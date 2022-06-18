Iran fighter jet crashes after engine fails, pilots survive

You are here

Iran’s air force has assortment of US-made military aircraft purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution and the Tomcat F-14 is American-made. (AFP)
  Technical failure in the engine of the Grumman F-14 Tomcat led to the crash
TEHRAN: An Iranian fighter plane crashed near the central city of Isfahan on Saturday after its engine failed, but both pilots survived, media reported.
The pilots were taken to a local hospital, the official IRNA news agency said. It said there was a technical failure in the engine of the Grumman F-14 Tomcat that led to the crash.
A clip by the agency showed columns of smoke billowing from the remains of the aircraft in a desert area.
Iran’s air force has an assortment of US-made military aircraft purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution and the Tomcat F-14 is American-made. It also has Russian-made MiG and Sukhoi planes. Decades of Western sanctions have made it hard to obtain spare parts and maintain the aging aircraft.
Iran has a history of similar crashes among its faltering fleet. In May a fighter jet crashed in the central desert of Iran, killing both pilots. In February, a fighter jet plunged into a soccer field in the country’s northwestern city of Tabriz, killing both pilots and a civilian.

  No reports of casualties in Gaza or Israel, which intercepted the rocket
  Neither Hamas nor any of the enclave's other militant groups claimed responsibility for the strike
JERUSALEM: Palestinian militants fired a rocket toward a city in southern Israel on Saturday, drawing Israeli air strikes, the Israeli military said, after months of relative calm in the area.
There were no immediate reports of casualties in Gaza or Israel, which intercepted the rocket that was launched toward the city of Ashkelon, setting off air raid sirens and sending residents to bomb shelters.
Israel said Hamas, the Islamist militant group which controls Gaza, fired the rocket. There was no immediate response from Hamas, nor a claim of responsibility from any of the enclave’s other militant groups.
“In response to the rocket attack, Israel Defense Forces aircraft struck a number of Hamas terror targets in the Gaza Strip,” the Israeli military said in a statement.
The Israel-Gaza frontier has been relatively calm since May 2021, when Israel and Palestinian militants fought an 11-day war.
Although Saturday’s cross-border fire did not appear to signal a wider escalation, violence has risen in the occupied West Bank and in Israel in recent months.
On Friday, Israeli troops killed three Palestinian gunmen in the West Bank city of Jenin, where military raids have been stepped up after men from the area carried out several lethal street attacks in Israel.
Hamas said one of the gunmen was among its members, while another militant group that draws on members of Palestinian faction Islamic Jihad claimed the dead gunmen as its own.
US-brokered peace talks aiming to establish a Palestinian state in east Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza collapsed in 2014 and there is no sign of their revival.
US President Joe Biden is expected to meet Israeli and Palestinian leaders during a visit to the region in July.

A bulldozer removes the debris following the collapse of a building in Cairo on Friday. (AP)
  The country's government has tried to crack down on illegal building in recent years after decades of lax enforcement
CAIRO: A building collapse early on Friday in the Egyptian capital of Cairo killed six people, authorities said, as rescuers at the scene searched through the rubble. It was not immediately known what caused the collapse.
The city’s deputy governor, Ibrahim Abdel-Hadi, said in a statement released by the Interior Ministry that one family of six was believed to have been inside the six-story building in the El-Waily neighborhood when it gave way in the early hours of the morning.
He said workers were continuing to search through in the rubble.
People were also asked to leave the surrounding buildings because of structural concerns.
Bulldozers and diggers were still lifting debris at the scene on Friday afternoon. A neighboring building had lost part of a wall, exposing the interior of an apartment.
The country’s government has tried to crack down on illegal building in recent years after decades of lax enforcement.
But the megacity still contains entire neighborhoods of unlicensed red brick apartment buildings and shantytowns.

  Tensions flare between rich and poorer, vulnerable nations
  No major advances on climate finance, emissions reductions
CAIRO: A “disappointing” fortnight of UN talks in Bonn has left much work to be done just five months before a crucial climate summit, diplomats and analysts said, after negotiations failed to make concrete advances on efforts to tackle global warming.

At the closing session on Thursday, developing nations expressed disappointment over scant progress at the mid-year session on key issues, especially on setting up a finance facility to deal with rising losses from extreme weather and rising seas.
The lead negotiator for the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) said the 39-member grouping had not received assurances that climate finance “will be delivered at scale or speed.”
“The climate emergency is fast becoming a catastrophe. Yet within these walls, the process feels out of step with reality,” said Conrod Hunte, UN ambassador for the Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda.
The weak outcome from Bonn — which also saw no major steps forward on emissions cuts or toward a global goal to drive adaptation — leaves diplomats with a “huge task” before November’s COP27 summit in Egypt, said Alex Scott of think-tank E3G.
“It’s looking like negotiators have come without the political wiggle room to ... make sure that we get to COP27 with a real sense of progress,” E3G’s climate diplomacy leader told journalists.

Rifts
The talks in Bonn saw longstanding tensions flare between developing and developed countries over issues ranging from who should take more responsibility to reduce climate-changing emissions to how to pay to repair and avert “loss and damage.”
From the start, countries tussled over whether and how to put on the official UN agenda a dialogue on setting up a dedicated fund for loss and damage.
The issue was left undecided in Bonn, prompting outgoing UN climate chief Patricia Espinosa to call for “major political decisions” at COP27 on finance for loss and damage.
This — together with increased funding for adaptation and clean energy — “is crucial to build a more sustainable and resilient future,” she noted in a statement.
Harjeet Singh, a senior adviser with Climate Action Network International, said that for the first time many developed countries had in Bonn acknowledged the gap in providing finance to vulnerable countries to help them recover from climate change impacts they had little role in causing.
But rich nations — including the European Union, Switzerland and the United States — then went on to block discussion on a new finance facility and did not even allow developing countries to add it to the agenda for COP27, he noted.
“Instead of using empty words, rich countries must show (a) spirit of international cooperation and solidarity,” Singh told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Paris into practice
Espinosa said the focus was now on ensuring that the Egyptian COP, in the city of Sharm el-Sheikh, “could truly be the place where the important promises of the Paris Agreement are turned into reality.”
Countries kick-started discussions in Bonn on how to slash emissions faster and deeper to meet the tightest Paris accord goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit), and to assess their collective progress in doing so.
But there were divisions over how to push forward a program aimed at ratcheting up emissions reductions globally — with at-risk nations asking for it to continue until 2030, while some countries, such as China, wanted it to last just a year.
Wealthy governments also sought to have the mitigation program include major emerging economies but faced push-back from developing countries that have historically contributed less to carbon emissions.
David Waskow, director for international climate action at the US-based World Resources Institute, called on major polluters to strengthen their emissions reduction targets and on rich countries to deliver the funding needed for vulnerable nations to deal with the effects of a heating planet.
“Perhaps the most decisive outcome from these (Bonn) talks is that developed countries now realize that the chorus calling for solutions to loss and damage is only getting louder,” he said.
“Addressing this issue is a central measure of success for the UN climate summit in Egypt,” he added in a statement.

’Unconscionable’
Climate-vulnerable nations have long grappled with the slow pace of progress at UN negotiations, with their key demands — including more finance — going largely unmet.
A report by the Vulnerable Twenty Group (V20) on 55 economies hit hard by climate change — from Bangladesh to Kenya to South Sudan — this month found they had lost about $525 billion — or 20 percent of their wealth on average — in the last two decades due to the impacts of global warming.
Climate change-driven losses are already surging and are set to become much worse if measures to curb emissions from fossil fuel use worldwide are not dramatically stepped up, a flagship UN science report in February warned.
At the Bonn closing session, Switzerland said the talks had not seen sufficient progress on ambition to cut emissions to keep the 1.5C goal within reach, warning that this year “we may lose 1.5 degrees” — something “we simply can’t afford.”
Hunte of AOSIS called for high-emitting countries to submit stronger plans for emissions cuts by a UN deadline in late September, warning of a “code red” situation, with the world teetering on the edge of “overshoot into disaster.”
“Science must be the basis of our decision here yet we leave with a disappointing conclusion. This is an unconscionable way to negotiate with vulnerable countries,” he told delegates. s of people around the world who struggle to live freely or fairly. 

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses reporters at United Nations headquarters. (AP file photo)
  Iran-backed Hezbollah refuses to hand over three men convicted of involvement in the 2005 suicide blast that killed former prime minister Rafik Hariri
  The Special Tribunal for Lebanon last year announced that it will have to shut down, after dealing with outstanding appeals, because of lack of funding
NEW YORK: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on authorities in Beirut to respect the decision of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, which on Thursday imposed life sentences on two members of Hezbollah for involvement in the 2005 bombing that claimed the life of former prime minister Rafik Hariri.
Hariri was killed on Feb. 14, 2005, by a suicide bomber who targeted his armored convoy on the Beirut waterfront. The blast killed 21 other people and injured 226.
The attack triggered nationwide protests that drove Syrian troops out of Lebanon after almost 30 years of military deployment in the country.
Salim Ayyash was convicted by the STL in 2020 and sentenced to life imprisonment for his part in the assassination, but the tribunal ruled that there was insufficient evidence to convict Habib Merhi and Hussein Oneissi. Prosecutors appealed against the acquittal and in March both men were found guilty.
All three men were tried, convicted and sentenced in their absence. They remain at large and are unlikely to serve any time in jail because Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Iran-backed Hezbollah, does not recognize the authority of the court and refuses to hand them over.
Guterres said his thoughts “are with the victims of the Feb. 14 attack, and their families.” He also expressed his “deep appreciation for the dedication and hard work of the judges and staff involved in this case throughout the years.”
Noting “the independence and impartiality of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon,” he called on Lebanese authorities “to respect the decision of the Tribunal.”
Farhan Haq, a spokesperson for the UN in New York, told Arab News that the organization “welcomed the progress and the work being done by the Special Tribunal for Lebanon and we believe that this is a case where the people of Lebanon deserve justice.”
The STL was established at The Hague in the Netherlands in 2009 in line with a UN Security Council resolution. It eventually tried four suspects in absentia, one of whom, Assad Sabra, was acquitted.
Plagued by political issues in Lebanon, the court announced last year that it would have to close after dealing with outstanding appeals because it was running out of funding. This means the trial of Ayyash in a separate case involving three attacks on Lebanese politicians in 2004 and 2005 is unlikely to take place.

  The UAE has sent 6 planes to Poland and Moldova since the Ukrainian conflict began
LONDON: The UAE has sent a plane carrying 27 tons of food and medical supplies to support Ukrainian refugees in Poland, state news agency WAM reported on Friday.
The move was “part of continuous relief support from the UAE to contribute to alleviating the humanitarian repercussions faced by displaced Ukrainians and refugees,” it added.
Salem Ahmed Al-Kaabi, the UAE ambassador to Ukraine, affirmed his country’s keenness to help provide humanitarian relief and the necessary support and assistance to Ukrainian refugees, within the framework of the Emirate’s approach to help alleviate suffering around world.
The UAE has sent 6 planes to Poland and Moldova, carrying 156 tons of food and medical aid and ambulances, since the Ukrainian conflict began in February, as part a $5 million donation in response to an urgent appeal from the UN.

