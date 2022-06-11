You are here

First Afghan pilgrims to depart for Hajj on Sunday

First Afghan pilgrims to depart for Hajj on Sunday
Muslim pilgrims pray at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia on Aug. 13, 2019. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 11 June 2022
MODASER ISLAMI

First Afghan pilgrims to depart for Hajj on Sunday

First Afghan pilgrims to depart for Hajj on Sunday
  • Afghanistan has been allocated a quota of 13,582 pilgrims this year
  • Saudi Embassy in Kabul began issuing visas this past week
Updated 11 June 2022
MODASER ISLAMI

KABUL: Afghan pilgrims will begin their trips to Saudi Arabia on Sunday to perform this year’s Hajj, with excitement high among participants of the holy pilgrimage that was previously restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saudi Arabia has allowed up to 1 million people — from both inside and outside the country — to join the Hajj pilgrimage this year, thus expanding the key event to worshippers from outside the Kingdom after two years of tight restrictions.
As Afghanistan has been allocated a quota of 13,582 pilgrims to perform the Hajj in 2022, the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Kabul began issuing visas this past week, Afghan officials said.
“This year, 13,582 Hajjis will go from Afghanistan together with a number of mentors. The first group of Hajjis will travel from Kabul tomorrow,” Mawlawi Israrulhaq Rahmani, an official from the Afghan Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs, told Arab News on Saturday.
“We have been working on preparations and administrative tasks of Hajj for months now, but the Saudi Embassy confirmed issuing visas this past week.”
One of the five pillars of Islam, the Hajj must be undertaken by all Muslims who have the means at least once in their lives. When the Kingdom barred overseas pilgrims in order to curb COVID-19 transmissions, many Muslims, who typically save for years to take part, were deeply disappointed.
With those rules lifted this year, Afghan pilgrims said they are looking forward to the trip to Islam’s holiest city of Makkah.
Sixty-two-year-old Naser Khan, who is from Kabul’s Surobi district, had registered for the Hajj before the pandemic. This year, he finally gets to go.
“I registered for Hajj three years ago and will be going this year,” Khan told Arab News.
“I am so grateful for getting this chance to visit the most sacred place on earth. It’s my first time, and I feel so blessed.”
Abdul Qayum, who is from Afghanistan’s Logar province, also expressed gratitude for being able to perform the Hajj.
“We are thankful to God that we are finally able to go to Hajj after COVID-19 and a change of government,” Qayum told Arab News on Saturday.
“We come with our passports and our bags and will go on the first flight tomorrow, God willing.”

Russia using more deadly weapons in war, Ukraine and Britain warn

Russia using more deadly weapons in war, Ukraine and Britain warn
Updated 12 June 2022
AP

Russia using more deadly weapons in war, Ukraine and Britain warn

Russia using more deadly weapons in war, Ukraine and Britain warn
  • Russia is likely using the 5.5-ton anti-ship missiles because it is running short of more precise modern missiles, the British ministry said
Updated 12 June 2022
AP

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian and British officials warned Saturday that Russian forces are relying on weapons able to cause mass casualties as they try to make headway in capturing eastern Ukraine and fierce, prolonged fighting depletes resources on both sides.
Russian bombers have likely been launching heavy 1960s-era anti-ship missiles in Ukraine, the UK Defense Ministry said. The Kh-22 missiles were primarily designed to destroy aircraft carriers using a nuclear warhead. When used in ground attacks with conventional warheads, they “are highly inaccurate and therefore can cause severe collateral damage and casualties,” the ministry said.
Both sides have expended large amounts of weaponry in what has become a grinding war of attrition for the eastern region of coal mines and factories known as the Donbas, placing huge strains on their resources and stockpiles.
Russia is likely using the 5.5-ton (6.1-ton) anti-ship missiles because it is running short of more precise modern missiles, the British ministry said. It gave no details of where exactly such missiles are thought to have been deployed.
As Russia also sought to consolidate its hold over territory seized so far in the 108-day war, the US Defense Secretary said Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine “is what happens when oppressors trample the rules that protect us all.”
“It’s what happens when big powers decide that their imperial appetites matter more than the rights of their peaceful neighbors,” Lloyd Austin said during a visit to Asia. “And it’s a preview of a possible world of chaos and turmoil that none of us would want to live in.”

Governor: Flamethrowers used in Luhansk
In Ukraine'/s eastern province of Luhansk, the governor accused Russia of using incendiary weapons in a village southwest of the fiercely contested cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk.
While the use of flamethrowers on the battlefield is legal, provincial Gov. Serhii Haidai alleged the overnight attacks in Vrubivka caused widespread damage to civilian facilities and an unknown number of victims.
“At night, the enemy used a flamethrower rocket system — many houses burnt down,” Haidai wrote on Telegram on Saturday. His claim could not be immediately verified.
Sievierodonetsk and neighboring Lysychansk are the last major areas of Luhansk remaining under Ukrainian control. Haidai said Russian forces destroyed railway depots, a brick factory and a glass factory.
The Ukrainian army said Saturday that Russian forces also were to launch an offensive on the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk province, which together with Luhansk makes up the Donbas,
Moscow-backed rebels have controlled self-proclaimed republics in both provinces since 2014, and Russia is trying to seize the territory still in Ukrainian hands.

Death toll among children
Nearly 800 children have been killed or wounded since the beginning of Russia’s invasion, Ukrainian authorities said.
According to a statement by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, at least 287 children died as a result of military activity, while at least 492 more have been hurt. The statement stressed the figures were not final and said they were based on investigations by juvenile prosecutors.
The office said children in Donetsk province have suffered the most, with 217 reported killed or wounded, compared with 132 and 116, respectively, in the Kharkiv and Kyiv regions.
Meanwhile, officials in the city of Odesa said that a man was killed by an explosion while visiting a beach on the Black Sea, where mines are a growing concern.
The city council said via Telegram that the man was there with his wife and son despite warnings to stay away from beaches in the area. He was testing the water’s temperature and depth when the explosion erupted.
Russia and Ukraine each have accused the other of laying mines in the Black Sea.

Russia sets up company to sell stolen Ukraine's grain
Amid the fighting, Russian-installed officials in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region have set up a company to buy up local grain and resell it on Moscow’s behalf, a local representative told the Interfax news agency on Saturday.
Ukraine and the West have accused Russia of stealing Ukraine’s grain and causing a global food crisis that could cause millions of deaths from hunger.
Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of Zaporizhzhia’s pro-Russian provisional administration, said the new state-owned grain company has taken control of several facilities.
He said “the grain will be Russian” and “we don’t care who the buyer will be.”
It was not clear if the farmers whose grain was being sold by Russia were getting paid. Balitsky said his administration would not forcibly appropriate grain or pressure producers to sell it.
The head of Ukraine’s presidential office accused Russia’s military of shelling and burning grain fields ahead of the harvest. Andriy Yermak alleged Moscow is “trying to repeat” a Soviet-era famine which claimed the lives of over 3 million Ukrainians in 1932-33.
“Our soldiers are putting out the fires, but (Russia’s) ‘food terrorism’ must be stopped,” Yermak wrote Saturday on Telegram.
The accuracy of his and Balitsky’s claims could not be independently verified.



 

UK govt cuts ties to imam after Muslim film protests

UK govt cuts ties to imam after Muslim film protests
Updated 11 June 2022
AFP

UK govt cuts ties to imam after Muslim film protests

UK govt cuts ties to imam after Muslim film protests
  • Alleging "The Lady of Heaven" is blasphemous, Muslim groups protested outside UK movie houses this week
  • The government said the campaign against the film "has led to street protests which have fomented religious hatred
Updated 11 June 2022
AFP

LONDON: The UK government on Saturday dismissed a Muslim cleric from his role as an official adviser, accusing him of fomenting protests against a new film about the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad.
Alleging “The Lady of Heaven” is blasphemous, Muslim groups protested outside UK movie houses this week, forcing the world’s second-largest cinema chain to cancel all screenings.
Cineworld’s announcement came after Qari Asim, an imam and lawyer in the northern English city of Leeds, posted on Facebook Monday that the film had “caused much pain and hurt to Muslims.”
While noting that his own group had not taken part in protests, and expressing support for freedom of speech, Asim publicized details of one protest in Leeds coming up that evening.
In a letter to Asim, the government said the Facebook post was incompatible with his status as deputy chair of an official working group on anti-Muslim hatred.
Terminating the appointment “with immediate effect,” the government said the campaign against the film “has led to street protests which have fomented religious hatred.
“This clear involvement in a campaign to limit free expression is incompatible with the role of a government adviser,” it added, alleging the campaign had incited anti-Shiite hatred by Sunnis.
There was no immediate comment from Asim, who also served as an independent adviser to the government on Islamophobia until his dismissal.
The drama is billed as the first film on the life of the Prophet Muhammad’s daughter Fatimah, and draws links between the Daesh group in the 21st century and historical figures in Sunni Islam.
Malik Shlibak, executive producer of the film, complained to The Guardian newspaper that cinema chains were “crumbling to the pressure.”

Philippine anti-graft agency vows to continue Marcos wealth hunt

One of the pieces from the confiscated jewelry collection that once belonged to the former first lady of the Philippines.
One of the pieces from the confiscated jewelry collection that once belonged to the former first lady of the Philippines.
Updated 12 June 2022
Jeoffrey Maitem

Philippine anti-graft agency vows to continue Marcos wealth hunt

One of the pieces from the confiscated jewelry collection that once belonged to the former first lady of the Philippines.
  • Late dictator’s family and associates have been accused of plundering an estimated $10 billion from the Philippines
  • Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said during presidential campaign he would strengthen the country’s anti-corruption body
Updated 12 June 2022
Jeoffrey Maitem

DAVAO CITY: A Philippine commission created to recover the unexplained wealth accumulated by the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos and his associates has vowed to continue the hunt under the presidency of his namesake son.

Marcos led the Philippines from 1965 until he was overthrown by the bloodless popular revolt known as People Power and fled the country in 1986. For part of his time in office, he declared martial law, a period marred by numerous human rights violations.

The Marcos family and its associates have been accused of plundering an estimated $10 billion from the country while millions of Filipinos suffered in poverty.

Marcos’s wife was noted for displays of wealth that included lavish shopping trips to New York, spending millions on jewelry and art.

FASTFACT

The late dictator’s family and associates have been accused of plundering an estimated $10 billion from the Philippines.

The Presidential Commission on Good Government, established shortly after the former dictator left the Philippines, has been mandated to prevent cases of corruption and recover “all ill-gotten wealth accumulated by former President Ferdinand E. Marcos, his immediate family, relatives, subordinates and close associates, whether located in the Philippines or abroad.”

It has so far retrieved about half of the riches and concerns are mounting whether it will be able to continue its duties as Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will officially become the next Philippine president on June 30, after winning a landslide victory in last month’s vote.

“Since the creation of the agency, we have recovered around $5 billion,” PCGG Chairman John Agbayani told Arab News earlier this week, adding that the commission was “still committed to performing its mandate on recovery.”

“Incoming President Marcos stated that he will not abolish PCGG or initiate any move to that effect,” he said.

But while Agbayani said that the agency would not relinquish its mandate, it is the president who has the authority to appoint PCGG commissioners. He can also assign the agency tasks.

The president-elect’s spokespersons were not available for comment despite repeated attempts to reach them, but Marcos himself said during his presidential campaign that he would strengthen the anti-graft body to pursue all corrupt government officials.

“You could say that the first time it was organized, it was really an anti-Marcos agency, nonetheless, we could turn it into a real anti-corruption agency,” he said in a TV interview on April 26.

But the Marcoses are still defendants in dozens of cases related to their wealth. The president-elect’s 92-year-old mother, Imelda Marcos, is appealing her conviction on seven separate graft charges in 2018 — each carrying a maximum prison term of 11 years.

Critics doubt whether the remaining assets will be recovered by the Philippines, especially in the near future.

“With Marcos Jr. assumption into power on June 30, I doubt the effort to strengthen the PCGG will happen,” Congressman Carlos Isagani Zarate said. “Marcos can even abolish that agency.”

But some vow to pressure the new administration for agencies such as the PCGG to uphold their mandates.

“It’s public interest,” Samira Gutoc, a former legislator in Mindanao who represents the opposition Aksyon Demokratiko party, told Arab News. “They have to show to the people they are working. We need pressure from external groups.”

US judge dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Vegas

US judge dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Vegas
Updated 11 June 2022
AP

US judge dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Vegas

US judge dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Vegas
  • US district judge in Las Vegas kicked the case out of court on Friday to punish the woman’s attorney for “bad-faith conduct”
  • Dorsey said in her 42-page order that dismissing a case outright with no option to file it again is a severe sanction
Updated 11 June 2022
AP

LAS VEGAS: A Nevada woman has lost her bid in a US court to force international soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo to pay millions of dollars more than the $375,000 in hush money she received after claiming he raped her in Las Vegas in 2009.
US District Judge Jennifer Dorsey in Las Vegas kicked the case out of court on Friday to punish the woman’s attorney, Leslie Mark Stovall, for “bad-faith conduct” and the use of leaked and stolen documents detailing attorney-client discussions between Ronaldo and his lawyers. Dorsey said that tainted the case beyond redemption.
Dorsey said in her 42-page order that dismissing a case outright with no option to file it again is a severe sanction, but said Ronaldo had been harmed by Stovall’s conduct.
“I find that the procurement and continued use of these documents was bad faith, and simply disqualifying Stovall will not cure the prejudice to Ronaldo because the misappropriated documents and their confidential contents have been woven into the very fabric of (plaintiff Kathryn) Mayorga’s claims,” the ruling said. “Harsh sanctions are merited.”
Stovall did not immediately respond Saturday to telephone and email messages. Text messages to associate Larissa Drohobyczer were not answered. They could appeal the decision to the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.
Ronaldo’s attorney in Las Vegas, Peter Christiansen, was traveling and was not immediately reachable for comment.
The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they are victims of sexual assault, but Mayorga gave consent through Stovall and Drohobyczer to make her name public.
Dorsey had signaled earlier this year that she was ready to end the case after Stovall failed to meet a procedural deadline in his bid for more than $25 million in damages based on allegations that Ronaldo or his associates violated a 2010 confidentiality agreement by letting reports about it appear in European publications in 2017.
Mayorga’s civil lawsuit — filed in 2018 in state court and moved in 2019 to federal court — alleged that Ronaldo or his associates violated the confidentiality agreement before the German news outlet Der Spiegel published an article titled “Cristiano Ronaldo’s Secret” based on documents obtained from “whistleblower portal Football Leaks.”
Ronaldo’s legal team blamed the reports on electronic data leaks of documents hacked from law firms and other entities in Europe and put up for sale. Christiansen alleged also that information was altered or fabricated.
Christiansen and attorney Kendelee Works in Las Vegas successfully fought since the case emerged in 2018 to prevent the pact from disclosure.
Mayorga is a former model and teacher who lives in the Las Vegas area. Her lawsuit said she met Ronaldo at a nightclub and went with him and other people to his hotel suite, where she alleged he assaulted her in a bedroom. She was 25 at the time. He was 24.
Ronaldo’s legal team does not dispute Ronaldo met Mayorga and they had sex in June 2009, but maintained it was consensual and not rape.
Mayorga went to Las Vegas police at the time, but the investigation was dropped because Mayorga neither identified her alleged attacker by name nor said where the incident took place, police and prosecutors said.
Ronaldo, now 37, is one of the most highly paid and recognizable sports stars in the world. He plays for the English Premier League club Manchester United and has captained the national team of his home country, Portugal. He spent several recent years playing in Italy for the Turin-based club Juventus.
Las Vegas police reopened their rape investigation after Mayorga’s lawsuit was filed, but Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson decided in 2019 not to pursue criminal charges.
Wolfson, the elected public prosecutor in Las Vegas, said too much time had passed and evidence failed to show that Mayorga’s accusation could be proved to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt.
Stovall maintained that Mayorga didn’t break the hush-money settlement. Her lawsuit sought to void it, accusing Ronaldo and reputation-protection “fixers” of conspiracy, defamation, breach of contract, coercion and fraud. In documents filed last year, Stovall tallied damages at $25 million plus attorney fees.
The attorney argued that Mayorga had learning disabilities as a child and was so pressured by Ronaldo’s attorneys and representatives that she was in no condition to consent to dropping her criminal complaint and accepting the $375,000 in August 2010.
Dorsey followed recommendations from US Magistrate Judge Daniel Albregts, who handled preliminary and procedural rulings in the case, that it be dismissed for bad faith, “inappropriate conduct” by Stovall and reliance on the leaked and stolen confidential documents.
“There is no possible way for this case to proceed where the court cannot tell what arguments and testimony are based on these privileged documents,” Albregts said in an October 2021 report to Dorsey.
Stovall “acted in bad faith by asking for, receiving, and using the Football Leaks documents to prosecute Mayorga’s case,” Albregts wrote. He blamed Stovall for “audacious,” “impertinent” and “abusive” attempts to make the confidentiality agreement public through legal maneuvers and the court record and recommended to Dorsey that she reject Stovall’s claim that Mayorga lacked the mental capacity to sign the 2010 agreement.
The 9th Circuit ruled early this year that it would be up to Dorsey to decide that question.
It was not immediately clear in Dorsey’s ruling whether the public might still get a look at the Las Vegas police report compiled about Ronaldo after Mayorga filed her lawsuit in 2018.
Albregts said in March that denying the New York Times access to what police collected “would almost certainly raise the ‘specter of government censorship.’” He recommended that Dorsey transfer to a state court the newspaper’s open-records request for documents.
A protective order that Dorsey imposed to prevent the release of the 2010 agreement doesn’t apply to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Albregts found, and “does not bar LVMPD from disseminating its criminal investigative file.”
Attorney Margaret McLetchie, representing the newspaper, did not immediately respond Saturday to a message about that case.

3 in UK charged over murder of Muslim father

3 in UK charged over murder of Muslim father
Updated 11 June 2022
Arab News

3 in UK charged over murder of Muslim father

3 in UK charged over murder of Muslim father
  • Mohammed Shah Subhani’s body discovered dumped in woods in 2019
Updated 11 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Three people in the UK have been charged over the murder of a Muslim father in 2019.
The remains of Mohammed Shah Subhani were discovered in the English county of Buckinghamshire six months after his disappearance.
On May 7 that year, the father of one failed to return to his London home. After the discovery of his body, his sister Quirat said: “It broke our hearts and shattered our world. This will haunt us for a lifetime.”
London’s Metropolitan Police said three people — Amraj Poonia, Raneel Poonia and Gurditta Singh — have been formally charged.

