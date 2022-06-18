You are here

Saudis save 2 Ukrainians trapped in 'deceivingly dangerous' Wadi Lajab

Saudis save 2 Ukrainians trapped in ‘deceivingly dangerous’ Wadi Lajab
The two Ukrainian tourists, who were saved by Saudi rescue volunteers of Fazaa Search and Rescue Team after they got stuck in a dangerous sport of Wadi Lajab in Jazan. (Supplied)
Bassam Zaazaa

Saudis save 2 Ukrainians trapped in ‘deceivingly dangerous’ Wadi Lajab

Saudis save 2 Ukrainians trapped in ‘deceivingly dangerous’ Wadi Lajab
  • Viral video of operation posted by head of Fazaa Search and Rescue Team
  • ‘It was nearly nightfall and the spot where the 2 men got stuck was too dark,’ Faisal Al-Rithi tells Arab News
Bassam Zaazaa

DUBAI: Shortly before nightfall on Tuesday, a group of Saudis rescued two Ukrainian tourists from a near-death experience in Jazan.
After being enticed by the beauty of a 12-meter deep valley in Wadi Lajab, the tourists went swimming, but were soon trapped.
A video showing the gallant rescue has gone viral, with thousands of Internet users praising the chivalry of the Saudi group.
The video was posted on Twitter by one of the founders of Fazaa Search and Rescue Team, Faisal Al-Rithi.
Speaking to Arab News, Al-Rithi said that parts of the wadi tend to be “deceivingly dangerous” as it reaches 30 meters high.
“One of the Ukrainians, who speaks broken Arabic, alerted our rescue volunteers constantly stationed around dangerous spots. He notified us that his countryman got stuck,” said Al-Rithi.
The rescuers then took him to help identify and save his friend.
Al-Rithi said that rescuers risked their lives to save the Ukrainian duo.
He added that the team often faces “perilous incidents” and that it can take up to 20 minutes to save people who are trapped.
“It was nearly nightfall and the spot where those two men got stuck was too dark. The first guy swam toward our volunteers and alerted us about the second guy. Thirty men armed with ropes and rescue equipment went to the spot not knowing if the second guy was drowning or only stuck, as he didn’t know how to swim,” Al-Rithi told Arab News.
The difficult rescue operation lasted about one hour.
“He (the second man) was afraid and trembling but he became happy and thanked us a lot after saving him,” Al-Rithi said.
He tweeted: “When humanity is to sacrifice yourself for others. Those are the youth of our homeland, the sacrificial youth. They rescued two Ukrainians who were stuck in Wadi Lajab … infinite thanks to them all.”
Wadi Lajab has been described by tourists as “heaven in the desert.”
Arab News revealed earlier that the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, together with the Jazan Tourism Development Council, had approved the valley as a tourist site where visitors can practice rock climbing.
The site is situated between two high rocky cliff faces covered by green blankets of creepers and thick moss, resembling a hanging garden.
The coolness of its year-round flowing water is ensured by the 800-meter high cliff faces, which protect the area from direct sunlight.

Saudi Arabia ranks second globally in cybersecurity index

Saudi Arabia ranks second globally in cybersecurity index
Updated 18 June 2022
SPA

Saudi Arabia ranks second globally in cybersecurity index

Saudi Arabia ranks second globally in cybersecurity index
  • Saudi Arabia's National Cybersecurity Authority noted that this achievement was the result of support and empowerment of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Updated 18 June 2022
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has ranked second globally in the cybersecurity index within the World Competitiveness Yearbook (WCY) for 2022, published by the Switzerland-based International Institute for Management Development (IMD), Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.

The ranking is considered one of the most comprehensive reports in the world that seeks to analyze and rank the capabilities of countries to create an empowering and stimulating environment for competitiveness, maintaining and developing it, the report said, adding that Saudi Arabia had made unprecedented progress in the field of cybersecurity.

Saudi Arabia's National Cybersecurity Authority noted that this achievement was the result of support and empowerment of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the cybersecurity sector.

It added that support gave the sector a strong boost toward global entrepreneurship in light of the Saudi Vision 2030, and a representation of the excellence of the “Saudi model in cybersecurity” at the global level and its continuation of realizing qualitative leaps on international digital indexes, where it is considered a leading role model internationally.

'Dragon Ball' characters show off dance moves on Anime Village stage at City Walk in Jeddah

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 17 June 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

‘Dragon Ball’ characters show off dance moves on Anime Village stage at City Walk in Jeddah

Photo/Supplied
  • Impressed with the Anime Village event space, the performer said: “I thought it was going to be a small pavilion, but when we reached here in the City Walk it turned out to be really big, (it) looks amazing and the buildings are fun”
Updated 17 June 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Master Roshi, Piccolo and other “Dragon Ball” characters showed off their breakdancing moves on stage at the City Walk’s Anime Village on Wednesday.

Team Anime DXB are a group of versatile dancers and performers-turned-cosplayers based in Dubai, UAE.

They performed as different characters from “One Piece”, “Demon Slayer”, “Dragon Ball” and “Naruto” throughout Jeddah Season.

Filipino Carl Dalitan, who performed as Gohan on stage, said performing in Jeddah was delightful because of the character recognition from the audience.

Dalitan was surprised by the roaring reaction of the audience when the group went on stage.

“I didn’t have any idea (there was a huge “Dragon Ball” fanbase in the Kingdom) that’s why we felt surprised and happy that they love ‘Dragon Ball’ and anime,” he told Arab News.

Impressed with the Anime Village event space, the performer said: “I thought it was going to be a small pavilion, but when we reached here in the City Walk it turned out to be really big, (it) looks amazing and the buildings are fun.”

Dalitan highlighted that he enjoyed the audience interaction during their roaming sessions the most. “I liked how they watched our show and especially when we were roaming on the ground,” he said.

“It was very easy for them to catch our attention, they wanted to take photos with us as our characters,” he added.

HIGHLIGHT

Team Anime DXB are a group of versatile dancers and performers-turned-cosplayers based in Dubai, UAE. They performed as different characters from ‘One Piece,’ ‘Demon Slayer.’ ‘Dragon Ball’ and ‘Naruto’ throughout Jeddah Season. The team has previously performed in other Arab and Middle Eastern countries, such as the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and Egypt.

British performer Thomas Carre, who played Piccolo, said the Saudi audience was very receptive.  “Which is amazing for us — just to see the love for the characters themselves and us as performers, it’s all we could ask for,” he told Arab News.

“The Saudi audience love all the performances we do, it’s amazing just to see the resonation with them, with us on stage. The more energy you guys give us, the more energy we give back, that’s what we love from all of them,” he added.

Carre said the team was expecting one or two styles of anime events at the City Walk, but were impressed by the wide variety of events.

“Everything that goes on and all the experiences they bring per day — the bands, the artists, the anime creators — it’s amazing what they’ve done to cooperate this for the last three months, it’s amazing,” he said.

Webster Gonzales, from the Philippines, played Master Roshi’s character and said he had fun entertaining the children.

“Performing on stage is really amazing, you can see from the crowd that they are enjoying it, especially the kids screaming,” he said.

“When you enter Anime Village you can feel that you are in Japan, the structure is amazing here,” he added.

Team Anime DXB has previously performed in other Arab and Middle Eastern countries, such as the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and Egypt.

Eyad Qasem took his children to attend the event, telling Arab News that this form of entertainment is inclusive for all ages.

“I know ‘Dragon Ball,’ it’s an anime classic. This was so entertaining for me as a grown-up and it is something my kids really enjoyed too; they immediately started jumping and dancing along with the music,” he said.

Tax authority holds workshop for Japanese companies in Saudi Arabia

General view of Riyadh city, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS)
General view of Riyadh city, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS)
Updated 18 June 2022
SPA

Tax authority holds workshop for Japanese companies in Saudi Arabia

General view of Riyadh city, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS)
  • ZATCA has conducted more than 250 workshops since the beginning of 2021, targeting all categories related to its business from various commercial sectors
Updated 18 June 2022
SPA

RIYADH: The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has held an awareness workshop for Japanese companies working in Saudi Arabia that are subject to tax regulations.

The workshop, which was held at the authority’s headquarters in Riyadh, addressed the role of the designated manager in supporting taxpayers by following up and processing their cases.

It also covered the manager’s role in promoting awareness of the procedures and initiatives provided by the authority.

The workshop was attended by the Japanese Ambassador to the Kingdom Iwai Fumio and the vice governor of operations at the authority, Abdullah Al-Sadhan.

ZATCA has conducted more than 250 workshops since the beginning of 2021, targeting all categories related to its business from various commercial sectors. The authority’s workshops are designed to educate taxpayers in the business who are subject to tax regulations and to facilitate cross-border trade.

During this workshop, ZATCA reviewed the transaction pricing system in the Kingdom and the mechanism for submitting documents.

It also discussed the procedures for examination, objections and settlements from the date of initiating the case until its closure, as well as the collection procedures and the submission of explanatory decisions.

The awareness workshop also highlighted the authority’s initiatives for facilitating cross-border trade, which are based on the importance of ensuring the speed and flexibility of customs procedures for clearing imports and all associated logistics services.

The workshop also touched on the definition of electronic invoicing and its basic requirements.

Deal brings new life to Saudi Arabia's past

The agreement will encourage the finding of archaeological remains and renovation of cultural heritage sites. (SPA)
The agreement will encourage the finding of archaeological remains and renovation of cultural heritage sites. (SPA)
Updated 18 June 2022
Arab News

Deal brings new life to Saudi Arabia’s past

The agreement will encourage the finding of archaeological remains and renovation of cultural heritage sites. (SPA)
  • The agreement opens the door for a new era of tourism, with the Kingdom recognized globally for its heritage sites, handcrafts and future archaeological excavations within the royal reserve
Updated 18 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority recently signed a joint agreement with the Saudi Heritage Commission that seeks to preserve the Kingdom’s cultural inheritance.
Programs and collective projects will be launched as a part of the memorandum of understanding to help protect and register cultural heritage sites.
The agreement will encourage the finding of archaeological remains and renovation of cultural heritage sites.
Exchanging information on cultural heritage will be an important feature for the drafting of reports and recommendations. Events and workshops related to the subject will also be held.
The agreement opens the door for a new era of tourism, with the Kingdom recognized globally for its heritage sites, handcrafts and future archaeological excavations within the royal reserve.
Both parties are expected to cooperate in restoring and consolidating architectural elements on royal reserve sites.
Other royal reserves in the Kingdom are likely to forge similar agreements with the Ministry of Culture to protect cultural and historical sites within their boundaries.
Recently, the Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve Development Authority distributed more than 500,000 wild seeds to visitors to the International Exhibition and Forum on Afforestation Technologies in Riyadh.
The authority’s pavilion intended to highlight its role in environmental preservation, natural sustainability, the fight against desertification and the process of restoring environmental balance through the development and expansion of vegetation cover.

Somalia PM honors Saudi aid agency KSrelief for distinguished humanitarian efforts

Somalia’s Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble awards the Medal of Honor to KSrelief and Saudi ambassador. (SPA)
Somalia’s Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble awards the Medal of Honor to KSrelief and Saudi ambassador. (SPA)
Updated 18 June 2022
Arab News

Somalia PM honors Saudi aid agency KSrelief for distinguished humanitarian efforts

Somalia’s Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble awards the Medal of Honor to KSrelief and Saudi ambassador. (SPA)
Updated 18 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Somalia’s Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble awarded the country’s Medal of Honor to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, the Kingdom’s SPA news agency reported on Friday.
The award was given in recognition for the center’s “distinguished efforts, rapid response, and interventions in providing urgent humanitarian and relief assistance to the displaced and those affected by drought in Somalia,” the most recent was securing and distributing 2,838 tons of food baskets, benefiting 254,184 individuals.
Yousef Al-Rahma, director of KSrelief’s branch in Africa, received the medal.
The prime minister also presented the Medal of Honor to the Kingdom’s ambassador to Somalia, Ahmed bin Mohammed Saleh Al-Mawlid, in recognition of the efforts of the former Saudi ambassador Dr. Mohammed Abdulghani Khayat.
The premier also held talks with Al-Mawlid and Al-Rahma, where they discussed humanitarian and relief affairs and ways to enhance cooperation.
He extended his thanks and appreciation to King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and KSrelief for the overall assistance provided to Somalia, “which embodied the depth of the good relations between the two countries.”
Al-Mawlid thanked the prime minister and the Somali government for the honor, stressing the Kingdom’s continued support for the Somalia people in various fields.

