Egyptian defense minister meets Iraqi counterpart to discuss military cooperation

Egyptian defense minister meets Iraqi counterpart to discuss military cooperation
Egyptian Defense Minister Lt. General Mohammad Zaki and his Iraqi counterpart Jumaa Inad Saadoun. (Twitter Photo)
Updated 12 sec ago
Yassin Mohammed

Egyptian defense minister meets Iraqi counterpart to discuss military cooperation

Egyptian defense minister meets Iraqi counterpart to discuss military cooperation
  • The meeting, currently taking place in Egypt, is dealing with a number of issues of common interest in military cooperation
  • The Egyptian defense minister affirmed his country’s pride in its “established relations with Iraq”
Updated 12 sec ago
Yassin Mohammed

CAIRO: Egyptian Defense Minister Lt. General Mohammad Zaki is discussing with his Iraqi counterpart Jumaa Inad Saadoun the military cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting, currently taking place in Egypt as part of an official visit lasting several days, is dealing with a number of issues of common interest in military cooperation and the transfer and exchange of experiences between the armed forces of both countries, according to Egyptian army spokesman Col. Gharib Abdel Hafez.

The Egyptian defense minister affirmed his country’s pride in its “established relations with Iraq” and the keenness of the General Command of the Egyptian Armed Forces “to increase the bonds of cooperation and partnership in various military fields.”

The Iraqi defense minister praised Egypt’s “influential and effective role” in its regional and international surroundings and in achieving security and stability in the Middle East.

The meeting has been attended by senior commanders of the armed forces of the two countries, the Iraqi ambassador and the military attache of Baghdad in Cairo.

Topics: Egypt Iraq Lt. General Mohammad Zaki Jumaa Inad Saadoun

Updated 55 min 16 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Arab League group of experts discusses ways to tackle new terrorism threats

Arab League group of experts discusses ways to tackle new terrorism threats
  • A group of experts in counterterrorism on Sunday began a three-day extraordinary session to look at further advancing initiatives to prevent attacks by terror organizations and individuals
  • Yasser Abdel Moneim: The meeting will discuss ways to activate the development of the team’s work in line with the new challenges in the field of combating terrorism
Updated 55 min 16 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: New ways of tackling terrorism threats topped the agenda at an Arab League meeting in Egypt.

A group of experts in counterterrorism on Sunday began a three-day extraordinary session to look at further advancing initiatives to prevent attacks by terror organizations and individuals.

The meeting, being held at the Cairo headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League and chaired by group leader Ahmed Al-Zahrani, involved specialists from member states’ justice, interior, defense, and foreign affairs ministries, along with the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers.

Minister plenipotentiary, Yasser Abdel Moneim, the director of the Arab League’s legal affairs department responsible for the technical secretariat of the Council of Arab Justice Ministers, said: “The meeting will discuss ways to activate the development of the team’s work in line with the new challenges in the field of combating terrorism.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting, he added that the experts’ gathering was a follow-up to their last round of discussions in February that produced a set of recommendations adopted by the league’s foreign ministers in March.

Abdel Moneim noted that a number of proposals on countering terrorism had been put forward by countries including Kuwait, Jordan, Lebanon, and Egypt. The group of experts is a permanent body established to deal with issues of combating and preventing terrorism in the Arab world.

Topics: Arab League Egypt counterterrorism

Egypt’s El-Sisi urges closer ties with Latvia

Egypt’s El-Sisi urges closer ties with Latvia
Updated 13 June 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt’s El-Sisi urges closer ties with Latvia

Egypt’s El-Sisi urges closer ties with Latvia
  • The Latvian FM affirmed his country's keenness to advance aspects of joint cooperation with Egypt
  • The two sides also discussed and exchanged visions on developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Updated 13 June 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has urged greater cooperation with Latvia and continued coordination on issues of common interest.

It came during a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics, in the presence of Sameh Shoukry, Egypt’s foreign minister.

The official spokesman for the Presidency of the Republic, ambassador Bassam Rady, said that El-Sisi welcomed Rinkevics’ visit to Egypt, and requested him to convey his greetings to both the president and prime minister of Latvia.

The Latvian foreign minister affirmed his country's keenness to advance aspects of joint cooperation with Egypt, especially in light of Cairo’s pivotal role in the Middle East, the Mediterranean and Africa.

Rady said that a number of files related to bilateral cooperation were reviewed, and that El-Sisi welcomed the activities of a number of Latvian companies in Egypt. He urged new cooperation between the two countries, especially in fields in which Latvia has distinguished expertise, such as communications, information technology, education and tourism.

The meeting also touched on a number of regional and international files of common interest, as well as the challenges facing African and European countries, including illegal immigration and terrorism.

The two sides also discussed and exchanged visions on developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and its negative effects on the global economy.

Topics: Egypt Latvia Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Israel urges nationals to leave Turkey over Iran attack threat

Israel urges nationals to leave Turkey over Iran attack threat
Updated 20 min 18 sec ago
AFP

Israel urges nationals to leave Turkey over Iran attack threat

Israel urges nationals to leave Turkey over Iran attack threat
  • “Do not fly to Turkey at all,” unless such travel is “essential”: Lapid
  • “If you are already in Istanbul, return to Israel as soon as possible,” the foreign minister added
Updated 20 min 18 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Monday urged citizens in Turkey to leave “as soon as possible” over threats that Iranian operatives are actively planning attacks on Israelis in Istanbul.
“It’s a real and immediate danger,” Lapid told a meeting of lawmakers from his Yesh Atid party, citing “several Iranian attempts at carrying out terror attacks against Israelis on holiday in Istanbul.”
“If you are already in Istanbul, return to Israel as soon as possible,” Lapid said. “If you have planned a flight to Istanbul — cancel. No vacation is worth your life,” he added.
“Do not fly to Turkey at all,” unless such travel is “essential,” the foreign minister added.
Iran and Israel are arch rivals and Tehran has accused the Jewish state of carrying out a series of assassinations targeting senior Iranian nuclear and military personnel.
Most recently, Iran claimed that Israel was responsible for the killing of Revolutionary Guards Col. Sayyad Khodai, who was shot dead outside his Tehran home on May 22.
Lapid made no reference to any alleged Israeli operations inside Iran.
But he said that some Israelis who recently traveled to Turkey had returned “without knowing their lives were saved.”
The alleged attackers were targeting Israeli citizens “in order to kidnap them or kill them,” Lapid said.
Earlier Monday, Israel’s public broadcaster Kan reported on a Iranian plans to kidnap Israelis in Turkey a month ago, which was thwarted after Israel alerted Ankara about the threat.
Lapid thanked the Turkish government “for the effort they’re putting into protecting the lives of Israeli citizens,” without providing details.

Topics: Israel Yair Lapid Turkey

Iran says plane held in Argentina ‘propaganda’ campaign

Iran says plane held in Argentina ‘propaganda’ campaign
The Venezuelan Boeing 747 cargo plane has been held in Argentina’s Ezeiza airport since last week. (AFP)
Updated 13 June 2022
AFP

Iran says plane held in Argentina ‘propaganda’ campaign

Iran says plane held in Argentina ‘propaganda’ campaign
  • Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters on Monday that the incident was part of efforts aimed to “cause a feeling of insecurity”
Updated 13 June 2022
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran said Monday that a Venezuelan airplane grounded in Argentina is part of a “propaganda” campaign against Tehran, amid tensions with Western countries over negotiations to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.
The Venezuelan Boeing 747 cargo plane, reportedly carrying car parts and with 14 Venezuelan and five Iranian crew members, has been held in Argentina’s Ezeiza airport after the authorities questioned its reasons for landing last week.
The grounding came days before Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro visited Tehran on Saturday, where Iran and Venezuela signed a 20-year deal on cooperation between the allies that are both subject to US sanctions.
Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters on Monday that the incident was part of efforts aimed to “cause a feeling of insecurity.”
The plane was sold by Iran’s Mahan Air to a Venezuelan company last year, he said, noting that “its crew members are not Iranians only” but included others of different nationalities.
“These recent weeks are filled with propaganda, are full of psychological operations, these wars of words that want to infiltrate the minds and composure of the people... this news is one of those,” Khatibzadeh said.
On Sunday, Argentinian authorities said no personnel had been detained and that the crew had been accommodated in hotels with temporary residence permits.
The Iranians’ passports were taken, but Argentinian authorities said they would be returned if they left the country on a scheduled flight while investigations are ongoing.
The incident came as a resolution was adopted by the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors censuring Iran for its lack of cooperation.
Talks in the Austrian capital, which began in April last year, aim to return the US to the nuclear deal, including through the lifting of sanctions on Iran, and to ensure Tehran’s full compliance with its commitments under the agreement.
The deal known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program to guarantee that it could not develop a nuclear weapon — something Tehran has always denied wanting to do.
Iran said Monday that all measures it has taken to roll back on its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers are “reversible.”

Topics: Iran Venezuela Iran nuclear deal

UAE reports 1,319 new coronavirus infections

UAE reports 1,319 new coronavirus infections
COVID-19 infections in the country peaked earlier in January. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 June 2022
Arab News

UAE reports 1,319 new coronavirus infections

UAE reports 1,319 new coronavirus infections
  • Infections have risen sharply since June 9 with over 1,000 cases being reported overnight
Updated 13 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE confirmed 1,319 new daily COVID-19 cases on Monday, as infections have risen sharply since June 9 with over 1,000 cases being reported overnight.
COVID-19 infections in the country peaked earlier in January, with over 3,100 cases reported in a day, and subsequently hovering between the 200-400 range.
The latest tally brings the total number of recorded cases in the country to 918,815, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention.
No deaths relating to COVID-19 were recorded over the past 24 hours, leaving the death toll at 2,305, the ministry added.
Meanwhile, an additional 1,076 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 900,358.

Topics: UAE COVID-19

