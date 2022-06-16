You are here

Scientists find new population of polar bears in sea-ice free region

A southeast Greenland polar bear on glacier, or freshwater, ice is seen in this handout photograph taken in September 2016. (Reuters)
  • Scientists have identified an isolated subpopulation of polar bears in Southeast Greenland
  • The Southeast Greenland polar bears were found to be homebodies, seldom straying far to hunt
WASHIGNTON: Polar bears face an existential threat from the rapid decline of Arctic sea ice, which they rely on as platforms to hunt seals.
But in a new study, scientists have identified an isolated subpopulation of polar bears in Southeast Greenland that instead make use of freshwater ice pouring into the ocean from the region’s glaciers, suggesting this particular habitat is less susceptible than others to climate change.
Their findings, described in the journal Science on Thursday, open up the tantalizing possibility that at least some pockets of the species might be able to survive further into this century, when Arctic sea ice is expected to disappear completely during summer months.
“One of the big questions is where in the Arctic will polar bears be able to hang on, what we call ‘persist,’” first author Kristin Laidre, a polar scientist at the University of Washington and Greenland Institute of Natural Resources told AFP.
“I think that bears in a place like this can teach us a lot about where those places might be.”
Laidre and colleagues first spent two years interviewing Inuit subsistence hunters who provided input and ecological knowledge, including harvest samples for analysis.
They then began their own field work, which lasted from 2015 to 2021, in a harsh region that was long understudied because of its unpredictable weather, heavy snowfall and jagged mountains.
Each year, the team would spend one month in springtime, staying in the nearest settlement Kuummiit, which is a two-hour helicopter ride from where the bears live. Fuel depots had to be staged along the route in advance down the coastline, creating a hopskotch-like commute to work.
The team tagged the bears with satellite tracking devices, and collected genetic samples by either capturing bears or firing biopsy darts into their rumps.
Thought to number a few hundred individuals, “they are the most genetically isolated population of polar bears anywhere on the planet,” said co-author Beth Shapiro, a geneticist at the University of California, Santa Cruz and investigator at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, in a statement.
“We know that this population has been living separately from other polar bear populations for at least several hundred years.”
Unlike their cousins, the Southeast Greenland polar bears were found to be homebodies, seldom straying far to hunt.
Their isolation arises from the geography: they live in a complex landscape of fjords on the very edge of their range on the southern tip of Greenland, well below the Arctic circle, with nowhere to go.
To the west there are an enormous set of mountains and the Greenland Ice Sheet, and to the east the open water of the Denmark Strait all the way to Iceland. They also have to contend with a rapid current that flows southward along the coast.
“We see that when they get caught in this current they jump off the ice and they walk back home to their fjords,” said Laidre. The team found that some of the tracked bears accidentally caught in this situation had to trek more than a hundred miles back home.
While sea ice provides hunting platforms for most of the Arctic’s roughly 26,000 polar bears, the Southeast Greenland bears have access to sea ice for only four months, between February and late May.
For the remaining eight months they rely on chunks of freshwater ice breaking off the Greenland Ice Sheet in the form of marine-terminating glaciers.
“These types of glaciers do exist in other places in the Arctic, but the combination of the fjord shapes, the high production of glacier ice and the very big reservoir of ice that is available from the Greenland Ice Sheet is what currently provides a steady supply of glacier ice,” said another co-author Twila Moon of the National Snow and Ice Data Center in a statement.
There remains much to study about the Southeast Greenland polar bears. Measurements show the adult females are a little smaller than average and they appear to have fewer cubs, but it’s hard to infer much about what that means in the absence of long term data.
Laidre is keen to not oversell the study as one of hope. Polar bears — which in addition to being iconic in their own right are also a vital resource for indigenous people — aren’t going to be saved without urgent climate action.
But this population might have a better shot, and there are similar areas with marine-terminating glaciers on other parts of Greenland’s coast as well as the island of Svalbard that might become small-scale climate refugia.
“We as a community need to look at places like this and ask ourselves, is this a place where we might be able to have some small numbers of polar bears persisting in an ice-free Arctic?” said Laidre.

NYC guitar concert by Hinckley, who shot Reagan, is canceled

Updated 52 min 51 sec ago
AP

  • The Market Hotel in Brooklyn cited “very real and worsening threats and hate” in its announcement on social media
  • The now 67-year-old Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the March 30, 1981 shooting
NEW YORK: A concert by John Hinckley Jr., who shot and wounded President Ronald Reagan in 1981, has been canceled even as Hinckley was freed from federal court oversight, the New York City venue that had booked the performance announced.
The Market Hotel in Brooklyn cited “very real and worsening threats and hate” in its announcement on social media Wednesday that it was canceling the July 8 concert.
The now 67-year-old Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the March 30, 1981 shooting of Reagan in Washington, D.C.
Reagan was seriously wounded in the assassination attempt, and his press secretary, James Brady, was permanently disabled.
Brady went on to campaign for gun-safety legislation until his death in 2014. The Brady Bill that passed in 1993 required a five-day waiting period for handgun purchases and background checks of prospective buyers, and the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence and The Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence are named after Brady and his wife, Sarah.
Secret Service agent Timothy McCarthy and Washington police officer Thomas Delahanty were also wounded in the shooting, which was motivated by Hinckley’s obsession with the actor Jodie Foster.
Hinckley spent decades in a mental hospital before being released to live with his mother in 2016. He was freed from court oversight as of Wednesday, writing on Twitter, “After 41 years 2 months and 15 days, FREEDOM AT LAST!!!”
In recent years Hinckley has released songs on Spotify and posted videos of himself singing and playing a guitar on YouTube.
Several public performances had been planned following Hinckley’s release from court supervision, but venues in Chicago and in Hamden, Connecticut, had already canceled Hinckley appearances when the Market Hotel announced that the concert it had scheduled would not take place.
“There was a time when a place could host a thing like this, maybe a little offensive, and the reaction would be, ‘It’s just a guy playing a show, who does it hurt — it’s a free country,’” the Market Hotel said on Instagram. “We aren’t living in that kind of free country anymore, for better or for worse.”
Hinckley tweeted Thursday that his promoter was looking for another venue.

India asks female coaches to chaperone athletes after harassment claims

Updated 16 June 2022
AFP

  • Several high-profile female athletes in India have complained of sexual inappropriateness from coaches
NEW DELHI: Indian sports authorities have told female coaches to chaperone women athletes on tour after a sexual harassment scandal shook the country’s elite cycling community.
Top sprint team coach RK Sharma was sacked last week after an unnamed cyclist said he had attempted to “forcefully” coerce her into sex during a training camp in Slovenia.
On Wednesday, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) ordered all national sports federations to send women coaches to accompany female athletes during domestic and international travel.
“The step has been taken after recent events came to light where certain female athletes have complained against their coaches during international trips,” the SAI said in a statement.
“There is an expectation, at all times, of appropriate behavior consistent with the core values of sportsmanship and appropriate moral conduct,” it added.
The cyclist whose complaint led to Sharma’s sacking returned from Slovenia this month saying that the coach’s behavior left her “extremely scared for my safety, wellbeing and life.”
She said Sharma had also threatened to destroy her career by having her removed from an elite sports academy and ensuring she would be left to “sell vegetables on the road.”
Since Sharma’s sacking, women’s national cycling champion Deborah Herold has come forward to accuse him of slapping and ridiculing her.
Herold told the Indian Express newspaper she was removed from the national team because Sharma and his assistant believed she was in a same-sex relationship.
Sharma has presided over a “toxic atmosphere” and his assistant “taunted, ignored and isolated” Herold from the rest of the cyclists, she was quoted as saying on Thursday.

Cooking up a legal storm: Refugee-run Syrian restaurant offers free food for anti-deportation lawyers

Updated 15 June 2022
Leen Fouad

  • Restaurant owners in London praised the lawyers who worked ‘tirelessly’ to stop the flight carrying asylum seekers to Rwanda
LONDON: Imad’s Syrian Kitchen, a refugee-owned Syrian restaurant in London, offered on Wednesday a free dinner for “activist lawyers” who worked to stop the flight carrying asylum seekers from taking off to Rwanda.

“To every ‘activist lawyer’ who worked tirelessly to stop yesterday’s flight from taking off to Rwanda, you and a plus one are invited to a free dinner at our restaurant,” the restaurant tweeted. “Thank you.”On Tuesday night, the first flight due to take asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda was canceled minutes before take-off after legal rulings.

Up to seven people were expected to be removed from Britain, but the flight was stopped after a late intervention from the European Court of Human Rights led to fresh challenges in the British courts.

Talking to Arab News about the initiative, Imad Alarnab, the Syrian owner and founder of Imad’s Syrian Kitchen, said how distraught he was with the UK’s decision to deport asylum seekers. 

“I’m a Syrian refugee in the UK, and what these people are going through, I sympathize with personally, morally and ethically,” Alarnab said. “They are going through the exact same thing I went through five years ago when I first arrived in the country. I’m very upset”

Alarnab expressed his frustration with the “shocking” decisions made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government, stressing that asylum seekers are fleeing gruesome conditions to come to safety, but are instead facing uncertain futures. 

Restaurateur Imad Alarnab hoped to integrate his country’s cuisine into his new life in the UK. (Twitter: @ImadsKitchen)

“I believe that Boris Johnson and Priti Patel are using refugees and asylum seekers to turn the public’s eye away from the recent failures of the government,” he said, adding that people like Johnosn and Patel do not represent the British public. 

Alarnab arrived in Britain as a refugee in 2015 after fleeing war and persecution in Syria. 

A successful restaurateur in Damascus, Alarnab hoped to integrate his country’s cuisine into his new life in the UK. He began hosting a series of charity events and supper clubs in partnership with organizations such as UNICEF and British refugee charity Choose Love.

Alarnab opened his restaurant in May 2021 in London’s buzzing Soho neighborhood and vowed to donate £1 ($1.2) from each bill to Choose Love.

Hong Kong’s famed Jumbo Floating Restaurant towed away after half a century

Updated 14 June 2022
AFP

  • Restaurant drew visitors from Queen Elizabeth II to Tom Cruise
  • Its popularity had dimmed in recent years even before the coronavirus hit
HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s Jumbo Floating Restaurant, a famed but aging tourist attraction that featured in multiple Cantonese and Hollywood films, was towed out of the city Tuesday after years of revitalization efforts went nowhere.
The buoyant behemoth, which at 76 meters long could house 2,300 diners, set out shortly before noon from the southern Hong Kong Island typhoon shelter where it has sat for nearly half a century.
Designed like a Chinese imperial palace and once considered a must-see landmark, the restaurant drew visitors from Queen Elizabeth II to Tom Cruise, and featured in several films — including Steven Soderbergh’s “Contagion,” about a deadly global pandemic.
The lavish restaurant’s operators cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for finally closing its doors in March 2020, after around a decade of financial woes.
Restaurant owner Melco International Development announced last month that ahead of its license expiration in June, Jumbo would leave Hong Kong and await a new operator at an undisclosed location.
Under overcast skies, a scattered group of onlookers gathered on the Aberdeen waterfront to see it be dragged away.
Watching the restaurant’s ponderous progress across the shelter waters was Mr. Wong, a 60-year-old man who said he had come specially to see its departure.
“The exterior was for many years a symbol of Hong Kong,” he said, adding he had eaten there once 20 years ago.
“I believe it will come back and I look forward to it.”
Opened in 1976 by the late casino tycoon Stanley Ho, the Jumbo Floating Restaurant embodied the height of luxury, reportedly costing over HK$30 million ($3.8 million) to build.
It featured a “dragon throne” in the style of the Ming dynasty as well as an opulent mural, according to the South China Morning Post.
The restaurant’s berth in Aberdeen harbor was traditionally a hotspot for seafood eateries — and fierce competition for customers only cooled when Jumbo’s operators acquired its biggest competitor, Tai Pak Floating Restaurant, in the 1980s.
The restaurant was kept afloat by Hong Kong’s booming tourism industry but its popularity had dimmed in recent years even before the coronavirus hit.
Restaurant operator Melco said last month the business had not been profitable since 2013 and cumulative losses had exceeded HK$100 million ($12.7 million).
It was still costing millions in maintenance fees every year and around a dozen businesses and organizations had declined an invitation to take it over at no charge, Melco added.
In her 2020 policy address, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced plans to turn the restaurant over to local theme park Ocean Park for revitalization, but the project fell through after the park said it could not find a suitable operator.
The ailing restaurant’s fate was sealed just days before Lam is set to leave office.
In a sign of its dilapidation, on June 1, Jumbo’s kitchen boat listed into the water after a suspected hull breach, tilting almost 90 degrees.
The derelict kitchen boat will be left behind, according to local media.

Space probe reveals secrets of ‘restless’ Milky Way

Updated 13 June 2022
AFP

  • European Space Agency: Mission’s third data set ‘revolutionizes our understanding of the galaxy’
PARIS: The Gaia space probe on Monday unveiled its latest discoveries in its quest to map the Milky Way in unprecedented detail, surveying nearly two million stars and revealing mysterious “starquakes” which sweep across the fiery giants like vast tsunamis.
The mission’s third data set, which was released to eagerly waiting astronomers around the world at 1000 GMT, “revolutionizes our understanding of the galaxy,” the European Space Agency (ESA) said.
ESA Director-General Josef Aschbacher told a press conference that it was “a fantastic day for astronomy” because the data “will open the floodgates for new science, for new findings of our universe, of our Milky Way.”
Some of the map’s new insights came close to home, such as a catalogue of more than 156,000 asteroids in our Solar System “whose orbits the instrument has calculated with incomparable precision,” Francois Mignard, a member of the Gaia team, said.
But Gaia also sees beyond the Milky Way, spotting 2.9 million other galaxies as well as 1.9 million quasars — the stunningly bright hearts of galaxies powered by supermassive black holes.
The Gaia spacecraft is nestled in a strategically positioned orbit 1.5 million kilometers (937,000 miles) from Earth, where it has been watching the skies since it was launched by the ESA in 2013.
The observation of starquakes, massive vibrations that change the shape of the distant stars, was “one of the most surprising discoveries coming out of the new data,” the ESA said.
Gaia was not built to observe starquakes but still detected the strange phenomenon on thousands of stars, including some that should not have any — at least according to our current understanding of the universe.
“We have a fantastic new gold mine to do the asteroseismology of hundreds of thousands of stars in our Milky War galaxy,” said Gaia team member Conny Aerts.
Gaia has surveyed more than 1.8 billion stars but that only represents around one percent of the stars in the Milky Way, which is about 100,000 light years across.
The probe is equipped with two telescopes as well as a billion-pixel camera, which captures images sharp enough to gauge the diameter of a single strand of human hair 1,000 kilometers away.
It also has a range of other instruments that allow it to not just map the stars, but measure their movements, chemical compositions and ages.
The incredibly precise data “allows us to look more than 10 billion years into the past history of our own Milky Way,” said Anthony Brown, the chair of the Data Processing and Analysis Consortium which sifted through the massive amount of data.
The results from Gaia are already “far beyond what we expected” at this point, Mignard said.
They show that our galaxy is not moving smoothly through the universe as had been thought but is instead “turbulent” and “restless,” he said.
“It has had a lot of accidents in its life and still has them” as it interacts with other galaxies, he added. “Perhaps it will never be in a stationary state.”
“Our galaxy is indeed a living entity, where objects are born, where they die,” Aerts said.
“The surrounding galaxies are continuously interacting with our galaxy and sometimes also falling inside it.”
Around 50 scientific papers were published alongside the new data, with many more expected in the coming years.
Gaia’s observations have fueled thousands of studies since its first dataset was released in 2016.
The second dataset in 2018 allowed astronomers to show that the Milky Way merged with another galaxy in a violent collision around 10 billion years ago.
It took the team five years to deliver the latest data, which was observed from 2014 to 2017.
The final dataset will be released in 2030, after Gaia finishes its mission surveying the skies in 2025.
Monday’s release confirmed only two new exoplanets — and 200 other potential candidates — but far more are expected in the future.
“In principle Gaia, especially when it goes on for the full 10 years, should be capable of detecting tens of thousands of exoplanets down to Jupiter’s mass,” Brown said.

