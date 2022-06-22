You are here

What We Are Reading Today: The Sky Is for Everyone

What We Are Reading Today: The Sky Is for Everyone
Updated 22 June 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Sky Is for Everyone

What We Are Reading Today: The Sky Is for Everyone
Updated 22 June 2022
Arab News

Authors: Virginia Trimble and David A. Weintraub

The Sky Is for Everyone is an internationally diverse collection of autobiographical essays by women who broke down barriers and changed the face of modern astronomy.

Virginia Trimble and David Weintraub vividly describe how, before 1900, a woman who wanted to study the stars had to have a father, brother, or husband to provide entry, and how the considerable intellectual skills of women astronomers were still not enough to enable them to pry open doors of opportunity for much of the 20th century.

After decades of difficult struggles, women are closer to equality in astronomy than ever before.

