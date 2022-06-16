Pakistan’s TPL appoints new CEO in Abu Dhabi to tap into Middle East investment market

DUBAI: Pakistani investment holding company TPL Corp is hoping to attract more Middle East investment as it expands into the UAE — boosted by recruiting a new executive to oversee its expansion plans.

Racha Alkhawaja will lead the growth into the market, with the UAE's location and developed infrastructure making it appealing to global firms.

She was appointed CEO of TPL Investment Management, a Abu Dhabi Global Market- registered fund manager focusing on environmental, social, and governance issues in emerging and frontier markets.

Alkhawaja said: “TPL chose to expand to the UAE, as it has excelled as a financial center, servicing both east and west.”

The first fund of TPL is a development impact fund that focuses on developing sustainable and green buildings in Pakistan. In its first round of investments, the fund raised SR375 million ($100 million).

TPL Corp is a unit of TPL Group — a company that invests in insurance, real estate, transport, security, technology, vehicle and container tracking, navigation, mapping, and financial services.