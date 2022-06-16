Lebanon’s caretaker PM tipped as favorite to form next government

BEIRUT: Lebanese President Michel Aoun will hold binding consultations with members of the country’s recently elected parliament to name a new prime minister on June 23.
Caretaker PM Najib Mikati is widely seen as the front-runner for the post.
Once named, the new prime minister must form a government, a process that often takes several months.
However, the incoming government will last for only four months, as its term will end with the completion of the presidential term in October.
After Saad Hariri, leader of the Future Movement, declared the suspension of his political career and that of his party, political groups began looking for a Sunni figure who could be nominated to head the new government.
By convention, the prime minister of Lebanon is a Sunni Muslim.
Independent Sunni MP Abdul Rahman Al-Bizri told Arab News that the nomination of a new premier is still underway and talks are taking place between various groups “to reach a formula that is relieving for Lebanon.”
He said: “We are living through tough times and the traditional political forces tend to renominate the caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.”
A political observer said that this week might witness political deals to form the government due to “the weakness of the Sunnis in the political equation.”
A meeting on Wednesday between the Grand Mufti of Lebanon Abdullatif Darian and Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari assumed special significance as it coincided with the launch of the process to nominate the new premier.
Bukhari highlighted “the important role of the grand mufti in strengthening the unity of the Lebanese and Islamic stance, especially during the hard times Lebanon is passing through.”
He said that Saudi Arabia hopes to see the “unity of the people of Lebanon in front of the challenges that it is facing,” and praised the efforts of the mufti to guarantee national unity and ensure civil peace in the country.
Doubts remain over how the parliamentary blocs will handle the process of nominating the new premier. Until now there has been no agreement among the opposition forces on any nominee, and there is no guarantee Mikati will be renominated despite the fact that he is the clear favorite.
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh told Arab News: “Lawmakers from the ‘Together Toward Change’ list did not form a unified bloc. However, they are making contacts and consultations to reach a unified stance. We want a nonpolitical figure who has a program that fits the new era and whose government can bring in reforms, the most important thing for Lebanon.”
Those who do not want a premier with these qualifications “will take the country into the unknown,” Mneimneh said.
“They have proven that they are irresponsible people who have led the country to ruins.”
The MP said that the minimum expected from the new government is to introduce economic reforms in accordance with the demands of the International Monetary Fund.
“There is a possibility that we do not elect a new president in due time. Hence, the term of the government might get extended,” he said.
However, former governments whose heads were nominated by Hezbollah and its allies failed, and disagreements developed between its ministers despite the fact that they were from the same side. This is what happened with the Mikati government whose call was “together for salvation.”
In a recent interview, Gebran Bassil, head of the Free Patriotic Movement, criticized Mikati over his refusal to grant Bassil’s party the energy portfolio in the new government.
International court drops case against slain Libyan general
The decision came more than a year after Libyan officials reported that assailants killed Mahmoud Al-Werfalli, a commander in the self-styled Libyan Arab Armed Forces, by opening fire on his car in the eastern city of Benghazi
Updated 17 June 2022
AP
THE HAGUE: The International Criminal Court on Wednesday dropped its war crimes case against a Libyan general after prosecutors confirmed he was dead.
The decision came more than a year after Libyan officials reported that assailants killed Mahmoud Al-Werfalli, a commander in the self-styled Libyan Arab Armed Forces, by opening fire on his car in the eastern city of Benghazi.
The court said judges terminated proceedings against Al-Werfalli after studying evidence that included witness statements, photographs and social media posts.
The judges “considered the death of Mr. Al-Werfalli to be established and, decided that the proceedings against him must accordingly be terminated, and that the warrants of arrest are no longer in effect,” a court statement said.
Al-Werfalli was wanted by the ICC for his alleged role in executing or ordering the executions of 33 captives in Benghazi in 2016 and 2017. The ICC says the killings were filmed and posted on social media. In 2018, he allegedly shot 10 people dead in front of a mosque in Benghazi.
Libya descended into chaos in 2011 and has become a haven for Islamic militants and armed groups. The same year, the UN Security Council asked the court in The Hague to investigate violence sparked by the 2011 uprising that led to the ouster and death of Libya’s longtime dictator, Muammar Qaddafi.
Human rights activists last year sent evidence to the ICC and called for an investigation into abuses of migrants in Libya that they said “may amount to crimes against humanity.”
UN monitoring of Yemen ports for war activity hampered by Houthis, top official says
Maj. Gen. Michael Beary told Arab News he continues to lobby the rebels to grant full access to the ports so his team can move freely
He heads the UN Mission to support the Hodeidah Agreement; the Security Council will vote soon on renewing its mandate, which expires on July 15
Updated 17 June 2022
Ephrem Kossaify
NEW YORK: The head of the UN mission at Hodeidah in Yemen, which is monitoring the ceasefire there, has called for its mandate to be extended.
Maj. Gen. Michael Beary emphasized the strategic and humanitarian significance of the coastal city to the future of Yemen, and said there is no “easy substitute” for its ports.
“The ports serve as a lifeline for Yemen,” he told Arab News. “They supply up to 70 percent of the country’s population with humanitarian aid and essential food supplies.
“There is no viable substitute for Hodeidah’s ports, both in terms of location and infrastructure, and the governorate remains an indispensable pathway to the country’s social economic recovery.”
However, Beary said that his team, formally known as the UN Mission to support the Hodeidah Agreement, remains dogged by restrictions on the movement of personnel imposed by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels who have, from the beginning, prevented them from carrying out patrols in Hodeidah city and accessing hot spots and the locations of significant “ceasefire incidents.”
“We are very much in touch with Houthis,” he said. But although the current truce between the Yemeni government and the militia seems largely to be holding and has led to “some relaxations” on the part of the Houthis, he added: “We are still confined.”
Speaking at the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday, where he was having private consultations with members of the Security Council ahead of a vote on the renewal of his mission’s mandate, which is scheduled for July, he said: “We’ve been trying to push back against (the restrictions on freedom of movement) and I have been trying to get acquiescence from the Houthis to expand our patrolling format.
“I would like to be patrolling to the ports unannounced at any time and visit every area and that’s what I want to get to, but I am not quite there yet. But we have increased the frequencies of our patrols to ensure that the ports and the civilian nature of the ports is maintained.”
The UNMHA was born from the 2018 Stockholm Agreement, a voluntary accord between the parties to Yemen’s conflict. It includes three main undertakings, including a prisoner-swap deal and an agreement on addressing the situation in besieged Taiz governorate.
Regarding Hodeidah, and the ports there and at Salif and Ras Issa, the signatories agreed to an immediate ceasefire in the city, the securing of the ports and the establishment of a committee to coordinate the redeployment of forces. The agreement also provided for a strengthened UN presence in the city and ports.
The UNMHA is tasked with maintaining the civilian status of the ports amid the continuing regional and international outcry against the use of them by the Houthis for war-related activities and reports of Iran using the ports to smuggle arms into the country.
Beary said that his mission has not been able to independently verify the claims of arms smuggling through the ports, nor has it witnessed any war-related activities there, but he again noted the limits on his team’s ability to move about freely and carry out “unannounced” inspections.
“I lead a small, political mission; it’s 120-strong, it is not a big peacekeeping mission,” he said. “We have small number of military monitors and we do have challenges in terms of freedom of movement in Hodeidah.
“We work through those challenges as best we can. We patrol as regularly as we can into the port’s environment.”
Beary explained that there are also geographical issues to overcome.
“There’s quite a separation between these ports,” he said. “If you go from Hodeida to (Salif), it is a three-hour-long trip. They’re not all nicely tied together.
“So we go out there, we look for any changes in the immediate nature of the ports. And … from the periods that we have been doing this, and we’ve been doing this since Stockholm was agreed, we haven’t seen any major military movements or military manifestations.”
Despite the issues that his mission continues to face, he said it continues to perform a vital task.
“It’s important for the international community that we continue to do this and I certainly will keep advocating to get greater freedom of movement in order to allow us to be out there more frequently and unannounced, and therefore we can reliably inform the international community that the ports are civilian in nature,” Beary said.
“The ports are (strategically) so important. There is no easy substitute for them on the coast. The ports are incredibly important for the delivery of humanitarian aid. We must keep them open.”
He added that action to reduce the threat posed by mines remains one of the most important elements of his mission’s work. He said the devices continue to claim innocent lives and described them as “a curse on the population of Yemen.”
“The mission is sparing no effort to mobilize support to respond to this tragic problem within our immediate environment,” he said.
Beary said he is building a good relationship with the government of Yemen and hopes to develop a solid rapport with all parties to help the UN reap the benefits of what he called the “peace dividends” resulting from the nationwide truce, which began in April, including the recent resumption of commercial international flights to and from Yemen, and fuel shipments to Hodeidah.
“Peace must really come from the parties, it can’t be imposed upon them by the UN or by the UN missions, but we will be there, ready to help them,” Beary said.
Child soldiers aged 10 ‘are true men,’ say Houthis
One Houthi fighter said: “These are not children. They are true men, who should defend their nation”
An aid worker described watching children manning checkpoints along the road with AK-47 assault rifles
Updated 16 June 2022
Arab News
JEDDAH: Fighters from the Iran-backed Houthi militia have openly boasted of recruiting child soldiers as young as 10 to fight in the Yemen war.
New video footage on social media shows dozens of children in uniforms standing in military formation in a camp in Dhamar province, declaring allegiance to Abdul-Malek Al-Houthi.
“Soldiers of God,” they shout. “We are coming.”
An aid worker who operates in remote northern areas described watching children manning checkpoints along the road, with AK-47 assault rifles hanging on their shoulders. Others were sent to the front line, he said, and children had returned wounded from fighting at Marib.
One hard-line Houthi fighter said: “These are not children. They are true men, who should defend their nation.”
Nearly 2,000 Houthi-recruited children were killed on the battlefield between January 2020 and May 2021, according to UN experts. Overall, the UN says over 10,200 children have been killed or maimed in the war, though it is not known how many were combatants.
A UN panel of experts said this year that the Houthis had a system to indoctrinate child soldiers, including the use of humanitarian aid to pressure families. Children are told they are joining a holy war against Jews and Christians and Arab countries that have succumbed to Western influence, and seven-year-olds are taught weapons cleaning and how to dodge rockets.
Two farmers in Amran province said Houthi representatives came to their homes in May and told them to prepare their children for camps.
Their five children aged between 11 and 16 were taken in late May to a training center in a nearby school. One father said he was told that if he didn’t send his children, his family would no longer receive food rations.
Egyptian leader affirms depth of country’s strategic ties with EU
Food security, climate and energy key topics in talks between President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
Updated 16 June 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid
CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi affirmed that his country is “continuously working to deepen the partnership with the EU in order to achieve a qualitative leap in the relationship between the two sides.”
In a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, El-Sisi said that the EU is a key partner for Egypt.
The Egyptian president also indicated that “his country is working to strengthen cooperation with the EU, especially in the field of energy,” pointing out that an agreement was reached that will lay the foundations of a strategic partnership in the field of energy with Europe.
“The international community is going through a delicate circumstance and the language of dialogue must prevail to resolve disputes,” he said, adding that he had discussed food security and high energy prices with the European Commission president.
El-Sisi that Egypt “has agreed with the EU to coordinate international efforts to mitigate the repercussions of the global food crisis.”
In addition, an Egyptian-European statement stressed “the priority of promoting sustainable development, confronting climate change and environmental degradation, and ensuring energy security.”
El-Sisi said that “the security of gas supplies is a common concern. Egypt and the EU will work together on the stable delivery of gas to the EU, and on the sustainable use of natural gas resources within the framework of long-term carbon reduction goals and measures related to managing and reducing methane emissions.”
In this context, Egypt and Brussels welcomed the signing of the relevant memorandum of understanding between Egypt, Israel and the EU on June 15.
The statement said that “both Egypt and the EU realize that geopolitical realities and the current state of the energy market require accelerating and intensifying this partnership.”
It added: “By working together as partners, Egypt and the EU will face common challenges in the security of energy supplies and diversification of energy sources.”
In this regard, he said that “the EU and Egypt will intensify cooperation, focusing on renewable energy sources, hydrogen, work on energy efficiency, and the production of clean fuels, especially hydrogen, in an economically feasible manner.”
The statement said that Egypt and the EU “realize that the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change are essential pillars to make the world more resilient to future shocks, and that trade, investments and policy reform to support the implementation of these documents, based on their common principles, are the drivers of sustainable recovery and sustainable development.”
Egypt and the EU called on all countries to explore ways to expedite pledges to reduce emissions, and to achieve tangible progress toward an ambitious and transformative approach to dealing with the negative effects of climate change and fulfilling climate finance pledges.
How Syria’s Bab Al-Hawa aid corridor became hostage in a geopolitical game
Delivering UN aid directly to opposition-held areas dependent on fragile cross-border mechanism
Closing Bab Al-Hawa would “condemn civilians in need to death and hunger,” warns UNSC president
Updated 16 June 2022
Ephrem Kossaify
NEW YORK CITY: The four million people in northwest Syria who rely on international aid to survive are unsure whether there will be bread on their tables after July 10. That is when an increasingly fragile UN cross-border mechanism for delivering aid to Syria is set to expire.
Its renewal is up for a vote at the UN Security Council next month amid fears that Russia will use its power of veto to close the last remaining UN-facilitated gateway for aid into Syria, Bab Al-Hawa on the border with Turkey.
Ferit Hoxha, Albania’s permanent representative to the UN and the president of the Security Council for the month of June, told Arab News during a press conference that the closure of the only border crossing would amount to “a condemnation to death, starvation and hunger to millions of people.”
He added: “I hope no one, not Russia nor any other country, would come to that decision: To condemn civilians in need to death and hunger.”
While the world’s media might have stopped counting the numbers of dead and injured in the Syrian conflict, the widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure and the largest number of internally displaced people in the world lay bare the fact that the war is far from over.
Syria continues to experience one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with 90 percent of the population living below poverty line. According to the World Food Program, 14.6 million people now need humanitarian assistance to survive, an increase of 1.2 million compared with last year.
The collapsing economy, coupled with a looming global food shortage as a consequence of the war in Ukraine, have added a new layer of complexity to the situation. Now, the WFP warns, the threat of famine is knocking on Syria’s door.
The cross-border mechanism was created in 2014 to allow the delivery of UN humanitarian aid directly to opposition-held areas of Syria. Although international humanitarian law requires that all aid deliveries should go through the host government, the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad has seized aid as a political weapon and withheld it from opponents, which prompted the Security Council to resort to approving the use of four crossings along the Syrian border: One from Jordan, one from Iraq and two from Turkey.
Until December 2019, the members of the Security Council renewed the mandate for these crossings without much fuss. In January 2020, however, permanent member Russia used its power of veto to force the closure of all but one: Bab Al-Hawa.
If this last remaining crossing is closed — and the fear that this could happen is real — humanitarian agencies say they will be unable to feed more than about 10 percent of those in need. Moreover, finding any alternative to the UN aid operations is nearly impossible.
“The problem is that you have organizations and institutions that have been in emergency mode for 12 years,” said Jomana Qaddour, co-founder of Syria Relief & Development, a humanitarian organization active in northwestern Syria.
“The Syrian crisis has been so consuming and so overwhelming that planning for a massive humanitarian response now — under a totally different umbrella with all the buy-ins from the various different actors, from the local level to international donors — would be really quite a feat.”
The effects of the war on Ukraine on food security are “systematic, severe and speeding up,” according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. He has said that the war, combined with other crises, threatens to unleash an unprecedented wave of hunger and destitution, leaving social and economic chaos in its wake.
Lamenting the skyrocketing prices of food and a near doubling of the cost of fertilizers, and the resultant shortages of corn, wheat, rice and other staple crops, Guterres warned that while this year’s food crisis is about lack of access, “next year’s could be about lack of food.”
INNUMBERS
90% of Syrian population lives below the poverty line.
14.6m Syrians are dependent on humanitarian assistance.
While the UN warns that no country will be untouched by looming food shortages, especially those that are already vulnerable, one can only imagine the devastating severity of its effects on a place such as Syria, which has been reeling under similar conditions for the past 12 years of conflict.
In the run-up to the Security Council vote in July, intensive negotiations for a new resolution to extend the cross-border mechanism are continuing behind closed doors, led by Ireland and Norway, according to sources at the Irish mission to the UN.
The two countries are the chief advocates at the UN for humanitarian issues in Syria. Last year at around this time, their ambassadors to the UN, Geraldine Byrne Nason and Mona Juul, were seen rushing back and forth from one UN chamber to another, trying to rally council members around a resolution they had drafted to reauthorize Bab Al-Hawa.
When Russia and the US agreed a compromise on the issue last year, American President Joe Biden hailed it as a diplomatic victory. The vote took place just days after he had held a summit with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, during which the cross-border issue was discussed.
After the successful adoption of Resolution 2585 by the council last year, both leaders commended “the joint work of their respective teams following the US-Russia summit that led to the unanimous renewal of cross-border humanitarian assistance to Syria today in the Security Council.”
The US had long asserted that progress on the aid process would open the door to more meaningful engagement with Russia on some of the thornier diplomatic questions relating to Syria, such as the issue of detainees and the forcibly disappeared, the return of refugees, and the work of the constitutional committee.
This time around, however, diplomatic talks between the two major powers have all but ground to a halt following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine in February.
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, has been investing her personal legacy in seeking an extension to the mandate for Bab Al-Hawa. She touched on the issue during several of the meetings she convened when her country held the presidency of the Security Council in May.
She also recently returned from an official trip to Turkey, her second this year, during which she visited the Syrian border to assess the potential consequences should the UN be forced in July to end its humanitarian deliveries to Idlib. She warned that without aid, “babies will die.”
“We have not forgotten Syria,” Thomas-Greenfield said as she vowed to do “everything possible” to ensure the UN mandate to deliver cross-border aid continues and is expanded to meet the growing needs on the ground. She said she would try to reopen discussions with Russian diplomats at the UN in an effort to keep the aid flowing.
The Russian mission at the UN did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but Dmitry Polyanskiy, Moscow’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, recently offered a pessimistic view of the prospects for a revival of diplomacy with Washington, citing the “current geopolitical circumstances.”
Russia argues that the cross-border mechanism violates the sovereignty of Syria. With China’s backing, Moscow has lobbied for all aid to be channeled through Assad’s government and blames the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country on American and European sanctions against the Syrian regime.
Critics of Russia’s stance say Moscow’s priority is not cross-border assistance, and that it seeks to use its power of veto as leverage to gain support for its position on Syria. According to the critics, Russian diplomats at the UN have been linking the vote on the cross-border mechanism to unrelated issues such as sanctions relief, reconstruction efforts and counterterrorism.
While UN chief Guterres has repeatedly asserted that cross-border operations are among the most transparent and scrutinized mechanisms in the world, Russia claims that the aid that flows through them has been benefiting designated terrorist groups in and around Idlib, such as Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham.
Washington declared a victory when the cross-border mechanism was renewed last year, but Qaddour, who in addition to her work with Syria Relief & Development is also a senior fellow with the Rafik Hariri Center and Middle East Programs at the Atlantic Council, believes it is Russia that has gained the most from this situation.
She believes it is unlikely that the extension of the Bab Al-Hawa gateway will be vetoed, the reason being that this is a useful political card that has been played repeatedly, and will be played again in the future.
In each round of renewals, according to Qaddour, Moscow has been able to extract a variety of concessions from Washington and its allies, such as a UN resolution endorsing certain early recovery projects that were previously contingent on a broader political settlement, as well as a qualified easing of sanctions on the Assad regime.
“This confusion over what the West is actually gaining from these negotiations places them, at a minimum, in a weak position,” Qaddour told Arab News. “And, at the maximum, it does hamper the ability of partners, such as aid organizations, to continue to rely on UN aid.”
The Syrian civil war has presented Putin with an opportunity to re-establish Russia as a powerful player in the region by protecting its ally and defeating what it considers a US-led regime-change campaign.
“Syria was the stage for Russian resurgence,” said Qaddour. “I can’t be optimistic to think that this is going to be a place that Russia abandons with ease. This is something they will continue to absolutely fight for and shape.
Not that Syria is close to being uppermost on the agenda in Washington, said Qaddour.
“Am I under any illusion that the US or the West are recalculating and going back and putting Syria at the top of their priority list? No. I don’t think that anything indicates such a reprioritization in the US foreign policy circle. Ukraine now dominates everything,” she said.
Meanwhile, even if the aid corridor is not blocked, the northwest of Syria remains one of the most vulnerable areas in the country. Many agree that its ultimate fate lies thousands of miles away in New York, where calls for reforms to the Security Council have become louder since the start of the war in Ukraine — reforms that would allow humanitarian assistance to be delivered to the most vulnerable people without worrying whether it might be blocked by a veto from a permanent member of the council.