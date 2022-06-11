You are here

At least 2 killed in India protests against Prophet comments: police
Police confronted stone-throwing crowds in at least two Indian cities as crowds protested across the country over derogatory Prophet remarks. (AFP)
Agencies

  • A total of 109 people arrested from different districts of Uttar Pradesh for their alleged role in protests, said Prashant Kumar, a senior Uttar Pradesh police official
LUCKNOW/SRINAGAR, India: Indian police shot dead two demonstrators on Friday during street protests around the country sparked by a ruling party official’s remarks about the Islamic Prophet Muhammad, an officer told AFP Saturday.
“Police were forced to open fire to disperse protesters and bullets hit some of them, resulting in the death of two,” a police officer from the eastern city of Ranchi told AFP, asking for anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Reuters earlier reported that police confronted stone-throwing crowds in at least two Indian cities on Friday as crowds protested in many areas of the country over derogatory remarks about the Prophet Muhammad made by two former members of the ruling party.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has faced a backlash from Muslims at home and abroad, including from a number of Gulf countries, after two officials from his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) commented in late May and earlier this month on the prophet’s private life.




People shout slogans as they hold placards during a protest demanding the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Nupur Sharma for her blasphemous comments on Prophet Mohammed, in Kolkata, India, June 7, 2022. (REUTERS)

One of them, spokeswoman Nupur Sharma, has been suspended and the other official has been expelled by the party.
That has not calmed anger in the latest instance of what some in the minority Muslim community see as increased pressure under the rule of the Hindu nationalist BJP on issues ranging from freedom of worship to the wearing of hijab head scarves.
In the Uttar Pradesh city of Prayagraj, riot police with shields charged and fired tear gas at crowds on Friday in a street strewn with broken bricks and stones, video footage from Reuters partner ANI showed.
A total of 109 people have been arrested from different districts of Uttar Pradesh by the police for their alleged role in the protests today, said Prashant Kumar, a senior Uttar Pradesh police official.




Jamia Millia Islamia university students burn effigies depicting suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokeswoman Nupur Sharma and expelled BJP leader Naveen Jindal, demanding their arrest for their comments on Prophet Mohammed, at Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India, June 10, 2022. (REUTERS)

In Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi, protesters hurled stones at police and injured some officers, senior police official Anis Gupta told Reuters by phone, adding the situation was now under control.
Protests in other cities and town remained peaceful.
In the Muslim-majority region of Kashmir, small groups gathered in dozens of locations, some of them raising slogans against the fired BJP officials.
Authorities in the restive territory, which is also claimed by neighboring Pakistan, cut off mobile Internet connections to forestall any violence, a police official said.
In Ahmedabad, the main city in Modi’s home state of Gujarat, protesters including children marched holding posters of the two BJP officials and calling for police to arrest Sharma.
“So far, no strict action has been taken against Nupur Sharma,” said protester Mohammad Jabir. “She should be arrested as soon as possible.”
Sharma was not available for comment. She said last week that she did not intend to hurt anyone’s religious feelings.
Police in New Delhi said on Thursday said they have filed a complaint against Sharma and others for “inciting people on divisive lines” on social media.
The BJP has instructed officials to be “extremely cautious” when talking about religion on public platforms and has said it does not promote insults against any sect or religion.

Topics: India

China becoming more ‘coercive and aggressive’, says US defense chief

China becoming more ‘coercive and aggressive’, says US defense chief
Updated 11 June 2022
Reuters

China becoming more ‘coercive and aggressive’, says US defense chief

China becoming more ‘coercive and aggressive’, says US defense chief
  • US to continue to stand by its allies, including Taiwan, Lloyd Austin tells Asia’s premier security gathering
  • Biden said last month the US would get involved militarily should China attack Taiwan
Updated 11 June 2022
Reuters

SINGAPORE: The United States will do its part to manage tensions with China and prevent conflict even though Beijing is becoming increasingly aggressive in the Asian region, including near Taiwan, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday.
Relations between China and the United States have been tense in recent months, with the world’s two largest economies clashing over everything from Taiwan and China’s human rights record to its military activity in the South China Sea.
At a meeting between Austin and Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe on Friday, both sides reiterated they want to better manage their relationship although there was no sign of any breakthrough in resolving differences.
Addressing the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s premier security gathering, Austin said the United States would continue to stand by its allies, including Taiwan.
“That’s especially important as the PRC (People’s Republic of China) adopts a more coercive and aggressive approach to its territorial claims,” he said.
China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own and has vowed to take it by force if necessary.

Austin said there had been an “alarming” increase in the number of unsafe and unprofessional encounters between Chinese planes and vessels with those of other countries.
A Chinese fighter aircraft dangerously intercepted an Australian military surveillance plane in the South China Sea region in May and Canada’s military has accused Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft as they monitor North Korea sanction evasions.
Taiwan has complained for years of repeated Chinese air force missions into its air defense identification zone, which is not territorial airspace but a broader area it monitors for threats. Austin said these incursions had surged in recent months.
Taiwan’s foreign ministry thanked the United States on Friday for its support and denounced China’s “absurd” claims of sovereignty.
“Taiwan has never been under the jurisdiction of the Chinese government, and the people of Taiwan will not succumb to threats of force from the Chinese government,” said ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou.
Austin said that the United States’ policy on Taiwan was to remain opposed to any unilateral changes to the status quo.
“Our policy hasn’t changed. But unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be true for the PRC,” Austin said.
However, he added: “We’ll do our part to manage these tensions responsibly, to prevent conflict, and to pursue peace and prosperity.”
Biden said last month the United States would get involved militarily should China attack Taiwan, although the administration has since clarified that US policy on the issue has not changed.
Washington has had a long-standing policy of strategic ambiguity on whether it would defend Taiwan militarily.
Austin’s meeting with Wei largely focused on Taiwan.
“Maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait isn’t just a US interest. It’s a matter of international concern,” Austin said.

No Asian NATO
In a speech that focused on the US commitment to the region, Austin said the United States would maintain its presence in Asia but Washington understood the need to prevent conflict.
“We do not seek confrontation or conflict. And we do not seek a new Cold War, an Asian NATO, or a region split into hostile blocs,” he said.
Austin also referred to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has been a priority in Washington and other Western capitals over the past three months.
“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is what happens when oppressors trample the rules that protect us all,” Austin said. “It’s a preview of a possible world of chaos and turmoil that none of us would want to live in.”
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky was scheduled to address the Shangri-La Dialogue in a virtual session later on Saturday.
Earlier this year, Washington said China appeared poised to help Russia in its war against Ukraine.
But since then, US officials have said while they remain wary about China’s long-standing support for Russia in general, the military and economic support that they worried about has not come to pass, at least for now.
In a separate speech on Saturday, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said military cooperation between China and Russia has sharpened security concerns in the region.
“Joint military operations between these two strong military powers will undoubtedly increase concern among other countries,” he said.
China has not condemned Russia’s attack and does not call it an invasion, but has urged a negotiated solution. Beijing and Moscow have grown closer in recent years, and in February, the two sides signed a wide-ranging strategic partnership aimed at countering US influence and said they would have “no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation.” 

Topics: China Lloyd Austin Shangri-La Dialogue Wei Fenghe South China Sea

North Korea appoints veteran diplomat as first female foreign minister

This file photo taken on March 1, 2019 shows Choe Son Hui, North Korea's vice-minister of Foreign Affairs. (AFP)
This file photo taken on March 1, 2019 shows Choe Son Hui, North Korea's vice-minister of Foreign Affairs. (AFP)
Updated 11 June 2022
AFP

North Korea appoints veteran diplomat as first female foreign minister

This file photo taken on March 1, 2019 shows Choe Son Hui, North Korea's vice-minister of Foreign Affairs. (AFP)
  • A career diplomat who speaks fluent English, Choe served as a close aide to Kim during nuclear talks with the United States and accompanied the North Korean leader to summits with then US president Donald Trump
Updated 11 June 2022
AFP

SEOUL: North Korea has appointed veteran diplomat Choe Son-hui as its first female foreign minister, state media reported Saturday, as Pyongyang pushes ahead with a blitz of sanctions-busting weapons tests and ignores US calls for talks.
Choe, who formerly served as the North’s vice foreign minister, was tapped to lead the foreign ministry at a ruling party meeting overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, the state media KCNA reported.
She replaces Ri Son Gwon, a hard-line former military official who previously led talks with the South.
A career diplomat who speaks fluent English, Choe served as a close aide to Kim during nuclear talks with the United States and accompanied the North Korean leader to summits with then US president Donald Trump.
She held a rare question and answer session with reporters on the night the two leaders’ summit in Hanoi collapsed without a deal in February 2019, blaming Washington for the failed talks.
“I think the United States has missed a golden opportunity with its rejection of our proposals,” she said.
Diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington have since stalled, with the Kim regime in recent months not responding to the United States’ repeated offers to return to negotiations.
The nuclear-armed North has meanwhile carried out a blitz of sanctions-busting weapons tests this year, including firing an intercontinental ballistic missile at full range for the first time since 2017.
US and South Korean officials have also warned that Kim’s regime is preparing to carry out what would be its seventh nuclear test — a move that Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman warned would provoke a “swift and forceful” response.

Topics: North Korea

