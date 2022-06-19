You are here

Duterte's daughter takes oath as Philippine vice president
Sara Duterte, the daughter of outgoing president of the Philippines, takes her oath as vice president during rites in her hometown in Davao city, southern Philippines on June 19, 2022. (AP)
Sara Duterte, signs documents after taking her oath as vice president during rites in her hometown in Davao city, southern Philippines on June 19, 2022. (AP)
AP

  • The inauguration in their southern hometown of Davao, where she’s the outgoing mayor, comes two weeks before she assumes office on June 30
AP

MANILA: Sara Duterte, the daughter of the outgoing president of the Philippines, took her oath Sunday as vice president following a landslide electoral victory.
The inauguration in their southern hometown of Davao, where she’s the outgoing mayor, comes two weeks before she assumes office on June 30 as specified in the Philippine Constitution. President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Duterte’s running mate, will take his oath in Manila on June 30.
President Rodrigo Duterte, 77, led the VIPs in the heavily guarded ceremony at a public square in the port city of Davao, where he had also served as a longtime mayor starting in the late 1980s. His family, hailing from modest middle-class background, built a formidable political dynasty in the restive southern region long troubled by communist and Muslim insurgencies and violent political rivalries.
Duterte’s presidency has been marked by a brutal anti-drugs campaign that has left thousands of mostly petty drug runners shot dead by police or vigilantes. He is being investigated for crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court.
The electoral triumph of Sara Duterte and Marcos Jr. has alarmed left-wing and human rights groups because of their failure to acknowledge the massive human rights atrocities that took place under their fathers, including late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.
Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte campaigned on a vague platform of national unity, without clearly addressing activists’ calls for them to take steps to prosecute the elder Duterte when he retires from politics.
One of the president’s son, Sebastian Duterte, will succeed his sister as Davao mayor, and another son, Paolo Duterte, won a seat in the House of Representatives in the May 9 elections. The outgoing president’s late father was a former Davao governor.
While Sara Duterte, 44, refused calls by her father and supporters to seek the presidency, she has not ruled out a future run. She topped pre-elections surveys for the president last year and won with a huge margin like Marcos Jr.
Aside from the vice president, she has agreed to serve as education secretary, although there were talks that her initial preference was to head the Department of National Defense, a traditional springboard to the presidency.
Still, the education portfolio would provide her first often-problematic national political platform, especially with plans to resume physical classes soon after the country was hit hard by two years of coronavirus pandemic outbreaks and lockdowns.
“Our constitution does not specify any particular job for the vice president except to be a president in waiting and except when he or she is assigned a Cabinet position,” she told reporters.
She thanked her Davao supporters and said she decided to hold her inauguration in one of the country’s most developed cities to show her pride as a southern provincial politician who rose to a top national post.
A mother of three, Duterte finished a medical course and originally wanted to become a doctor but later took up law and was prevailed upon to enter politics starting in 2007, when she was elected as Davao vice mayor and mayor three years later.

Topics: Philippines Sara Duterte-Carpio

Dutch PM Mark Rutte apologizes to Srebrenica peacekeeping veterans

Dutch PM Mark Rutte apologizes to Srebrenica peacekeeping veterans
Updated 19 June 2022
AFP

  • ‘Today, on behalf of the Dutch government, I apologize to all the women and men of Dutchbat III’
AFP

THE HAGUE: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has apologized to the outgunned peacekeepers sent to defend Srebrenica in Bosnia in 1995, saying there were lessons for the world’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The lightly armed Dutch UN peacekeepers were overwhelmed by Bosnian Serb forces led by Ratko Mladic, and almost 8,000 Muslim men and boys went on to be killed in the Srebrenica genocide.
Rutte told veterans from the so-called Dutchbat III force at a military base at Schaarsbergen in the eastern Netherlands on Saturday that “almost 27 years later, some words have still not been spoken.”
“Today, on behalf of the Dutch government, I apologize to all the women and men of Dutchbat III. To you and to the people who are not here today,” Rutte said.
He said the peacekeepers had “always tried to do the right thing under difficult circumstances, even when that was no longer possible.”
The force’s failure to prevent the Srebrenica massacre — the worst in Europe since World War II — has been a stain on the Dutch national conscience ever since.
Rutte apologized for the “lack of support” from the government when they were criticized on their return home.
The Dutch veterans were right to ask “where was the world” when the Srebrenica massacre was happening, Rutte added.
“And of course today we are also thinking: where are we now, now that the people of Ukraine are suffering from brutal Russian aggression,” he said.
“How painful is it that there is war again on our continent and that war crimes are being committed again just a few hours’ flight from here?”
Russia has been accused of war crimes in Ukraine, particularly in towns around Kyiv where hundreds of bodies have been found.
The Dutch supreme court ruled in 2019 that the state had a limited liability for the deaths of 350 men who had sought safety in the peacekeepers’ base, but were later expelled and killed by Bosnian Serb forces.
The peacekeepers became overwhelmed at the base and shut the gates to new arrivals before allowing Mladic’s forces to evacuate the refugees.
The men and boys were separated and taken in buses to their deaths, their bodies dumped in mass graves.

Topics: Srebrenica

Russian missiles destroy fuel depot in east Ukraine, killing one

Russian missiles destroy fuel depot in east Ukraine, killing one
Updated 19 June 2022
Reuters

  • Novomoskovsk lies just to the northeast of Dnipro, the regional capital
Reuters

A fuel storage depot in the eastern Ukrainian town of Novomoskovsk exploded on Sunday, killing one and injuring two, after earlier being hit with three Russian missiles, the head of the regional administration said in an online message.
Eleven people were injured in the strike itself, Valentyn Reznichenko had said on Saturday.
Firefighters were still trying to put out a fire from the missile strike, some 14 hours after the depot was hit, Reznichenko said early on Sunday.
Novomoskovsk lies just to the northeast of Dnipro, the regional capital.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Suspected militants shoot at bus in southwestern Rwanda, kill two

Suspected militants shoot at bus in southwestern Rwanda, kill two
Updated 19 June 2022
Reuters

  • The police were tracking down the assailants in the incident on the Nyambage-Rusizi road
Reuters

Two people were killed and six were injured when suspected militants opened fire on a bus in southwestern Rwanda from across the border with neighboring Burundi, Rwandan police said.
Saturday’s attack, which killed the bus driver and a passenger, was carried out by the National Liberation Front (FLN), the armed wing of the anti-government Movement for Democratic Change (MRCD), the police said in a statement.
“Armed thugs, suspected to be remnants of FLN operating from across the border, shot at a public passenger bus,” the Rwanda National Police said late on Saturday.
The police were tracking down the assailants in the incident on the Nyambage-Rusizi road in the district’s Nyungwe Forest, they added.
The government has said the FLN had launched attacks from the Nyungwe forest area close to the Burundi border in 2018.
In April, the Rwandan government upheld a 25-year prison sentence for Paul Rusesabagina, who was portrayed in the movie “Hotel Rwanda” sheltering hundreds of people during the 1994 genocide, for his involvement with MRCD.
He was convicted in September on eight terrorism charges, which he denies.

Topics: Rwanda Militants Shooting

French voters elect parliamentarians, in test for Macron

French voters elect parliamentarians, in test for Macron
Updated 19 June 2022
AP

  • They fear that a strong showing from Melenchon’s coalition on Sunday could turn Macron into a shackled second term leader
AP

PARIS: French voters are going to the polls in the final round of key parliamentary elections that will demonstrate how much leg room President Emmanuel Macron’s party will be given to implement his ambitious domestic agenda.
In last week’s first vote, the left, under firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon, made a surprisingly strong showing, sending jitters through Macron’s allies.
They fear that a strong showing from Melenchon’s coalition on Sunday could turn Macron into a shackled second term leader, one who spends his time bargaining with politicians and with major limits placed on his ability to rule.
Elections are being held nationwide to select the 577 members of the National Assembly, the most powerful branch of France’s Parliament.
Though Macron’s centrist alliance is projected to win the most seats, observers predict that it could fall short of maintaining his majority — the golden number of 289 seats. In this case, a new coalition composed of the hard left, the Socialists and the Greens may be forged, one which could make Macron’s political maneuvering harder since the lower house of parliament is key to voting in laws.
Macron made a powerfully choreographed plea to voters earlier this week from the tarmac ahead of a trip to Romania and Ukraine, warning that an inconclusive election, or hung parliament, would put the nation in danger.
“In these troubled times, the choice you’ll make this Sunday is more crucial than ever,” he said Tuesday, with the presidential plane waiting starkly in the background ahead of a visit to French troops stationed near Ukraine. “Nothing would be worse than adding French disorder to the world’s disorder,” he said.
Following Macron’s reelection in May, his centrist coalition has been aiming for a parliamentary majority that would enable the president to implement his campaign promises, which include tax cuts and raising France’s retirement age from 62 to 65. There’s still hope for his camp: Polling agencies estimated that Macron’s centrists could ultimately win from 255 to over 300 seats, while the leftist coalition led by Mélenchon could win more than 200 seats.
Yet many acknowledge a less than desirable outcome for Macron’s party thus far.
“The disappointment was clear on the night of the first round for the presidential party leaders. Clearly, they want to have a new momentum now on the way to the second round,” said Martin Quencez, political analyst at The German Marshall Fund of the United States.
If Macron fails to get a majority, it will not simply affect France’s domestic politics, it could have ramifications across Europe. Analysts predict that the French leader will have to spend the rest of his term focusing more on his domestic agenda rather than his foreign policy. It could spell the end of President Macron the continental statesman.
If he loses his majority, “he would need to be more involved in domestic politics in the next five years than he was previously, so we could expect him to have less political capital to invest at the European level or international level... This may have an impact for European politics as a whole in European affairs,” Quencez said.

Topics: France legislative vote polling stations

Sri Lanka troops open fire to contain fuel riots

Sri Lanka troops open fire to contain fuel riots
Updated 19 June 2022
AFP

  • As pump at fuel station ran out of petrol, motorists began to protest and the situation escalated into a clash with troops
AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s military opened fire to contain rioting at a fuel station, officials said Sunday as unprecedented queues for petrol and diesel were seen across the bankrupt country.
Troops fired in Visuvamadu, 365 kilometers north of Colombo, on Saturday night as their guard point was pelted with stones, army spokesman Nilantha Premaratne said.
“A group of 20 to 30 people pelted stones and damaged an army truck,” Premaratne said.
Police said four civilians and three soldiers were wounded when the army opened fire for the first time to quell unrest linked to the worsening economic crisis.
As the pump ran out of petrol, motorists began to protest and the situation escalated into a clash with troops, police said.
Sri Lanka is suffering its worst economic crisis since independence, with the country unable to find dollars to import essentials, including food, fuel and medicines.
The nation’s 22 million population has been enduring acute shortages and long queues for scarce supplies while President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has for months resisted calls to step down over mismanagement.
Sri Lanka has deployed armed police and troops to guard fuel stations.
A motorist was shot dead by police in April at the central town of Rambukkana when a clash erupted over the distribution of rationed petrol and diesel.
Police said clashes involving motorists erupted at three locations over the weekend. At least six constables were wounded in one clash while seven motorists were arrested.
The government declared a two-week shutdown of state institutions and schools in a bid to reduce commuting and conserve depleting fuel stocks in the impoverished nation.
The country is also facing record high inflation and lengthy power blackouts, all of which have contributed to months of protests.
Four out of five people in Sri Lanka have started skipping meals as they cannot afford to eat, the UN has said, warning of a looming “dire humanitarian crisis” with millions in need of aid.
The World Food Programme (WFP) began distributing food vouchers to about 2,000 pregnant women in Colombo’s “underserved” areas as part of “life-saving assistance” on Thursday.
The WFP is trying to raise $60 million for a food relief effort between June and December.
Sri Lanka defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt in April, and is in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout.

Topics: Sri Lanka

