You are here

  • Home
  • Taliban chief calls for aid as deadliest earthquake in decades jolts Afghanistan

Taliban chief calls for aid as deadliest earthquake in decades jolts Afghanistan

Taliban chief calls for aid as deadliest earthquake in decades jolts Afghanistan
In this photo released by a state-run news agency Bakhtar, Afghans look at destruction caused by an earthquake in the province of Paktika, eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pf7bb

Updated 14 sec ago
MODASER ISLAMI

Taliban chief calls for aid as deadliest earthquake in decades jolts Afghanistan

Taliban chief calls for aid as deadliest earthquake in decades jolts Afghanistan
  • Wednesday’s quake, deadliest since 1998, struck near border with Pakistan
  • At least 1,000 people were killed in two districts of Paktika province alone
Updated 14 sec ago
MODASER ISLAMI

KABUL: The Taliban chief called on Wednesday for international assistance after the deadliest earthquake in decades struck eastern Afghanistan, killing at least 1,000 people, with warnings that the death toll is likely to rise.

The 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit rural, mountainous areas of Paktika and Khost provinces near the Pakistani border on Tuesday night, flattening homes as people slept inside.

Mohammad Amin Huzaifa, head of the Information and Culture Department in Paktika, told reporters that more than 1,000 people were killed and more than 1,500 others injured in the Gayan and Barmal districts of Paktika alone. He said that the figures were expected to increase.

In an emergency meeting, the Afghan government approved 100 million Afghanis ($1.1 million) for relief efforts, but as the country is already facing a financial and humanitarian crisis, the Taliban supreme leader, Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, called on the international community for help.

“We also ask the international community, aid organizations and humanitarian agencies to support the people of Afghanistan during this great disaster, and help the victims as much as possible,” he said.

Offers of immediate assistance came from Pakistan. Tremors were also recorded in the country, but authorities did not report damage or casualties. The Pakistani foreign office said that it was working to extend aid.

The earthquake was the deadliest in Afghanistan since 1998, when magnitude 6.5 tremors killed more than 4,000 people in Takhar province in the country’s north.

Sakhi Rahman, a resident of Paktika, told Arab News that medical facilities in the province were overwhelmed by casualties.

“We may have a maximum of 300 to 400 hospital beds in the whole province,” he said. “We need ambulances and helicopters to transfer the wounded to Kabul and other provinces where they can receive proper and timely treatment.”

Another resident, Ahmad Gul, said that dozens of people were killed in every village of the mountainous area.

“The disaster is very big. We have minimum facilities available in the province,” he said. “We must leave everything else and pay attention to saving more people.”

Rescuers were rushed to the area, but the response is complicated by the fact that many international aid agencies left Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover last August, as US-led forces withdrew following two decades of war.

In response to the Taliban takeover, many nations imposed sanctions on Afghanistan, paralyzing its banking sector and cutting billions of dollars worth of development aid.

Abdul Fatah Jawad, head of the Afghan aid group Ehsas Welfare and Social Services Organization, told Arab News that international help was urgently needed.

“UN agencies, international organizations and charity foundations must give priority to providing emergency assistance to the provinces hit by last night’s earthquake,” he said.

“The government alone isn’t going to be able to address this massive calamity.”
 

Topics: Afghanistan earthquake Paktika and Khost

Related

London police arrest trio behind Amir Khan robbery

London police arrest trio behind Amir Khan robbery
Updated 7 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

London police arrest trio behind Amir Khan robbery

London police arrest trio behind Amir Khan robbery
  • Former boxing champion lost $85K watch at gunpoint in April
  • Khan accused London Mayor Sadiq Khan of “making the city unlivable”
Updated 7 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Three men have been arrested in connection with the robbery of former boxing champion Amir Khan in London, The Independent reported.

Khan, 35, was accompanied by his wife in April in east London when two men pulled up alongside him in a vehicle, exited, and stole his $85,000 luxury watch at gunpoint.

London’s Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday that three men, aged 25, 34 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of robbery.

In addition to the robbery charges, both the 20-year-old and 25-year-old were also arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. The former was also charged with possession of ammunition.

In the wake of the robbery, Khan said: “London is not a place I want to live in anymore. Our plan to move there is not happening.

“I’m not sure if I even want to return to London for the foreseeable future because of increasing crime, terrible traffic and it’s not safe. This is no place for me and my family.”

The former champion accused London Mayor Sadiq Khan of “making the city unlivable.”

He added: “It’s disgusting what is happening in London and what happened to me. Sadiq Khan is doing a terrible job and this huge increase in gun and knife crime is happening under his watch.

“It’s absolutely disgraceful.”

In response to the criticism, Sadiq Khan said: “I understand he was petrified. He was scared. It’s really important to understand and have empathy with the victims of crime.

“As the mayor, I speak to victims of crime on a regular basis and it is really distressing when you’ve been robbed and I understand his anger — I understand his fear.”

Topics: London Amir Khan Sadiq Khan Faryal Makhdoom

Related

Amir Khan scraps London move after robbery
Sport
Amir Khan scraps London move after robbery

Indonesian president seeks to ease global food crisis with Ukraine, Russia visits

Indonesian president seeks to ease global food crisis with Ukraine, Russia visits
Updated 22 June 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesian president seeks to ease global food crisis with Ukraine, Russia visits

Indonesian president seeks to ease global food crisis with Ukraine, Russia visits
  • Joko Widodo will be first Asian leader to meet both Ukrainian, Russian leaders since war began
  • Trip comes as Indonesia faces pressure to exclude Russia from G20 summit in November
Updated 22 June 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo was set to meet his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts to urge peace and help ease a global food crisis triggered by Moscow’s invasion, Indonesia’s top envoy said on Wednesday.
Four months into the war in Ukraine, one of the world’s breadbaskets, the conflict has delivered shockwaves to global supply chains. The invasion has also stoked an energy crisis following international sanctions slapped on Russia — a major oil and gas producer — leading to rising inflation in many countries.
Widodo will be the first Asian leader to meet both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin since the war started in late February.
“The president’s visit showcases concern toward the humanitarian issue and is an attempt to contribute to resolve the food crisis that has been caused by the war and the impact felt on all countries, especially developing and low-income ones,” Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told reporters. “He’ll keep pushing for the spirit of peace.”
Marsudi said Widodo would visit Ukraine and Russia after attending the Group of Seven summit in Germany next week.
The visit comes as Indonesia holds the presidency of the Group of 20 major economies this year and has been under pressure to exclude Russia from the summit scheduled to take place in Bali in November.
As Indonesia has been struggling to unify G20 members, the success of Widodo’s chairmanship is likely to depend on the trip, Muhammad Waffaa Kharisma, researcher from the Jakarta-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Arab News.
“I think it would be miraculous if President Widodo can actually change the mind of President Vladimir Putin, but I don’t think that’s the case,” he said.
“I think this was an extension of the pressure he has been receiving, because G20 is quite important for Indonesia.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Indonesia President Joko Widodo food crisis

Related

Arab Coordination Group pledges $10bn in response to global food crisis
Business & Economy
Arab Coordination Group pledges $10bn in response to global food crisis
KSA, Indonesia discuss boosting relations. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia discuss boosting relations

France opens investigation into rape allegations against minister Zacharopoulou

France opens investigation into rape allegations against minister Zacharopoulou
Updated 22 June 2022
Reuters

France opens investigation into rape allegations against minister Zacharopoulou

France opens investigation into rape allegations against minister Zacharopoulou
  • A first complaint for rape was submitted on May 25
  • A second complaint was filed on June 16, the prosecutor's office said
Updated 22 June 2022
Reuters

PARIS: The Paris public prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday it had opened an investigation into allegations of rape against French Secretary of State for Development and the Francophonie, Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, after two complaints had been received.
A first complaint for rape was submitted on May 25, which led to the opening of the investigation on May 27. A second complaint was filed on June 16, the prosecutor’s office said.
Officials at the minister’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Zacharopoulou, a trained physician, previously worked as a gynaecologist before moving to politics. French media earlier reported the complaints were linked to her professional activity.
Another newly appointed minister, Damien Abad, Minister for Solidarity and the Disabled, already faces mounting pressure over rape accusations made by two women.
Abad has denied the allegations and said he has no intention from resigning from the government.
The investigation adds further pressure on President Emmanuel Macron’s government after this weekend’s election setback in parliament.
Voters on Sunday delivered what is for France a rare hung parliament, with Macron’s centrist alliance 44 seats short of an absolute majority, and the far right and a broad leftwing alliance battling to be the main opposition force, while the conservatives could be kingmakers.

Topics: France rape investigation minister Chrysoula Zacharopoulou

Related

US judge dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Vegas
World
US judge dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Vegas

Sri Lanka says economy collapsed, pins last hopes on IMF

Sri Lanka says economy collapsed, pins last hopes on IMF
Updated 22 June 2022
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Sri Lanka says economy collapsed, pins last hopes on IMF

Sri Lanka says economy collapsed, pins last hopes on IMF
  • PM says ‘only option’ for the country is an IMF bailout
  • Sri Lanka cannot even purchase imported fuel due to heavy debts of its petroleum corporation
Updated 22 June 2022
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s prime minister said on Wednesday its debt-laden economy has collapsed after months of shortages of food, fuel and electricity and is unable to even pay for essentials such as oil imports.  

For months, Sri Lanka has lacked the foreign currency to import essential commodities. The country of 22 million people last month defaulted on a multimillion-dollar foreign debt payment, deepening its worst crisis since it gained independence from Britain in 1948.

“We are now facing a far more serious situation beyond the mere shortages of fuel, gas, electricity and food. Our economy has faced a complete collapse. That is the most serious issue before us today,” Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament.

Wickremesinghe, who took office in May and is also the finance minister, said the government had failed to act in time to turn the situation around as the country’s foreign reserves plunged.

“We lost out on this opportunity. We are now seeing signs of a possible fall into the very bottom,” the prime minister said. “The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation is $700 million in debt. As a result, no country or organization in the world is willing to provide fuel to us. They are even reluctant to provide fuel for cash.”

There have been extreme shortages of fuel, food and, lately, medicines, which has brought the health system to the verge of collapse. Sri Lanka’s inflation rate is now running at 40 percent.

Sri Lanka has been supported mainly by Indian loans amounting to $4 billion, and government officials from New Delhi will arrive in Colombo on Thursday to discuss further assistance. But Wickremesinghe said these were “not charitable donations” and Sri Lanka cannot remain dependent on the neighboring country.

“We have sought more loans from India, but India cannot continue to lend us. We also need to work out a system to pay off loans,” he said, adding that “the only safe option” for the country was an International Monetary Fund bailout.

“This is our only option. We must take this path. Our aim is to hold discussions with the IMF and arrive at an agreement to obtain an additional credit facility.” While the government expects to sign an agreement with the IMF in July, it may take months before any relief is felt.

“We are targeting to reach a staff-level agreement with the IMF by mid-July. Disbursement of funds will require board approval, which will take many more months and also be subject to progress shown on the debt restructuring front,” Murtaza Jafferjee, economist and chairman of the Colombo-based think tank Advocata Institute, told Arab News.

“We have been to the fund 16 times before, so they are no strangers to us. The fund invariably gets bad press and politicians try to paint them as the bogeyman, but they are here by our invitation. What they are recommending is to get us back to a sustainable path and, if we agree to it, they will provide some interim funding for us to meet our short-term needs.”

Tighter fiscal policy and other reforms agreed with the IMF could bring macro stabilization, but it will take years for Sri Lanka’s economy to rebound from the crisis.

“I am expecting an economic contraction between 5-10 percent of the gross domestic product. In the formal sector, this will mean establishments will go out of business and people will lose jobs,” Jafferjee said.

“Sri Lankans will have to face many deprivations for a few years until we mend ourselves.”

Topics: Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe International Monetary Fund (IMF) Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC)

Related

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka allows younger women to work abroad
World
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka allows younger women to work abroad
Special IMF team arrives in Sri Lanka as economic crisis deepens
World
IMF team arrives in Sri Lanka as economic crisis deepens

South Korea reports first case of monkeypox

South Korea reports first case of monkeypox
Updated 22 June 2022
AFP

South Korea reports first case of monkeypox

South Korea reports first case of monkeypox
  • South Korean national arriving from Germany was confirmed to have the viral disease
  • Patient reported to authorities at the airport before coming close contact with others
Updated 22 June 2022
AFP

SEOUL: South Korea reported its first imported case of monkeypox Wednesday, becoming the latest of some 40 countries — and the first in East Asia — to have identified the disease.
A South Korean national in their 30s who arrived from Germany on Tuesday was confirmed to have contracted the viral disease, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
The patient, whose identity has been withheld, developed a fever last weekend and symptoms worsened to include fatigue and skin rash when they arrived in the country, Peck Kyong-ran, the disease control agency chief, told reporters.
The patient reported to the authorities at the airport before they came into close contact with others and is now receiving treatment, Peck added.
Further details of the person’s condition have not been made public.
Peck urged people to report to authorities if they showed any symptoms after visiting countries coping with monkeypox infections, stressing it was “the most important thing in preventing the spread.”
The normal initial symptoms of monkeypox include a high fever, swollen lymph nodes and a blistery chickenpox-like rash.
Seoul’s Wednesday report came hours after Singapore announced its first imported case of the disease in this year’s outbreak.
The patient, a 42-year-old British flight attendant who had been flying in and out of Singapore, tested positive for monkeypox on Monday.
Singapore’s last case of monkeypox was detected in 2019.
The World Health Organization said last week that Europe remained the epicenter of the global monkeypox outbreak.
The UN health body is due to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to determine whether to classify the global monkeypox outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern.
The virus usually clears up after two or three weeks.

Topics: Monkeypox South Korea

Related

WHO: 780 monkeypox outbreak cases
World
WHO: 780 monkeypox outbreak cases
Lebanon announces first monkeypox case - state news agency
Middle-East
Lebanon announces first monkeypox case - state news agency

Latest updates

London police arrest trio behind Amir Khan robbery
London police arrest trio behind Amir Khan robbery
Taliban chief calls for aid as deadliest earthquake in decades jolts Afghanistan
Taliban chief calls for aid as deadliest earthquake in decades jolts Afghanistan
Fitch revises APICORP’s outlook to positive from stable 
Fitch revises APICORP’s outlook to positive from stable 
Sports For All launches second edition of Summer Camps Program
Sports For All launches second edition of Summer Camps Program
Emirates aiming to have full fleet flying in 2022 as it narrows loss: Top officials 
Emirates aiming to have full fleet flying in 2022 as it narrows loss: Top officials 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.