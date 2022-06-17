You are here

Saudi Arabia lose to Kuwait in opener of WAFF Women’s Futsal Championship
Action from Saudi Arabia's match against Kuwait in the 2022 WAFF Women’s Futsal Championship. (SAFF)
Saudi Arabia lose to Kuwait in opener of WAFF Women’s Futsal Championship
  • Bahrain kicked off the third edition of the tournament with comfortable 6-0 win over Palestine
The 2022 WAFF Women’s Futsal Championship kicked off in Jeddah on Thursday, with the host nation Saudi Arabia losing 3-1 to Kuwait, after Bahrain had beaten Palestine 6-0 in the tournament opener.

The competition, organized by the West Asian Football federation and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, takes place until June 24 at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

In the opening match of Group B, Saudi Arabia found themselves 3-0 down after 24 minutes, and despite pulling a goal back on 37 minutes, could not stage a comeback. The strong Kuwaiti team can now book a semifinal place with a win over Oman on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia complete their group matches against Oman on Monday.

Bahrain kicked off the action in Group A with a comprehensive win over Palestine, the six goals coming from a hat trick by Hessa Allsa, a double from Alanood Al-Khalifa, and a strike from Manar Ebrahim. Bahrain now top the group with three points and will next face Iraq on Saturday. The final group match between Palestine and Iraq will take place on Monday.

This is the third edition of the competition and is being held in Saudi Arabia for the first time. The previous two tournaments were both won by Iran, in 2008 and 2012.

Topics: football WAFF sports

10 nations prepare for battle in 2022 Arab Futsal Cup in Dammam

10 nations prepare for battle in 2022 Arab Futsal Cup in Dammam
10 nations prepare for battle in 2022 Arab Futsal Cup in Dammam

10 nations prepare for battle in 2022 Arab Futsal Cup in Dammam
  • Sixth edition of the tournament kicks off on June 20 with hosts Saudi Arabia facing Palestine in their opener
The 2022 Arab Futsal Cup is set to kick off on Monday in Dammam, with 10 nations hoping to claim the sixth edition of the competition.

The 10-team tournament, organized by the Union of Arab Football Associations and hosted by the Saudi Arabia Football Federation, runs from June 20-28.

Group 1 includes Morocco, Kuwait, Mauritania and Somalia; group 2 Egypt, Iraq and Algeria; and group 3 sees hosts Saudi Arabia take on Palestine and Libya.

The Arab Futsal Cup launches the UAFA’s 2022-23 season, with the association keen to develop the sport of indoor football in the Arab world.

The first edition of the tournament took place in Cairo in 1998, with hosts Egypt claiming the title after beating Morocco 8-4 in the final.

Egypt, hosting the tournament again in 2005, retained the title with a 5-1 win over Morocco.

Libya took the title on home soil in 2007, and won it again in Egypt a year later.

There was a 13-year break before the fifth edition of the competition returned in 2021, with Morocco winning the title for the first time, defeating Egypt 4-0 in Cairo.

In Monday’s opening fixtures of the 2022 Arab Futsal Cup, Morocco will take on Kuwait, before Egypt meet Iraq and Saudi Arabia face Palestine.

Topics: FUTSAL Dammam 2022 Arab Futsal Cup

Egypt sack football coach and seek foreign replacement

Egypt sack football coach and seek foreign replacement
Egypt sack football coach and seek foreign replacement

Egypt sack football coach and seek foreign replacement
  • Ehab Galal replaced Carlos Queiroz in April, but only lasted three matches after poor performances in qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
The Egyptian Football Association has announced the dismissal of national team coach Ehab Galal, after a run of unconvincing performances during the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Galal had taken over from Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz in April after Egypt failed to qualify in March for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. They had fallen to Senegal, the team that had also conquered them in a dramatic penalty shootout in February’s Africa Cup of Nations final.

Egypt kicked off their qualifying campaign for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with an unconvincing 1-0 win over Guinea on June 5, but followed up with a 2-0 loss to Ethiopia four days later. A 4-1 defeat to South Korea in friendly on Tuesday prompted the association to dismiss Galal.

Hazem Imam, a member of the association’s board of directors, said at a press conference yesterday that plans are already underway to appoint a foreign coach this summer.

He also revealed that he would seek foreign technical directors, one for the Olympic team, and the other to oversee the federation.

“I was delegated with Mohamed Barakat, a member of the association, to finalize the negotiations with the foreign coaches, and to appoint a foreign development manager for the referees’ committee,” said Imam.

Topics: Egypt football Ehab Galal

Warriors beat Celtics 103-90 to win 4th NBA title in 8 years

Warriors beat Celtics 103-90 to win 4th NBA title in 8 years
Warriors beat Celtics 103-90 to win 4th NBA title in 8 years

Warriors beat Celtics 103-90 to win 4th NBA title in 8 years
BOSTON: The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions once again, topping the Boston Celtics 103-90 on Thursday night for their fourth title in the last eight seasons.
Stephen Curry scored 34 points for the Warriors, who claimed the franchise’s seventh championship overall. And this one completed a journey like none other, after a run of five consecutive finals, then a plummet to the bottom of the NBA, and now a return to greatness just two seasons after having the league’s worst record.
For Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala, it’s a fourth championship. The first three rings came in 2015, 2017 and 2018, when Golden State was dynastic and made five consecutive trips to the finals.
Injuries, including ones that sidelined Thompson for 2 1/2 years, and roster changes changed everything. But this season, with Thompson returning around the midway point, the Warriors were finally back.
Back on top, too. Champions, again, denying the storied Celtics what would have been their record 18th championship, one that would have allowed Boston to break a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most in league history.
This tale for the Warriors ended much differently than what was their most recent finals appearance against Toronto in 2019, one that saw Kevin Durant tear his Achilles tendon in Game 5 and then Thompson tear his ACL in what became the Raptors’ title-clincher in Game 6.
The aftermath of that loss was exacerbated by Durant’s decision to leave that summer in free agency to join the Brooklyn Nets and Thompson’s own Achilles injury while rehabilitating his knee injury.
It thrust a Golden State team into a rebuild that became a reload. The Warriors used their two-year hiatus from the NBA’s biggest stages to retool their roster – adding a past No. 1 draft pick in Andrew Wiggins, who excelled in his first finals, along with another rising star in Jordan Poole.
It all clicked. For Golden State coach Steve Kerr, it’s a ninth championship overall after winning five as a player. He’s the sixth coach to capture four titles, joining Phil Jackson, Red Auerbach, John Kundla, Gregg Popovich and Pat Riley.
Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 34 points. Al Horford added 19. Jayson Tatum finished with 13 points, but shot just 6 of 18 from the field. Boston also committed 22 turnovers, dropping to 1-8 this postseason when committing 16 or more.
It was just the fifth defeat in 22 title-series appearances for Boston, which turned its season around to have a chance at this crown. Boston was 25-25 after 50 games, then went on an absolute tear to get to the finals and nearly claim what would have been just the franchise’s second championship since 1986.
It was the third consecutive season where things were affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic, and while things were closer to normal, pictures and video of the championship celebration will serve as a forever reminder that the virus was still an issue.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver could not be at the game because he remained in the league’s health and safety protocols related to the virus. The redesigned Larry O’Brien Trophy – the golden souvenir given to the NBA champions – was presented to the Warriors by deputy commissioner Mark Tatum instead.

Topics: Golden State Warriors Boston Celtics NBA

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis dominates at Oslo Diamond League

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis dominates at Oslo Diamond League
Sweden’s Armand Duplantis dominates at Oslo Diamond League

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis dominates at Oslo Diamond League
  • Duplantis cleared 5.92m before then setting a new meet record of 6.02m, a full 22cm ahead of the field
OSLO: Sweden’s Armand Duplantis battled through rain and cold to dominate the men’s pole vault at the Oslo Diamond League on Thursday, while home favorite Jakob Ingebrigtsen raced to victory in the mile.

As large parts of Europe baked in unseasonably hot conditions, a soaked Duplantis came in at 5.60m and sailed over 5.80m with his closest rivals, the Norwegian pair of Sondre Guttormsen and Pal Haugen Lillefosse, both crashing out at 5.86m.

Duplantis cleared 5.92m before then setting a new meet record of 6.02m, a full 22cm ahead of the field.

“I felt good jumping despite it being a hectic day with the rain coming on and off — it was tiring coping with that but I’m happy with 6.02m,” said world record holder and Olympic champion Duplantis.

In the absence of injured 400m hurdler Karsten Warholm, all Norwegian eyes were on Ingebrigtsen in the famed ‘Dream Mile’ and he did not disappoint as he became the first home runner to win the race as five of the top seven posted personal bests.

Olympic 1500m champion Ingebrigtsen clocked a Diamond League record of 3min 46.46sec for victory, Australian Oliver Hoare coming in second in an Oceania record (3:47.48) with Briton Jake Wightman rounding out the podium.

“It felt great, I was ready to run fast and was happy to do that and to win,” the Norwegian said.

“Confidence is a really important thing in sports and I’m confident in what I do in training and of course am aiming for gold in Eugene,” the Oregon venue for the July 15-24 world championships.

Canada’s Olympic 200m gold medallist Andre de Grasse claimed the honors in the 100m, timing a season’s best of 10.05sec to edge Briton Reece Prescod by one-hundredth.

“I know my speed is coming back,” said De Grasse. “The difference is going to be that start and the first 30 meters.

“I am pretty satisfied with my first win of the season, a season’s best, but I know I still have a couple of things to work on.”

Devon Allen’s bid to race the remainder of the 110m hurdles season with sub-13 second times after his third fastest time in history in New York last week (12.84) came acropper, although his 13.22sec was enough to win the race.

“Every race I run is to win,” said Allen, who links up with NFL franchise the Philadelphia Eagles as a wide receiver after the Eugene worlds.

“13.22 in these conditions is not too bad. There was rain, the head wind.”

Dutchwoman Femke Bol stormed to victory in the women’s 400m hurdles in 52.61sec, smashing the meeting record of 53.18 set by Deon Hemmings of Jamaica back in 1997.

The Olympic bronze medallist finished more than two seconds ahead of Ukraine’s Anna Ryzhykova.

“I was very surprised with the time as the weather wasn’t the best and I stuttered into the last hurdle, so it was great to see that time,” said Bol.

“It means a lot to take the meeting record, next I will do the national trials and get ready for the world championships, and then try to come back well for the European championships, so it’s going to be a really busy summer but I’m ready for the challenge — I want to keep running fast and get some medals.”

Grenada’s Kirani James, the former world and Olympic champion, won the men’s 400m in 44.78sec from Botswana’s Isaac Makwala.

And there was a British one-two in the women’s 800m, Olympic silver medallist Keeley Hodgkinson clocking a season’s best of 1:57.71 to claim the victory from Laura Muir.

Hodgkinson’s focus was immediately set on the Eugene words and American Athing Mu, who claimed gold in Tokyo.

“I’m trying to take it week by week but I love championship racing and running the rounds, so I’m looking forward to Eugene,” she said.

“Athing Mu took my world lead so I want it back and I’m looking forward to facing her at the world championships.”

Topics: Armand Duplantis Oslo Diamond League pole vault

Canada’s Hadwin fires 66 to lead US Open, McIlroy one back

Canada’s Hadwin fires 66 to lead US Open, McIlroy one back
Canada’s Hadwin fires 66 to lead US Open, McIlroy one back

Canada’s Hadwin fires 66 to lead US Open, McIlroy one back
  • Hadwin missed a six-foot par putt to bogey the third hole, then birdied five of the next six holes, dropping his approaches between two and four feet on all but the par-3 sixth and making each short birdie putt to grab the outright lead
BROOKLINE, US: Canada’s Adam Hadwin birdied five of the last six holes on the front nine and seized a one-stroke lead after Thursday’s first round of the US Open with Rory McIlroy in a pack one adrift.

World No. 105 Hadwin, whose best finish in 19 prior major starts was a share of 24th at the 2018 Masters, fired a six-under par 66 at The Country Club.

“Not much better of a start to a US Open you can ask for,” Hadwin said. “To take the first round lead at the US Open is incredible. It’s something no one can take away from me. But it’s not the final goal.”

Four-time major winner McIlroy, who tossed one club and twice swung another at sand in frustration, shared second on 67 after a closing bogey with Sweden’s David Lingmerth, England’s Callum Tarren, American Joel Dahmen and South Africa’s M.J. Daffue.

Hadwin, whose only PGA title was at the 2017 Valspar Championship, missed a six-foot par putt to bogey the third hole, then birdied five of the next six holes, dropping his approaches between two and four feet on all but the par-3 sixth and making each short birdie putt to grab the outright lead.

“I kind of held down the fort there the last little bit,” Hadwin said. “Made a nice one from the fringe on 13. I hit the ball really well the last four holes.”

The 34-year-old Canadian missed the green at 12 on the way to a bogey but holed out for birdie at 13 from the rough from 36 feet to reclaim the lead.

“There are still 54 holes,” Hadwin said. “There’s a lot of golf left and this course is only going to get tougher.”

For much of the day, third-ranked McIlroy shared the top spot despite his troubles, grinding out a solid start.

“Even though I’m standing up here slightly frustrated that I bogeyed the last, it’s a great start,” said McIlroy.

“You feel like you’re right in the tournament from the start of the week, which is nice. It’s certainly a different mindset when you get off to a good start. I’ve just got to keep it going.”

Back-nine starter McIlroy rolled in four birdie putts between 10 and 25 feet and made several long clutch par-saving putts, notably at the fifth from 14 feet after failing to escape a bunker and smashing sand with his club.

“It’s hard not to get frustrated,” McIlroy said. “I gave the sand a couple of whacks because I’d already messed it up... it was really nice to hole that putt.”

McIlroy, who won last week’s PGA Canadian Open, has not captured a major title since the 2014 PGA Championship.

“It has been eight years since I won a major and I just want to get my hands on one again,” McIlroy said.

Two-time major winner Dustin Johnson, among those who left the US PGA Tour for the  LIV Golf Series, led a seventh-place pack on 68 that included fellow Americans Hayden Buckley, Matthew NeSmith, Aaron Wise, Brian Harman plus England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose.

Tarren, a 445th-ranked journeyman, eagled the par-5 eighth, his penultimate hole, to leap into the hunt.

“I’m kind of pinching myself,” Tarren said. “Just excited with my start.”

Lingmerth, an alternate until injured Martin Kaymer withdrew Saturday, birdied 16 and 18 from just inside 30 feet and sank a birdie putt at the fifth from just under 18 feet.

“Got off to one of those starts,” Lingmerth said. “I was never really in big trouble, but I putted really well.”

Two-time US Open champion Retief Goosen has bolstered compatriot Daffue.

“He has been really sending me encouraging messages as far as the ability is there,” Daffue said. “I can’t believe how relaxed I was out there.”

Topics: Adam Hadwin US Open Rory McIlroy

