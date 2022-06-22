Japanese singer SennaRin holds debut concert with Saudis her first audience

JEDDAH: Japanese singer SennaRin held her debut concert on Saturday, with Saudis as her first audience.
The 20-year-old musical artist, who has yet to publicly perform in her home country, treated fans in City Walk’s Anime Village to a 16-track set as part of Jeddah Season.
She told Arab News: “I have really enjoyed the experience, especially after seeing how people interacted with me. I would never forget how sweet people were and how they tried to communicate with me and show their love.”
She said she tried not to make any mistakes because she had to sing 16 songs, something which made her nervous.
“But seeing how people were enjoying their time and singing along with me made me focus on the ‘enjoy the moment’ idea and relaxed my nerves.”
She also revealed that while she was still in Japan her team had shown her videos of other concerts in the Kingdom and said these had added to her excitement. “When I saw how the audience are interacting with the singers, I couldn’t wait to stand on the stage and perform.”
She delighted the audience with original songs “Dust,” “BEEP,” “Call Your Name,” “Into the Sky,” “Narrative,” and “Zero Eclipse.”
Sumayah Saeed, 21, said she knew about SennaRin because of the anime track “Die Neue These Clash” and that “without a doubt” she became a fan of the singer because of her “soothing, strong, and powerful” voice.
Hafsa Ranjha, 22, said: “I feel so alive, to be honest, because this is my first concert too, and I think it will be my last concert as well because this was the best concert.”
SennaRin made her debut with an EP album under Sony Music Labels after she was recognized for her distinctive and low-toned voice. The first four tracks in the EP were produced by lyricist and composer Hiroyuki Sawano, who is known for producing theme songs for globally loved anime like “Attack on Titan.”
“I’m looking forward to holding my second performance here in the Kingdom. I will do my best to improve and come back again for Saudi fans,” SennaRin added. “Despite the long distance between us, you can listen to me on YouTube until we meet again.”
She initially earned national recognition for singing covers. A staff member who works with Sawano noticed her talent and showed him her videos, leading him to produce her major debut album.
She released four collaborations before debuting, which is rare for a pre-debut artist. Two of the tracks are theme songs for anime. One was for “Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Clash,” and the other was for “Melt.”
