Ex-Iranian police chief fears assassination over human rights tribunal testimony

Ex-Iranian police chief fears assassination over human rights tribunal testimony
The ex-police chief hid years in Turkey before making the English Channel crossing and arriving in Britain to claim asylum on May 14. (File/AFP)
  • UK plans to deport man to Rwanda where he claims Iran’s Revolutionary Guard operates
  • Former commander claimed asylum in UK after giving evidence to hearing into alleged Iranian atrocities during 2019 protests
LONDON: An Iranian who testified against his country in a human rights tribunal fears assassination if he is deported under the UK’s controversial Rwanda policy, the BBC reported.
After testifying to a UK-based rights group tribunal investigating alleged Iranian atrocities during protests in 2019, the ex-police commander spent several years hiding in Turkey before making the English Channel crossing and arriving in Britain to claim asylum on May 14.
However, following changes to asylum policy announced by the UK earlier this year, he is being housed in a detention center near Gatwick and was informed on May 31 that he would be sent on a direct flight to the Rwandan capital Kigali on Tuesday, and that any appeal would be “exercised only on limited grounds and only from outside the United Kingdom.”
Speaking to the BBC by telephone from the detention center, he said he “feared for his life” if deported to Rwanda, where he claimed Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps operates, and that he had refused to take malaria pills prescribed in preparation for the trip.
He added that he had told officers that, “you can only send my dead body to Rwanda. Why Rwanda? I’d rather be sent to Iran, at least, I know the consequences. I can’t live with uncertainty and in fear anymore.”
Despite his face being covered during the tribunal testimony, he said Iran’s security forces were somehow able to identify him and subsequently persecuted his family.
“My family in Iran has paid a heavy price and this (deportation) decision means all they went through was in vain. They pressured on my family so that I return, and they can capture me,” he told the BBC.
One of the tribunal’s organizers, Shadi Sadr, said the man’s life was, “in real danger as Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, which is known for kidnapping and assassinating dissidents, operates in many African countries,” adding that the Iranian was suffering from a heart condition “confirmed by a Home Office medical professional.”
British Home Secretary Priti Patel has continued to defend the much-maligned deportation program, describing the partnership with Rwanda as “a key part of our strategy to overhaul the broken asylum system and break the evil people-smugglers’ business model.”
Meanwhile, a Home Office spokesperson told BBC Persian that “in Rwanda, (deportees) will be given the opportunity to rebuild their lives.”

Ukraine must not be left in EU bid ‘grey zone’: Zelensky

Ukraine must not be left in EU bid ‘grey zone’: Zelensky
Ukraine must not be left in EU bid ‘grey zone’: Zelensky

Ukraine must not be left in EU bid ‘grey zone’: Zelensky
  • "The first thing is to finally remove this grey zone," Volodymyr Zelensky said
  • The European Commission is expected to give its opinion on the issue in the coming days
KYIV: Ukraine’s president on Friday appealed for his country not to be left in a “grey zone” with its EU membership bid, ahead of a summit set to decide on its candidacy.
“The first thing is to finally remove this grey zone,” Volodymyr Zelensky said, addressing the 2022 Copenhagen Democracy Summit by video-link.
“In the coming weeks, the European Union could take a historic step that will prove that the words on the membership of the Ukrainian people in the European family are not in vain,” he added.
The European Commission is expected to give its opinion on the issue in the coming days, before EU leaders decide whether to grant Ukraine official candidate status at a European Council summit on June 23-24.
Zelensky said he wondered why some member states were still hesitant about allowing Ukraine to join and cutting ties with Russia.
“Why, if the polls show that 71 percent of Europeans consider Ukraine as part of the European family, are there still political skeptics who hesitate to allow us to join the European Union?” he asked.
“The European system could lose if words are not accompanied by deeds,” Zelensky said.
The 27 are divided on the issue of Ukraine’s application to the alliance. While many countries, mainly in Eastern Europe, support Ukraine’s membership, some, such as the Netherlands and Denmark, are concerned that Ukraine is not ready.
If Ukraine is granted “candidate status,” it will launch a potentially decades-long process of negotiations and reforms that would be required before Ukraine could officially join the European Union.

Tommy Robinson tells court he blew £100K in gambling binge

Tommy Robinson tells court he blew £100K in gambling binge
Robinson will again come before the court in August. (File/Reuters)
Tommy Robinson tells court he blew £100K in gambling binge

Tommy Robinson tells court he blew £100K in gambling binge
  • Anti-Islam activist owes £500K after being sued by Syrian teenager Jamal Hijazi
  • EDL founder says “I like to give off that I am a successful man when I am not”
LONDON: Anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson has told the UK High Court how he frittered £100,000 ($124,353) on a gambling binge after receiving a £600,000 libel bill for losing a case brought by a teenager over a bullying video.

The English Defence League founder, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was successfully sued by Syrian refugee Jamal Hijazi last year after a video of the then 15-year-old student being assaulted at his school in the north of England went viral.

Robinson declared bankruptcy four months on from being ordered to pay Hijazi £100,000 in compensation and legal costs, which jumped from £43,293 in 2020 to an estimated £500,000 after Robinson failed to pay and Hijazi’s lawyers successfully applied for an order requiring him to return to court and answer questions about his finances.

However, claiming he lacks the funds to meet the payment, Robinson yesterday told the court how he sold a property before using the proceeds for gambling, while also claiming that he owed a similar amount to HM Revenue and Customs.

Asked about a claim in his 2009 book “Enemy of the State” in which he said he owned seven houses, but that six were in his wife’s name, Robinson said this was untrue, telling the court: “I like to give off that I am a successful man when I am not”.

Hijazi’s claim focused on comments Robinson made in relation to the bullying video, posting in two subsequent Facebook videos that Hijazi was “not innocent” and adding that he “violently attacked young English girls in his school.”

Robinson will again come before the court in August to determine if he committed contempt of court by missing a hearing in March, which he put down to mental health issues he was contending with after being harassed.

Pope postpones Africa visit over knee problem

Pope postpones Africa visit over knee problem
Pope postpones Africa visit over knee problem

Pope postpones Africa visit over knee problem
  • The trip, originally planned for July 2 to 7, will be rescheduled though no new date has been set
  • Francis, 85, has been suffering from pain in his right knee in recent weeks
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis will postpone his upcoming trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan due to an ongoing knee problem, the Vatican said Friday.
“At the request of his doctors, and in order not to jeopardize the results of the therapy that he is undergoing for his knee, the Holy Father has been forced to postpone, with regret, his Apostolic Journey to the Democratic Republic of Congo and to South Sudan,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.
The trip, originally planned for July 2 to 7, will be rescheduled though no new date has been set.
Francis, 85, has been suffering from pain in his right knee in recent weeks and last month relied on a wheelchair for the first time at a public event.
He has canceled numerous engagements — and postponed a scheduled trip to Lebanon in June — and has sometimes been seen struggling to walk.
The Vatican has not said officially what the problem is, although sources have told AFP he has chronic arthritis.
The pope himself has also spoken of an injured ligament in his knee.
He told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera last month he would receive an “intervention with infiltration,” which Vatican sources said involved injecting anti-inflammatories into his joint.
The Vatican, which announced the trip to Africa in March, had already published its schedule.
The pontiff was to visit the DRC’s capital of Kinshasa, as well as Goma, the main town in the restive eastern province of North Kivu.
He was then to head to South Sudan, visiting the capital Juba.
South Sudan, the world’s newest nation, has suffered from chronic instability since independence in 2011, including a brutal five-year civil war.
Meanwhile the DRC, which Pope John Paul II visited in August 1985, is struggling to contain dozens of armed groups in the east of the vast nation.

Boat of Life carries rural Bangladeshis on voyage toward health

Boat of Life carries rural Bangladeshis on voyage toward health
Boat of Life carries rural Bangladeshis on voyage toward health

Boat of Life carries rural Bangladeshis on voyage toward health
  • Jibon Tari has served more than 725,000 people in country since 1999
  • Floating hospital makes healthcare accessible in areas medical services normally unavailable
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Al Amin grew up wishing he could run but even walking was difficult for the 28-year-old until February, when doctors from a floating hospital corrected his clubfoot — a treatment he otherwise could not have received in the rural region of Bangladesh where he lives.

Amin is one of more than 725,000 people who have been treated on the vessel that has been traversing the waterways of the South Asian nation for over two decades to provide accessible healthcare to the country’s rural population.

The hospital is called Jibon Tari, or Boat of Life — a name taken from a poem by the famed Bengali poet and Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

The surgery Amin underwent for both legs when the hospital docked in the southern Jhalkati district, cost him around $220. He estimated that it was at least five times less than what he would have had to pay for the procedure at any private clinic in the country.

“I have been suffering from clubfoot since birth. I grew up with this physical limitation and couldn’t find any treatment until I visited the Jibon Tari hospital,” Amin said. “Now I am getting better every day. I hope I will be able to run like a healthy man in the next couple of months.”

Jibon Tari was launched in Bangladesh in 1999 by the Impact Foundation, an international charity which specializes in helping people with disabilities and the poor.

The hospital brings surgical treatment to areas accessible only by river, where there are few medical facilities.

Dr. Hasib Mahmud, chief executive of the Impact Foundation Bangladesh, told Arab News: “Unfortunately, these people are far from the reach of formal healthcare facilities and due to poverty, they can’t afford the healthcare services at private hospitals or clinics.”

It costs $36,000 a month to run the hospital, most of which is funded from international donations.

The foundation has already started to prepare to launch a new ship when Jibon Tari retires in the next few years.

“We need to continue and sustain the boat hospital services for many more years as the demand is still there,” Mahmud said. “The existing hospital will need a replacement in the next six to eight years, so IFB will need huge funding for building a new boat hospital, which will run for at least another 30 years.”

Another patient whose life became better after the hospital docked in Jhalakti district in February was seven-year-old Sumaiya Akhter, who had suffered for years from tonsillitis, which made eating and drinking painful.

Her father, Sohag Khalifa, could not afford the procedure of removing the tonsils on his wages as a van driver.

“Fearing the high cost of the treatment, I couldn’t visit other hospitals before that. At Jibon Tari hospital I spent a very nominal amount,” he said. “Now she is completely okay.”

The three-deck hospital usually docks at a location for at least 10 months, before moving on to other parts of the riverine country. It is equipped with modern medical facilities and run by about three dozen staff, including four doctors.

One of them is Dr. Mobaswer Shajib, who said that at times it was difficult living on the water away from his family. 

“But I forget the pain immediately while thinking about the good deeds I am doing here,” he added. “Other big hospitals wouldn’t give me such a platform.”

Man attacks woman, child at school in Germany

Man attacks woman, child at school in Germany
Man attacks woman, child at school in Germany

Man attacks woman, child at school in Germany
  • The school in Esslingen, near Stuttgart, was closed for a regional vacation, but some children were being looked after there during the holiday
BERLIN: A man apparently attacked a woman and a 7-year-old girl with a knife at an elementary school in southwestern Germany on Friday and then fled, police said.
The school in Esslingen, near Stuttgart, was closed for a regional vacation, but some children were being looked after there during the holiday. The girl and the woman, a 61-year-old supervisor, were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.
Police said in a statement that officers were looking for a suspect, who was described as being in his early 30s. Investigators also are gathering information about the circumstances surrounding the attack, which happened around 8 a.m.

