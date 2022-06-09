You are here

Saudi Arabia reach quarterfinals of 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup in Uzbekistan

Saudi Arabia's 2-0 win over the UAE sees them qualify for the quarter-finals of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup. (SAFF)
  • 2-0 win over UAE saw Young Falcons secure top finish in Group D, last-8 clash on Sunday against Vietnam
  • The Saudi goals came from Ayman Yahya on 57 minutes and Saud Abdulhamid with a stoppage-time penalty
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia have reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup after on Thursday defeating the UAE 2-0 in the final Group D match.

The victory at the Lokomotiv Stadium in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, left the Young Falcons top of their group. They will be joined in the last eight by Japan, who beat Tajikistan 3-0.

The Saudi goals came from Ayman Yahya on 57 minutes and Saud Abdulhamid with a stoppage-time penalty.

Saudi Arabia will now meet Vietnam on Sunday, with the other quarterfinals seeing South Korea tackle Japan on the same night, and hosts Uzbekistan facing Iraq and Australia against Turkmenistan on Saturday.

Ex-Algeria, Porto star Madjer gets jail term for fraud

Ex-Algeria, Porto star Madjer gets jail term for fraud
  • Charges of forgery and fraud were dropped
  • Madjer and a co-defendant were jailed and ordered to pay $3,435 to the national publishing and advertising agency
ALGIERS: An Algerian court on Thursday sentenced one-time Porto star and ex-national coach Rabah Madjer to six months in jail on Thursday for making “false declarations,” local media reported.
Madjer, who owned two newspapers, was found to have continued to bank cheques from a public advertising agency for a year after the papers were closed.
Charges of forgery and fraud were dropped.
But the 63-year-old and a co-defendant named as Brahim M. were jailed and ordered to pay 500,000 dinars ($3,435) to the national publishing and advertising agency (ANEP).
The Algerian famously scored for Porto against Bayern Munich in the 1987 European Cup final with an audacious back-heel — a move later named after him.
He also scored a crucial goal in a 2-1 victory against West Germany in the 1982 World Cup.
He later went on to coach Algeria’s national football team, but after eight months in the job, he was sacked in June 2018 after a string of defeats.

Wimbledon singles champions to win £2m each in 2022

Wimbledon singles champions to win £2m each in 2022
  • The total prize money of £40.35 million represents an 11.1 percent increase on last year's Championships
  • It is also 5.4 percent more than was on offer to competitors during the last 'regular' edition of Wimbledon in 2019
LONDON: Wimbledon announced record prize money Thursday for this year’s edition of tennis’ oldest Grand Slam tournament, with the two singles champions taking home £2 million ($2.5 million) each.
The total prize money of £40.35 million represents an 11.1 percent increase on last year’s Championships, where capacity at the southwest London venue was reduced for Covid reasons.
It is also 5.4 percent more than was on offer to competitors during the last ‘regular’ edition of Wimbledon in 2019.
There had been speculation that the removal of ranking points by the ATP (men’s) and WTA (women’s) tours, following Wimbledon’s controversial decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, could lead to a reduced prize fund.
But with capacity crowds expected and scheduled play on the middle Sunday for the first time, organizers have boosted the overall total.
Players beaten in the first round of the singles will still collect £50,000 while the runners-up in the finals will each take home more than £1 million.
Former world number one Naomi Osaka has threated to withdraw from this year’s Wimbledon over the decision to strip the tournament of ranking points but has still to confirm if she will indeed miss the last of tennis’ four majors still played on grass.
Ian Hewitt, chairman of Wimbledon organizers the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), said: “From the first round of the qualifying competition to the champions being crowned, this year’s prize money distribution aims to reflect just how important the players are to The Championships as we look to continue to deliver one of the world’s leading sporting events.”
This year’s Wimbledon starts on June 27, with Novak Djokovic set to defend his men’s singles title but no reigning women’s champion taking part after Australia’s Ashleigh Barty retired in March.

Triathlete Arwa Al-Amoudi racing to raise awareness of growing sport

Triathlete Arwa Al-Amoudi racing to raise awareness of growing sport
  • Head of the women’s committee at the Saudi Arabian Triathlon Federation has been tasked with finding the next generation of local stars
  • Arwa Al-Amoudi: Just because of its (triathlon’s) diversity, you never get bored, every day you have different training in different sports
In Saudi Arabia triathlon may be a relatively new sport — or three sports in one — but it’s quickly catching on in a country where people are increasingly encouraged to shed a sedentary lifestyle and take up physical activities.

There’s no better promotor for the sport, among females and males, than Arwa Al-Amoudi, head of the women’s committee at the Saudi Arabian Triathlon Federation, and a triathlete herself.

“I started triathlon in 2017. Before that, I used to be a runner. I was the kind of person who would overtrain myself, and then I would get injuries,” she said. “But when I heard about the sport of triathlon, you know you have to swim, cycle and run, I said, okay, let me try it. And that’s the reason I tried triathlon from 2017, and then I got hooked on it. Just because of its diversity, you never get bored, every day you have different training in different sports.”

While running remains her strongest discipline, Al-Amoudi has now embraced all aspects of the triathlon.

“Actually, each one of them gives me a different kind of enjoyment,” the 35-year-old Jeddah resident said. “But if we’re talking about specifics, I would say it (running) is the easiest for me to improve, just because I have a longer history in it, years of running. Not only that, but also my body build, I tend to be petite and small, so it’s just easier for me to get faster and faster relative to people who are bigger in shape and density.”

Arguably, swimming is the hardest of the three sports to excel at for most newcomers.

“I would agree with that,” said Al-Amoudi. “Swimming I would say, if the person doesn’t have that basic foundation, from a younger age, it would be a bit harder to develop at an older age. But here we are, I started swimming at a later age, and what I had to do is just invest more time, of course, in swimming, relative to other people who have been swimming for years and years. But then, at the end of the day, if you are consistent, and this is the beauty of triathlon … it’s all about consistency, if you are consistent about it, then you will see the improvement.”

Al-Amoudi’s role at the national umbrella body has two main objectives.

“First is to spread awareness about the sport of triathlon, specifically among the female community, and in general among the whole community,” she said. “The second thing is, of course, we want to recruit talented females with the focus on the younger generation, because we have a long-term vision of having people represent us overseas, where they can also win and get podiums one day.”

With these medium-to-long term plans in place, the federation last month set up a 21-day training camp for 10 of its most promising triathletes, six male and four female.

The choice of Abha was very deliberate, Al-Amoudi said.

“It was three weeks in duration and the reason it was in Abha is because it is different than other cities,” she said. “Most of our athletes, they come from either the west region, in Jeddah or Riyadh, and Al-Sharqiyah. There are a few who live at altitude, but the majority they live in these major cities. The thing is that with these cities, they are at sea level and then when you go to Abha, it’s at a higher altitude.”

“So when you train at a higher altitude both the air pressure and density decreases, which makes it harder for the lungs, or which makes it harder to take in oxygen,” she added. “So we are taking these athletes to train at a higher altitude, so they can train their lungs to improve their oxygen intake. So when they race at sea level it becomes much easier.”

“As long as our athletes get the benefit of this, and then they leverage these trainings, I believe that they will see a marginal benefit in the short term and also in the long term.”

Already, Al-Amoudi sees a rising interest in the sport, despite its relative infancy, in particular among females.

“Actually, we already see the sport is growing, because (of) the local initiatives. Also with the support of the federation and the events that they are doing all year long, you see from one event to another an increase in participation,” she said. “You will also see diversity, whether it’s local or expat, whether it’s female or male. The beauty of triathlon, it’s an individual sport yet you can still do it in a team, or relay team.”

“Sometimes we see a family join as a team. So the son would be swimming, the father would be cycling and the wife or the daughter would be running.”

It’s all about building a community of triathletes, something the federation is keen to promote at grassroots level.

“Of course, this is part of our long-term plan,” she said. “As of now we are trying to build the community, and find the talent and of course, getting our triathletes to get the exposure. The good thing the federation is doing (are) the races, locally. So people are getting the feeling of how these races are contested and there they are getting the exposure, of racing with different people. Not only this, but also our athletes, some of them, are racing overseas and with this they will (be) building their experience.”

At a more competitive level, Al-Amoudi is keen to highlight that while there are events in the GCC and across the Middle East, Saudi Arabia is increasingly holding enough races for its growing population of triathletes.

“Yes, and there are competitions at a regional level, but also when we look at a local level here within the Kingdom, the federation has been doing an amazing job, and in Q4 we have multiple races for all people here, and the beauty of it is that it’s in all locations,” she said. “So in Q4, we will have a race in Jeddah, and we will have a race in Riyadh, and we will have races in the eastern region as well.

“Sometimes, of course, people want to participate regionally and globally, or outside the Kingdom, but where the federation has done an amazing job is by providing or contesting races here at the local level. So a person like me, I don’t need to travel multiple times outside Saudi Arabia just to race. When I want to race more, I can get the experience … by racing right here.”

Cricket’s historically tempestuous relationship with TV persists to modern times

Cricket’s historically tempestuous relationship with TV persists to modern times
  • Traditionalists may complain about commercialization of cricket but correlation between sport, corporate sponsorship, TV exposure is powerful one
Cricket’s intertwined relationship with television has travelled a tempestuous path. It began tentatively in Britain in June 1938 when an England versus Australian Test match at Lord’s was transmitted by the British Broadcasting Corp. from north London over a 20-kilometer radius. Only 7,000 TV sets existed, radio being the main channel of live, mass coverage.

World War II brought a halt to the transmissions and, when cricket resumed in 1946, India was the visiting team. Amidst great excitement, the BBC, and the Marylebone Cricket Club, cricket’s governing body, resumed negotiations over the conditions for transmission. It is apparent that tensions existed.

Administrators were concerned that transmission of the whole day’s play could deter spectators from attending. The broadcaster argued that television created and maintained wider public interest in the game, to its benefit. It also wanted to be able to place its cameras and equipment in favorable positions but the relinquishing of space, which would otherwise seat spectators, did not sit well with the MCC.

As a result, the issue of how to value sport in return for live media coverage became an early point of contention.

In 1946, a compromise was reached. In return for £135 for three days of one Test at Lord’s, the BBC agreed to show no more than three hours of cricket per day, starting no earlier than 2:30 p.m.

In the immediate post-war years, cricket enjoyed record crowds, while cinema attendances also boomed. This gave rise to another concern for the MCC – that of the possibility for the rediffusion of TV footage in cinemas and on TV – which, in turn, raised copyright issues on which there was a lack of regulatory guidelines.

The number of UK TV licenses had risen to 1.5 million by 1952, and transmitters had spread throughout the country. The BBC also had other stakeholders to placate, including newspapers, which were the primary conveyor of sports news.

It was not long before it was presented with another challenge. In 1954, commercial television franchises were established which broke the BBC’s monopoly. Undeterred, it approached this new landscape with confidence, using its well-established contacts to hold-off the new competitors.

Cricket sought to benefit by negotiating increased income, but found its hands tied by a government ruling that Test cricket was considered a national event and should be made available on a non-exclusive basis. Despite commercial television’s best attempts, it lost out in 1956 to the BBC’s national construct compared with its fragmented, regional, construct. The way was paved for 40 years of the BBC’s dominant coverage of cricket, until a new era of deregulation was unleashed.

Those halcyon years, for my generation, of advertisement free, uninterrupted, free-to-air cricket, received their first jolt in Australia. There, commercial television, which began in 1956, relied on imported, mainly US, content.

A campaign to produce more local content, coupled with the advent of color transmission, created conditions for a challenge to be made to the long-established media contract to televise Australia’s home Test matches held by the state-owned Australian Broadcasting Commission. This came from Australian media tycoon Kerry Packer’s Channel Nine, which offered eight times the previous rate for the rights to broadcast, only to be rejected in favor of ABC.

Packer’s response was to set up his own World Series Cricket competition, attracting leading Australian and international cricketers. This ran for two years between 1977 and 1979, before the dire financial straits in which the Australian Cricket Board found itself led to reconciliation and an agreement that Channel Nine would be awarded exclusive rights to telecast and promote Australian cricket. Many who had supported the ACB regarded this as a sell-out.

There can be little doubt that Packer’s actions drastically changed the nature of cricket and had long-lasting effects. It secured increased remuneration for top cricketers, showed that cricket could realize greater commercial returns, and that different ways of marketing could appeal to a wider audience.

It took a further 20 years before the bond between the BBC and the English cricket authorities was severed. This was achieved based on new legislation in 1996. Under its aegis, sporting events for which full live coverage must be made available to non-subscription national UK television channels were listed. The events are determined by the culture secretary.

International cricket is not on the list and the England and Wales Cricket Board has fought for years to keep it off the list. Instead, it has entered into successive lucrative deals with pay-TV broadcaster, Sky Sports. The latest of these will extend the current 2017 to 2024 agreement until 2034, at least.

This issue is a highly emotive one in Britain that separates traditionalists from those for who cricket’s survival can only be secured by income streams from commercial partners. It is incontrovertible that significantly more – by a factor of up to 16 – viewers are attracted to cricket shown on free-to-air compared with behind a paywall. However, the local British difficulty has been eclipsed by the way in which television has been used in the Indian Premier League.

On June 12, the Board of Control for Cricket in India will conduct an auction to sell the IPL media rights for the next cycle (2023 to 2027). In recognition of today’s media landscape, these have been segregated into four bundles, covering digital, broadcast, Indian sub-continent, and rest of the world. The BCCI hopes to double the $2.6 billion generated in the previous cycle.

These are colossal sums when compared with those on offer 75 years ago, yet the correlation between the sport, corporate sponsorship, and television exposure is still powerful, with the latter expanded to include streaming by digital devices.

There are no concerns in India about live telecasts having an adverse effect on attendance but, in other countries, including emerging ones, there are competing arguments about the most effective and balanced way to achieve maximum reach to existing and potential cricketers. In this, free-to-air television still has a major role to play. It depends on appropriate funding mechanisms and harmonious relations between administrators and broadcasters being established.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 wins 4 prizes at Middle East’s Sports Industry Awards

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 wins 4 prizes at Middle East’s Sports Industry Awards
  • 13th edition of race at Yas Marina Circuit was one of most dramatic ever as title battle between Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton went to final lap of season
ABU DHABI: The Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 won four awards at the ninth edition of the Middle East’s Sports Industry Awards recognizing the region’s best sporting moments throughout the year.

The record-breaking 13th Abu Dhabi Grand Prix saw an epic title-deciding battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton around the newly reconfigured Yas Marina Circuit. The season finale was watched by more than 108 million viewers around the world.

The popularity of the 2021 event and wider Formula 1 season is being carried through into 2022 with the highest early demand for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tickets to date.

Celebrating the contribution from the whole Abu Dhabi community, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management chief executive officer, Saif Al-Noaimi, said: “The awards extend to so many more parties than just Yas Marina Circuit, the event is the coming together of some of the region’s best and most innovative companies to deliver a remarkable moment in history.”

The Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix won gold for best sports event of the year, voted for by an independent panel of judges made up of industry experts in the Middle East, and for best fan engagement at a professional sports event, voted for by the fans. The season-ending grand prix was also awarded silver for best sports marketing campaign.

“They are a recognition of partners, Etihad Airways and ADNOC (Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.), as well as the huge support from all stakeholders across the community, who support us throughout the year to deliver a world-class event.

“As well as every other partner and supplier who make the grand prix the spectacle it’s become synonymous with, and of course, most importantly, the fans, without whom it would be nothing, thank you for making Formula 1 and specifically the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the memorable event it is,” Al-Noaimi added.

Amina Taher, vice president for marketing and sponsorships at Etihad Airways, the title partner of the event since 2009, said: “Congratulations to all parties involved with the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Grand Prix, the recognition from SPIA is another great testament to why we continue to support this event as title sponsor.

“Now going into the 14th year, it’s a truly remarkable event that continues to push boundaries and bring the region and global F1 fans together.”

Following the awards ceremony, Dr. Saif Sultan Al-Nasseri, director of group human capital at ADNOC, said: “As a longstanding partner of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, we are delighted that this fast-paced and thrilling experience for motor-racing enthusiasts, sports fans, and the wider UAE community has been recognized at the Middle East Sports Industry Awards.

“Last year’s truly historic finale produced an incredible amount of energy both on and off the track and we are greatly looking forward to partnering again with Abu Dhabi Motorsport and the Yas Marina Circuit at this year’s race as Abu Dhabi hosts the pinnacle event in the F1 race calendar.”

Following the success of the 2021 edition, this year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place from Nov. 17 to 20 at Yas Marina Circuit.

