Saudis save 2 Ukrainians trapped in ‘deceivingly dangerous’ Wadi Lajab

DUBAI: Shortly before nightfall on Tuesday, a group of Saudis rescued two Ukrainian tourists from a near-death experience in Jazan.
After being enticed by the beauty of a 12-meter deep valley in Wadi Lajab, the tourists went swimming, but were soon trapped.
A video showing the gallant rescue has gone viral, with thousands of Internet users praising the chivalry of the Saudi group.
The video was posted on Twitter by one of the founders of Fazaa Search and Rescue Team, Faisal Al-Rithi.
Speaking to Arab News, Al-Rithi said that parts of the wadi tend to be “deceivingly dangerous” as it reaches 30 meters high.
“One of the Ukrainians, who speaks broken Arabic, alerted our rescue volunteers constantly stationed around dangerous spots. He notified us that his countryman got stuck,” said Al-Rithi.
The rescuers then took him to help identify and save his friend.
Al-Rithi said that rescuers risked their lives to save the Ukrainian duo.
He added that the team often faces “perilous incidents” and that it can take up to 20 minutes to save people who are trapped.
“It was nearly nightfall and the spot where those two men got stuck was too dark. The first guy swam toward our volunteers and alerted us about the second guy. Thirty men armed with ropes and rescue equipment went to the spot not knowing if the second guy was drowning or only stuck, as he didn’t know how to swim,” Al-Rithi told Arab News.
The difficult rescue operation lasted about one hour.
“He (the second man) was afraid and trembling but he became happy and thanked us a lot after saving him,” Al-Rithi said.
He tweeted: “When humanity is to sacrifice yourself for others. Those are the youth of our homeland, the sacrificial youth. They rescued two Ukrainians who were stuck in Wadi Lajab … infinite thanks to them all.”
Wadi Lajab has been described by tourists as “heaven in the desert.”
Arab News revealed earlier that the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, together with the Jazan Tourism Development Council, had approved the valley as a tourist site where visitors can practice rock climbing.
The site is situated between two high rocky cliff faces covered by green blankets of creepers and thick moss, resembling a hanging garden.
The coolness of its year-round flowing water is ensured by the 800-meter high cliff faces, which protect the area from direct sunlight.
