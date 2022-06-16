NEOM’s unit ENOWA to build first desalination plant powered by renewable energy 

RIYADH: NEOM’s subsidiary ENOWA has signed an agreement with Japan’s ITOCHU and France’s Veoila to develop a first-of-its- kind desalination plant.

Located in NEOM’s manufacturing and innovation city OXAGON, the plant will be powered by 100 percent renewable energy, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Upon completion in 2025, the plant will operate with a production capacity of 500,000 cubic meters of desalinated water per day, which accounts for around 30 percent of the total projected water demand in NEOM.

The new facility comes in line with ENOWA’s efforts to create sustainable and abundant water supply for the residential, industrial and commercial sectors in NEOM.

ENOWA was launched last March by the $500 billion project wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, with the aim of enhancing the abundance of natural resources and sustainably preserving them.