You are here

  • Home
  • Egyptian Minister of Industry discusses joint cooperation with Russian counterpart

Egyptian Minister of Industry discusses joint cooperation with Russian counterpart

Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Nevin Gamea. (Supplied)
Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Nevin Gamea. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4sz9y

Updated 18 June 2022
Yassin Mohammed

Egyptian Minister of Industry discusses joint cooperation with Russian counterpart

Egyptian Minister of Industry discusses joint cooperation with Russian counterpart
  • Officials talked about developing frameworks for joint economic cooperation between Cairo and Moscow
Updated 18 June 2022
Yassin Mohammed

CAIRO: Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Nevin Gamea said that “Egyptian-Russian economic relations are witnessing a tangible development in terms of trade exchange and joint projects, especially the project to establish the Russian industrial zone in Egypt, as well as the existing cooperation in the energy and transportation sectors,” after a meeting with her Russian counterpart.

The talks were held with Denis Manturov, the Russian Minister of Industry and Trade, on the sidelines of Gamea’s participation in the St. Petersburg International Forum.

Gamea said that the meeting “discussed the importance of developing the trade exchange movement between the two countries during the current period, especially since the Russian market represents one of the most important global markets receiving Egyptian exports at rates exceeding $500 million annually.”

“The meeting touched on the latest developments in the establishment of the Russian industrial zone in Egypt, which will contribute to achieving a major shift in the levels of commercial and industrial cooperation between the two countries through the settlement of a number of Russian industries in Egypt and the access of their products to a large number of international markets,” she said.

“There was consultation on the Egyptian-Russian cooperation project in the field of transportation to supply 1,300 railway cars, as a large part of the cars were supplied in accordance with the contract concluded between the Egyptian Railways Authority and the Russian-Hungarian alliance, and the remaining quantity is being supplied,” she said.

Manturov said that his country was keen to raise the levels of trade, industrial and investment cooperation between Egypt and Russia to new levels. This was in the interest of the Russian and Egyptian economies alike, with good economic relations between the two countries useful in developing projects. 

He said that the project of establishing the Russian industrial zone in Egypt represented one of the most promising projects on the Russian investment map, and the coming period would see positive developments within this framework.

Topics: Middle East Egypt Russia

Related

Russia ‘important partner’ for Egypt, El-Sisi tells St. Petersburg forum
Middle-East
Russia ‘important partner’ for Egypt, El-Sisi tells St. Petersburg forum
Egyptian leader affirms depth of country’s strategic ties with EU
Middle-East
Egyptian leader affirms depth of country’s strategic ties with EU

Egypt lifts COVID-19 restrictions for people coming into the country

Egypt lifts COVID-19 restrictions for people coming into the country
Updated 29 min 46 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt lifts COVID-19 restrictions for people coming into the country

Egypt lifts COVID-19 restrictions for people coming into the country
  • Supreme Committee took the decision to lift the measures based on several factors including hospitalization numbers decreasing
Updated 29 min 46 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Supreme Committee for the Management of the Epidemiology and Health Pandemic Crisis in Egypt has announced the abolition of all restrictions imposed on the entry of Egyptians or foreigners.

This followed a review of the epidemiological situation inside and outside the country, during a meeting of the committee headed by Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, prime minister of Egypt, at the government headquarters in the new administrative capital.

The official spokesman for the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Ambassador Nader Saad, said: “During the meeting, a decision was approved stipulating that all restrictions imposed on the entry of Egyptians or foreigners into the Arab Republic of Egypt should be canceled.”

Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghafar, minister of higher education and scientific research, reviewed the latest epidemiological developments for the coronavirus locally and globally. He also reviewed the current statistics on vaccination, explaining that about 86.6 million doses were provided to citizens, with 4.5 million booster doses following. He added that there are currently 57.5 million doses available.

Spokesman for the Egyptian Ministry of Health, Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, said that the decision to cancel restrictions on the entry of Egyptians and foreigners was based on a study of the epidemiological situation around the world.

“The situation in Egypt is in a state of severe improvement, and the rates of infection and hospitalization are decreasing,” Abdel Ghaffar said.

He said that the Supreme Committee took the decision to lift the measures based on the above, explaining that “38 countries worldwide have taken the same measures since May.”

“Today, after two years of dealing with the coronavirus, vaccines have been made available, the virus and its mutations have been understood, and the health world is looking at a different strategy toward the epidemic,” he said.

Topics: Coronavirus Egypt COVID-19

Related

The ministry said that of the current cases, 114 were in critical condition. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reports 945 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Morocco’s King Mohammed VI tests positive for COVID-19, asymptomatic
Middle-East
Morocco’s King Mohammed VI tests positive for COVID-19, asymptomatic

Egypt’s El-Sisi meets with Bahraini king

Egypt’s El-Sisi meets with Bahraini king
Updated 53 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt’s El-Sisi meets with Bahraini king

Egypt’s El-Sisi meets with Bahraini king
  • El-Sisi expressed Egypt’s keenness to strengthen cooperation and coordination to help the region confront current challenges
  • King Hamad praised improvement of ties between Manama and Cairo in various economic, political and developmental fields
Updated 53 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa on Saturday in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh, the Egyptian Presidency said in a statement.

The pair discussed bilateral ties and regional and international developments, the statement added.

During the meeting, which also discussed joint cooperation particularly in the fields of investment and economy, El-Sisi expressed Egypt’s keenness to strengthen cooperation and coordination to help the region confront current challenges.

King Hamad praised Egypt's role in ensuring security and stability in the region and highlighted the historic ties his country has with Egypt, while noting the improvement of ties between Manama and Cairo in various economic, political and developmental fields, adding that Bahrain is keen on strengthening these relations.

El-Sisi and King Hamad welcomed the upcoming summit being hosted by Saudi Arabia next month during US President Joe Biden’s visit to the Kingdom.

The summit will bring together Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) leaders, Jordan’s King Abdullah, El-Sisi and Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi as well as Biden.

Topics: Middle East Egypt Bahrain Abdel Fattah El-Sisi King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa

Related

El-Sisi: Egypt-UAE relations a pillar of stability in region
Middle-East
El-Sisi: Egypt-UAE relations a pillar of stability in region
Bahrain’s King Hamad visited Saudi Arabia on Monday on an official visit, where he held talks with King Salman. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia and Bahrain agree to strengthen ties after King Hamad’s visit

Four Yemeni soldiers killed in Houthi attacks

Four Yemeni soldiers killed in Houthi attacks
Updated 18 June 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Four Yemeni soldiers killed in Houthi attacks

Four Yemeni soldiers killed in Houthi attacks
  • The total number of army deaths since last Saturday is nine
Updated 18 June 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Four Yemeni army soldiers were killed and 17 more wounded in the latest wave of Houthi attacks in three days, Yemen’s Defense Ministry said, adding a further blow to the UN-brokered truce.

The ministry said that the Houthis violated the truce 288 times on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in former flaring battlefields across the country.

It added that Yemeni forces pushed back many attempts by the Houthis to seize control of new areas and came under drone and missile attacks by the Houthis in the provinces of Hodeidah, Taiz, Marib, Hajjah, Jouf and Dhale.

Most of the Houthi attacks — 80 violations — occurred in the contested Hays district in Hodeidah province followed by 65 violations in Taiz where the Houthis attacked government troops with explosives-rigged drones and medium and heavy machine guns, killing four soldiers and wounding 17.

The total number of army deaths since last Saturday is nine.

Brig. Gen. Abdu Abdullah Majili, a Yemeni Army spokesperson, told Arab News that the army is still observing the truce, despite the Houthi’s violations, repeating appeals to the international community to mount pressure on the Houthis to stop the attacks.

“The terrorist Houthi militia have broken the renewed truce hundreds of times in a clear disregard to international agreements. There are many martyrs in the army in the attacks,” Majili said.

Despite confirmed reports about the violations, the UN and international aid organizations said that human casualties have significantly dropped during the truce and vital humanitarian assistance reached the needy across the country.

In Sanaa, the Houthis arranged military funerals for five officers who were killed on the battlefield.

Dozens of dead Houthi fighters have been buried in similar military funerals during the past two months across the Houthi-controlled areas.

In addition to reducing hostilities, the truce that came into effect on April 2 allowed the resumption of commercial flights from Sanaa airport for the first time in six years and also at least a dozen fuel ships entered Hodeidah port.

But the Houthis have not lifted their siege on Yemen’s city of Taiz, one of the elements of the truce despite two rounds of talks with the Yemeni government and mounting international pressure.

Separately, the EU on Saturday called on local authorities in Yemen’s southern city of Aden to find the people who assassinated journalist Saber Al-Haidari last week.

Al-Haidari, a Yemeni Information Ministry employee and a reporter for a Japanese media outlet, was burned to death in Aden after an IED ripped through his car.

“The EU condemns the killing of journalist Saber Al-Haidari in Aden on Wednesday. We call on the authorities to investigate the incident and bring the culprits to justice,” the EU said on Twitter.

Topics: Houthi attacks Yemen

Related

Child soldiers aged 10 ‘are true men,’ say Houthis
Middle-East
Child soldiers aged 10 ‘are true men,’ say Houthis
Special UN monitoring of Yemen ports for war activity hampered by Houthis, top official says
Middle-East
UN monitoring of Yemen ports for war activity hampered by Houthis, top official says

Four Moroccan women accuse French tycoon of sexual harassment

Four Moroccan women accuse French tycoon of sexual harassment
Updated 18 June 2022
AFP

Four Moroccan women accuse French tycoon of sexual harassment

Four Moroccan women accuse French tycoon of sexual harassment
  • Bouthier is accused of various acts of "people trafficking, sexual harassment and verbal and moral violence"
  • Three of his Moroccan alleged victims told journalists on Friday about their experiences
Updated 18 June 2022
AFP

TANGIERS, Morocco: Four women have pressed charges in Morocco against French insurance tycoon Jacques Bouthier, currently under arrest in Paris on charges of raping a minor, a rights group said Friday.
Bouthier is accused of various acts of “people trafficking, sexual harassment and verbal and moral violence,” between 2018 and this year, said Karima Salama, a lawyer from the Moroccan Association for the Rights of Victims (AMDV).
“An enquiry has been opened and we have faith in the justice system,” she said at a press conference in the northern port city of Tangiers, where the four alleged victims, aged from 26 to 28, had been employed by Bouthier’s firm.
Bouthier, 75 and one of France’s richest men, is ex-CEO of insurance group Assu2000, later renamed Vilavi.
Three of his Moroccan alleged victims told journalists on Friday about their experiences, using sanitary masks and dark glasses to hide their identities.
“He asked to sleep with me and when I said no, he asked me to introduce him to a sister, a female cousin or a friend, saying he would give me a nice present in exchange,” one said.
The women said they had been sacked after refusing to “give in to harassment and blackmail” over their employment by Bouthier and other French and Moroccan executives.
The women said they had faced repeated sexual harassment and intimidation as well as threats to their jobs, in a city where many struggle to find work.
One said he had presented them to men working at the firm, telling them: ‘If you bring in contracts, there will be beautiful Moroccan girls’.
“Jacques Bouthier... believes that with his financial power he can get away with anything, in complete impunity,” said AMDV chief Aicha Guellaa.
Bouthier, was indicted on May 21 and arrested by Paris prosecutors after a preliminary investigation into accusations of people trafficking and rape of a minor.
He is also being prosecuted for conspiracy to kidnap, kidnapping in an organized gang and possession of child pornography.

Topics: Moroccan tangiers women rape Jacques Bouthier Paris

Related

US judge dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Vegas
World
US judge dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Vegas
London’s Met Police hunt for driver who lured, raped woman
World
London’s Met Police hunt for driver who lured, raped woman

Israel warplanes hit Hamas sites in Gaza after rocket fire

Israel warplanes hit Hamas sites in Gaza after rocket fire
Updated 18 June 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Israel warplanes hit Hamas sites in Gaza after rocket fire

Israel warplanes hit Hamas sites in Gaza after rocket fire
  • Israel said strikes were retaliation for rocket fire from Palestinian enclave run by Hamas
  • Last year, Israel and Hamas fought an 11-day war triggered in part by unrest over the Al-Aqsa mosque compound
Updated 18 June 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: Israeli warplanes bombed several Hamas sites in three areas in the Gaza Strip on Saturday morning, but no injuries were reported.

After the strikes, balls of flame shot into the air, leaving dark smoke drifting over the territory.

The Israeli bombing was in response to a Palestinian rocket fired from the Gaza Strip at dawn toward the city of Ashkelon — for the first time since the May war last year.

No Palestinian group took responsibility for the rocket attack.

Some Israeli reports, quoting Israeli officials, said that Islamic Jihad fired the rocket in response to the killings of three Palestinians in Jenin.

On Friday morning, Israeli forces shot dead three Palestinians in the northern West Bank city of Jenin. One of the victims belonged to Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas.

Local analysts believe that the missile fired from Gaza was in response to the killings in Jenin, while some believe that the missile was to engage Israel with the Gaza Strip.

Israel bombed a military site belonging to the military wing of Hamas, some watchtowers in eastern Gaza City, as well as in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, causing damage.

In a statement after the bombing, the Israeli army said: “In response to the rocket fired by Hamas toward Israeli civilians overnight, IDF aircraft struck a weapons manufacturing site and three other Hamas military posts in Gaza.”

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said the air raids, in the southeast of Gaza City, “are an extension of the aggression against Palestinian territory in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank,” after the killing of three Palestinians on Friday.

Twelve Palestinians were also wounded in that same incident during an Israeli army raid in Jenin, a stronghold of armed Palestinian factions in the West Bank.

The men were killed when Israeli forces opened fire on their vehicle, the Palestinian news agency Wafa said.

Also on Friday, an Israeli observation balloon crashed and fell in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military said that it investigated the incident, but said that the balloon was not downed by Palestinian militants.

Hamas seized the cameras installed on the balloon. Israel confirmed that there was no fear of information leaking, but it lowered all other balloons deployed along the Gaza border.

The Gaza Strip has witnessed a limited escalation in different periods since the last war.

Mukhaimar Abu Saada, a professor of political science at Al-Azhar University in Cairo, said that the shell fired from Gaza was within the framework of messages exchanged between Israel and Hamas.

“Apparently, Hamas wanted to tell Israel that continuing to target Palestinians in the West Bank might lead to an escalation in the Gaza Strip as well,” Abu Saada said to Arab News.

“I do not think that we are facing a major escalation in this period. There will be messages, some of which will be by fire, and some through mediators, although all possibilities exist based on developments on the ground,” he said.

In April, Israeli warplanes also hit Gaza after Palestinian armed groups fired rockets from the territory.

That exchange came after nearly a month of deadly violence focused on Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the third holiest site in Islam.

The impoverished Hamas-controlled Gaza coastal enclave of 2.3 million people has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007.

Last year, Israel and Hamas fought an 11-day war triggered in part by unrest over the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War. It later annexed East Jerusalem in a move never recognized by most of the international community.

 

Topics: Israel-Palestine Conflict #israel #palestine

Related

Israeli forces kill three Palestinian militants in Jenin raid
Middle-East
Israeli forces kill three Palestinian militants in Jenin raid
Israel police close probe into Shireen Abu Akleh funeral violence
Middle-East
Israel police close probe into Shireen Abu Akleh funeral violence

Latest updates

Japanese hip-hop group matches Jeddah’s summer vibes
Taking place at City Walk’s Anime Village, ALI hyped the audience with its unique hip-hop-funk music. (Supplied)
How Saudi Arabia’s $18bn logistics industry is reaching out to the rest of the world
How Saudi Arabia’s $18bn logistics industry is reaching out to the rest of the world
Sustainability spurs smart mobility in UAE
Sustainability spurs smart mobility in UAE
Egypt lifts COVID-19 restrictions for people coming into the country
Egypt lifts COVID-19 restrictions for people coming into the country
Jeddah Season revives sales of home businesses, entrepreneurs, youth initiatives
The exhibits include accessories, gifts, clothes, household supplies, food, entertainment, and drawings. (SPA)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.