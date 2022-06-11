You are here

  • Home
  • Mbappe rescues draw for France against Austria in Nations League

Mbappe rescues draw for France against Austria in Nations League

Mbappe rescues draw for France against Austria in Nations League
France's forward Kylian Mbappe gets past Austria's defender Maximilian Woeber to shoot and score the 1-1 equalizer during their UEFA Nations League football match in Vienna on June 10, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ptsfa

Updated 11 June 2022
AP

Mbappe rescues draw for France against Austria in Nations League

Mbappe rescues draw for France against Austria in Nations League
  • Mbappe came on in the 63rd for the ineffective Antoine Griezmann, who has not scored for Atletico Madrid or France since early January
Updated 11 June 2022
AP

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe came off the bench to rescue a point for France in a 1-1 draw at Austria in the Nations League on Friday, but the defending champion sit s in last place with just two points from three group games.

World Cup winner France are under pressure ahead of Monday night’s must-win home game against Croatia, who won 1-0 at Denmark thanks to Mario Pasalic’s close-range effort midway through the second half.

The Danes top Group 1 with six points, while Austria and Croatia have four.

“We didn’t win, we’ll take this point and try to win on Monday,” Mbappe said. ”You should never be anxious, you should just try to improve.”

Mbappe, who has recovered from a blow to his knee, latched onto a pass from fellow substitute Christopher Nkunku to sprint clear and curl a left-footed shot into the top corner in the 83rd minute for his 27th international goal at the age of just 23.

Four minutes later, Mbappe hit the crossbar after combining with Karim Benzema and Nkunku. France finished strongly with midfielder Matteo Guendouzi having an injury-time effort saved by goalkeeper Patrick Pentz.

“We had so many chances in the second half. We had the control of the game but we weren’t efficient enough,” coach Didier Deschamps said. “These aren’t the results we expected. But obviously we’re not in our best form.”

France looked fragile in the first half, and fell behind when striker Andreas Weimann put former Manchester United interim coach Ralf Rangnick’s side ahead in the 37th minute.

Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate made his France debut in the center of defense. But he was far too static on Austria’s goal, as Marko Arnautovic sent Konrad Laimer skipping on the overlap down the right and his cross was swept in by Weimann.

Karim Benzema, who scored minutes into his international debut against Austria in 2007, earlier had a close-range header superbly saved by Pentz.

Pentz then kept out Benzema’s curler and a shot from Benjamin Pavard as Les Bleus hit back.

Mbappe came on in the 63rd for the ineffective Antoine Griezmann, who has not scored for Atletico Madrid or France since early January.

Only the group winners make it to the Final Four, while the last-placed teams will be relegated. The group winners in the lower leagues will gain promotion.

In the second-tier League B, Manor Solomon scored twice in the second half as Israel rallied to win 2-1 in Albania to lead Group 2.

Armando Broja’s penalty gave the Albanians the lead in first-half injury time, but Shakhtar Donetsk winger Solomon replied with a superb run and shot from the left flank. He clipped the winner in from close range after a cross came in from the right.

In League C, Kazakhstan drew 1-1 in Belarus and lead Group 3 by one point ahead of Slovakia. Winger Vladimir Weiss scored Slovakia’s late winner in a 1-0 win at Azerbaijan

In League D, Group 1 leader Latvia has nine points after winning 4-2 at second-place Moldova for its third straight win.

Topics: Kylian Mbappé Nations League

Related

Portugal, Spain win to set up Nations League Final Four battle
Sport
Portugal, Spain win to set up Nations League Final Four battle
Titleholder France held by Croatia to 1-1 in Nations League
Sport
Titleholder France held by Croatia to 1-1 in Nations League

Curry bangs in 43 points as Warriors beat Celtics, send NBA Finals series back to San Francisco tied at 2-2

Curry bangs in 43 points as Warriors beat Celtics, send NBA Finals series back to San Francisco tied at 2-2
Updated 11 June 2022
AP

Curry bangs in 43 points as Warriors beat Celtics, send NBA Finals series back to San Francisco tied at 2-2

Curry bangs in 43 points as Warriors beat Celtics, send NBA Finals series back to San Francisco tied at 2-2
  • The Warriors have outscored the Celtics by a combined score of 136-87 in the finals
Updated 11 June 2022
AP

BOSTON:  Stephen Curry scored 43 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 107-97 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, sending the series back to San Francisco knotted at two games apiece.

Curry added 10 rebounds and made a pair of baskets during a 10-0 fourth-quarter run that turned a four-point Boston edge into a 100-94 Golden State lead. The Celtics missed six straight shots during that span.

Andrew Wiggins had 17 points and 16 boards for the Warriors, who will host Game 5 on Monday night. They would also hold the homecourt advantage in a seventh game, if necessary.

Jayson Tatum had 23 points and 11 rebounds, but managed just one basket while playing the entire fourth quarter. Jaylen Brown scored 21 points and Robert Williams III had 12 rebounds for Boston.

Fans arriving at the TD Garden for what could have been the final time this season found a T-shirt draped over their seats with the 17 NBA championship banners lined up on the front. There was a blank rectangle where the 18th would go.

Now the Celtics would need to win at least one more time in San Francisco to fill in the blank.

The amped-up crowd spent much of the game booing Warriors big man Draymond Green, chanting an obscenity at him that is usually reserved for Bucky Dent, and jeering his many misses. The four-time All-Star shot 1 of 7 but finished with nine rebounds and eight assists to go with two points.

INJURY REPORT

Curry’s ankle was an issue coming into the night after Boston’s Al Horford landed on it late in Game 3. But didn’t seem to bother him on Friday night: He played 41 minutes — only Wiggins spent more time on the court for the Warriors — and made 14 of 26 shots, including 7 of 14 from 3-point range.

Williams was listed as questionable coming into the game with the knee injury that kept him out at the end of the regular season and the start of the playoffs. He started strong, with 10 rebounds in the first half, but he was limping in the second half and on the bench in the final minutes.

He finished with seven points to go with four assists and two blocked shots, playing 31 minutes.

THIRD TIME

The Warriors won the third quarter for the fourth game in a row, but not as decisively as they had previously.

Golden State had a 30-24 edge coming out of the break, closing with a 14-7 run to erase a six-point Boston lead. Curry scored 14 points in the quarter, making four 3-pointers.

The Warriors have outscored the Celtics by a combined score of 136-87 in the finals.

This time, it was the fourth quarter that was decisive.

Topics: Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors Boston Celtics

Related

Celtics pound Warriors 116-100, take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals
Sport
Celtics pound Warriors 116-100, take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals
LA Lakers crush Miami Heat to capture 17th NBA title
Sport
LA Lakers crush Miami Heat to capture 17th NBA title

Tiger Woods joins LeBron James, Michael Jordan on sport billionaire list: Forbes

Tiger Woods joins LeBron James, Michael Jordan on sport billionaire list: Forbes
Updated 11 June 2022
AFP

Tiger Woods joins LeBron James, Michael Jordan on sport billionaire list: Forbes

Tiger Woods joins LeBron James, Michael Jordan on sport billionaire list: Forbes
  • Woods has made about $1.7 billion in prize money, endorsements and business deals over his 27-year career, Forbes reported
Updated 11 June 2022
AFP

MIAMI: Tiger Woods, a 15-time major golf champion, has joined NBA icons Michael Jordan and LeBron James as athletes with a net worth of $1 billion, Forbes magazine reported Friday.

Woods, making a comeback at age 46 from severe leg injuries suffered in a February 2021 car crash, has made about $1.7 billion in prize money, endorsements and business deals over his 27-year career, Forbes reported.

The earnings update said that was the most money of any athlete the magazine has tracked, with less than 10 percent of revenues for Woods coming from his winnings.

Jordan, who won six NBA crowns in the 1990s with the Chicago Bulls, was the first sportsman to reach the milestone, his endorsement pitchman role and Jumpman logo products setting standards for athletes.

Los Angeles Lakers playmaker James, a four-time NBA champion and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, crossed the $1 billion figure only last week, according to the magazine, which said he made $121.1 million gross in the past year.

Woods, whose 82 career US PGA Tour victories is level with Sam Snead for the all-time record, ended a 14-month injury layoff in April at the Masters, making the cut in a fightback effort where simply walking 72 holes at hilly Augusta National was considered a major effort.

Woods made the cut last month at the PGA Championship but withdrew before the final round after limping his way over Southern Hills in the third round.

While he will skip next week’s US Open, Woods plans to play in next month’s British Open at St. Andrews.

Greg Norman, commissioner of the new global golf initiative LIV Golf Invitational Series, said Woods was pitched an offer in the “high nine digits” to join the upstart tour, but Woods said at the PGA Championship he prefers the PGA, built upon the legacy of legends such as Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus.

In addition to endorsement income, Woods owns event staging and course design companies.

Woods made $68 million in off-course income over the past 12 months, Forbes reported, noting that figure alone would rank him 14th on the global world athlete income list.

Topics: Tiger Woods Forbes magazine LeBron James Michael Jordan

Related

LeBron James becomes first active NBA player worth $1 billion: Forbes
Sport
LeBron James becomes first active NBA player worth $1 billion: Forbes
Michael Jordan’s story does not need a nice guy makeover
Sport
Michael Jordan’s story does not need a nice guy makeover

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike faces another stiff test in Belmont

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike faces another stiff test in Belmont
Updated 11 June 2022
AP

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike faces another stiff test in Belmont

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike faces another stiff test in Belmont
  • Rich Strike ran past 19 other horses in shocking fashion on May 7 to become the second biggest long shot to win the Derby
Updated 11 June 2022
AP

NEW YORK: After so many things went right for Rich Strike to win the Kentucky Derby, he’ll likely need even more good fortune at the Belmont Stakes with so much stacked against him.

Rich Strike won’t go off at odds of more than 80-1 this time, but even after bypassing the Preakness to run in the final leg of the Triple Crown, he’s not expected to be the horse to beat in the field of eight. That distinction belongs to 2-1 morning line favorite We the People, a newcomer to the Triple Crown trail who could set the pace in the 1 1/2-mile race and thrive if it rains in New York on Saturday.

If it’s a wet track similar to We the People’s romp to victory in the Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont Park last month, trainer Mark Casse doesn’t like anyone else’s chances.

“We’re all going to be running for second, even the Derby winner,” said Casse, who’s set to saddle Golden Glider in the Belmont. Golden Glider finished a distant second to We the People in the Peter Pan on May 14.

Rich Strike ran past 19 other horses in shocking fashion on May 7 to become the second biggest long shot to win the Derby. Even that took myriad factors to happen: Sharp training at Churchill Downs the week before, the withdrawal of Ethereal Road to get into the field, a hot pace, the perfect trip and the kind of acceleration he had never shown before in a race.

“Is that his lifetime best? I don’t know,” retired jockey Jerry Bailey said. “History will only tell us that. But I think he’s going to have to run better than that, actually, to win.”

That’s in part because horses don’t typically run as fast early in the longer Belmont, which is known as the “test of a champion.” The 154th edition of the race is particularly shaping up for a plodding pace with We the People looking like the only speed horse going up against Rich Strike and six other closers on a big, sandy track that doesn’t tend to favor late charges.

“The mile and a half is just an entirely different race,” said Casse, who won the Belmont three years ago with Sir Winston. “You don’t want to be too far away.”

The onus for that is on jockeys, and most notable Rich Strike’s Sonny Leon, whose navigation through traffic at the Derby will go down as one of the best rides in the history of the sport.

“We never expected to get the trip we got because to pass 19 horses is asking an awful lot,” trainer Eric Reed said this week. “Hats off to him. That’s one of the best rides ever.”

But Leon has never ridden at Belmont Park before and is not scheduled for a mount on the main, dirt track before getting aboard Rich Strike in the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes.

Having seen Calvin Borel at the top of his game in 2009 misjudge when to make his move with Derby winner Mine That Bird and other jockeys make costly mistakes in this race, Bailey believes it’s a big task for Leon to undertake.

“He’s got a lot to think about,” said Bailey, who is now an NBC Sports analyst. “The Belmont’s different because you can actually affect the trip you get. In the Derby, they just outran him, so he just played the hand that was dealt to him. He can pretty much be in control of his own hand if he chooses to be because he’s not going to be nearly as far back, so he’s going to have to decide where he wants his horse early in the race and then when it comes time to move, when he actually moves, based upon how fast — or in this case maybe how slow they’ve been going.”

It looks to be a slow go. Among the others in the race, including Derby horses Mo Donegal and Barber Road, two back from the Preakness in Creative Minister and Skippylongstocking and filly Nest, there’s a lack of early speed.

That appears to set up perfectly for We the People to go wire to wire if jockey Flavien Prat can control the race.

“Flavien Prat, does he slow the pace down as much as he can and then try and have so much left at the end they’ll never catch him?” Bailey said. “Does he try and spread the race out somewhere in the middle and get a cushion? A lot of it is going to depend on how Flavien decides to run the race.”

Topics: Kentucky derby Belmont Stakes Rich Strike

Related

The horse race had the largest winner’s purse in the sport, coming in at $20 million. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cup horse race holds world record for biggest prize
$240,000 prize on offer in Saudi Arabia's Janadriyah horse race
Saudi Arabia
$240,000 prize on offer in Saudi Arabia's Janadriyah horse race

Major champion and 10-time winner Bryson DeChambeau joins LIV Golf

Major champion and 10-time winner Bryson DeChambeau joins LIV Golf
Updated 11 June 2022
Arab News

Major champion and 10-time winner Bryson DeChambeau joins LIV Golf

Major champion and 10-time winner Bryson DeChambeau joins LIV Golf
Updated 11 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON/WEST PALM BEACH, US: LIV Golf  on Friday announced that Bryson DeChambeau, a major champion and 10-time winner on professional tours, has joined the global golf tour.

The announcement was made during the second round of the historic LIV Golf Invitational London, which began on Thursday at Centurion Club for the series’ first-ever tournament.

“Bryson DeChambeau is an exciting addition to LIV Golf’s supercharged style of play. He is passionate about the sport, innovative in his approach and committed to pushing the boundaries in pursuit of excellence,” said LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman. “He’s not afraid to think outside the box and supports our mission of doing things differently to grow our game. The power and energy he brings to the course will deliver added electricity to our competition in Portland and beyond.”

One of the longest drivers in professional golf, DeChambeau is currently ranked 28th in the world. In addition to his 10 victories, the 28-year-old has six runner-up finishes and 40 top-10 finishes since turning pro in 2015. As an amateur, he became only the fifth player in history to win both the NCAA Division I championship and the US Amateur in the same year.

DeChambeau joins a growing list of stars who are signing up to LIV Golf, which now has eight major champions who have won a combined 15 major titles. The Invitational Series officially launched on Thursday to fans around the world, showcasing its new format with 12 teams, 48-players, shotgun starts and no cut. 

Live coverage is globally available direct to consumers on LIVGolf.com, YouTube and Facebook. LIV Golf event broadcasts are also aired live on a global roster of leading premium and free-to-air broadcasters, providing coverage in more than 150 territories around the world. The list of global networks covering the LIV Golf Invitational Series is available on LIVGolf.com.

LIV Golf is owned and operated by LIV Golf Investments, which aims to making holistic and sustainable investments to enhance the global golf ecosystem and unlock the sport’s untapped worldwide potential.

Topics: LIV Golf Bryson Dechambeau Greg Norman

Related

London event to kick off inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series 
Sport
London event to kick off inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series 
LIV Golf announces broadcast innovation, unprecedented access for global audience
Sport
LIV Golf announces broadcast innovation, unprecedented access for global audience

International football icon Paul Pogba becomes brand ambassador for Islamic Fintech company

International football icon Paul Pogba becomes brand ambassador for Islamic Fintech company
Updated 10 June 2022
Arab News

International football icon Paul Pogba becomes brand ambassador for Islamic Fintech company

International football icon Paul Pogba becomes brand ambassador for Islamic Fintech company
  • Pogba and Wahed’s CEO met in September 2021 and found common ground in Wahed’s mission
  • The Frenchman said ‘growing up, we didn’t have access to a safe way to manage and grow our money’
Updated 10 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: French footballer Paul Pogba has joined Wahed Inc., a global Islamic Fintech company, as an investor and brand ambassador.
The 2018 World Cup champ joins current brand ambassadors UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, and his team of mixed martial arts fighters.
Starting his football career at the age of six, Pogba, who until recently was famous for being part of the Premier League club Manchester United and the French national team, plays as a central midfielder.
Pogba and Wahed’s Chief Executive Officer, Junaid Wahedna, met in September 2021 and found common ground in Wahed’s mission to make ethical investing as accessible and affordable as possible, cementing Pogba’s partnership with the global Islamic Fintech, the company said.
Pogba said: “I knew I wanted to be part of it, because growing up, we didn’t have access to a safe way to manage and grow our money.”
The Frenchman hopes that his partnership with Wahed will help show young people that there are ways to start investing the right way and “it’s smart to start thinking about long-term financial goals early in life.”
Wahedna said “Pogba is a high-performing leader in his industry, which fits with the vision and mission of what we’re trying to achieve,” adding: “We are very excited to welcome him as our new brand ambassador as we continue to reimagine a fairer financial ecosystem.”
Wahed has gained support steadily since its inception with over 300,000 clients globally across all the its entities.

Topics: Paul Pogba brand ambassador Islamic Fintech Manchester United Wahed

Related

Muslim convert and Manchester United football star Paul Pogba has revealed his Muslim hero is Muhammad Ali. (Reuters/File Photos)
Sport
French football ace Pogba reveals his Muslim hero as Muhammad Ali
Pogba removes Heineken bottle during Euros press conference
Sport
Pogba removes Heineken bottle during Euros press conference

Latest updates

Russia says will respond to NATO build up in Poland — Ifax
Russia says will respond to NATO build up in Poland — Ifax
Syria: ‘significant’ damage to airport from Israeli strike
Syria: ‘significant’ damage to airport from Israeli strike
Venezuela president Nicolas Maduro praises Iran fuel shipments during visit
Venezuela president Nicolas Maduro praises Iran fuel shipments during visit
US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
Taiwan to cut COVID-related quarantine for arrivals to 3 days
Taiwan to cut COVID-related quarantine for arrivals to 3 days

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.