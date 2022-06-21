You are here

New York Times traces source of bullet that killed Shireen Abu Akleh to Israeli convoy

People arrive for a memorial ceremony for Shireen Abu Akleh, to mark the 40th day of the killing of the Al Jazeera journalist, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 19, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 21 June 2022
Arab News

  • An investigation by The New York Times found that the bullet that killed the reporter was fired from the approximate location of an Israeli military convoy
  • Israeli officials said a soldier might have shot Abu Akleh by mistake but also suggested the bullet might have come from a gun fired by a Palestinian
DUBAI: Veteran Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was most likely shot by an Israeli soldier from an elite army unit, a monthlong investigation by The New York Times has concluded.

The Al Jazeera reporter was killed on May 11 while covering an Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank. Last week, the news network published an image of the bullet that it says killed its reporter, and identified it as a US-made 5.56mm round fired from an M4 rifle, a weapon commonly used by Israeli forces.

Israeli officials said a soldier might have shot Abu Akleh by mistake but also suggested the bullet might have come from a gun fired by a Palestinian. A preliminary investigation by the Israeli Army concluded it was “not possible to unequivocally determine the source of the gunfire.”

However, the investigation by The New York Times found that the bullet that killed the reporter was fired from the approximate location of an Israeli military convoy, most likely by a soldier from an elite unit.

It ruled out the Israeli suggestion that a Palestinian gunman might be responsible because there were no armed Palestinians near Abu Akleh when she was shot. The report also revealed that 16 shots were fired from the location of an Israeli convoy, contradicting Israeli claims that the soldier fired five bullets in the direction of the journalist.

The Times investigation did not find any evidence “that the person who fired recognized Ms. Abu Akleh and targeted her personally,” and was “unable to determine whether the shooter saw that she and her colleagues were wearing protective vests emblazoned with the word ‘Press.’”

The investigators pieced together the events of the day leading up to the shooting using videos collected from bystanders, journalists and security cameras; interviews with seven witnesses; the Israeli military’s accounts; audio analysis carried out by experts; and four visits to the site by Times reporters.

The killing of Abu Akleh and subsequent attacks by Israeli forces sparked an international outcry. A number of global media outlets, including CNN, The Washington Post, the Associated Press and investigative group Bellingcat, have conducted separate investigations into the reporter’s death, all of which concluded that Israeli forces were responsible.

Topics: Shireen Abu Akleh Al Jazeera The New York Times Israel

Fox News parent must face defamation lawsuit over election coverage

  • Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis is pleased to see that the process of holding Fox accountable is moving forward
NEW YORK: A Delaware judge on Tuesday rejected a motion by the parent of Fox News Network to dismiss Dominion Voting Systems Inc's $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit over the network's 2020 presidential election coverage.
Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis, who last December said Dominion could sue Fox News Network, said the voting machine company can also sue Fox Corp on a theory it was directly liable for statements on the network.
Fox Corp did not immediately respond to requests for comment. In a statement, Dominion said: "We are pleased to see this process moving forward to hold Fox accountable."
Dominion accused Fox of trying to avoid viewer defections to conservative rivals Newsmax and One America News by amplifying false theories that the company rigged the 2020 election so Republican Donald Trump would lose to Democrat Joe Biden.
Some theories were floated by Trump surrogates like the lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, and included claims that votes were changed through algorithms created in Venezuela to rig elections for that country's late president Hugo Chavez.
In court papers, Dominion claimed that Fox Corp, through Chairman Rupert Murdoch and his son Chief Executive Lachlan Murdoch directly participated in, approved and controlled the network's election coverage and its aftermath.
Without ruling on the merits, Davis said the allegations permitted "reasonable" inferences that Fox Corp acted with malice and proximately caused Dominion's alleged damages.
"Dominion has adequately pleaded actual malice with respect to Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch," the judge wrote.
Davis dismissed a related defamation claim against another Fox entity, Fox Broadcasting, for posting the challenged statements on fox.com, citing a lack of evidence that anyone there was "subjectively aware of anything."
Smartmatic, another voting machine company, is also seeking billions of dollars in damages from Fox and various Trump allies it has accused of defamation.
The case is US Dominion Inc et al v Fox Corp, Delaware Superior Court, No. N21C-11-082.

Topics: Fox News 2020 US Election defamation Lawsuit

Naomi Osaka and LeBron James launch new media company

Naomi Osaka and LeBron James launch new media company
Naomi Osaka and LeBron James launch new media company

  • Along their sports agency named Evolve, Osaka and LeBron partner for the second time to launch a media company that aims to cross cultural barriers
LONDON:  Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka is launching a new media company in partnership with four-times NBA champion LeBron James aimed at telling stories that cross cultural barriers, the former world number one announced on Tuesday.
Hana Kuma, which translates to “flower bear,” will produce stories that are “culturally specific but universal to all audiences” and already has multiple projects lined up, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
“What excites me is being able to inspire people and tell new stories, particularly ones that I would have wanted to see when I was a kid. I always wanted to kind of see someone like me,” four-times Grand Slam champion Osaka, who has a Haitian father and Japanese mother, told the New York Times.
James and Maverick Carter’s The SpringHill Company will serve as financing, operations and producing partner for Hana Kuma, the paper said.
The production company is the latest project from the 24-year-old Osaka and her long-time agent Stuart Duguid.
The duo also have a sports agency named Evolve, which signed Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios as the first member of their roster on Monday.

Topics: Jame LeBron Naomi Osaka basketball tennis

Young people trust YouTubers more than politicians, poll finds

Young people trust YouTubers more than politicians, poll finds
Young people trust YouTubers more than politicians, poll finds

  • The study, commissioned by BBC Education, surveyed more than 2,000 teenagers aged between 11
LONDON: A new poll has found that teenagers trust social media influencers more than politicians to tell them the truth about the news and current affairs. 

The study, commissioned by BBC Education, surveyed more than 2,000 teenagers aged between 11 and 16 and found that social media is the main source of news for that age group.

“The results show how confused a lot of young people are about where to go to get reliable information. They’re moving away from more traditional news sources but they’re not sure whether what they see and hear in other places can be trusted,” said Helen Foulkes, the head of BBC Education.

When asked who they trusted most to tell the truth about the news, only 1 percent of respondents said that they trusted politicians most, as opposed to 5 percent who said social media influencers. 

The most trusted source of news were parents, with 36 percent of respondents voting for that option.

35 percent of respondents used social media sites, including YouTube, as their main source of news, compared with 9 percent who said news websites and 3 percent who chose newspapers.

TikTok was the most popular platform for accessing news, with 30 percent of respondents saying that it was the first app they used. However, despite its popularity, TikTok scored the lowest in terms of trust, with 31 percent of respondents saying that it was the least-trusted platform. 

TikTok was followed by YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, with 23 percent, 19 percent and 13 percent of respondents selecting that option, respectively. 

Television was the most trusted source of news, amassing more than 74 percent of votes. Meanwhile, 60 percent of respondents voted for radio as a trusted source of news, followed by online news sources and social media with 57 percent and 47 percent, respectively.

The BBC was the most trusted news provider, with 67 percent of respondents saying that they believed news from the broadcaster. 

This was followed by ITV with 65 percent and Channel 4 with 56 percent. Meanwhile, 51 percent of respondents trusted news from YouTube and 50 percent trusted newspapers.

Topics: Social Media Influencers YouTubers

Saudi Aramco enters Kantar BrandZ’s Top 20 Most Valuable Global Brands 2022

Saudi Aramco enters Kantar BrandZ’s Top 20 Most Valuable Global Brands 2022
Saudi Aramco enters Kantar BrandZ’s Top 20 Most Valuable Global Brands 2022

  • Aramco becomes only Arab brand in the top 20 with a value of over $99 billion
DUBAI: Saudi Aramco, one of the world’s largest integrated energy and chemicals companies, is the highest-placed newcomer on the Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands 2022 rankings.

With a value of more than $99 billion, it claimed 16th position on the list and is the only Middle Eastern company to earn a place in the Top 20. Since its initial public offering in 2019, Aramco has become one of the biggest publicly traded companies by market capitalization.

Nico Stouthart, a senior partner Kantar’s consulting division in New York, and Aramco client lead, said: “I am excited to see Aramco entering the global BrandZ ranking as the highest newcomer at position 16.

“This is very much in line with their exciting ambition to further drive their global presence by pioneering innovative technologies that will positively impact people and the communities they live in.”

Amol Ghate, managing director of the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan for Kantar’s Insights Division, added: “We are excited to see the first brand born in the region enter the top 20 most valuable brands.”

Apple returned to the top the list with a brand value of more than $947 billion and is on track to become the first trillion-dollar brand, according to Kantar. It added that the brand stands out for its high degree of differentiation and continued diversification across its hardware, software and services portfolio.

Google moved up to second place and was one of the fastest risers in the rankings, increasing its brand value by 79 percent to $819.6 billion. Amazon, the top brand on last year’s list, dropped to third with a brand value of $705.6 billion, an increase of 3 percent.

The list is dominated by media, entertainment and technology businesses, with Microsoft and Chinese multimedia company Tencent completing the top five. The consumer technology sector also saw the highest average growth (46 percent) this year, with Nvidia at No. 11 on the list, IBM at No. 18 and Adobe at No. 19.

Among the social media giants, only Facebook and Instagram made it into the top 20, at No. 8 and No. 20 respectively. In the media and entertainment category, the top three of Google, Facebook and Instagram were followed in the top 10 by YouTube, WeChat, Netflix, Disney, LinkedIn, TikTok and Snapchat.

This year’s list also reflects the relative strength of Chinese brands, two of which made the Top 10: Tencent at No. 5 and Alibaba at No. 9. China was also the only market offering any competition to US brands in the media and entertainment category, with WeChat at No. 5 and TikTok at No. 9. 

Brands with a wide-ranging portfolio must innovate and diversify their offerings to grow, Kantar said, as evidenced by brands such as Apple, Google and Amazon that have expanded their services across technology, entertainment and digital payment.

“Strong brand affinity underpins a customer’s willingness to pay and has never been more important for organizations looking to offset spiking inflation,” said Martin Guerrieria, the head of Kantar BrandZ.

“This year’s results show us the value of continued investment in brand and marketing capabilities as a means of maximizing business returns, irrespective of market conditions.”

The combined value of the world’s Top 100 most valuable brands increased by 23 percent to $8.7 trillion over the past year, Kantar said, highlighting the importance of brand strength in navigating an unsettled global economy.

This year, brands needed to exceed a total valuation of $21.219 billion to earn a place on the list and qualify as one of the world’s biggest brands, a threshold that has increased more than fourfold since the debut of the list in 2006.

Topics: Saudi Aramco Kantar BrandZ Global Brands 2022

The future of media in the MENA at forefront of SRMG pavilion at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity

The future of media in the MENA at forefront of SRMG pavilion at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity
The future of media in the MENA at forefront of SRMG pavilion at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity

  • SRMG hosted a series of interactive panel discussions and conversations at the 2022 Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity
CANNES: Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) kicked off a series of interactive panel discussions and conversations on Monday at the 2022 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. 

The panels explored leading issues in the industry such as digital wellness, sustainability in fashion, the future of podcasts, innovation trends and opportunities in the evolving media landscape.

The SRMG panels hosted special guests, including advertising legend Sir Martin Sorrell, co-founder of S4S Ventures, Nadja Bellan-White, global CMO of VICE Media Group, Claudius Boller, Spotify’s MEA managing director, and many more.

The first day of the event included panels on sustainable fashion and the future of podcasting in the Middle East. 

In the “Local Voices, Global Thoughts: Podcasting in the Middle East” panel, moderated Arab News’ Media Editor Tarek Ali Ahmad, homegrown talents gave their thoughts on a nascent industry that is bursting with potential, alongside Spotify’s Boller.

Abdulrahman Abumalih, CEO of Thmanyah, said that the regional podcast industry differs from visual and written mediums as it relies on local content directed to a local audience.

The panel also heard from Leila Hamadeh, the CEO and co-founder of UAE-based Finyal Media, who told the audience that the podcast industry in the Middle East is still at an early stage in terms of production volume, pointing to the opportunities offered by different types of podcasts, adding that there is a need to expand on them.

The preceding panel, “Sustainable Fashion looks good on you,” explored best practices to ensure sustainability in the fashion industry. 

Lama Al-Shethry, editor-in-chief of Sayidaty and Al-Jamila magazines, said that sustainability in fashion is being delivered through environmentally friendly production cycles, fair labor, recycling and upcycling used clothing, as well as the trend towards digital fashion.

Al-Shethry drew attention to the importance of raising awareness about sustainability in the industry, especially among the new generation, and argued against the explosion of fast fashion in recent decades. Al-Shathri added that many consumers do not realize that producing a single cotton shirt uses 2,700 liters of water.

“High fashion companies are on the right track by offering second-hand fashion, while fast fashion companies are pushing low-quality, low-cost products, but their environmental costs are high,” she said.

CEO of SRMG Jomana Rashed Al-Rashid said the group is shaping the conversation around the evolving media landscape, investing in new innovative products, technologies and solutions for the full line-up of its 30-plus brands and digital platforms providing the latest in lifestyle, sports, financial, and political news and analysis.

“SRMG is very proud to host industry thought leaders, game changers, and content creators at The SRMG Experience,” Al-Rashid said. “Our program of events will drive real conversations around the most impactful issues and key opportunities to enhance positive development in the industry at large.”

SRMG, one of the largest media and publishing groups in the Middle East, owns more than 30 major media outlets in the region, including Arab News, Asharq Al-Awsat, Asharq News and Sayyidaty.

Topics: Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SRMG) Cannes Lions

