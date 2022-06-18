You are here

  • Home
  • Philippine security forces detain Abu Sayyaf executioner of Canadian hostages

Philippine security forces detain Abu Sayyaf executioner of Canadian hostages

Philippine security forces detain Abu Sayyaf executioner of Canadian hostages
1 / 2
Abu Sayyaf militant Ben Quirino surrenders his firearm to the Philippine Army's Maj. Gen. Ignatius Patrimonio in Jolo, southern Philippines on June 17, 2022. (Supplied)
Philippine security forces detain Abu Sayyaf executioner of Canadian hostages
2 / 2
Abu Sayyaf militant Almujer Yadah surrenders his firearm to the Philippine Army's Maj. Gen. Ignatius Patrimonio in Jolo, southern Philippines on June 17, 2022. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ccpyn

Updated 17 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Philippine security forces detain Abu Sayyaf executioner of Canadian hostages

Philippine security forces detain Abu Sayyaf executioner of Canadian hostages
  • Ben Tattoo and his brother Almujer Yadah surrender to Philippine military 
  • Militant was also involved in the 2012 kidnapping of Arab News Asia bureau chief Baker Atyani
Updated 17 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Two notorious militants from the Abu Sayyaf Group, including the executioner of Canadian hostages, were detained on Friday after surrendering to the Philippine security forces, the military said.

Ben Quirino, alias Ben Tattoo, 41, and his brother Almujer Yadah, 55, were sub-leaders of the militant outfit that operates in the country’s south, and has gained notoriety for extortion, assassinations and kidnappings for ransom.

Both men have been linked to several killings, including of two Canadian nationals who were abducted from an upscale resort on Samal island in 2015 and taken captive to the group’s stronghold in Jolo, Sulu province.

The Canadians were killed in 2016 after a $6.4 million ransom was not paid. Tattoo filmed himself beheading the captives.

He was also involved in the kidnapping of Arab News Asia bureau chief Baker Atyani in 2012.

Atyani, who was working for Al-Arabiya News Channel at the time, was held captive by ASG for 18 months.

Yadah was responsible for ASG’s logistics and food supplies. 

“We consider these two as the most notorious ASG leaders to have surrendered considering the number of cases that have been filed against them — from kidnapping for ransom, murder and many more,” Maj. Gen. Ignatius Patrimonio, commander of the 11th Infantry Division designated to fight militancy in Sulu, told Arab News.

“They got tired of running from pursuing military forces. Besides, they no longer have the support of the local populace; their group has been badly decimated and their brothers killed.”

Formed in 1991, ASG emerged as a splinter group of the Moro National Liberation Front, a movement seeking autonomy for Filipino Muslims in the south of the country. It was initially influenced by Al-Qaeda, but since the early 2000s has been involved mainly in criminal activity. In 2014, some of its factions pledged allegiance to Daesh.

ASG’s strength has been declining since 2018 when the Philippine military stepped up a crackdown on Daesh affiliates. Data from the 11th Infantry Division shows that the number of active militants in the group has fallen from about 300 in 2019 to an estimated 100.

Brig. Gen. Benjamin Batara Jr., commander of the 1103rd Infantry Brigade, which has jurisdiction over Tattoo and Yadah’s hometown of Patikul, told Arab News the military has been tracking the pair since last year, with the help of police, intelligence and local governments.
 
“But the key to how we were able to reach out to them was their families and community leaders,” he said. “Apparently, they were already under pressure because of continuous military and police operations, and a series of surrenders of their fellow Abu Sayyaf members.”

Yadah was the first to surrender and convinced Tattoo to follow suit, Batara said. The military handed the pair over to police on Friday, as both are facing a series of criminal charges.

A total of 67 Abu Sayyaf members in Sulu have surrendered to security forces in Jolo so far this year.

Topics: Abu Sayyaf Philippines

Related

Special With Abu Sayyaf declining, is Daesh still a threat in the Philippines?
World
With Abu Sayyaf declining, is Daesh still a threat in the Philippines?
A soldier stands guard in Marawi City, where a five-month operation to reclaim the city has seen a decline in ASG-related incidents. (Reuters/File Photo)
World
‘Fight was leading us nowhere’: former Abu Sayyaf militants speak after surrender to Philippines forces 

Fresh floods hit Bangladesh, hundreds of thousands marooned

Fresh floods hit Bangladesh, hundreds of thousands marooned
Updated 17 June 2022
AP

Fresh floods hit Bangladesh, hundreds of thousands marooned

Fresh floods hit Bangladesh, hundreds of thousands marooned
  • Authorities in Bangladesh deploy military soldiers for evacuation and relief work after heavy rainfalls strand hundreds of thousands of people
Updated 17 June 2022
AP

DHAKA: Heavy monsoon downpours in Bangladesh’s northeastern and northern regions have stranded hundreds of thousands of people, forcing authorities to deploy military soldiers for evacuation and relief work, official statements and news reports said early Saturday.
Military’s Inter Service Public Relations office said on its website that the soldiers have been deployed as floods have devastated the northeastern districts of Sunamganj and Sylhet, cutting off people from electricity as thousands of homes have been inundated.
At least nine people died across the delta nation on Friday after lightning struck amid rainfalls, the United News of Bangladesh agency reported.
In a statement, the government’s Flood Forecasting and Warning Center in Dhaka, the nation’s capital, said Friday that water in all major rivers across the country was rising. The country has about 130 rivers.
The center said the flood situation is likely to deteriorate over the next 24 hours in the worst-hit Sunamganj, Sylhet districts in the northeastern region as well as in Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Nilphamari and Rangpur districts in northern Bangladesh.
Hafiz Ahmed, manager at the Osmani International Airport in Sylhet, said Friday that flight operations in the airport have been suspended for three days as flood water has almost reached the runway.
Last month, a pre-monsoon flash flood, triggered by an onrush of waters from upstream India’s northeastern states, hit Bangladesh’s northern and northeastern regions, destroying crops and damaging homes and road network vastly. The country was only recovering from that shock, but as the monsoon this year set in only a few days ago fresh rains flooded the same regions again.
Bangladesh, a nation of 160 million people, is low-lying and faces threats of climate change-related natural disasters such as floods and cyclones. According to the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, about 17 percent of people in Bangladesh would need to be relocated over the next decade or so if global warming persists at the present rate.

Topics: #bangladesh monsoon Bangladesh floods

Related

Environmentalists warn of long-term impacts from Bangladesh depot fire
World
Environmentalists warn of long-term impacts from Bangladesh depot fire
Special Bangladesh controls deadly depot fire after three days
World
Bangladesh controls deadly depot fire after three days

Amazon killers acted alone: Brazil police

Amazon killers acted alone: Brazil police
Updated 17 June 2022
AFP

Amazon killers acted alone: Brazil police

Amazon killers acted alone: Brazil police
  • "The investigations... suggest that the perpetrators acted alone," the Federal Police said in a statement
  • The investigations continue and there are indications of the participation of more people
Updated 17 June 2022
AFP

ATALAIA DO NORTE, Brazil: Brazilian police said Friday the killers of British journalist Dom Phillips and his expert guide Bruno Pereira had acted on their own initiative and not as part of a criminal group — an assertion rejected by Indigenous leaders.
“The investigations... suggest that the perpetrators acted alone, without there being an intellectual author or criminal organization behind the crime,” the Federal Police said in a statement.
“The investigations continue and there are indications of the participation of more people” in the murders, it added.
Veteran correspondent Phillips, 57, and Pereira, 41, went missing on June 5 in a remote part of the rainforest rife with illegal mining, fishing and logging, as well as drug trafficking.
Ten days later, on Wednesday, a suspect named Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira — known as “Pelado” — took police to a place where he said he had buried bodies near the city of Atalaia do Norte, where the pair had been headed by boat.
Human remains unearthed from the site arrived in Brasilia on Thursday evening for identification by experts.
Police have said there was “a 99 percent probability” the remains belong to the missing men.
Phillips, a longtime contributor to The Guardian and other leading international newspapers, was working on a book on sustainable development in the Amazon with Pereira as his guide.
Pereira, an expert at Brazil’s indigenous affairs agency FUNAI, had received multiple threats from loggers and miners with their eye on isolated Indigenous land.
The Univaja association of Indigenous peoples, which had taken part in the search for the missing men, on Friday refuted the police’s conclusion that the killers had acted alone.
“These are not just two killers, but an organized group that planned the crime in detail,” Univaja said in a statement.
It claimed authorities had ignored numerous complaints about the activities of criminal gangs in the area.
Univaja said it had filed a report in April to say that “Pelado” was involved in illegal fishing.
He had previously been accused, it said, of “being the perpetrator of gun attacks in 2018 and 2019 against a base of FUNAI,” the organization Pereira had worked for.
Univaja said that “a powerful criminal organization (had) tried at all costs to cover its tracks during the investigation” of the double murder.
Experts say illegal fishing of endangered species in the Javari Valley takes place under the control of drug traffickers who use the sale of fish to launder drug money.
On Thursday, the UN denounced a “brutal act of violence” as activists blamed the murders on President Jair Bolsonaro for allowing commercial exploitation of the Amazon at the cost of environment and law and order.
UN human rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said attacks and threats against activists and Indigenous people in Brazil were “persistent” and urged the government to step up protections.
Investigations continue to look into the motive for the crime.
Police have been unable to find the boat in which Phillips and Pereira were traveling when they were last seen.
Blood found in Oliveira’s boat belonged to a man, investigators said, but not to Phillips.
Analysis had also revealed that entrails found in the river during the search contained “no human DNA,” according to police.
On Monday, Bolsonaro had said that entrails were found floating in the river, in an interview in which he appeared to blame the missing men for undertaking a “reckless” trip in an area where Phillips was “disliked.”
“All signs indicate that if they were killed — and I hope that’s not the case — they’re in the water, and in the water there won’t be much left. I don’t know if there are piranhas in the Javari,” said the far-right president, whose government is accused of dragging its feet in the investigation.

Topics: Brazil Amazon forest British journalist police murder

Related

Suspect confesses to killing pair missing in Amazon, says Brazil police investigator
World
Suspect confesses to killing pair missing in Amazon, says Brazil police investigator
Human remains found in Amazon search for journalist, expert
World
Human remains found in Amazon search for journalist, expert

Britain’s Boris Johnson meets Zelensky on surprise Kyiv trip

Britain’s Boris Johnson meets Zelensky on surprise Kyiv trip
Updated 17 June 2022
Reuters

Britain’s Boris Johnson meets Zelensky on surprise Kyiv trip

Britain’s Boris Johnson meets Zelensky on surprise Kyiv trip
  • Boris Johnson offers to launch an operation that would train up to 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers every 120 days
Updated 17 June 2022
Reuters

KYIV: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered to launch a military training program for Ukrainian forces on Friday as he met President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on his second trip to the Ukrainian capital since Russia’s invasion.
Johnson, who survived a no confidence vote earlier this month, was greeted by Zelensky as a “great friend” and posted a picture of himself with the Ukrainian president, with the words “Mr President, Volodymyr, It is good to be in Kyiv again.”
Johnson offered to launch a major training operation for Ukrainian forces, with the potential to train up to 10,000 soldiers every 120 days at the meeting, his office said.
“My visit today, in the depths of this war, is to send a clear and simple message to the Ukrainian people: the UK is with you, and we will be with you until you ultimately prevail,” Johnson said.
The unannounced trip was Johnson’s latest show of support for Zelensky since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
It came a day after the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania traveled to Kyiv and endorsed Ukraine’s candidate status to join the European Union.

‘SHARED VISION’
“Many days of this war have proved that Great Britain’s support for Ukraine is firm and resolute. Glad to see our country’s great friend Boris Johnson in Kyiv again,” Zelensky said.
He and Johnson discussed the state of play at the front line and the need to ramp up supplies of heavy weapons and to build up Ukrainian air defenses, Zelensky said in a short statement delivered next to Johnson.
“We have a shared vision of how to move toward victory because that it is exactly what Ukraine needs — the victory of our state,” Zelensky said.
Johnson said in his statement: “We’re here once again to underline that we are here with you to give you the strategic endurance that you will need.”
He said that would include helping to intensify sanctions on Russia and to rally diplomatic support for Ukraine.
Johnson, who faces political pressure at home, has grown in popularity in Ukraine as Britain has poured in military and political support to Kyiv during the Russian invasion.
One cafe in Kyiv is selling an apple dessert named the Borys Dzhonsonyuk, a Ukrainianized version of the prime minister’s name.
The new military training program would train Ukrainian forces outside of the country, Johnson’s office said. Each soldier would spend three weeks learning battle skills for the front line, as well as basic medical training, cyber-security and counter explosive tactics, it said.

Topics: Boris Johnson Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine

Related

Update European leaders meet Zelensky in Kyiv for first time since war began
World
European leaders meet Zelensky in Kyiv for first time since war began

Amnesty slams global ‘silence’ on situation in Palestinian territories

Amnesty slams global ‘silence’ on situation in Palestinian territories
Updated 17 June 2022
Arab News

Amnesty slams global ‘silence’ on situation in Palestinian territories

Amnesty slams global ‘silence’ on situation in Palestinian territories
  • Director of the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights, Raji Sourani, described the disavowal of the lived reality of Palestinians by European states as something he could not get his head around
Updated 17 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Amnesty International has criticized the world’s unwillingness to discuss what is occurring in the Palestinian occupied territories.

Reiterating claims from an Amnesty report published in February that said Israel has engaged in a policy of apartheid against the Palestinian people, Secretary-General Agnes Callamard said there was “too much fear to speak” about the situation.

“This research was four years in the making, it was research on the ground, legal research, and expertly peer reviewed,” Callamard said at an event held in London this week.

“Territorial fragmentation, segregation and control, dispossession of land and property, and denial of rights — these characteristics of apartheid can be found in all areas, showing that the policy of apartheid by Israel is imposed over all Palestinians in the territory it controls.

“But there is too much silence, too much fear to speak up and by stating terms — apartheid, crimes against humanity — we expose the issue, open the wound and hope it can be fixed.”

Concurring with Callamard, director of Israeli human rights group B’Tselem, Hagai El-Ad, said “there is a single regime from the river to the sea and that regime is apartheid.”

El-Ad warned that, unable to fight on substance, the Israeli government was “fighting with smears.”

He added that admitting Israel’s regime is inherently built around a policy of apartheid would mean “a fighting chance to move against the injustice and end it.”

Callamard stressed that the system of control exerted by Israel was not applied uniformly across all Palestinian areas under its control, but said that its legal regime was designed to stratify and create boundaries between Palestinian communities.

This, she added, was intended to not only weaken ties between groups but to weaken any dissent against the system.

“As a system it is cruel and preventing hope in a manner I have rarely, rarely recognized anywhere else that I have been, and this is perhaps the most supreme act of cruelty —denying generations the idea that life can be beautiful,” she continued.

“For this reason, we are putting a lot of focus on the international community as it has a great deal of responsibility and must take action.”

Welcoming Amnesty’s recognition of Israeli apartheid, the director of the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights, Raji Sourani, described the disavowal of the lived reality of Palestinians by European states as something he could not get his head around.

“The reality on the ground is denied by 29 European states — with its values and standards, its ethics, I cannot digest this European response,” Sourani told the panel.

“It is just misleading and covering up, whitewashing, a crime. A crime that is obvious, clear and very well documented and Europe does this as if there was no concluding lesson from what happened in South Africa.”

Noting that Palestine did not invent international humanitarian law, Sourani said it would nonetheless exhaust all its legal options to show that Israel had legal obligations.

He added: “One day we shall overcome, we are strong.”

Topics: Israel Palestine Amnesty

Related

Amnesty report finds negative comments about Ramadan fasting in workplace
World
Amnesty report finds negative comments about Ramadan fasting in workplace
Amnesty urges India to stop ‘vicious’ Muslim protest crackdown
World
Amnesty urges India to stop ‘vicious’ Muslim protest crackdown

Pakistan to stay on terror financing watchdog’s ‘gray list’

Pakistan to stay on terror financing watchdog’s ‘gray list’
Updated 17 June 2022
AP

Pakistan to stay on terror financing watchdog’s ‘gray list’

Pakistan to stay on terror financing watchdog’s ‘gray list’
  • The announcement by Marcus Pleyer, the president of the Financial Action Task Force, was a blow to Pakistan's newly elected government
  • FATF is praising Pakistan for implementing the organization's action plans
Updated 17 June 2022
AP

ISLAMABAD: An international watchdog said Friday it will keep Pakistan on a so-called “gray list” of countries that do not take full measures to combat money-laundering and terror financing.
It raised hopes that its removal would follow an upcoming visit to the country to determine its progress.
The announcement by Marcus Pleyer, the president of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), was a blow to Pakistan’s newly elected government, which believes that it has mostly complied with the organization’s tasks set for Islamabad.
Pleyer said an onsite inspection by FATF in Pakistan would be done before October, and that a formal announcement on Pakistan’s removal would follow.
He said FATF is praising Pakistan for implementing the organization’s action plans — a clear indication that Pakistan is moving closer to getting off the “gray list.”
The Paris-based group added Pakistan to the list in 2018. The “gray list” is composed of countries with a high risk of money laundering and terrorism financing but which have formally committed to working with the task force to make changes.
At the time, the south Asian country avoided being put on the organization’s “black list” of countries that do not take adequate measures to halt money laundering and terror financing but also have not committed to working with the FATF. The designation severely restricts a country’s international borrowing capabilities.
Still, being on the Paris-based international watchdog’s “gray list” can scare away investors and creditors, hurting exports, output and consumption. It also can make global banks wary of doing business with a country.
Pakistan has said it continues to detain suspects involved in terror financing to comply with tasks set by the watchdog.
A Pakistani-based independent think tank, Tabadlab, has estimated that it has cost the country’s economy $38 billion since it was put on the gray list in 2018.
The FATF is made up of 37 member countries, including the United States, and two regional groups, the Gulf Cooperation Council and the European Commission.

Topics: FATF grey list Pakistan Money-laundering

Related

Latest updates

Philippine security forces detain Abu Sayyaf executioner of Canadian hostages
Philippine security forces detain Abu Sayyaf executioner of Canadian hostages
Cairo building collapse kills family of six
A bulldozer removes the debris following the collapse of a building in Cairo on Friday. (AP)
Disappointing UN climate talks leave ‘huge task’ for COP27 Egypt summit
Disappointing UN climate talks leave ‘huge task’ for COP27 Egypt summit
TRSDC employs marine spatial planning tool to enhance biodiversity
TRSDC employs marine spatial planning tool to enhance biodiversity
Iraq’s Kurdistan works to establish 2 oil firms as Irbil-Baghdad tensions rise
Iraq’s Kurdistan works to establish 2 oil firms as Irbil-Baghdad tensions rise

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.