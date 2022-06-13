RIYADH: Dr. Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad, president of the Human Rights Commission, received on Monday a Danish delegation headed by Ambassador Christina Markus Lassen, the political director of the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the presence of Ole E. Mosby, ambassador of Denmark to Saudi Arabia.
During the meeting, Dr. Al-Awwad highlighted the efforts of the Kingdom in strengthening and protecting human rights, noting the developments witnessed in Saudi Arabia at all levels, and the pioneering steps toward achieving sustainable development according to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
The two sides discussed a number of issues of common concern, and various dimensions of bilateral cooperation.
Saudi HRC president receives political director of Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs
https://arab.news/v6x3f
Saudi HRC president receives political director of Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs
- Dr. Al-Awwad highlighted the efforts of the Kingdom in strengthening and protecting human rights
RIYADH: Dr. Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad, president of the Human Rights Commission, received on Monday a Danish delegation headed by Ambassador Christina Markus Lassen, the political director of the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the presence of Ole E. Mosby, ambassador of Denmark to Saudi Arabia.