Israel praises Argentina grounding plane with Iranian crew

BUENOS AIRES: Israel has praised Argentina for holding a Venezuelan plane that included Iranian crew, saying the flight shows Tehran is trying to expand its influence in South America.
Washington also made clear it is keeping close tabs on the investigation into the Boeing 747, which was loaded with automotive parts and raised questions because its 19 crew members is an unusually large number for a cargo plane.
In a statement, the Israeli Embassy commended the “fast action” by Argentine authorities who “identified in real time the potential threat” posed by the aircraft, which has been grounded at Argentina’s main airport outside Buenos Aires since June 6.
Israel “is particularly worried” about Iranian airlines “that are dedicated to arms trafficking and the transfer of people and equipment for the Quds Force, which are under sanctions by the United States for being involved in terrorist activities,” the embassy said.
Argentine authorities have seized the passports of the five Iranians and 14 Venezuelan crew members on the plane, which is operated by Venezuela’s state-owned Embrasur line, a subsidiary of Conviasa, which is under US sanctions.
“The recent events provide evidence of the repeated attempts by the Islamic Republic of Iran, through the Revolutionary Guard and the Quds Force, to continue consolidating its influence throughout the world, including South America, as a base for terrorist actions in the continent,” the embassy added.
The top US diplomat in Argentina also commented on the case.
“We are following with great interest the judicial and law enforcement investigations into the crew and the plane and thank the investigative efforts of Argentine authorities to clear up the situation,” US Ambassador Marc Stanley said.
Before it was sold to Embrasur a year ago, the plane was owned by Mahan Air of Iran, which the US government has sanctioned for allegedly aiding the Quds Force and terrorist activities.