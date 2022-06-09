You are here

Senegal coach wants AFCON games delayed to boost World Cup buildup

Senegal coach wants AFCON games delayed to boost World Cup buildup
Senegal coach Aliou Cisse called on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to delay the next two rounds of qualifying to to allow the five countries representing the continent at the World Cup to play friendly matches. (Getty Images)
Updated 09 June 2022
AFP

Senegal coach wants AFCON games delayed to boost World Cup buildup

Senegal coach wants AFCON games delayed to boost World Cup buildup
  • Algeria score an impressive 2-0 victory over Tanzania
Updated 09 June 2022
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: Senegal coach Aliou Cisse wants the September Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers postponed to allow the five countries representing the continent at the World Cup to play friendly matches.

Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia have qualified for the Nov. 21-Dec. 18 Qatar tournament and the African sides have only a Sept. 19-27 window and one week before the World Cup kickoff to prepare.

The withdrawal of Zimbabwe from Group K means Morocco are free to play warmup games in September, but the other four teams face two African qualifiers each.

Cameroon are scheduled to play Namibia, Ghana to meet Angola, Senegal to tackle Mozambique and Tunisia to face Libya home and away.

Speaking to the media in Dakar after Senegal snatched a last-gasp 1-0 victory over Rwanda on Tuesday, Cisse called on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to delay the next two rounds of qualifying.

“The best thing (to) help the five (African) selections that have qualified (for the World Cup) is to stop the (qualifiers) in September,” said the former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder-cum-defender.

“(This would) give the opportunity to the countries qualified (for the World Cup) to do their preparations. I think we can find a solution to postpone the (qualifiers) scheduled for September.”

The challenge for CAF will be to find new dates if they postpone the 44 September fixtures as there is only one other window, next March, before the June-July 2023 finals in the Ivory Coast.

CAF plan to stage matchdays five and six of Cup of Nations qualifying between March 20-28, with the finals set for June and July 2023.

What the Cairo-based body may consider is canceling only the eight September matches involving the World Cup qualifiers and asking them to play catch-up during the World Cup window once eliminated.

African pundits are extremely pessimistic about the chances of the five, giving only Senegal, who face the Netherlands, Qatar and Ecuador in Group A, a realistic chance of reaching the second round.

Tunisia are in Group D with defending champions France, Denmark and Australia or Peru and Morocco in Group F beside Belgium, Canada and Croatia.

Cameroon face Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland in Group G and Ghana meet Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.

Meanwhile, there were six Cup of Nations qualifiers on Wednesday and fallen African giants Algeria took control of Group F after an impressive 2-0 victory in Tanzania.

A clever free-kick drill late in the first half culminated in center-back Ramy Bensebaini nodding the Desert Foxes ahead.

Tanzania rarely threatened to equalize before substitute Mohamed Amoura sealed success with a thunderous close-range shot a minute from time.

Algeria boasted a 35-match unbeaten record before the wheels came off this year in a Cup of Nations title defense and World Cup playoff.

After drawing with Sierra Leone in the African tournament, they fell to Equatorial Guinea and the Ivory Coast to make a stunning first-round exit having traveled to Cameroon as one of the title favorites.

Algeria then won away to Cameroon in a World Cup playoff only to concede late in extra time at home and lose on away goals.

The win in Tanzania, coupled with second seeds Uganda draw 1-1 at home to Niger, means the two-time African champions have a four-point lead after just two rounds.

Congo Brazzaville put a four-goal Group G mauling in Mali behind them by edging 2021-2022 Cup of Nations giant-killers the Gambia 1-0 in Brazzaville through an Antoine Makoumbou goal.

africa cup of nations Aliou Cisse

U-23 footballers steal seniors’ spotlight in Saudi double-header

U-23 footballers steal seniors’ spotlight in Saudi double-header
Under Saad Al-Shehri, Saudi Arabia’s young footballers have taken four points from the first two games of Group D. (@SaudiNT)
Updated 28 min 15 sec ago
John Duerden

U-23 footballers steal seniors’ spotlight in Saudi double-header

U-23 footballers steal seniors’ spotlight in Saudi double-header
  • While the World Cup squad prepares with a friendly against Venezuela, the Young Falcons face the UAE with a quarterfinal place at the AFC Cup up for grabs
Updated 28 min 15 sec ago
John Duerden

It is not often that Saudi Arabia’s senior side are in action on the same day as the country’s under-23 team, and it is even rarer that the latter clash seems more important.

While Thursday’s friendly with Venezuela in Spain is important for the Green Falcons’ World Cup preparations, the more immediate focus is on whether the youngsters can get the point against the UAE that is needed to guarantee a quarterfinal place at the AFC U23 Asian Cup.

Under Saad Al-Shehri, Saudi Arabia’s young footballers have taken four points from the first two games of Group D, which is currently taking place in Uzbekistan.

It started with an emphatic 5-0 win over Tajikistan. The Central Asians may have been playing a first ever game in the tournament but are no pushovers. It was an impressive performance from the victors with five different scorers. The next game was a 0-0 draw with Japan, a rival for the title. With the Samurai Blue reduced to 10 men in the second half, there was a little disappointment that there wasn’t a second successive Saudi win but a point was acceptable — after all, the East Asians had the better chances when it was 11 vs 11.

Assuming that Japan avoid defeat against Tajikistan in the other group game, and it would be a major surprise if they do not, then a draw will be enough for Saudi Arabia. Regardless, coach Al-Shehri wants more from his players against the UAE.

“I think they have more quality and can certainly play better than what we saw against Japan,” he said. “But this is normal as we were playing against a good team, who made it a little harder for us to play our normal game. We must play 100 percent from the first minute but that did not happen against Japan. More importantly, we also did not concede any goal. I hope we play better in the next match against the United Arab Emirates.”

It has not been a good few days for football in the UAE. The senior team lost 2-1 to Australia on Tuesday in Asia’s World Cup playoff which ended dreams of a first appearance on the global stage since 1990. While beating Saudi Arabia and taking their place in the last eight of the under-23 Asian Cup may not make up for that disappointment, it would be some consolation.

The UAE lost their opener 2-1 to Japan, though were left to rue a missed penalty in the second half when the scoreline was 1-1. They then defeated Tajikistan 2-0 and another win is likely to be necessary against Saudi Arabia.

“In the end we created chances because they were able to arrive in the box,” said UAE coach Denis Silva. “Players need to be confident when preparing for the next game, and we will try to win against Saudi Arabia. If we can create these kinds of chances, we can win.”

The Spaniard was delighted with the way his players bounced back against Tajikistan from the disappointing Japan loss. “It was a great match for the whole team, not only because we got the three points but also because of how we lost the match against Japan — where we felt like we could have won — and the players still came back with energy.”

There is a different kind of pressure on the senior Saudi side who have started preparations for the World Cup with a training camp in Spain. A first friendly took place against Colombia on Sunday which ended with a 1-0 loss. It was a disappointing performance against an experimental South American side. After impressing so much in qualification for the World Cup, it was a strangely passive and hesitant performance. The team that won Group B ahead of Japan and Australia barely tested the Colombian goalkeeper over the course of 90 minutes, made defensive mistakes and were somewhat flattered by the 1-0 scoreline.

Coach Herve Renard was not present on the sidelines as the Frenchman was sick but he is back against Venezuela and so is talismanic attacker Salem Al-Dawsari. The Al-Hilal man’s presence, ability to create chances and score goals were all missed. Left-back Yasser Al-Shahrani should also be back. On the flip side, it remains to be seen if captain Salman Al-Faraj is fit after picking up a shoulder injury and whether right-back Mohammed Al-Breik returns from illness.

Venezuela may not be a powerhouse of South American football but are a formidable unit and will present a physical challenge, led by experienced Everton forward Salomon Rondon, defender Yordon Osorio of Parma and midfielder Yangel Herrera, on loan with Espanyol from Manchester City. It is another valuable test and preparation for November. A win would be nice — no coach of Saudi Arabia wants to lose two games in a row — and an improved performance is essential.

For a change though, the senior team will have to share the spotlight with the under-23s on Thursday and it is to be hoped that both can shine. If so, it will mean more football misery for the UAE.

Saudi Arabia football sport

Saudi Arabia reach semifinals of 2022 WAFF Futsal Championship

Saudi Arabia reach semifinals of 2022 WAFF Futsal Championship
Updated 35 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reach semifinals of 2022 WAFF Futsal Championship

Saudi Arabia reach semifinals of 2022 WAFF Futsal Championship
  • A 3-2 win over Iraq saw the Green Falcons finish second in Group A behind hosts Kuwait
Updated 35 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia have reached the semifinals of the 2022 WAFF Futsal Championship after beating Iraq 3-2 at the Al-Naser Club Hall in Kuwait.

Organized by the West Asia Football Federation, the fourth edition of the tournament had the Green Falcons competing in a group that included hosts Kuwait and Palestine.

The win sees the national team in the last four following a 2-1 win over Palestine in their opener, and a 5-4 setback in their second match against the hosts, who topped Group A to also progress.

Iraq took an early one-goal lead but two strikes by Abdulelah Al-Otaibi and one by Saleh Al-Qarni were ultimately enough to see Saudi progress.

The Saudi team’s semifinals opponent will be determined after Thursday’s conclusion of Group B, which includes Bahrain, Lebanon, Oman and the UAE.

Saudi Arabia WAFF Futsal Championship FUTSAL

Celtics pound Warriors 116-100, take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals

Celtics pound Warriors 116-100, take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals
Updated 09 June 2022
AP

Celtics pound Warriors 116-100, take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals

Celtics pound Warriors 116-100, take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals
  • Feeding off the energy of a TD Garden crowd that jeered Draymond Green throughout his miserable night in the first NBA Finals game in Boston since 2010, the Celtics started fast and led by as many as 18 points in the first half
  • The previous 39 times teams have split the first two games of the finals, the winner of Game 3 went on to win the series 82 percent of the time
Updated 09 June 2022
AP

BOSTON: Jaylen Brown scored 27 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Boston Celtics beat back another third-quarter onslaught by the Golden State Warriors in a 116-100 victory Wednesday night that gave them a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

Marcus Smart added 24 points and helped lead a defensive effort that held the Warriors to 11 points in the fourth quarter,

Stephen Curry led Golden State with 31 points and six 3-pointers. He had 15 points in a 33-25 third quarter by the Warriors but was hurt late in the fourth after Al Horford rolled into his leg on a loose ball. It was similar to a play during the regular season in which Smart dove into Curry’s legs while chasing a loose ball.

Klay Thompson broke out of a finals slump and finished with 25 points and five 3s. But the Warriors’ shooting couldn’t save them on a night the more athletic Celtics outmuscled them for a 47-31 rebounding advantage,

Game 4 is Friday in Boston.

The previous 39 times teams have split the first two games of the finals, the winner of Game 3 went on to win the series 82 percent of the time.

Feeding off the energy of a TD Garden crowd that jeered Draymond Green throughout his miserable night in the first NBA Finals game in Boston since 2010, the Celtics started fast and led by as many as 18 points in the first half.

Coming off a Game 2 loss in which Boston turned the ball over 19 times, the Celtics’ ball movement was much crisper in the half court, which led to open perimeter shots, favorable 1-on-1 matchups and driving lanes.

It left the Warriors scrambling at times, which contributed to three foul calls on Curry in the opening 24 minutes.

But as well as Boston played, it had their early lead erased in the third quarter by a Warriors seven-point possession that included a four-point play by Curry when he drew a flagrant 1 foul on Horford and 3-pointer by Otto Porter Jr to put Golden State in front 83-82.

Boston recovered to take a 93-89 edge into the fourth. The Celtics got the lead back up to 102-91 in the fourth and outscored Golden State 23-11 in the quarter.

The Celtics led 56-39 before an 8-0 spurt in just 37 seconds by the Warriors trimmed the lead to 56-49 on a layup by Curry with 3:32 left in half. The run included a pair of missed free throws by Boston, along with a missed layup and turnover.

Boston flurried at the end of the half to take a 68-56 lead into halftime.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Shot 8 of 23 in the first period. … Were outscored 52-26 in the paint.

Celtics: Shot 57 percent in the first half (27 of 47. Including 8 of 18 from 3. … With two 3-pointers by Brown in the first quarter, he and Tatum became the first pair of teammates in Celtics history to each make 50 3-pointers in a single postseason.

SHOVING MATCH

Green was involved in tussles with Brown and Grant Williams in Game 2 – one that ended in a technical foul call on Green.

He had another brief run-in with Williams in the second quarter Wednesday when Williams knocked Green to the ground at midcourt.

A foul was called on Williams, but he and Green had a short face-off before being quickly separated by officials.

In third quarter, Green wound up on the ground fighting for a loose ball with Brown. This time Green was called for the foul.

FAST START

The Celtics hit three of their first four shots and scored 10 straight points to jump out to 10-2 lead.

Boston’s lead grew to 18-9 when a fast break ended with Curry picking up his second foul trying to contest Smart’s layup with 5:44 left in the quarter.

Curry stayed in the game and Golden State switched to zone, but it did little to slow Boston, which widened its advantage as high as 15 points. The Celtics took a 33-22 lead into the second period.

Boston Celtics Golden State Warriors NBA

‘Top Ganna’ beats Van Aert in Dauphine time trial

‘Top Ganna’ beats Van Aert in Dauphine time trial
Updated 09 June 2022
AFP

‘Top Ganna’ beats Van Aert in Dauphine time trial

‘Top Ganna’ beats Van Aert in Dauphine time trial
  • On a blustery day with low-hanging clouds, the race remained largely rain-free in the open countryside of central eastern France
Updated 09 June 2022
AFP

MONTBRISON, FRANCE: Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers won stage 4 of cycling’s Criterium du Dauphine on Wednesday edging his key rival Wout van Aert on the 31.9km time trial with a sizzling time of 35min 32sec.

For Van Aert this was a second runner-up spot in two days after he celebrated too soon on Tuesday’s hilltop finish and was pipped at the line by David Gaudu.

Van Aert, however, not only retains the overall leader’s yellow jersey, he moves some 53sec ahead of Mattia Cattaneo in second and 56sec ahead of title pretender Primoz Roglic who is third.

“I have this nice jersey and will try to enjoy it the next couple of days,” said van Aert, who admitted the result was a fair one.

“It’s a time trial and it’s always honest. It was only two seconds, it’s not a lot but still it’s a difference. I got beaten by the world champion,” said van Aert. “I’ll beat him one day.”

Olympic time-trial champion Roglic was fifth on the day and his Jumbo co-captain Dane Jonas Vingegard was seventh.

The pair are well placed for a tilt at the title in the eight-day race, which is generally a mountain test but this year featured the potentially pivotal time-trial.

“This wasn’t the best type of course for me personally,” said Roglic, who might have referred some uphill sections.

Known by his fans as “Top Ganna,” the giant Italian 25-year-old double world champion registered an average speed of 53.865km/h on a stage which was a pure test of power, with no hills or technically difficult sections.

All-rounder Van Aert, who finished second to Ganna in the last two world championship time trials, was just 02sec adrift of the former track specialist.

On a blustery day with low-hanging clouds, the race remained largely rain-free in the open countryside of central eastern France.

The only outburst was EF’s Brandon McNulty losing his temper when he had a mechanical that cost him a GC place.

Thursday’s stage five is relatively flat, Friday sees a return to the hills and the two concluding stages at the weekend take on 1,500m altitude mountains.

cycling Filippo Ganna Criterium du Dauphine

Belgium rout Poland 6-1, Netherlands strike late to beat Wales

Belgium rout Poland 6-1, Netherlands strike late to beat Wales
Updated 09 June 2022
AP

Belgium rout Poland 6-1, Netherlands strike late to beat Wales

Belgium rout Poland 6-1, Netherlands strike late to beat Wales
  • Belgium coach Roberto Martinez had been quick to dismiss accusations of his players lacking desire, and they backed up that support by recovering from going behind to Robert Lewandowski’s 76th goal for Poland
Updated 09 June 2022
AP

LONDON: So much for Belgium not caring about the Nations League.

By coming from behind to rout Poland 6-1 on Wednesday, Belgium’s players gave an emphatic riposte to those questioning the team’s commitment to the competition at the end of a long season and, in particular, after a 4-1 loss to the Netherlands on Friday.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez had been quick to dismiss accusations of his players lacking desire, and they backed up that support by recovering from going behind to Robert Lewandowski’s 76th goal for Poland. Only two European players — Cristiano Ronaldo (117) and Ferenc Puskas (84) — have scored more in men’s internationals.

Axel Witsel launched Belgium’s comeback with the equalizer in the 42nd, Kevin De Bruyne added a second in the 59th, before a double from Leandro Trossard — in the 73rd and 80th — a long-range effort from Leander Dendoncker in the 83rd and a first international goal by Lois Openda to wrap up the win in Brussels.

Trossard’s second goal was spectacular, with the Brighton playmaker collecting a short corner and curling a shot into the far top corner from the edge of the area.

The Netherlands stayed in front in the group, though, by scoring in the fourth minute of stoppage time through Wout Weghorst’s diving header to beat Wales 2-1.

Wales, which qualified for the World Cup last weekend for the first time in 64 years, had equalized two minutes earlier after falling behind to Teun Koopmeiners’ 50th-minute strike from the edge of the area.

WIN FOR UKRAINE

Ukraine was the team that lost to Wales in that World Cup playoff and the war-torn country’s coach, Oleksandr Petrakov, had said the emotional and physical impact of Sunday’s match in Cardiff, combined with the ongoing Russian invasion, had taken its toll on his squad.

Petrakov made 10 changes to his team for a Group B game at Ireland, and going with fresh legs paid off in a 1-0 win in Dublin.

Viktor Tsygankov, who came on as a halftime substitute, caught goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher on his heels with a 48th-minute free kick from the right that was missed by everyone in the area and crept inside the far post, beyond the dive of Kelleher.

It extend Ireland’s winless run in the Nations League to 12 games.

Ukraine were joined on three points by Scotland, a 2-0 winner over Armenia.

Belgium Poland Netherlands Wales Nations League UEFA Nations League

