You are here

  • Home
  • Burkini ban challenged by Grenoble in top French court

Burkini ban challenged by Grenoble in top French court

Burkini ban challenged by Grenoble in top French court
Members of the pro-burkini association Alliance Citoyenne watch a Municipal Council meeting on a TV screen during a council vote to allow or not the wearing of the burkini in the city’s swimming pools, in Grenoble. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/juf8j

Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Burkini ban challenged by Grenoble in top French court

Burkini ban challenged by Grenoble in top French court
  • Body-covering swimwear - which leaves only the face, hands and feet exposed - is largely worn by Muslim women
  • There is no nationwide ban in place, but they are prohibited in many public pools across the country
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: The French city of Grenoble took its decision to allow body-covering “burkini” bathing suits for women in public pools to the country’s top court on Tuesday after the interior minister said the move was “seriously undermining secularism.”
The city’s legal fight with the state over its attempt to reverse a decade-old council ban on the full-body swimwear has renewed the nationwide debate on the place of religion in public places.
Body-covering swimwear — which leaves only the face, hands and feet exposed — is largely worn by Muslim women who wish to preserve their modesty in accordance with their beliefs.
There is no nationwide ban in place, but they are prohibited in many public pools across the country.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin’s made his remarks on secularism after a lower tribunal upheld his challenge to the city’s move in May.
That case was based on a 2021 law about “separatism,” with the local court finding the city was gravely infringing the public service principle of neutrality.
In seeking to overturn that ruling, Mayor Eric Piolle told the Conseil d’Etat that the city, run by the Greens, had not created a “burkini permit,” but instead was reversing a municipal ban imposed a decade earlier which he considered discriminatory.
“We’re not creating a new right, we’re going back to pre-2012 rules,” Piolle told the hearing.
The mayor said people of all faiths wore full body swimwear for many reasons, including being conscious of their appearance.
Lawyers for the municipality and human rights associations cited the Conseil d’Etat’s decision to allow the town of Chalon-sur-Saone to serve alternative school meals to Muslim children who do not eat pork.
They argued it was not against secular laws for a public service to accommodate minority needs, providing services to all citizens were not disrupted.
The interior ministry’s legal representative, Pascale Leglize, said a child’s right to eat could not be compared with access to a pool.
“(This measure) aims to adapt the public service for religious motives,” Leglize told the hearing.
The debate around burkinis has been heated in France since 2016, when a city in the south of France tried to ban them from public beaches. On that occasion, the Conseil d’Etat overturned the ban, saying it infringed on fundamental liberties.
A ruling in the Grenoble case is expected in a few days’ time.

Topics: France Grenoble burkini

Related

French city rekindles burkini row with pool rule change
World
French city rekindles burkini row with pool rule change
French mayor reignites burkini war after allowing women to cover in municipal pools
World
French mayor reignites burkini war after allowing women to cover in municipal pools

Amnesty urges India to stop ‘vicious’ Muslim protest crackdown

Amnesty urges India to stop ‘vicious’ Muslim protest crackdown
Updated 6 sec ago

Amnesty urges India to stop ‘vicious’ Muslim protest crackdown

Amnesty urges India to stop ‘vicious’ Muslim protest crackdown
Updated 6 sec ago
NEW DELHI: India must immediately end a “vicious” crackdown on Muslims who took to the streets to protest a ruling party official’s remarks about the Prophet Muhammad, Amnesty International said Tuesday.
Two demonstrators were killed and hundreds of others arrested last week in nationwide protests over the comments, which embroiled India in a diplomatic furor and caused widespread outrage in the Islamic world.
Footage of bulldozers demolishing homes of those arrested or identified as protesters has since been spread on social media.
Authorities were “selectively and viciously cracking down on Muslims who dare to speak up... against the discrimination faced by them,” Amnesty’s Aakar Patel said in a statement.
“Cracking down on protesters with excessive use of force, arbitrary detention and punitive house demolitions... is in complete violation of India’s commitments under international human rights law.”
More than 300 people have been arrested in the northern Uttar Pradesh state for joining last week’s rallies.
The state’s chief minister, firebrand monk Yogi Adityanath, is one of India’s most prominent Hindu nationalist politicians, known for sectarian rhetoric against India’s 200-million strong Muslim minority.
Adityanath has repeatedly called on authorities to demolish the homes of people accused of crimes, an exhortation critics say violates constitutional and human rights law prohibitions on collective punishment.
Amnesty has demanded an “immediate and unconditional release” of detained protesters, and Patel said the arrests and demolitions were “part of an alarming escalation of the states’ measures targeting Muslims.”
Since coming to power nationally in 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been accused of championing discriminatory policies toward Muslims.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government proposed a controversial law that granted faster citizenship to refugees in India, but not if they are Muslim, while state BJP governments have passed laws making inter-religious marriages harder.
Cities around India saw sizeable demonstrations on Friday, with some crowds burning effigies of Nupur Sharma — the BJP spokeswoman whose comments during a TV debate show set off the furor.
Sharma has been suspended from the party, which issued a statement saying it respected all religions, while the governments of nearly 20 Muslim-majority countries called in their Indian envoys to register their disapproval.
Friday also saw huge protests in neighboring countries, with police estimating more than 100,000 people mobilized across Bangladesh after midday prayers.
Another 5,000 people took to the streets in the Pakistani city of Lahore, demanding that their government take stronger action against India over the comments.

Memorials held five years on from London fire tragedy

Memorials held five years on from London fire tragedy
Updated 22 min 26 sec ago
AFP

Memorials held five years on from London fire tragedy

Memorials held five years on from London fire tragedy
  • Survivors and families of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire gathered at Westminster Abbey for the first of a day of events to remember the tragedy
  • Attendees observed a 72-second silence and laid flowers at the foot of the tower
Updated 22 min 26 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: The names of the 72 people who perished in Britain’s worst residential fire since World War II were read out on Tuesday at a church service marking the fifth anniversary of the blaze.
Survivors and families of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire gathered at Westminster Abbey for the first of a day of events to remember the tragedy.
The fire started in a faulty freezer and ripped through the 24-story block in west London in an inferno that was visible across the British capital.
An official report blamed highly combustible cladding fixed to the exterior of the high-rise as the “principal reason” the fire spread.
But despite a costly ongoing public inquiry, the government has been accused of failing to implement urgent safety changes to prevent a similar tragedy.
Also on Tuesday, attendees observed a 72-second silence and laid flowers at the foot of the tower, which is still shrouded in tarpaulin.
Five years on, emotions remain raw about the treatment of survivors and the bereaved, some of whom are yet to be permanently rehoused.
The local Anglican Bishop of Kensington, Graham Tomlin, said in the years before the fire, Grenfell had become a “tinderbox” and a tragedy was inevitable.
“The memory of today is really hard for people,” he told Times Radio. “People are still deeply traumatized by it.”
Firefighters who braved the heat and flames to try to rescue residents have accused the government of failing to take fire safety seriously.
The general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, Matt Wrack, said firefighters and the Grenfell community had a “bond that was forged in tragedy.”
But there had been job cuts across the service since 2017.
“The community has faced constant denials from those responsible for Grenfell being covered in cladding as flammable as petrol,” he said.
“They have faced a wait for criminal charges that continues to this day.”
The FBU has also highlighted “multiple failings” in the testing and approval of cladding, insulation and other material used in the Grenfell Tower.
It claimed the tragedy could have been averted had the building’s regulator not been privatised and been “dependent on fee income” from manufacturers.
Grenfell campaigners say the fire and its aftermath has exposed gaping social inequality.
They argue changes would have been implemented sooner had low-income workers and ethnic minority families in social housing not been the ones affected.
There has also been a wider outcry among homeowners who have been forced to pay for the removal of unsafe cladding in the high-rises where they live.
Many have been unable to sell their properties or get proper insurance.
The Times newspaper reported that some 640,000 people were still living in buildings with the same type of cladding material.
Government ministers have also been condemned for advising as late as last month that residents should wait for help before evacuating during a high-rise fire.
“A lot of people who managed to survive were people who managed to get out early because they ignored the ‘stay put’ advice,” said Tiago Alves, 25, who escaped with his mother, father and younger sister.
“I’m gobsmacked at the fact that we’re still having this conversation five years on.”
London Mayor Sadiq Khan, from the main opposition Labour party, praised survivors for their campaign to improve public safety.
The ongoing public inquiry was “painstakingly unearthing the truth” — that profits were prioritized over public safety and deregulation weakened building standards, he said.
“The response from the government, building developers and owners has fallen far short of what the families of the victims and survivors have every right to expect,” he wrote in The Observer on Sunday.
“We still have too many residents in London and across the country living in high-rise buildings that are covered in dangerous flammable cladding, and we are still seeing designs for buildings that have critical safety failings.”

Topics: UK Grenfell Tower fire Memorial

Related

Adele shares heartfelt tribute to Grenfell Tower victims
Lifestyle
Adele shares heartfelt tribute to Grenfell Tower victims
London Fire Brigade heavily criticized for Grenfell Tower blaze
World
London Fire Brigade heavily criticized for Grenfell Tower blaze

UK presses ahead with plan for first migrant deportation flight to Rwanda

UK presses ahead with plan for first migrant deportation flight to Rwanda
Updated 48 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

UK presses ahead with plan for first migrant deportation flight to Rwanda

UK presses ahead with plan for first migrant deportation flight to Rwanda
  • Lawyers for human rights groups and campaigners took their case to the Supreme Court, only for the judge to reject it
  • Several individuals have successfully argued that they should not be deported to Rwanda on health or human rights grounds
Updated 48 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON/DOVER: Britain’s first scheduled flight taking asylum seekers to Rwanda was set to depart on Tuesday, with the government warning that anyone who avoided it through last-minute legal challenges would be put on a later plane despite an outcry from critics.
With just hours to go before the flight was due to depart from London, lawyers for human rights groups and campaigners took their case to the Supreme Court, only for the judge to reject it.
However, several individuals have successfully argued that they should not be deported to Rwanda on health or human rights grounds, meaning the numbers due to depart have dwindled from an original 37 to just 7. Other legal challenges were ongoing.
Britain has struck a 120-million-pound ($148 million) deal with Rwanda to send some migrants, who had arrived illegally by crossing the Channel in small boats from Europe, to live in the landlocked African country.
The plan has horrified political opponents, charities and religious leaders who say it is inhumane. The United Nations’ refugee chief called it “catastrophic,” the entire leadership of the Church of England denounced it as immoral and shameful and media reports have said Prince Charles has privately described the plan as “appalling.”
The government says the deportation strategy is needed to stem the flow of migrants risking their lives in Channel crossings and smash people-smuggling networks.
Judges in several courts have said there was a public interest in the Home Office being able to pursue the policy.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the legal bids were undermining the government’s attempts to support safe and legal routes to come to Britain.
“We are not going to be in any way deterred or abashed by some of the criticism that has been directed upon this policy, some of it from slightly unexpected quarters, we are going to get on and deliver,” he told his cabinet ministers.

NEXT FLIGHT
According to government figures, more than 28,500 people were detected arriving in Britain on small boats last year. Dozens more, including women and young children, arrived on Tuesday, a Reuters witness in the Channel port of Dover said.
More than 130 people have been given deportation notices, with 37 originally scheduled to be removed on Tuesday. Charities have said this included people fleeing Afghanistan and Syria as well as Iran and Iraq.
In one legal case on Tuesday a lawyer argued that his client, an Iranian national, had mental health problems and would be at risk of committing suicide if deported to Rwanda. A lawyer for the government said this claim was not supported by a doctor who had assessed him. The judge rejected his appeal.
“There will be people on this flight and if they’re not on this flight, they will be on the next flight because we are determined to break the model of the appalling people traffickers,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told Sky News. “The really important thing is that we establish the principle.”
Human rights groups say the policy will put migrants at risk. The UNHCR has said Rwanda, whose own human rights record is under scrutiny, does not have the capacity to process the claims, and there is a risk some migrants could be returned to countries from which they had fled.
A full hearing to determine the legality of the policy as a whole is due in July.

Topics: UK Rwanda deportation migrants

Related

UK court allows first migrant deportation flight to Rwanda
World
UK court allows first migrant deportation flight to Rwanda
Prince Charles slams UK’s Rwanda plan
World
Prince Charles slams UK’s Rwanda plan

Sri Lanka gives public workers extra day off to grow food

Sri Lanka gives public workers extra day off to grow food
Updated 30 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

Sri Lanka gives public workers extra day off to grow food

Sri Lanka gives public workers extra day off to grow food
  • Many of the country's 22 million people have to queue up at petrol stations for hours
  • Sri Lanka's Cabinet approved a proposal for public sector workers to be given leave every Friday
Updated 30 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has approved a four-day work week for public sector workers to help them cope with a chronic fuel shortage and encourage them to grow food, the government said on Tuesday, as it struggles with its worst financial crisis in decades.
The island nation, which employs about one million people in its public sector, has been hit by a severe foreign exchange shortage, which has left it struggling to pay for critical imports of fuel, food and medicine.
Many of the country’s 22 million people have to queue up at petrol stations for hours and have been enduring long power cuts for months.
Sri Lanka’s Cabinet late on Monday approved a proposal for public sector workers to be given leave every Friday for the next three months, partly because the fuel shortage made commuting difficult and also to encourage them to farm.
“It seems appropriate to grant government officials leave of one working day ... to engage in agricultural activities in their backyards or elsewhere as a solution to the food shortage that is expected,” the government information office said in a statement.
The United Nations last week warned of a looming humanitarian crisis and it plans to provide $47 million to help more than a million vulnerable people.
Currency depreciation, rising global commodity prices and a now-reversed policy to ban chemical fertilizer pushed food inflation to 57 percent in April.
The government is in talks for a bailout package with the International Monetary Fund and a delegation is expected in Colombo on June 20.
The United States is also ready to help, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after a phone call with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe late on Monday.
“During these economically and politically challenging times, the US stands ready to work with Sri Lanka, in close coordination with the International Monetary Fund and the international community,” Blinken said on Twitter.
Wickremesinghe said this month Sri Lanka needed at least $5 billion to meet essential imports for the rest of the year.

Topics: Sri Lanka economy Fuel crisis Food

Related

Special Facing crisis upon crisis, Sri Lanka running out of life-saving medicine
World
Facing crisis upon crisis, Sri Lanka running out of life-saving medicine
Oil Updates — Crude edges down; Norwegian oil firms, employees agree on wage deal; Sri Lanka open to buying Russian oil
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude edges down; Norwegian oil firms, employees agree on wage deal; Sri Lanka open to buying Russian oil

Ukraine says Severodonetsk not cut off

Ukraine says Severodonetsk not cut off
The Ukrainian army said Moscow’s forces had pushed its troops back from the city center. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 June 2022
AFP

Ukraine says Severodonetsk not cut off

Ukraine says Severodonetsk not cut off
  • The Ukrainian army said Moscow’s forces had pushed its troops back from the city center
Updated 14 June 2022
AFP

KYIV: Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday a third bridge to Severodonetsk has been destroyed but that the eastern city is not cut off, despite Russian forces bearing down after weeks of bloody battles.
The head of the city’s administration, Oleksandr Stryuk, said “massive shelling has destroyed a third bridge” over the Siverskyi Donets River, linking the city to Ukrainian-controlled Lysychansk.
“But the city is not isolated,” Stryuk told Ukrainian television.
“There are communication channels even if they are quite complicated.”
He said Ukrainian troops “continue to defend the city” and that there is round-the-clock fighting, adding that the ground situation “changes every hour.”
On Monday, the Ukrainian army said Moscow’s forces had pushed its troops back from the city center and Russia-backed separatists alleged the city was “blocked.”
“The Russian troops do not give up their attempt to storm the city, but the (Kyiv) military holds firm,” Stryuk said.

Regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said Tuesday Russian forces were firing at the plant. (AFP)


He estimated that there are “around 540 to 560” civilians hiding in the shelters of the city’s chemical Azot plant.
He said it was “difficult” to support them but that there are “some reserves” in the plant.
Regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said Tuesday Russian forces were firing at the plant.
“Russian forces are trying to encircle units of our troops,” Gaiday said, a day after conceding Moscow’s army controlled “more than 70 percent” of the city.
He said Moscow’s forces in the city had been reinforced by “two tactical battalion groups.”
President Volodymyr Zelensky said late on Monday that the battle for Severodonetsk was taking a “terrifying” human toll.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Russia

Related

Zelensky pleads for arms as Russian forces lay siege to Severodonetsk
World
Zelensky pleads for arms as Russian forces lay siege to Severodonetsk
Russia says it destroyed US, European weapons in eastern Ukraine
World
Russia says it destroyed US, European weapons in eastern Ukraine

Latest updates

Burkini ban challenged by Grenoble in top French court
Burkini ban challenged by Grenoble in top French court
South Korea beat Salah-less Egypt 4-1 in friendly
South Korea beat Salah-less Egypt 4-1 in friendly
Amnesty urges India to stop ‘vicious’ Muslim protest crackdown
Amnesty urges India to stop ‘vicious’ Muslim protest crackdown
Daughter of detained Brit in Iran to deliver Father’s Day card to UK Foreign Office
Daughter of detained Brit in Iran to deliver Father’s Day card to UK Foreign Office
Tunisia beat Japan 3-0 in friendly between World Cup teams
Tunisia beat Japan 3-0 in friendly between World Cup teams

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.