Australia reaches settlement with France over scrapped submarine deal

Australia reaches settlement with France over scrapped submarine deal
French President Emmanuel Macron (2nd L) and Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull (3rd L) standing on the deck of Australia's submarine HMAS Waller in Sydney in 2016. (AFP)
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters



Australia reaches settlement with France over scrapped submarine deal
  • Australia's cancellation last year of a multi-billion-dollar order for French submarines riled Paris
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

Australia’s new Labor-led government has reached a 555 million euro ($583.58 million) settlement over a controversial decision last year to scrap the French submarine deal, a move Canberra hopes will help repair the rift between the two countries.
Australia last year canceled a multi-billion-dollar order for submarines with French military shipyard Naval Group and opted instead for an alternative deal with the United States and Britain.
The move enraged Paris and triggered an unprecedented diplomatic crisis. It has also riled China, the major rising power in the Indo-Pacific region.
Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday in a news conference in Sydney that his government had reached a “fair and equitable” settlement with Naval Group.
The cancelation last year of Canberra’s order for a new conventional submarine fleet with Naval Group — valued at $40 billion in 2016 and reckoned to cost much more today — came after the previous government signed a trilateral security partnership with the US and Britain.
The trilateral deal was for a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines with US and British technology.
Albanese said the settlement would allow Australia to move forward in its relationship with France.
“Given the gravity of the challenges that we face both in the region and globally, it is essential that Australia and France once again unite to defend our shared principles and interests,” Albanese said in a separate statement.
Australia, the US, France and its partners have all expressed concern about China’s growing influence in the Pacific, a region that has traditionally been under their sway. Their concerns increased after China and the Solomon Island’s signed a security pact earlier in the year.
“We deeply respect France’s role and active engagement in the Indo-Pacific,” Albanese said.
He added he was looking forward to taking up French President Emmanuel Macron’s invitation to visit Paris. 

Topics: Australia Anthony Albanese France

China becoming more ‘coercive and aggressive’, says US defense chief

China becoming more ‘coercive and aggressive’, says US defense chief
Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters



China becoming more ‘coercive and aggressive’, says US defense chief
  • US to continue to stand by its allies, including Taiwan, Lloyd Austin tells Asia’s premier security gathering
  • Biden said last month the US would get involved militarily should China attack Taiwan
Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: The United States will do its part to manage tensions with China and prevent conflict even though Beijing is becoming increasingly aggressive in the Asian region, including near Taiwan, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday.
Relations between China and the United States have been tense in recent months, with the world’s two largest economies clashing over everything from Taiwan and China’s human rights record to its military activity in the South China Sea.
At a meeting between Austin and Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe on Friday, both sides reiterated they want to better manage their relationship although there was no sign of any breakthrough in resolving differences.
Addressing the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s premier security gathering, Austin said the United States would continue to stand by its allies, including Taiwan.
“That’s especially important as the PRC (People’s Republic of China) adopts a more coercive and aggressive approach to its territorial claims,” he said.
China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own and has vowed to take it by force if necessary.

Austin said there had been an “alarming” increase in the number of unsafe and unprofessional encounters between Chinese planes and vessels with those of other countries.
A Chinese fighter aircraft dangerously intercepted an Australian military surveillance plane in the South China Sea region in May and Canada’s military has accused Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft as they monitor North Korea sanction evasions.
Taiwan has complained for years of repeated Chinese air force missions into its air defense identification zone, which is not territorial airspace but a broader area it monitors for threats. Austin said these incursions had surged in recent months.
Taiwan’s foreign ministry thanked the United States on Friday for its support and denounced China’s “absurd” claims of sovereignty.
“Taiwan has never been under the jurisdiction of the Chinese government, and the people of Taiwan will not succumb to threats of force from the Chinese government,” said ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou.
Austin said that the United States’ policy on Taiwan was to remain opposed to any unilateral changes to the status quo.
“Our policy hasn’t changed. But unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be true for the PRC,” Austin said.
However, he added: “We’ll do our part to manage these tensions responsibly, to prevent conflict, and to pursue peace and prosperity.”
Biden said last month the United States would get involved militarily should China attack Taiwan, although the administration has since clarified that US policy on the issue has not changed.
Washington has had a long-standing policy of strategic ambiguity on whether it would defend Taiwan militarily.
Austin’s meeting with Wei largely focused on Taiwan.
“Maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait isn’t just a US interest. It’s a matter of international concern,” Austin said.

No Asian NATO
In a speech that focused on the US commitment to the region, Austin said the United States would maintain its presence in Asia but Washington understood the need to prevent conflict.
“We do not seek confrontation or conflict. And we do not seek a new Cold War, an Asian NATO, or a region split into hostile blocs,” he said.
Austin also referred to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has been a priority in Washington and other Western capitals over the past three months.
“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is what happens when oppressors trample the rules that protect us all,” Austin said. “It’s a preview of a possible world of chaos and turmoil that none of us would want to live in.”
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky was scheduled to address the Shangri-La Dialogue in a virtual session later on Saturday.
Earlier this year, Washington said China appeared poised to help Russia in its war against Ukraine.
But since then, US officials have said while they remain wary about China’s long-standing support for Russia in general, the military and economic support that they worried about has not come to pass, at least for now.
In a separate speech on Saturday, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said military cooperation between China and Russia has sharpened security concerns in the region.
“Joint military operations between these two strong military powers will undoubtedly increase concern among other countries,” he said.
China has not condemned Russia’s attack and does not call it an invasion, but has urged a negotiated solution. Beijing and Moscow have grown closer in recent years, and in February, the two sides signed a wide-ranging strategic partnership aimed at countering US influence and said they would have “no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation.” 

Topics: China Lloyd Austin Shangri-La Dialogue Wei Fenghe South China Sea

North Korea appoints veteran diplomat as first female foreign minister

This file photo taken on March 1, 2019 shows Choe Son Hui, North Korea's vice-minister of Foreign Affairs. (AFP)
This file photo taken on March 1, 2019 shows Choe Son Hui, North Korea's vice-minister of Foreign Affairs. (AFP)
Updated 6 min 32 sec ago
AFP



This file photo taken on March 1, 2019 shows Choe Son Hui, North Korea's vice-minister of Foreign Affairs. (AFP)
  • A career diplomat who speaks fluent English, Choe served as a close aide to Kim during nuclear talks with the United States and accompanied the North Korean leader to summits with then US president Donald Trump
Updated 6 min 32 sec ago
AFP

SEOUL: North Korea has appointed veteran diplomat Choe Son-hui as its first female foreign minister, state media reported Saturday, as Pyongyang pushes ahead with a blitz of sanctions-busting weapons tests and ignores US calls for talks.
Choe, who formerly served as the North’s vice foreign minister, was tapped to lead the foreign ministry at a ruling party meeting overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, the state media KCNA reported.
She replaces Ri Son Gwon, a hard-line former military official who previously led talks with the South.
A career diplomat who speaks fluent English, Choe served as a close aide to Kim during nuclear talks with the United States and accompanied the North Korean leader to summits with then US president Donald Trump.
She held a rare question and answer session with reporters on the night the two leaders’ summit in Hanoi collapsed without a deal in February 2019, blaming Washington for the failed talks.
“I think the United States has missed a golden opportunity with its rejection of our proposals,” she said.
Diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington have since stalled, with the Kim regime in recent months not responding to the United States’ repeated offers to return to negotiations.
The nuclear-armed North has meanwhile carried out a blitz of sanctions-busting weapons tests this year, including firing an intercontinental ballistic missile at full range for the first time since 2017.
US and South Korean officials have also warned that Kim’s regime is preparing to carry out what would be its seventh nuclear test — a move that Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman warned would provoke a “swift and forceful” response.

Topics: North Korea

Protests flare across India over anti-Muslim comments by ruling party members

Muslims participate in a protest demanding the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Kolkata, India, June 10, 2022.
Muslims participate in a protest demanding the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Kolkata, India, June 10, 2022.
Updated 25 min 10 sec ago
Reuters



Muslims participate in a protest demanding the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Kolkata, India, June 10, 2022.
  • A total of 109 people have been arrested from different districts of Uttar Pradesh by the police for their alleged role in the protests today, said Prashant Kumar, a senior Uttar Pradesh police official
Updated 25 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

LUCKNOW/SRINAGAR, India: Police confronted stone-throwing crowds in at least two Indian cities on Friday as crowds protested in many areas of the country over derogatory remarks about the Prophet Muhammad made by two former members of the ruling party.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has faced a backlash from Muslims at home and abroad, including from a number of Gulf countries, after two officials from his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) commented in late May and earlier this month on the prophet’s private life.

People shout slogans as they hold placards during a protest demanding the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Nupur Sharma for her blasphemous comments on Prophet Mohammed, in Kolkata, India, June 7, 2022. (REUTERS)

One of them, spokeswoman Nupur Sharma, has been suspended and the other official has been expelled by the party.
That has not calmed anger in the latest instance of what some in the minority Muslim community see as increased pressure under the rule of the Hindu nationalist BJP on issues ranging from freedom of worship to the wearing of hijab head scarves.
In the Uttar Pradesh city of Prayagraj, riot police with shields charged and fired tear gas at crowds on Friday in a street strewn with broken bricks and stones, video footage from Reuters partner ANI showed.
A total of 109 people have been arrested from different districts of Uttar Pradesh by the police for their alleged role in the protests today, said Prashant Kumar, a senior Uttar Pradesh police official.

Jamia Millia Islamia university students burn effigies depicting suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokeswoman Nupur Sharma and expelled BJP leader Naveen Jindal, demanding their arrest for their comments on Prophet Mohammed, at Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India, June 10, 2022. (REUTERS)

In Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi, protesters hurled stones at police and injured some officers, senior police official Anis Gupta told Reuters by phone, adding the situation was now under control.
Protests in other cities and town remained peaceful.
In the Muslim-majority region of Kashmir, small groups gathered in dozens of locations, some of them raising slogans against the fired BJP officials.
Authorities in the restive territory, which is also claimed by neighboring Pakistan, cut off mobile Internet connections to forestall any violence, a police official said.
In Ahmedabad, the main city in Modi’s home state of Gujarat, protesters including children marched holding posters of the two BJP officials and calling for police to arrest Sharma.
“So far, no strict action has been taken against Nupur Sharma,” said protester Mohammad Jabir. “She should be arrested as soon as possible.”
Sharma was not available for comment. She said last week that she did not intend to hurt anyone’s religious feelings.
Police in New Delhi said on Thursday said they have filed a complaint against Sharma and others for “inciting people on divisive lines” on social media.
The BJP has instructed officials to be “extremely cautious” when talking about religion on public platforms and has said it does not promote insults against any sect or religion.

Topics: India

New Philippine administration to oppose Chinese presence in disputed waters

Chinese structures and an airstrip on the man-made Subi Reef in the South China Sea are seen from a Philippine Air Force C-130.
Chinese structures and an airstrip on the man-made Subi Reef in the South China Sea are seen from a Philippine Air Force C-130.
Updated 11 June 2022
Ellie Aben



Chinese structures and an airstrip on the man-made Subi Reef in the South China Sea are seen from a Philippine Air Force C-130.
  • The Philippines calls on China to comply with its obligations under international law, cease and desist from displaying illegal and irresponsible behavior
Updated 11 June 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The administration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will continue to oppose Beijing’s presence in the Philippine part of the South China Sea, the incoming national security adviser said on Friday, after over 100 vessels from Asia’s largest economy were spotted in the disputed waters.
The South China Sea is a strategic and resource-rich waterway claimed by China almost in its entirety, but other countries, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Brunei, also have overlapping claims.
The Philippines has filed hundreds of diplomatic protests against Chinese activity in the South China Sea in the past few years, after an international tribunal in The Hague dismissed Beijing’s sweeping claims to the region in 2016.

HIGHLIGHT

President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will add to hundreds of diplomatic protests filed against Beijing in the South China Sea over the past few years.

“We will continue to file diplomatic protests. Never mind that we are filing 10,000 of them because if we don’t, that means we acquiesce to the situation on the ground,” Clarita Carlos, nominated as Marcos’ national security adviser, said in a media briefing.
Marcos, who scored a landslide victory in last month’s presidential election, will take over the country’s top office from outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte on June 30.
Carlos’ comments followed a formal complaint with the Chinese Embassy in Manila launched by the Department of Foreign Affairs against “the lingering unauthorized presence of Chinese fishing and maritime vessels,” which it said in a statement was “not only illegal, but is also a source of instability in the region.”
The foreign office disclosed on Thursday that Philippine authorities spotted in April “over 100 Chinese vessels illegally operating” in a part of the country’s exclusive economic zone around the boomerang-shaped Whitsun Reef — a year after a similar incident caused a diplomatic row.
“The Philippines calls on China to comply with its obligations under international law, cease and desist from displaying illegal and irresponsible behavior, avoid further escalating tensions at sea and immediately withdraw all of its vessels from Philippine maritime zones,” the Department of Foreign Affairs stated.
While Marcos’s immediate predecessor fostered warmer ties with China by setting aside The Hague tribunal’s ruling in exchange for promises of trade and investment, the president-elect, who vowed in his campaign to embrace Duterte’s key policies, said last month he would uphold the international ruling against Beijing.
“We have a very important ruling in our favor and we will use it to continue to assert our territorial rights. It is not a claim. It is already our territorial right,” he told the local media.
“We’re talking about China.
We talk to China consistently with a firm voice,” he said, but added: “We cannot go to war with them. That’s the last thing we need right now.”

 

Topics: Philippines China

Ex-Iranian police chief fears assassination over human rights tribunal testimony

Ex-Iranian police chief fears assassination over human rights tribunal testimony
Updated 10 June 2022
Arab News



Ex-Iranian police chief fears assassination over human rights tribunal testimony
  • UK plans to deport man to Rwanda where he claims Iran’s Revolutionary Guard operates
  • Former commander claimed asylum in UK after giving evidence to hearing into alleged Iranian atrocities during 2019 protests
Updated 10 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: An Iranian who testified against his country in a human rights tribunal fears assassination if he is deported under the UK’s controversial Rwanda policy, the BBC reported.
After testifying to a UK-based rights group tribunal investigating alleged Iranian atrocities during protests in 2019, the ex-police commander spent several years hiding in Turkey before making the English Channel crossing and arriving in Britain to claim asylum on May 14.
However, following changes to asylum policy announced by the UK earlier this year, he is being housed in a detention center near Gatwick and was informed on May 31 that he would be sent on a direct flight to the Rwandan capital Kigali on Tuesday, and that any appeal would be “exercised only on limited grounds and only from outside the United Kingdom.”
Speaking to the BBC by telephone from the detention center, he said he “feared for his life” if deported to Rwanda, where he claimed Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps operates, and that he had refused to take malaria pills prescribed in preparation for the trip.
He added that he had told officers that, “you can only send my dead body to Rwanda. Why Rwanda? I’d rather be sent to Iran, at least, I know the consequences. I can’t live with uncertainty and in fear anymore.”
Despite his face being covered during the tribunal testimony, he said Iran’s security forces were somehow able to identify him and subsequently persecuted his family.
“My family in Iran has paid a heavy price and this (deportation) decision means all they went through was in vain. They pressured on my family so that I return, and they can capture me,” he told the BBC.
One of the tribunal’s organizers, Shadi Sadr, said the man’s life was, “in real danger as Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, which is known for kidnapping and assassinating dissidents, operates in many African countries,” adding that the Iranian was suffering from a heart condition “confirmed by a Home Office medical professional.”
British Home Secretary Priti Patel has continued to defend the much-maligned deportation program, describing the partnership with Rwanda as “a key part of our strategy to overhaul the broken asylum system and break the evil people-smugglers’ business model.”
Meanwhile, a Home Office spokesperson told BBC Persian that “in Rwanda, (deportees) will be given the opportunity to rebuild their lives.”

Topics: UK Iran asylum English channel Rwanda policy BBC

