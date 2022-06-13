You are here

More protests in India after authorities raze homes of Muslim activists
Students display placards and shout slogans during a demonstration outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in New Delhi on June 13, 2022, to protest against the state government for demolishing the house of a local Muslim leader in Allahabad. (AFP)
Updated 34 sec ago

  • Derogatory remarks made by ruling party members against Prophet Muhammad have sparked unrest across India
  • Controversial comments follow increasing violence targeting India’s Muslim minority
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Hundreds protested in New Delhi on Monday after the demolition of homes belonging to Muslim activists in India’s Uttar Pradesh, as demonstrations sparked by remarks by ruling party figures about the Prophet Muhammad erupted across the country.

People have taken to the streets in India in recent weeks to protest against derogatory references about Islam and the Prophet Muhammad made by prominent spokespersons from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, which have also caused a diplomatic row with several Muslim countries.

The government has said that the comments do not reflect its views, but protests turned violent last week when two teenagers were killed in the eastern state of Jharkhand. Hundreds of alleged rioters have also been arrested in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, where authorities demolished houses of Muslim activists on Sunday.

The demolition sparked further unrest on Monday, as activists and students took part in protests in the Indian capital.

“The government is persecuting Muslims for being Muslim,” Raniya Zulaikha, a protester in New Delhi, told Arab News.

“By targeting protesting Muslims the government is sending the message loud and clear that it is not apologetic to hurt sentiments of the community,” said Zulaikha, who is a member of the Fraternity Movement student group.

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh razed three houses on Sunday, one of which belonged to politician Javed Ahmed, whose daughter, Afreen Fatima, is a prominent Muslim rights activist. Authorities said that Ahmed had built his house illegally and that he had planned the protests in the state last week.

“The main accused, Javed Ahmed, who is the main mastermind of the whole incident — we have acted against his illegal construction,” Ajay Kumar, senior superintendent of police in Prayagraj city of Uttar Pradesh, told reporters.

The controversial remarks made by BJP members followed increasing violence targeting India’s Muslim minority carried out by Hindu nationalists, who have been emboldened by Modi’s regular silences about such attacks since taking office in 2014.

“Since 2014, Muslims in particular and other minorities have been treated as second-class citizens by the present fundamentalist government in India,” Delhi-based human rights activist Ravi Nair, who also protested on Monday, told Arab News.

Officials have previously razed Muslim-owned properties and said that the demolitions targeted illegal buildings and not any particular religious group. However, critics argue that such moves are part of attempts to harass and marginalize Muslims, who represent 14 percent of India’s 1.4 billion population.

“The BJP is using bulldozers to punish vocal Muslims, Muslims who speak for their rights, who resists violence on them,” Apoorvanand Jha, a professor at the University of Delhi, told Arab News.

In Uttar Pradesh, where the demolitions took place, there was fear and apprehension within the Muslim community, said Kulsum Talha, a social activist based in the Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow.

“The Muslim minority is feeling that it is being pushed against the wall. It looks like a vendetta by the state government and nothing to do with justice,” Talha told Arab News.

“The atmosphere is not of trust but mistrust all around, especially among minorities,” she said. “They are losing all kinds of hope in administration and law-enforcing agencies.”

Police: Shooting between family members kills 1 at hospital in Atlanta

Updated 59 min 35 sec ago
AP

Police: Shooting between family members kills 1 at hospital in Atlanta

  • Police did not immediately identify any suspects
AP

ATLANTA: One person was killed and another critically hurt when family members began shooting at each other at Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta, police said.
The family came to the hospital after a separate incident in nearby DeKalb County late Sunday, Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton said.
“What we do know is the incident started in DeKalb County, and some family members from that incident showed up outside Grady emergency room,” Hampton told reporters at the scene, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “There was a dispute and that then escalated to gunfire.”
The scene was quickly contained and there was never a threat of an active shooter, Hampton said. Police said they believe they are looking for three shooters.
Police did not immediately identify any suspects but Hampton said investigators believe everyone involved belonged to the same family.

Russia says it destroyed US, European weapons in eastern Ukraine

Updated 13 June 2022
Reuters

Russia says it destroyed US, European weapons in eastern Ukraine

Reuters

Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Monday its missiles had destroyed a large quantity of weapons and military equipment in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, including some that had been sent by the United States and European nations.
The ministry said high-precision air-based missiles had struck near the Udachne railway station, hitting equipment that had been delivered to Ukrainian forces.

Indian Muslim groups urge followers to shun protests over anti-Islam comments

Updated 13 June 2022
Reuters

Indian Muslim groups urge followers to shun protests over anti-Islam comments

  • Early this month, two senior members of India’s ruling party made remarks that offended Muslims
  • Police arrested at least 400 suspected rioters during unrest in several states
Reuters

MUMBAI: Leaders of prominent Islamic groups and mosques in India appealed to fellow Muslims on Monday to suspend plans for protests against derogatory remarks about the Prophet Muhammad made by two members of the ruling Hindu-nationalist party.
The message to avoid big gatherings was circulated after demonstrations took a violent turn last week, leading to the death of two Muslim teenagers and the wounding of more than 30 people, including police.
“It is the duty of every Muslim to stand together when anyone belittles Islam but at the same time it is critical to maintain peace,” said Malik Aslam, a senior member of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, a Muslim organization that operates in several Indian states.
Early this month, two senior members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made remarks that offended Muslims. A party spokeswoman made the offending comment in a television debate and a party spokesman on social media.
The party suspended both of them and said its denounced any insult toward any religion, and police have also filed cases against the two, but that did not stop enraged Muslims taking to the streets in protest.
Police arrested at least 400 suspected rioters during unrest in several states and curfews were imposed and Internet services were suspended in some places.
Many Muslims in India have been questioning their place in society since Modi came to power in 2014, playing down his roots in a powerful Hindu-nationalist group to which his party is affiliated.
Critics say his BJP has pursued a confrontational line, promoting the idea that India is a Hindu nation and rounded on “anti-national” opponents, which many Muslims see as an attempt to marginalize them, a community that makes up 13 percent of India’s billion plus population.
Authorities in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday demolished the home of a Muslim man linked to the riots, drawing condemnation of the state government, led by the BJP, from constitutional experts and rights groups.
Muslims and rights groups interpreted the destruction of the house as punishment for the riots but state authorities said it was because it was illegally built on public land.
“We are not demolishing houses to stop Muslims from protesting as they have all the right to take to the streets,” an aide to the state’s hard-line Hindu leader told Reuters.
Modi has not commented on the anti-Islam remarks that sparked the protests even as condemnation grew abroad.
Countries including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman and Iran, important trade partners for India, have lodged diplomatic protests.

Ukrainian forces pushed back from center of Severodonetsk

Ukraine said on Monday that its forces have been pushed back from the center of the eastern city of Severodonetsk. (AFP)
Updated 13 June 2022
AFP

Ukrainian forces pushed back from center of Severodonetsk

  • The capture of Severodonetsk would open the road for Moscow to another major city, Kramatorsk, in their steps toward conquering the whole of Donbas
AFP

KYIV: Ukraine said Monday its forces had been pushed back from the center of key industrial city Severodonetsk, where President Volodymyr Zelensky described a fight for “literally every meter.”
The cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, which are separated by a river, have been targeted for weeks as the last areas still under Ukrainian control in the eastern Lugansk region.
Regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said Monday Russian forces were “gathering more and more equipment” to “encircle” Severodonetsk, and that they had “pushed our troops from the center and continue to destroy our city.”
The local Azot chemical plant, where hundreds of civilians have reportedly taken refuge, was being “heavily shelled,” Gaiday said.
In Lysychansk, bombardments killed three civilians, including a six-year-old boy, he said.
Severodonetsk had been “de facto” blocked off after Russian forces blew up the “last” bridge connecting it to Lysychansk Sunday, Eduard Basurin, a representative for pro-Russian separatists, said Monday.
“The Ukrainian units that are there, they are there forever. They have two options: to surrender or die,” Basurin said.
On Sunday, Zelensky said the latest fighting in Severodonetsk was “very fierce,” adding that Russia was deploying undertrained troops and using its young men as “cannon fodder.”
Russia’s massed artillery in that region gave it a tenfold advantage, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian military, Valeriy Zaluzhny, said Sunday.
“Every meter of Ukrainian land there is covered in blood — but not only ours, but also the occupier’s.”
The capture of Severodonetsk would open the road for Moscow to another major city, Kramatorsk, in their steps toward conquering the whole of Donbas, a mainly Russian-speaking region partly held by pro-Russian separatists since 2014.

Beijing tests millions, isolates thousands over COVID-19 cluster at 24-hour bar

Updated 13 June 2022
Reuters

Beijing tests millions, isolates thousands over COVID-19 cluster at 24-hour bar

  • Outbreak of nearly 200 cases linked to Heaven Supermarket Bar, which has just reopened
  • In all, Beijing reported 51 cases for Sunday, versus 65 the previous day
Reuters

BEIJING: Authorities in China’s capital Beijing on Monday raced to contain a COVID-19 outbreak traced to a raucous 24-hour bar known for cheap liquor and big crowds, with millions facing mandatory testing and thousands under targeted lockdowns.
The outbreak of nearly 200 cases linked to the city center Heaven Supermarket Bar, which had just reopened as curbs in Beijing eased last week, highlights how hard it will be for China to make a success of its “zero COVID-19” policy as much of the rest of the world opts to learn how to live with the virus.
The re-emergence of COVID-19 infections is also raising new concerns about the outlook for the world’s second-largest economy. China is only just shaking off a heavy blow from a two-month lockdown of Shanghai, its most populous city and commercial nerve center, that also roiled global supply chains.
Dine-in service at Beijing restaurants resumed on June 6 after more than a month in which the city of 22 million people enforced various COVID-19 curbs. Many malls, gyms and other venues were closed, parts of the city’s public transport system were suspended, and millions were urged to work from home.
“We have to test every day now. It’s a bit of a hassle, but it’s necessary,” said a 21-year-old resident surnamed Cao, who runs a convenience store in Beijing’s largest district Chaoyang, where the bar cluster was discovered. “The virus situation has hurt our business a bit, it’s down about 20-30 percent.”
Chaoyang kicked off a three-day mass testing campaign among its roughly 3.5 million residents on Monday. About 10,000 close contacts of the bar’s patrons have been identified, and their residential buildings put under lockdown, and some planned school reopenings in the district have been postponed.
Queues snaked around some testing sites on Monday for more than 100 meters, according to Reuters’ eyewitnesses. Large metal barriers have been installed around several residential compounds, with people in hazmat suits spraying disinfectant nearby.
Last week, as dine-in curbs were lifted, Heaven Supermarket Bar, modelled as a large self-service liquor store with chairs, sofas and tables, reclaimed its popularity among young, noisy crowds starved of socializing and parties during Beijing’s COVID-19 restrictions.
The bar, where patrons check aisles to grab anything from local heavy spirits to Belgian beer, is known among Beijing revelers for its tables plastered with empty bottles, and customers falling asleep on sofas after midnight.
With the almost 200 COVID-19 cases linked to the bar since June 9, authorities described the outbreak as “ferocious” and “explosive” — people infected live or work in 14 of the capital’s 16 districts, authorities have said.
Officials have not commented on the exact cause of the outbreak, nor explained why they are not yet reinstating the level of curbs seen last month.
The bar cluster was caused by loopholes and complacency in epidemic prevention, state-backed Beijing Evening News wrote in a commentary piece on Monday.
“At a time when ... normality in the city is being restored, the fall of Heaven Supermarket Bar means the hardship and effort of countless people have been in vain,” the newspaper wrote.
If the outbreak grows, “consequences could be serious, and would be such that nobody would want to see,” it added.
Heaven Supermarket Bar, and other businesses nearby, including the Paradise Massage & Spa, were under lockdown, with police tape and security staff blocking the entrances.
A handful of customers and staff at the parlor would be locked in temporarily for checks, authorities said.
In all, Beijing reported 51 cases for Sunday, versus 65 the previous day, in line with a national trend of falling cases.

