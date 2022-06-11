You are here

Egypt’s El-Sisi, Yemeni president discuss maritime security in Red Sea

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his Yemeni counterpart Rashad Al-Alimi ahead of their meeting in Cairo. (Egyptian Presidency/AFP)
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his Yemeni counterpart Rashad Al-Alimi ahead of their meeting in Cairo. (Egyptian Presidency/AFP)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • The two sides agreed on the need for concerted efforts to secure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea
  • El-Sisi also stressed his support for the legitimate government in Yemen
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Rashad Al-Alimi, chairman of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council in Cairo on Saturday.
The two leaders discussed the issue of freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, in light of Iran’s recent escalation of hostile activities there.
El-Sisi stressed “the need to combine efforts and intensify joint action to protect the security and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, the Bab Al-Mandab Strait, and the Arabian Gulf, and the connection of this vital issue with regional and international security and stability.”
Al-Alimi expressed his agreement with the Egyptian president about the necessity of concerted efforts to secure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.
The two men also discussed the Safer oil vessel crisis. El-Sisi said the stricken tanker poses “a multifaceted threat” and urged the international community to solve this crisis as soon as possible by providing the necessary support and funding for the relevant UN plan.”
El-Sisi also stressed his support for the legitimate government in Yemen.
“Yemen has always been a major gateway to Arabism and human civilization,” he said. “Egypt will spare no effort in supporting the Presidential Leadership Council, in order to reach a political solution to the Yemeni crisis in a way that guarantees peace and stability and an end to the suffering of the Yemeni people.
“The security and stability of Yemen is of paramount importance to Egypt and the entire Arab world,” he continued. “Egypt welcomes the United Nations’ announcement of the extension of the armistice agreement in Yemen. We call on all parties to fully implement the terms of the agreement, as this represents a positive development that could launch a comprehensive political process in Yemen.”
Al-Alimi accused the Houthi rebels in Yemen of wanting a return to “prehistoric eras” and said they have launched an attack on “equality and justice.”
“Yemen positively supports peace efforts in coordination with Saudi Arabia and the UAE,” Al-Alimi added.
The Yemeni leader also said that he and El-Sisi had explored “opportunities to enhance cooperation between our two countries and benefit from Egypt’s experience with regard to services, including education, health and construction” in Yemen’s liberated governorates.

Sudan post-coup talks postponed as civilian bloc refuses to join

Sudan post-coup talks postponed as civilian bloc refuses to join
Updated 57 min 39 sec ago
AFP

Sudan post-coup talks postponed as civilian bloc refuses to join

Sudan post-coup talks postponed as civilian bloc refuses to join
  • The United Nations, the African Union and regional bloc IGAD launched "direct talks" on Wednesday
  • Military officials, representatives of several political parties and senior members of ex-rebel groups attended
Updated 57 min 39 sec ago
AFP

KHARTOUM: A second round of UN-facilitated talks aiming to resolve Sudan’s political crisis following a military coup have been postponed, a spokesman said Saturday, with a key civilian bloc still refusing to join.
The United Nations, the African Union and regional bloc IGAD launched “direct talks” on Wednesday in an effort to break the political stalemate since last October’s military takeover, led by army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.
Military officials, representatives of several political parties and senior members of ex-rebel groups attended.
But Sudan’s main civilian bloc, the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), which was ousted from power in the coup, and the influential Umma party refused to join.
Members of the resistance committees — informal groups which emerged during the 2018-2019 protests that ousted president Omar Al-Bashir and have led calls for recent anti-coup rallies — were also absent.
The next round had been slated for Sunday.
Instead, the UN, AU and IGAD have “decided to postpone Sunday’s round of talks following the latest developments,” said Fadi Al-Qadi, spokesman for the UN’s Sudan mission, UNITAMS.
“We have not set a date for the resumption of the talks,” he added.
On Thursday, a delegation from the FFC held an “unofficial” meeting with military officials in a bid to break the impasse.
The meeting followed an invitation by US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee and the Saudi ambassador to Khartoum, the FFC said.
But the civilian bloc has still refused to take part in the talks, calling them a “fake political solution” which “legitimizes the coup.”
The political process should start “with ending the coup” and launching a constitutional phase that is built on “full civilian rule,” the FFC said in a statement Friday.
The October military takeover derailed Sudan’s fragile transition to civilian rule that had been established following the 2019 ouster of Bashir.
It also plunged Sudan into deepening unrest — near-weekly protests, a violent crackdown that has killed over 100 people and a tumbling economy.

Palestinians flock to the beach in Gaza for first time in two years

Palestinians flock to the beach in Gaza for first time in two years
Updated 11 June 2022
Agencies

Palestinians flock to the beach in Gaza for first time in two years

Palestinians flock to the beach in Gaza for first time in two years
Updated 11 June 2022
Agencies

GAZA: Palestinians flocked to the beach in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday as students start their summer vacation.
“The sea is our only outlet here in the Gaza Strip,” says 65-year-old Farid Naeem. 
“Last year, coming to the beach was not an option; there was an atmosphere of war,” says young Gazan Ahmed Al-Attar. 
The water looks crystal blue, with no trace of sewage, the yellow sand is clean and the smell in the air is salty and pleasant, also giving beachgoers in Gaza their first experience in years of clean and safe beaches.
Untreated sewage has flowed directly into the waters off Gaza for years, causing an environmental disaster that has ruined one of the few affordable opportunities for swimming available to people locked into the narrow coastal strip.
This season has been different, as internationally-funded sewage treating facilities across the coastal enclave have stepped up their operations, reducing pollution to its lowest rates in many years, environment officials said.
“We couldn’t come before because the sea was polluted and if we did, our children used to come back home with viruses and skin diseases,” said Sahar Abu Bashir, 52.
“Today the area is clean and the sea is clean. We felt as if we were in another country,” the mother of four told Reuters.
This week, the long sandy beach looked almost empty of red flags warning beachgoers against swimming because of the dozens of millions of cubic meters of untreated sewage that used to pour into the ocean every day.
People sat round plastic tables at the water’s edge, while children played with inflatable rubber bathing rings. In some areas, horse owners gave their animals a cooling sea bath.
The Hamas-run Environment Quality and Water Authority said sewage dumped into the sea was now partially treated, making 65 percent of the beach safe and clean, with plans to expand it.
“The summer season in Gaza Strip will be relatively safe compared to previous years because of the noticeable improvement of the quality of seawater,” said Mohammad Mesleh, director of environmental resources.
Gaza, measuring 375 square kilometers (145 square miles) is home to 2.3 Palestinians, most of them can’t afford to travel as poverty and unemployment stand at around 50 percent, according to local and international records.
Citing security concerns with the Islamist group Hamas, which runs the territory, both Israel and Egypt maintain restrictions along their Gaza frontiers.
In Deir Al-Balah, in the southern Gaza Strip, people crowded a beachfront resort called “The Old Nights,” built on a hilltop looking down the beach.
Families dined inside colorful wooden structures, built to resemble natural colored hilltops in some Asia countries, said the owner, Rami Al-Naa’ouq.
His business is booming this season.
“When there is no pollution I will have many customers in my place. That helps me make up for the losses of innovating and getting the place ready for the new year,” he said.
(With AFP and Reuters)

Iraq’s Congo fever death toll rises to 27: ministry

Iraq’s Congo fever death toll rises to 27: ministry
Updated 11 June 2022
AFP

Iraq’s Congo fever death toll rises to 27: ministry

Iraq’s Congo fever death toll rises to 27: ministry
  • The latest figure marks a sharp uptick from last month's toll
  • Also known as Congo fever, the disease causes severe bleeding
Updated 11 June 2022
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s death toll from tick-borne Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever has increased to 27 this year, according to the latest figures released Saturday by authorities struggling to contain an outbreak.
The latest figure marks a sharp uptick from last month’s toll, when 12 deaths were recorded among the 55 cases registered since the start of the year.
Also known as Congo fever, the disease causes severe bleeding. People usually catch it through contact with the blood of infected animals, according to the World Health Organization.
“Since the start of the year, 162 cases of haemorrhagic fever have been recorded, including 27 deaths,” health ministry spokesman Seif Al-Badr said Saturday.
He said a first death had been recorded in northern Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region, adding that half of the total recorded cases had recovered.
Endemic in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and the Balkans, the disease has a fatality rate between 10 and 40 percent, the WHO says.
The spokesman added that the ministry is working to detect cases as early as possible.
The southern province of Dhi Qar, known for breeding cattle and other livestock, is the site of the highest number of cases, with 61 having fallen ill so far.
Authorities have put in place disinfection campaigns and are cracking down on abattoirs that do not follow hygiene protocols. Several provinces have also banned livestock movement across their borders.
Livestock farmers and slaughterhouse workers are the most affected by the disease, the health ministry said.

US envoy to visit Lebanon, discuss Israel maritime talks

Lebanese President Michel Aoun (R) meeting with US Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein in Baabda, Beirut. (AFP)
Lebanese President Michel Aoun (R) meeting with US Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein in Baabda, Beirut. (AFP)
Updated 23 min 34 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

US envoy to visit Lebanon, discuss Israel maritime talks

Lebanese President Michel Aoun (R) meeting with US Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein in Baabda, Beirut. (AFP)
  • Ship’s arrival in the Israeli oil field of Karish has reopened a divisive political issue
  • Adopting Line 29 would entail Lebanon relinquishing 1,430 square kilometers, according to a technical team from the Lebanese Army and a legal study based on a report of the British Hydrographic Office done on behalf of the Lebanese government in 2011
Updated 23 min 34 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Amos Hochstein, the US State Department’s senior advisor for energy security, will visit Lebanon June 13-14 to discuss the country’s energy crisis and underscore Washington’s hope that Lebanon and Israel can reach a decision delimiting their maritime boundary.

The State Department said in a statement that it “welcomes the consultative and open spirit of the parties to reach a final decision, which has the potential to yield greater stability, security, and prosperity for both Lebanon and Israel, as well as for the region.”

This comes following the arrival of the Energean Power floating production, storage and offloading vessel to the disputed maritime area in the south of Lebanon.

The ship’s arrival in the Israeli oil field of Karish has reopened a divisive political issue in Lebanon — whether to adopt Line 29 or Line 23 in the demarcation of the country’s southern maritime borders.

BACKGROUND

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry has reported that there are Greek sailors aboard the ship brought by Tel Aviv to the Karish field.

Adopting Line 29 would entail Lebanon relinquishing 1,430 square kilometers, according to a technical team from the Lebanese Army and a legal study based on a report of the British Hydrographic Office done on behalf of the Lebanese government in 2011.

In 2011, the Lebanese government sent Decree 6433 to the UN stating that Line 23 pertains to Lebanon and that Lebanon commits to demanding it. This would mean that Lebanon receives only an area of 860 square kilometers from the disputed block.

To date, Decree 6433 has not been amended to include the additional 1,430 square kilometers south of Point 23 and deposited with the UN before the resumption of negotiations.

Indirect Lebanese-Israeli negotiations to demarcate the maritime borders took place in October 2020, with Washington mediating. The negotiations, received by the UN at the UN Interim Force in Lebanon border headquarters, were hastily frozen by the Israeli side after the Lebanese delegation raised its demands.

Hochstein’s visit includes meetings with President Michel Aoun and Deputy Speaker Elias Bou Saab, tasked by the president to follow up on the border demarcation file.

Former caretaker Premier Hassan Diab signed on April 12, 2021 the draft decree amending Decree 6433. It was sent by the Cabinet to the presidential palace in the hope that Aoun would sign it into force, but the president has yet to sign the decree, and a new government has not been formed to act in accordance with the constitution's requirements.

Brig. Gen. Bassam Yassin, former head of the Lebanese delegation at the maritime border talks between Lebanon and Israel, agreed that “the Lebanese Cabinet should meet and amend Decree No. 6433 before the two-month deadline for the commencement of the oil and gas extraction from the disputed Karish field.”

“One of the conditions of the US mediator Hochstein to resume negotiations is not to amend this decree,” said Yassin.

President Michel Aoun considers Line 29 to be a “negotiating line” and that “the amendment of the decree is linked to the negotiations.”

In Beirut, the US mediator’s response early next week “will be oral and nothing will be written,” according to a source close to the ongoing communications taking place prior to Hochstein’s return.

Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech on Thursday that Karish is a disputed field, telling Israelis “to stop exploring it” and warning “the Greeks not to continue drilling and extraction.”

Greece’s Foreign Ministry summoned the officer-in-charge of the Lebanese Embassy in Athens and registered his protest against Nasrallah’s speech.

Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said that “the Greek Foreign Ministry informed the Lebanese officer-in-charge that the extraction vessel in the Mediterranean is not the property of the Greek government.”

“The Lebanese Foreign Ministry has reported that there are Greek sailors aboard the ship brought by Tel Aviv to the Karish field,” clarified Bou Habib.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri did not join Saturday’s meeting between Aoun and Prime Minister Najib Mikati, as he is holding on to the framework agreement reached on Oct. 1 with the US to begin demarcation negotiations.

MP Mohammed Khawaja of the Berri parliamentary bloc said that Berri “adheres to the framework agreement and does not waive any fraction of our right,” considering Nasrallah’s position as “a support force for the Lebanese negotiator.”

Long-running tensions between Turkey and Greece flare up

The tensions in the east Mediterranean between Turkey and Greece are part of an interlinked and long-lasting set of crises deter
The tensions in the east Mediterranean between Turkey and Greece are part of an interlinked and long-lasting set of crises deter
Updated 15 min 50 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Long-running tensions between Turkey and Greece flare up

The tensions in the east Mediterranean between Turkey and Greece are part of an interlinked and long-lasting set of crises deter
  • Experts say strained ties between them are being increasingly used for domestic purposes
  • Erdogan recently said that Mitsotakis ‘no longer exists’ for him as he accused him of trying to prevent the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey
Updated 15 min 50 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Following Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ address to the US Congress last month, long-running tensions between Turkey and Greece are flaring up again.

As both countries simultaneously face an economic downturn with severe inflation, and as they near their election terms in 2023, experts say that tension between them is being increasingly used for domestic purposes.

Writing several tweets in the Greek language, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has directly threatened the Greeks to be prudent with their standpoint in the Aegean Sea, otherwise “they will regret” it.

Erdogan recently said that Mitsotakis “no longer exists” for him as he accused him of trying to prevent the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey. He also warned: “Don’t try to dance with Turkey. You’ll get tired and stuck on the road.”

In return, the Greek government called for national unity toward an “unpredictable” neighbor, while former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras replied to Erdogan in Turkish, saying: “Greece will protect its sovereignty against all threats. So let’s end the provocation and get back to dialogue on the basis of international law. The answer to the economic crisis we are all facing is not extreme nationalism.”

Mitsotakis also warned against the “aggressiveness” of Turkey and said he will not “be involved in a game of personal insults.”

For Soner Cagaptay, a senior fellow at Washington Institute, this recent tension is unprecedented.

“Erdogan issues a warning to Greece over Aegean Sea disputes, threatening a repeat of the Asia Minor Catastrophe of 1922 in which Greece was brutally defeated by Turkey. This is the most serious escalation of tensions between Ankara and Athens in recent memory,” he said.

After issuing several statements over recent weeks urging for common sense to prevail in the Turkey-Greece conflict and throwing his weight behind Athens, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited the Greek port city of Thessaloniki on Friday as part of the South East European Cooperation Process.

“The latest tensions in the East Mediterranean between Turkey and Greece are part of an interlinked and long-lasting set of crises determined by the conflicting views on what each country defines as national interests and national sovereignty,” Madalina Sisu-Vicari, an energy and geopolitics expert at Eurasian Energy Chamber, told Arab News.

Ankara emphasizes the need for the demilitarization of Greek islands neighboring Turkey in the Aegean Sea on the basis of international agreements as it sees the presence of Greek military forces there as a threat to its own domestic security.

Ankara is also against the involvement of NATO, the EU or third parties in the pending maritime issues in the Aegean Sea, such as overlapping claims on the continental shelves, maritime boundaries, illegal migration and Cyprus, as it seeks their resolution bilaterally.

Selim Koru, an analyst at Ankara-based think-tank TEPAV, says a technical solution through multilateral organizations like the EU and NATO could slow down the crisis but will not stop it.

“This crisis is the manifestation of a deep political process that has been unfolding for decades. It has a rationale of its own and won’t stop until it has run its course,” he told Arab News.

For Ankara, islands in the Aegean Sea were given to Greece under the Lausanne Treaty in 1923 and the Paris Treaty in 1947, which guarantee the islands’ unarmed status.

But Greece considers it its sovereign right to maintain its army there to defend against any hostile actions of Turkey’s army along the same shores.

Both countries also notified the UN about their positions on the islands, with some historians like Ryan Gingeras saying that “a war in the Aegean is not only possible but perhaps, at some point, probable.”

According to Sisu-Vicari, these maritime crises have been translating into many geopolitical confrontations and power struggles between Ankara and Athens, and they have been regularly revived or amplified by important developments, both domestic and international.

“Domestic factors such as economic difficulties and next year’s elections, in conjunction with Turkey’s reckoning about her geopolitical role and leverage in the context of the Ukraine war, were likely among the principal triggers of Ankara’s latest rhetoric,” she said.

However, other than the domestic factors, Sisu-Vicari thinks that the scaling down of the US geopolitical clout in the East Mediterranean — now even more amplified by the war in Ukraine — has impacted the Turkish-Greek crisis.

“On one hand, the EU’s membership perspective is frozen for Turkey, and the US has downsized its geopolitical presence in the East Mediterranean, and on the other, the interest of other European actors is mainly absorbed by the war in Ukraine,” she said.

In October 2020, Greece and Turkey decided to establish a military deconfliction mechanism following a series of talks in Brussels facilitated by NATO. The mechanism aimed at reducing the risk of “accidents” and “incidents” in the East Mediterranean by creating a hotline between the two counties.

But the exploratory talks that resumed last year made little progress. Turkey recently canceled a High-Level Strategic Council meeting with Greece.

Although it could help to ease some of the tensions, Sisu-Vicari thinks that it is difficult to see these long-lasting crises solved without a “grand bargain” in the East Mediterranean, which should include a visionary plan for the region and political concessions — perhaps painful — agreed upon by the principally concerned actors, Turkey and Greece.

“In the absence of such bargain, domestic or geopolitical factors would continue to revive and amplify the tensions,” she added.

The US State Department urged both allies to “avoid rhetoric that could further raise tensions.”

“Greece and Turkey are both strong partners and key NATO allies to the US and sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected and protected,” it said in a statement.

Turkey’s largest military exercise, EFES-2022, which began on May 20, was concluded on June 10 with the participation of over 10,000 military personnel from 37 nations, including the US, the UK, France, Qatar and Pakistan — a move considered timely and significant amid rising regional tensions.

