UN says Turkey likely best to send rescue teams to Afghanistan

A powerful earthquake struck a remote border region of Afghanistan overnight killing over 920 people and injuring hundreds more, officials said on Wednesday. (AFP)
Updated 22 June 2022
Reuters

  • "We spoke about it with the embassy of Turkey here on the ground and they're waiting for the formal request," said deputy UN envoy
  • The Taliban had not yet formally requested help from international search and rescue teams
UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations does not have search and rescue capabilities in Afghanistan and Turkey is “best positioned” to provide it following a deadly earthquake in Afghanistan on Wednesday, a senior UN aid official said.
“We spoke about it with the embassy of Turkey here on the ground and they’re waiting for the formal request,” said deputy UN envoy in Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov.
“We will be able to make such request only after the discussion with the de-facto authorities and based on what is the reality on the ground.”
The death toll from an earthquake in Afghanistan hit 1,000, disaster management officials said, with more than 600 injured and the toll expected to grow as information trickles in from remote mountain villages.
Alakbarov — speaking from Kabul — said that while the Taliban had not yet formally requested help from international search and rescue teams, the United Nations had already sounded out countries in the region to see “if they would be willing and available to deploy such capacity.”
“Our teams do not have specific equipment to take people from under the rubble. This has to rely mostly on the efforts of the de-facto authorities, which also has certain limitations in that respect,” he said.
Alakbarov said it was unclear how well positioned the Taliban were to operate and deploy their to the mountainous areas hit by the earthquake.
The United Nations has shipped about 10 tons of essential medical supplies to the region and deployed 20 medical health teams, he said, adding that a rapid assessment of the situation is being conducted and at least $15 million is required immediately — a figure that will likely rise in coming days.

Topics: Afghanistan Turley earthquake UN rescue

US is spending billions to tackle the global food crisis, official says

US is spending billions to tackle the global food crisis, official says
  • Assistant secretary of state for economic and business affairs said Washington is working with global and regional partners to tackle the causes and effects
  • Climate change is the root cause of the crisis but it has been exacerbated by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, he added
WASHINGTON: Climate change is to blame for the global food crisis but the war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic have made it worse, according to Ramin Toloui, the US assistant secretary of state for economic and business affairs.

Addressing the issue of global food shortages during a briefing on Wednesday, attended by Arab News, he said the US government is working with global and regional partners to tackle the effects of the crisis, especially shortages resulting from the conflict in Ukraine.

While acknowledging that the food crisis was already a concern before the war began, Toloui said the conflict has exacerbated the problem and is having a particularly significant effect on countries in the Middle East and North Africa because they import about half of their grain from Ukraine.

 

 

Through its Feed the Future Initiative, the US is working with countries around the world to increase food production and develop crops and seeds that are more resilient to climate change, he added

“The US is committing $1 billion a year for the program,” he said, adding that Washington has also encouraged countries around the world to increase production of fertilizers, supplies of which have been disrupted by the conflict in Ukraine.

In addition, Toloui said, the US has pledged $2.5 billion in global humanitarian aid to address food insecurity, and committed $11 billion as it spearheads efforts to help US farmers and global producers cope with the effects of climate change on food production.

In the Middle East, he added, the US is working with local partners, including Saudi Arabia, to address the effects of the food crisis in the region, help alleviate shortages, in particular in countries such as Yemen that are facing other crises and challenges, and provide assistance to Syrian refugees. He also noted that Washington is working with international financial institutions to help reduce the effects of the food crisis on the poor.

All countries in the Middle East have a role to play in efforts to resolve the food crisis, and in collaborating with the international community to achieve sustainable production and supply of food, Toloui said.

On the specific issue of the current inability of Ukraine to export its grain crops to global markets because of the war with Russia, Toloui said the US government is working with Ukrainian officials to help reopen sea ports so that shipping can resume.

“The US will continue to advocate a rapid end to the conflict,” he added.

Topics: climate change COVID-19 Ukraine War Feed the Future Initiative USAID

UK’s Boris Johnson to meet Prince Charles in Rwanda amid asylum seekers’ deportation row

UK’s Boris Johnson to meet Prince Charles in Rwanda amid asylum seekers’ deportation row
  • Charles had privately described the government's plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda as "appalling"
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet with heir to the throne Prince Charles in Rwanda on Friday while both are attending a meeting of Commonwealth leaders, Johnson’s spokesman said.
Earlier this month two British newspapers reported that Charles had privately described the government’s plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda as “appalling.”
Last week, Britain’s first planned deportation flight did not go ahead after the European Court of Human Rights issued last-minute injunctions to prevent a handful of asylum seekers being sent to the East African country.
Charles was concerned the controversial asylum policy would overshadow the Commonwealth meeting where he is representing his mother Queen Elizabeth, The Times reported.

Topics: UK Prince Charles Boris Johnson Rwanda

Somali children starving ‘before our eyes’ as Western aid falters: Charities

Somali children starving ‘before our eyes’ as Western aid falters: Charities
  • Ukrainian crisis depleting world’s food supply amid worst drought in 40 years in Horn of Africa
  • The WFP has said that 89 million people in eastern Africa are now considered ‘acutely food insecure,’ a 90 percent rise on the last year
LONDON: Somalia was facing a huge risk of famine with children already starving to death “before our eyes,” a UN food aid organization official has warned.

In a letter to G7 leaders, Michael Dunford, the UN World Food Program’s regional director for east Africa, said only a “massive” funding and humanitarian relief effort would prevent disaster in the country.

The G7 governments of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US, he added, needed to urgently donate to avoid catastrophe in the Muslim nation.

Dunford said: “We need money, and we need it now. Will we be able to avert (a famine in Somalia)? Unless there is … a massive scaling-up from right now, it won’t be possible, quite frankly.

“The only way, at this point, is if there is a massive investment in humanitarian relief, and all the stakeholders, all the partners, come together to try to avert this.”

The Horn of Africa is especially vulnerable to famine in its current state due to four consecutive insufficient rainy seasons and price rises that have been caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The WFP has said that 89 million people in eastern Africa are now considered “acutely food insecure,” a 90 percent rise on the last year.

“Unfortunately, I do not see (the rate) slowing down. If anything, it seems to be accelerating,” Dunford added.

The WFP’s appeal comes after G7 leaders last year promised to provide $7 billion to support countries fighting famine, but program experts claim that insufficient funding was dedicated to the Horn of Africa.

The crisis in Somalia, which is worse than any other struggle experienced by countries in the region, is at the forefront of the WFP’s funding demands. The 2011 famine in Somalia killed more than 250,000 people, mostly children, and analysts fear this year’s situation could be even more lethal.

Hundreds of thousands of Somalis are facing famine by the end of the year, with a UN International Children’s Emergency Fund worker telling Sky News that, “the statistics are showing that the malnutrition levels among children are higher than the 2011 famine.”

UNICEF’s Jamal Abdi Sarman said: “That potentially indicates a looming famine in the foreseeable future. If an intervention does not happen as expected, and quickly, we will inevitably witness the mass death of children in the coming months.”

Claire Sanford, deputy humanitarian director of Save the Children, told the Guardian that she met mothers in Somalia who were powerless to stop their kids dying, with several families burying multiple children.

She said: “I can honestly say in my 23 years of responding to humanitarian crisis, this is by far the worst I’ve seen, particularly in terms of the level of impact on children. The starvation that my colleagues and I witnessed in Somalia has escalated even faster than we feared.

“We have genuinely failed as an international community that we have allowed the situation to get to the extent it is at the moment. In 2011, we vowed as a community that we would never, ever let this happen again. And yet we have failed in that promise,” she added.

Topics: Somalia World Food Programme (WFP) Michael Dunford

London police arrest trio behind Amir Khan robbery

London police arrest trio behind Amir Khan robbery
  • Former boxing champion lost $85K watch at gunpoint in April
  • Khan accused London Mayor Sadiq Khan of “making the city unlivable”
LONDON: Three men have been arrested in connection with the robbery of former boxing champion Amir Khan in London, The Independent reported.

Khan, 35, was accompanied by his wife in April in east London when two men pulled up alongside him in a vehicle, exited, and stole his $85,000 luxury watch at gunpoint.

London’s Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday that three men, aged 25, 34 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of robbery.

In addition to the robbery charges, both the 20-year-old and 25-year-old were also arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. The former was also charged with possession of ammunition.

In the wake of the robbery, Khan said: “London is not a place I want to live in anymore. Our plan to move there is not happening.

“I’m not sure if I even want to return to London for the foreseeable future because of increasing crime, terrible traffic and it’s not safe. This is no place for me and my family.”

The former champion accused London Mayor Sadiq Khan of “making the city unlivable.”

He added: “It’s disgusting what is happening in London and what happened to me. Sadiq Khan is doing a terrible job and this huge increase in gun and knife crime is happening under his watch.

“It’s absolutely disgraceful.”

In response to the criticism, Sadiq Khan said: “I understand he was petrified. He was scared. It’s really important to understand and have empathy with the victims of crime.

“As the mayor, I speak to victims of crime on a regular basis and it is really distressing when you’ve been robbed and I understand his anger — I understand his fear.”

Topics: London Amir Khan Sadiq Khan Faryal Makhdoom

  • Wednesday’s quake, deadliest since 1998, struck near border with Pakistan
  • At least 1,000 people were killed in two districts of Paktika province alone
KABUL: The Taliban chief called on Wednesday for international assistance after the deadliest earthquake in decades struck eastern Afghanistan, killing at least 1,000 people, with warnings that the death toll is likely to rise.

The 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit rural, mountainous areas of Paktika and Khost provinces near the Pakistani border on Tuesday night, flattening homes as people slept inside.

Mohammad Amin Huzaifa, head of the Information and Culture Department in Paktika, told reporters that more than 1,000 people were killed and more than 1,500 others injured in the Gayan and Barmal districts of Paktika alone. He said that the figures were expected to increase.

In an emergency meeting, the Afghan government approved 100 million Afghanis ($1.1 million) for relief efforts, but as the country is already facing a financial and humanitarian crisis, the Taliban supreme leader, Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, called on the international community for help.

“We also ask the international community, aid organizations and humanitarian agencies to support the people of Afghanistan during this great disaster, and help the victims as much as possible,” he said.

Offers of immediate assistance came from Pakistan. Tremors were also recorded in the country, but authorities did not report damage or casualties. The Pakistani foreign office said that it was working to extend aid.

The earthquake was the deadliest in Afghanistan since 1998, when magnitude 6.5 tremors killed more than 4,000 people in Takhar province in the country’s north.

Sakhi Rahman, a resident of Paktika, told Arab News that medical facilities in the province were overwhelmed by casualties.

“We may have a maximum of 300 to 400 hospital beds in the whole province,” he said. “We need ambulances and helicopters to transfer the wounded to Kabul and other provinces where they can receive proper and timely treatment.”

Another resident, Ahmad Gul, said that dozens of people were killed in every village of the mountainous area.

“The disaster is very big. We have minimum facilities available in the province,” he said. “We must leave everything else and pay attention to saving more people.”

Rescuers were rushed to the area, but the response is complicated by the fact that many international aid agencies left Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover last August, as US-led forces withdrew following two decades of war.

In response to the Taliban takeover, many nations imposed sanctions on Afghanistan, paralyzing its banking sector and cutting billions of dollars worth of development aid.

Abdul Fatah Jawad, head of the Afghan aid group Ehsas Welfare and Social Services Organization, told Arab News that international help was urgently needed.

“UN agencies, international organizations and charity foundations must give priority to providing emergency assistance to the provinces hit by last night’s earthquake,” he said.

“The government alone isn’t going to be able to address this massive calamity.”
 

Topics: Afghanistan earthquake Paktika and Khost

