Saudi Arabia eye first AFC U-23 Asian Cup triumph against Uzbekistan
Saudi Arabia meet hosts Uzbekistan in the final of U-23 Asian Cup in Tashkent, full of confidence and belief after an almost perfect run in the tournament. (AFP)
Updated 20 sec ago
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia eye first AFC U-23 Asian Cup triumph against Uzbekistan
  Coach Saad Al-Shehri will be hoping that after so many near misses in the past decade, the Young Falcons will finally claim that elusive title on Sunday
John Duerden

With qualification for the World Cup, triumphs in the AFC Champions League and a thrilling title race and relegation battle, these are exciting times for Saudi Arabian football. Sunday could be the icing on the cake with a major tournament final.

It could also be third-time lucky for coach Saad Al-Shehri and a team of young Saudi footballers.

Saudi Arabia meet hosts Uzbekistan in the final of the U-23 Asian Cup in Tashkent, full of confidence and belief after an almost perfect run in the tournament. The young Green Falcons topped their group then defeated Vietnam and Australia in the knockout stages to book the big date.

All this was done without conceding a single goal. Meeting the host nation in the last game of a major competition is always going to be a big challenge, and Al-Shehri is not going to be taking anything for granted as he knows all about getting to within touching distance of a trophy and then falling just short.

Saudi Arabia have now won all three semifinals they have contested in this competition but have yet to win a final.

On a personal level, the 42-year-old Al-Shehri has been here before as well, twice in fact, and lost both times. The first final loss was back in 2016 at the Asian U-19 Championship. Then Saudi Arabia made it all the way, thanks to an unforgettable 6-5 victory in the last-four clash with Iraq, and then met Japan. The game in Bahrain ended goalless with the Samurai Blue triumphing on penalties. 

The second final was just as painful for the boss and came at the previous tournament in 2020, the last major meeting before COVID-19 wreaked havoc on international football. There was a semifinal win over Uzbekistan, then the defending champions, which booked another final. This time South Korea were the opposition and once again it ended goalless after 90 minutes but Jeong Tae-wook struck after 113 minutes to win the game for the East Asians. 

It is not only a chance for the coach to win at the third time of asking but the team, too, as Saudi Arabia U-23s also made the final of the 2013 Championships and lost the final to Iraq. The past runs to the final have not been as impressive as this one with the attack scoring 11 times and the defense yet to be breached. 

“The difference with this team and the ones that reached the 2013 and 2020 finals is that they had good preparations,” Al-Shehri said. “We didn’t have much time together ahead of this tournament and we found it difficult to settle at the start of every game. However, the players were able to adapt as we went along and I am counting on this to win the title.”

After struggling through qualification, Saudi Arabia have come good at the right time.

“We have gone five games without conceding a goal and the players are working hard to keep our perfect record intact,” said Al-Shehri. “We are just thankful for not letting in goals.”

That defensive record has been the foundation of the success. Goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi has been imperious and the backline has been boosted by the addition of center-back Hassan Tambakti in the knockout stages as he finished a Spain training camp with the senior team. Winger Haitham Asiri has not recovered from the injury that led to his withdrawal early in the semifinal win over Australia but there is strength in depth in the squad and determination.

Midfielder Hamid Al-Ghamdi was the man of the match against the Olyroos and is ready for Uzbekistan. 

“We have kept five clean sheets so far and we owe it to ourselves for all the hard work. We have one more game now that we really need to win.”

The Ettifaq man wants victory for Al-Shehri. “Our head coach has helped us a lot throughout this tournament. We both understand what is needed from each other and we plan to give him the title.”

It won’t be easy. Hosts Uzbekistan have also been impressive on the road to the final, topping their group and beating the highly fancied Japan in the semifinals. There was drama in the quarter-final with the team needing penalties to overcome Iraq, but that experience may stand them in good stead for the big game.

Jasurbek Jaloliddinov scored a spectacular goal as the Central Asians defeated Japan 2-0 in the other semifinal. It was his third strike so far in the tournament, and the 20-year-old will be a threat and knows all about Saudi Arabia after scoring in the 2-2 draw between the two teams in qualification for this tournament last October.

“When we faced them in the qualifiers, it ended 2-2 and I scored. If I could do it before, there is no reason for me not to be able to do it again,” he said. “At least I hope I can, for the people of Uzbekistan. No matter where we are, we feel the support of 35 million Uzbekistan fans.”

There is a similar number back in Saudi Arabia, willing the team and the coach on to a long-awaited victory.

SAUDI ARABIA 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup

5 medals for Saudi Arabia on Day 1 of Jiu-Jitsu Thailand Open Grand Prix 2022

5 medals for Saudi Arabia on Day 1 of Jiu-Jitsu Thailand Open Grand Prix 2022
Arab News

  The male and female teams from the Kingdom claimed one gold and four silver medals at the tournament in Bangkok
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s national team have kicked off their participation in the Jiu-Jitsu Thailand Open Grand Prix 2022 by winning one gold and four silver medals on Friday.

The female and male teams from the Kingdom had the distinction of reaching five finals in five different weights on Day 1 of the tournament in Bangkok.

The medals came from Abdulmalik Al-Murdhi, who won a gold in the -62 weight category, while Abdulaziz Al-Haidari won silver in the -56kg division. Badie Idris won two silver medals (U18 Jiu-Jitsu -73kg and U18 Jiu-Jitsu -73kg), while in the women’s competition, Lina Al-Hakeem won the silver in the +70kg division.

Hamad Al-Saad, the director of the national teams, said that the successes were a result of the early and extensive preparation for the tournament by the Saudi Jiu-Jitsu Federation, and echoed the team’s silver at the 2021 Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in the UAE last November, and gold at the 2022 Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Bahrain in March.

Saudi Arabia Jiu-Jitsu Thailand Open Grand Prix 2022

What next for the UAE after World Cup exit?

What next for the UAE after World Cup exit?
Paul Williams

  Emulating the stability and forward planning that Saudi Arabia have shown with Herve Renard should be the goal as Emirati football looks to usher in a new generation of players
Paul Williams

Over a week has passed since the UAE’s hopes of making it to Qatar 2022 were officially extinguished at the hands of Australia. With that exit, the last embers of the country’s second Golden Generation have surely been extinguished too.

As Australian continue to bask in the afterglow of their dramatic and unexpected penalty shootout victory in the resultant match against Peru, a win that secured their place at the global showpiece for the fifth consecutive occasion, the UAE are left to wonder “what if?” as their wait for a second appearance extends from 32 years to at least 36.

Getting so close after so long will hurt for a while. Chances like that are few and far between.

But more pressing than wondering “what if?” should be the question of “what now?” What does the UAE need to do to ensure the wait for a second appearance at the FIFA World Cup doesn’t extend beyond 36 years come the expanded World Cup in 2026?

For the answer they need only look across the border to Saudi Arabia.

Who would have thought only a decade ago that we’d be looking at the Kingdom as the bastion of stability? But under the leadership of Saudi Arabian Football Federation president Yasser Al-Misehal, that is exactly what they have become.

After the disappointment of Russia 2018, and the Asian Cup in the UAE six months later, they encountered a fork in the road. It could have gone either way.

They had a vision and a plan and, in Herve Renard, they found a man they believed could bring it to life. 

Importantly, they didn’t panic when things didn’t start well. When they won only one of their first three qualifiers, drawing with Yemen and Palestine, they kept faith in Renard and the plan, and it was more than rewarded as the Frenchman built his side into one of the most consistent on the continent; winning seven and losing just one of their ten games in the final round to finish top of their group.

Renard has now signed a deal that will take him through until 2027. Should he see out that contract — and there’s no reason yet to suggest he won’t — it will make him by far Saudi Arabia’s longest-serving manager.

Stability has been the key. It is the foundation on which everything else can be built.

Saudi Arabia are now headed for a second consecutive World Cup and look to be set for a period of sustained success.

Having made no fewer than five coaching changes in the previous qualifying campaign, the UAE have been the complete antithesis of stable. The focus needs to shift from the short term to the medium and long term.

It is no surprise that their greatest period of success in recent times came under Mahdi Ali, who worked with a generation of players through the junior national teams all the way through to the senior set-up. During that period, they had consistency and stability, and a coach they backed to the hilt.

If the UAE FA has determined that Argentine Rodolfo Arruabarrena, the latest man to occupy the hot seat, is the man to take them forward, they need to back him and they need to give him time. They need to demonstrate a level of patience that hasn’t existed in recent times.

While overall it was a bitterly disappointing campaign, there are some green shoots that give hope for the future.

The performance of Harib Abdallah in their final two games — against two of Asia’s biggest teams in South Korea and Australia, no less — should make every fan of Emirati football proud, and give them great hope for the future. For a long period in the game against Australia he looked like being the difference, such was his threat down the left-hand side of the field.

As the previous golden generation fades away, it is players such as Abdallah, Ali Saleh, Yahya Al-Ghassani and Khalfan Mubarak — when he can get himself fit — that will take the team into a new era.

With the Asian Cup only 12 months away, and the next World Cup qualification cycle to begin not too long after that, they should be afforded every opportunity over the ensuing period to stake their claim ahead of more senior players. The time for generational change is now.

Pleasingly, Arruabarrena, in his short time in charge, has proven himself to be a coach that places faith and trust in younger players. In the pressure-filled playoff against Australia, he started the inexperienced duo of Khaled Al-Dhanhani and Abdullah Hamad, who between them had fewer than 10 caps. That augers well for the future.

The future is what you make it. What will the UAE make of theirs?

United Arab Emirates 2022 FIFA World Cup

English ace Hayley Davis leads Aramco Team Series — London at Centurion Club

English ace Hayley Davis leads Aramco Team Series — London at Centurion Club
Arab News

  Davis holds a two-stroke advantage in the solo event heading into the final day at LET's $1 million Aramco Team Series with Bronte Law in second spot at seven-under
  Team Wikstrom and Team Garcia to play-off on Saturday in the Aramco Team Series after a tie at the top on 27-under-par
Arab News

LONDON: Hayley Davis is an Aramco Team Series specialist — but on Saturday at Centurion Club in London the English golfer will go in search of a first individual title after she took a two-shot lead over fellow countrywoman Bronte Law, with Georgia Hall a further stroke back alongside Sweden’s Caroline Hedwall.

Davis, 29, was an Aramco Team Series winner in Sotogrande last year; she also finished second in New York and seventh in Jeddah.

Now thanks to two superb days’ golf she holds the lead in the $500,000 solo event at nine-under-par. On Friday, Davis took advantage of the benign early-morning conditions to add a second-round 68 to an opening 69. She packed in seven birdies to give herself a great chance of victory.

Davis said: “I really like the Aramco team events. It seems to sort of bring out the best of my game. Last year I had a good record in them. I guess I just love team golf.

“We didn’t have the best day as a team yesterday. We just couldn’t really get anything going. So I think we went out there today like, ‘Let’s make some birdies and try and move up’ and that’s what we did. I don’t think I really rolled in long putts. I’ve just been hitting it really close. I know that I hit a few inside six feet.”

As for the final round, she has extra incentive to go for it. Davis had mentioned to her niece that she might come to her football tournament tomorrow afternoon but now has her own glory to chase. Davis added: “I need to play well — I think that’s the only way my niece is going to accept me not being there!”

Law finished tied-sixth a fortnight ago in the US Women’s Open and once again is back in contention after moving to seven-under, courtesy of a second-round 71 carved out in a swirling afternoon wind and furnace-lie conditions.

Law said: “It was good — I played really solid. I’m just hoping that I can convert more of those chances tomorrow. I’m happy with where I’m sitting right now.

“I’m not really looking at the top of the leaderboard and worrying about who’s there. I’m looking at my scores and going, ‘OK, I’m going to post a low number tomorrow’ — at least try and put myself in a position to do so — and then we’ll see what happens.”

Hall was round in level-par for the day but knows that she is right in the mix going into the final 18 holes.

The 2018 Women’s British Open champion said: “Three back is nothing. So obviously I’ve still got a massive chance and I’ll just see where I am after the front nine. But it’s a course where you can make a load of birdies.”

The $500,000 Aramco Team Series event will be settled by a sudden-death play-off after play has concluded in tomorrow’s individual competition.

Ursula Wikstrom’s early-starting quartet led for most of the day at 27-under but they were joined at the top in dramatic circumstances as the sizzling sun started to dip.

On the final green it was left to amateur Mia Baker in Team Garcia to sink a nerve-jangling putt and force extra time.

The 24-handicapper, playing off 16 in this event, held her nerve in superb fashion, holing out to huge cheers from the gallery.

Baker, who has only been playing golf for just over two years, said: “I was shaking! My caddie helped me — he gave me the confidence I needed. I couldn’t be a professional — it’s much too hard! They are very impressive. If anyone has the opportunity to play with pros they should definitely do it. It’s unbelievable.”

Her captain Nicole Garcia said: “She had a six-footer on the last for a play-off — I mean, the poor girl! But she came through. It wasn’t the only one that she saved us on. She made a long putt from off the green on 16 to save par for us.”

The play-off will be contested by one player from each quartet and the individual from each team will be nominated tomorrow.   

This week’s London leg is the second of five $1 million Aramco Team Series tournaments on the LET calendar this season, following last month’s Bangkok opener — and preceding events in Sotogrande, New York and Jeddah.

The tournaments are famed for their format, in which three LET professionals play in teams with one amateur player.

Saturday sees the lowest-scoring 60 players and ties battle it out for a share of a further $500,000.

Aramco team Series #golf Centurion Club

FIFA vows ‘invasion’ as 2026 World Cup venues revealed

FIFA vows ‘invasion’ as 2026 World Cup venues revealed
AFP

  The first ever World Cup co-hosted by three different countries will also see a record number of teams taking part
  The 16 venues named on Thursday include 11 in the United States, three in Mexico and two in Canada
AFP

NEW YORK: FIFA President Gianni Infantino warned Canada, Mexico and the United States to prepare for a football “invasion” on Thursday as the host cities for the 2026 World Cup were revealed.
The first ever World Cup co-hosted by three different countries will also see a record number of teams taking part, increasing by 16 from 32 to 48 as the tournament returns to North America for the first time since the 1994 finals.
The 16 venues named on Thursday include 11 in the United States, three in Mexico and two in Canada.
All of the US games will be held in venues that are home to NFL teams, with the likes of the $5 billion SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and the New York Giants’ 82,000-seater MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford tipped to host the final.
A total of 60 of the 80 games in the tournament — including all knockout games from the quarter-finals onwards — will take place at US venues.
Mexico City’s iconic Azteca Stadium — host of the 1970 and 1986 World Cup finals — was included among three Mexican venues along with the cities of Monterrey and Guadalajara.
Vancouver and Toronto will stage the Canadian games in the tournament.
Infantino meanwhile said 2026 would eclipse the 1994 finals in the United States — which holds the record for the highest total attendance — in every respect.
“2026 will be much, much bigger,” Infantino said. “I think this part of the world doesn’t realize what will happen in 2026.
“These three countries will be turned upside down and then flipped again. The world will be invading Canada, Mexico and the United States.
“They will be invaded by a big wave of joy and happiness.”
Infantino said he hoped the World Cup would spur the development of football in the region further.
“In this part of the world you are leading the world in many areas. But in the number one sport in the world, soccer or football, you are not, yet,” he said. “The objective must be that you are leading the world in the world’s number one sport.”
A decision on which venues would host marquee matches such as the World Cup final and opening game had not yet been taken.
“We still have to discuss that, we still have to analyze that,” Infantino said. “We will take a decision in due course.”
However Infantino revealed that given the vast geographical spread of staging the tournament across North America, FIFA was looking at basing teams in regional “clusters” to minimize travel.
“When you’re dealing with such a large region as North America we need to care about the fans and make sure that teams are playing in clusters, that fans and teams don’t have to travel crazy distances,” Infantino said.
The list of US venues stretch from coast to coast, featuring several cities that hosted games in the 1994 World Cup finals. However no actual stadium venues from the 1994 tournament will repeat in 2026.
Other venues include the Dallas Cowboys giant AT&T Stadium in Arlington and the Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium. Seven of the 11 venues named Thursday have hosted the Super Bowl.
The Kansas City Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium — the loudest stadium in the world according to the Guinness Book of World Records — also made the cut.
NFL venues in Seattle, San Francisco, Atlanta, Houston, Boston and Philadelphia were also on the list.
However there was no place for Washington D.C. on the venues list. It means the 2026 tournament will be the first World Cup since the 1974 finals in the then West Germany not to feature a host’s capital city.
Colin Smith, FIFA’s chief competitions and events officer, acknowledged Washington’s absence after an “incredibly competitive” bid process.
“This was a very difficult choice,” Smith said. “It’s hard to imagine a World Cup coming to the US and the capital city not taking a major role.”
Smith meanwhile said some of the NFL venues would require slight modifications to widen “pinch points” but said stadium capacity would not be affected.
“The number of fans who are going to be able to experience this World Cup will probably be double than what we’ve previously had,” he said.
“World Cup 1994 holds the record for attendance — and that’s going to be blown out of the water.”

World Cup US Mexico Canada Gianni Infantino FIFA

Guardiola’s No. 2 at Man City leaves to work in Qatar

Guardiola’s No. 2 at Man City leaves to work in Qatar
AP

  Juanma Lillo joined Manchester City in June 2020
  "My time at Manchester City has been one of the most enjoyable periods of my career," Lillo said
AP

MANCHESTER: Pep Guardiola’s No. 2 at Manchester City has left to become coach at Qatari club Al-Sadd.
Juanma Lillo joined City in June 2020, reuniting the Spaniard with Guardiola after the pair’s time together at Dorados in Mexico in 2005-06 — when Guardiola was a player and Lillo was a coach.
City won the English Premier League in both of the seasons Lillo worked with Guardiola.
“My time at Manchester City has been one of the most enjoyable periods of my career,” Lillo said.
“To work alongside Pep, his backroom staff and this group of players has been a pleasure and I hope to have contributed in a small way to the fantastic success we have enjoyed on the pitch.”
City’s director of football, Txiki Begiristain, said Lillo’s “dedication, passion and desire to improve our squad have been evident from our results on the pitch throughout his time at the club.”
Lillo was at Chinese club Qingdao Huanghai before moving to City.

Al Sadd Club Qatar Pep Guardiola Juanma Lillo Man City

