some consolation.

The UAE lost their opener 2-1 to Japan, though were left to rue a missed penalty in the second half when the scoreline was 1-1. They then defeated Tajikistan 2-0 and another win is likely to be necessary against Saudi Arabia.

“In the end we created chances because they were able to arrive in the box,” said UAE coach Denis Silva. “Players need to be confident when preparing for the next game, and we will try to win against Saudi Arabia. If we can create these kinds of chances, we can win.”

The Spaniard was delighted with the way his players bounced back against Tajikistan from the disappointing Japan loss. “It was a great match for the whole team, not only because we got the three points but also because of how we lost the match against Japan — where we felt like we could have won — and the players still came back with energy.”

There is a different kind of pressure on the senior Saudi side who have started preparations for the World Cup with a training camp in Spain. A first friendly took place against Colombia on Sunday which ended with a 1-0 loss. It was a disappointing performance against an experimental South American side. After impressing so much in qualification for the World Cup, it was a strangely passive and hesitant performance. The team that won Group B ahead of Japan and Australia barely tested the Colombian goalkeeper over the course of 90 minutes, made defensive mistakes and were somewhat flattered by the 1-0 scoreline.

Coach Herve Renard was not present on the sidelines as the Frenchman was sick but he is back against Venezuela and so is talismanic attacker Salem Al-Dawsari. The Al-Hilal man’s presence, ability to create chances and score goals were all missed. Left-back Yasser Al-Shahrani should also be back. On the flip side, it remains to be seen if captain Salman Al-Faraj is fit after picking up a shoulder injury and whether right-back Mohammed Al-Breik returns from illness.

Venezuela may not be a powerhouse of South American football but are a formidable unit and will present a physical challenge, led by experienced Everton forward Salomon Rondon, defender Yordon Osorio of Parma and midfielder Yangel Herrera, on loan with Espanyol from Manchester City. It is another valuable test and preparation for November. A win would be nice — no coach of Saudi Arabia wants to lose two games in a row — and an improved performance is essential.

For a change though, the senior team will have to share the spotlight with the under-23s on Thursday and it is to be hoped that both can shine. If so, it will mean more football misery for the UAE.