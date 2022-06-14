Hong Kong’s famed Jumbo Floating Restaurant towed away after half a century

You are here

The Jumbo Floating Restaurant embodied the height of luxury, reportedly costing over $3.8 million to build, and was a hotspot for tourists. (AFP)
  • Restaurant drew visitors from Queen Elizabeth II to Tom Cruise
  • Its popularity had dimmed in recent years even before the coronavirus hit
HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s Jumbo Floating Restaurant, a famed but aging tourist attraction that featured in multiple Cantonese and Hollywood films, was towed out of the city Tuesday after years of revitalization efforts went nowhere.
The buoyant behemoth, which at 76 meters long could house 2,300 diners, set out shortly before noon from the southern Hong Kong Island typhoon shelter where it has sat for nearly half a century.
Designed like a Chinese imperial palace and once considered a must-see landmark, the restaurant drew visitors from Queen Elizabeth II to Tom Cruise, and featured in several films — including Steven Soderbergh’s “Contagion,” about a deadly global pandemic.
The lavish restaurant’s operators cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for finally closing its doors in March 2020, after around a decade of financial woes.
Restaurant owner Melco International Development announced last month that ahead of its license expiration in June, Jumbo would leave Hong Kong and await a new operator at an undisclosed location.
Under overcast skies, a scattered group of onlookers gathered on the Aberdeen waterfront to see it be dragged away.
Watching the restaurant’s ponderous progress across the shelter waters was Mr. Wong, a 60-year-old man who said he had come specially to see its departure.
“The exterior was for many years a symbol of Hong Kong,” he said, adding he had eaten there once 20 years ago.
“I believe it will come back and I look forward to it.”
Opened in 1976 by the late casino tycoon Stanley Ho, the Jumbo Floating Restaurant embodied the height of luxury, reportedly costing over HK$30 million ($3.8 million) to build.
It featured a “dragon throne” in the style of the Ming dynasty as well as an opulent mural, according to the South China Morning Post.
The restaurant’s berth in Aberdeen harbor was traditionally a hotspot for seafood eateries — and fierce competition for customers only cooled when Jumbo’s operators acquired its biggest competitor, Tai Pak Floating Restaurant, in the 1980s.
The restaurant was kept afloat by Hong Kong’s booming tourism industry but its popularity had dimmed in recent years even before the coronavirus hit.
Restaurant operator Melco said last month the business had not been profitable since 2013 and cumulative losses had exceeded HK$100 million ($12.7 million).
It was still costing millions in maintenance fees every year and around a dozen businesses and organizations had declined an invitation to take it over at no charge, Melco added.
In her 2020 policy address, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced plans to turn the restaurant over to local theme park Ocean Park for revitalization, but the project fell through after the park said it could not find a suitable operator.
The ailing restaurant’s fate was sealed just days before Lam is set to leave office.
In a sign of its dilapidation, on June 1, Jumbo’s kitchen boat listed into the water after a suspected hull breach, tilting almost 90 degrees.
The derelict kitchen boat will be left behind, according to local media.

Updated 13 June 2022
AFP

  • European Space Agency: Mission’s third data set ‘revolutionizes our understanding of the galaxy’
Updated 13 June 2022
AFP

PARIS: The Gaia space probe on Monday unveiled its latest discoveries in its quest to map the Milky Way in unprecedented detail, surveying nearly two million stars and revealing mysterious “starquakes” which sweep across the fiery giants like vast tsunamis.
The mission’s third data set, which was released to eagerly waiting astronomers around the world at 1000 GMT, “revolutionizes our understanding of the galaxy,” the European Space Agency (ESA) said.
ESA Director-General Josef Aschbacher told a press conference that it was “a fantastic day for astronomy” because the data “will open the floodgates for new science, for new findings of our universe, of our Milky Way.”
Some of the map’s new insights came close to home, such as a catalogue of more than 156,000 asteroids in our Solar System “whose orbits the instrument has calculated with incomparable precision,” Francois Mignard, a member of the Gaia team, said.
But Gaia also sees beyond the Milky Way, spotting 2.9 million other galaxies as well as 1.9 million quasars — the stunningly bright hearts of galaxies powered by supermassive black holes.
The Gaia spacecraft is nestled in a strategically positioned orbit 1.5 million kilometers (937,000 miles) from Earth, where it has been watching the skies since it was launched by the ESA in 2013.
The observation of starquakes, massive vibrations that change the shape of the distant stars, was “one of the most surprising discoveries coming out of the new data,” the ESA said.
Gaia was not built to observe starquakes but still detected the strange phenomenon on thousands of stars, including some that should not have any — at least according to our current understanding of the universe.
“We have a fantastic new gold mine to do the asteroseismology of hundreds of thousands of stars in our Milky War galaxy,” said Gaia team member Conny Aerts.
Gaia has surveyed more than 1.8 billion stars but that only represents around one percent of the stars in the Milky Way, which is about 100,000 light years across.
The probe is equipped with two telescopes as well as a billion-pixel camera, which captures images sharp enough to gauge the diameter of a single strand of human hair 1,000 kilometers away.
It also has a range of other instruments that allow it to not just map the stars, but measure their movements, chemical compositions and ages.
The incredibly precise data “allows us to look more than 10 billion years into the past history of our own Milky Way,” said Anthony Brown, the chair of the Data Processing and Analysis Consortium which sifted through the massive amount of data.
The results from Gaia are already “far beyond what we expected” at this point, Mignard said.
They show that our galaxy is not moving smoothly through the universe as had been thought but is instead “turbulent” and “restless,” he said.
“It has had a lot of accidents in its life and still has them” as it interacts with other galaxies, he added. “Perhaps it will never be in a stationary state.”
“Our galaxy is indeed a living entity, where objects are born, where they die,” Aerts said.
“The surrounding galaxies are continuously interacting with our galaxy and sometimes also falling inside it.”
Around 50 scientific papers were published alongside the new data, with many more expected in the coming years.
Gaia’s observations have fueled thousands of studies since its first dataset was released in 2016.
The second dataset in 2018 allowed astronomers to show that the Milky Way merged with another galaxy in a violent collision around 10 billion years ago.
It took the team five years to deliver the latest data, which was observed from 2014 to 2017.
The final dataset will be released in 2030, after Gaia finishes its mission surveying the skies in 2025.
Monday’s release confirmed only two new exoplanets — and 200 other potential candidates — but far more are expected in the future.
“In principle Gaia, especially when it goes on for the full 10 years, should be capable of detecting tens of thousands of exoplanets down to Jupiter’s mass,” Brown said.

Updated 12 June 2022
Reuters

  • New, post-war dawn for Russia’s fast-food scene will initially see 15 rebranded restaurants open
Updated 12 June 2022
Reuters

McDonald’s restaurants flung open their doors in Moscow once again on Sunday under new Russian ownership and a new name: Vkusno & tochka, which translates as “Tasty and that’s it.”
The new, post-war dawn for Russia’s fast-food scene will initially see 15 rebranded restaurants open in and around the capital after the US fast-food king turned its back on the country for ethical reasons over the invasion of Ukraine.
The reopening of the outlets, three decades after McDonald’s first opened in Moscow in a symbolic thaw between East and West, could provide a test of how successfully Russia’s economy can become more self-sufficient and withstand Western sanctions.
Oleg Paroev, chief executive of Vkusno & tochka, said the company was planning to reopen 200 restaurants in Russia by the end of June and all 850 by the end of the summer.
“Our goal is that our guests do not notice a difference either in quality or ambience,” Paroev told a media conference in what used to be the first McDonald’s restaurant that opened in Soviet Moscow in 1990.
The rebranded fast-food chain will keep its old McDonald’s interior but will expunge any references to its old name, said Paroev, who was appointed Russia McDonald’s CEO in February, weeks before Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Paroev said the company would keep “affordable prices” but did not rule out that they would go up slightly in the near term.

Updated 12 June 2022
AFP

  • Campaigners say domestic abuse remains pervasive and under-reported while prominent feminists also face regular police harassment and detention
Updated 12 June 2022
AFP

BEIJING: Nine people have been arrested for a vicious attack on a group of women at a restaurant in China, police said Saturday, in a case that has sparked outrage over predatory sexual behavior.
Footage of the incident widely circulated online shows a man placing his hand on a woman’s back as she shares a meal with two companions at a barbecue restaurant in northern China’s Hebei province.
After the woman pushes him away, the man strikes her before others drag her outside and deal a barrage of blows as she lies on the ground. Another woman is also knocked to the floor.

The video renewed an online debate about sexual harassment and gender-based violence in China where the conversation around women’s rights has grown in recent years despite pressure from a patriarchal society, Internet censorship and patchy legal support.

Campaigners say domestic abuse remains pervasive and under-reported while prominent feminists also face regular police harassment and detention.
Web censors blocked keywords linked to the #MeToo movement after a wave of women accused university professors of sexual harassment in 2018.
Police in Tangshan city on Saturday said they had arrested nine people on suspicion of violent assault and “provoking trouble,” adding that “the case is being further investigated.”


Two women treated at hospital following the incident were “in stable condition and not in mortal danger,” while two others sustained minor injuries, authorities said Friday.
The attack generated hundreds of millions of comments on social media, where users slammed predatory behavior and urged authorities to crack down on violence against women.
“All of this could happen to me, could happen to any of us,” said one commenter in a post liked over 100,000 times.
“How is this sort of thing still happening in 2022?” wrote another. “Please give them criminal sentences, and don’t let any of them get away.”
Last year, a Chinese man was sentenced to death for murdering his ex-wife as she livestreamed on social media, in a case that shocked the nation.

 

Updated 10 June 2022
AP

  • The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has been reviewing the speed regulations it uses to protect North Atlantic right whales
  • The new rules could expand existing protections for the whales
Updated 10 June 2022
AP

PORTLAND, Maine: Federal authorities spent the past few years analyzing rules for the shipping industry and are now close to releasing fresh guidelines to help protect a vanishing species of whale.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has been reviewing the speed regulations it uses to protect North Atlantic right whales, and according to spokesperson Allison Ferreira, the agency will publish new proposed rules within the coming weeks. A public comment process would follow.
Environmentalists have long pushed for stricter shipping rules to protect the whales, which number less than 340 and are vulnerable to collisions with large ships. They’ve fallen in population in recent years due to high mortality and poor reproduction.
“Those are the two primary threats to the species — entanglement in fishing gear and vessel strikes,” said Kristen Monsell, an attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity.
The new rules could expand existing protections for the whales, which are currently protected by a network of “slow zones,” requiring mariners to transit slowly to avoid whale collisions.
Some slow zones are mandatory while others are voluntary. Conservationists have long sought for them all to be mandatory, and for more of them. Some have also urged NOAA to apply the rules to ships under 65 feet (19.8 meters) in length, which is the current cutoff.
More than 50 of the whales were struck by ships between spring 1999 and spring 2018, NOAA records indicate. The collisions aren’t always fatal, but wildlife advocates have cautioned that sub-lethal collisions can result in the whales becoming less likely to reproduce.
Shipping associations have cautioned NOAA over the years to make sure speed rules don’t create unsafe conditions at sea. Ferreira said any changes would “be based on the best available information and completed through public notice and comment.”
The whales were once abundant off the East Coast, but they were decimated during the era of commercial whaling. They have been listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act for over 50 years.
The whales feed off New England and Canada and migrate to the waters off Georgia and Florida to give birth. They’ve been aided by the protected zones for years, but scientists have said warming ocean temperatures are causing whales to stray more frequently into shipping lanes in search of food.

Updated 10 June 2022
Reuters

  • In 1682, King James II of England, who was the Duke of York at the time, managed to narrowly escape the sinking ship named "The Gloucester"
  • The discovery promises to fundamentally change understanding of 17th-century social, maritime and political history
Updated 10 June 2022
Reuters

LONDON: A royal warship that sank off the east coast of Britain more than 300 years ago while carrying a future king was unveiled by researchers on Friday.
They kept the discovery secret for 15 years to protect the wreck from damage.
In 1682, King James II of England, who was the Duke of York at the time, managed to narrowly escape the sinking ship named “The Gloucester” which went down off the coast of eastern England after hitting a sandbank. He became king of England, and King James VII of Scotland three years later.
“The discovery promises to fundamentally change understanding of 17th-century social, maritime and political history,” said Claire Jowitt, Professor of Early Modern Cultural History at University of East Anglia.
“It is an outstanding example of underwater cultural heritage of national and international importance.”
Its final location, some 45km (28 miles) off the coast from Great Yarmouth, was a mystery until it was discovered by diving brothers Julian and Lincoln Barnwell in 2007 after a four-year search.
“On my descent to the seabed the first thing I spotted was large cannon laying on white sand, it was awe-inspiring and really beautiful,” said Lincoln Barnwell.
The shipwreck revealed various historical artefacts, including a bottle bearing a glass seal with the crest of the Legge family — ancestors of the first US President George Washington.
“Because the ship sank so quickly, nobody would have rescued anything,” Jowitt said, describing it as “a fantastic time capsule.”
Other artefacts include navigational equipment, personal possessions, clothes and wine bottles — some with their contents intact.
The university estimated that between 130 to 250 people might have died in the incident, which they said had threatened to change the course of history.
Six years after the sinking Catholic James II was ousted by the Protestant William of Orange in the 1688 “Glorious Revolution,” paving the way for the future constitutional monarchy in Britain.

